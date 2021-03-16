84
Champions League March 16

The best UCL Fantasy players to captain or sub on for latest round-of-16 matches

UEFA Champions League Fantasy managers still have plenty of important decisions to make even as the round of 16 edges to a closer.

We are three-quarters of the way through the first knockout stage but there seems to be plenty of drama left in the competition. 

There are two games this evening so we’re here to run through how they are likely to play out and what it means for your UCL Fantasy side.

Manchester City v Borussia Mönchengladbach (2-0 agg.)

These two sides couldn’t come into this game on more different runs of form. Manchester City’s derby loss nine days ago is their only defeat since November and, with a fully fit squad, they are showing no signs of slowing down. 

The Citizens’ two most recent games are a 5-2 victory over Southampton and 3-0 win at Fulham, highlighting their goalscoring form in particular. 

Pep Guardiola rested a number of key attacking men at Craven Cottage too, meaning Ilkay Gundogan (€6.6m), Phil Foden (€7.1m), Raheem Sterling (€10.5m) and Kevin De Bruyne (€11.3m) look set to return for the trip to Budapest and could well all be among the points.

Conversely, Gladbach are in absolute disarray. They haven’t won in their last seven Bundesliga games and are on a six-game losing streak in all competitions. 

They are struggling to score, completely incapable of defending and look set to be given a footballing lesson by Guardiola’s resplendent City side. 

From a Fantasy point of view, there’s very little to consider from this Gladbach team other than how many goals City might score against them. 

Earning a rest after his brace against Southampton, De Bruyne comes into this Champions League game fresh and in goalscoring form making him my top pick for captaincy this week. 

Definitely substitute on any City players you have that start and consider moving your armband to one of De Bruyne, Foden, Sterling or Gundogan if you haven’t hit a score you want so far. 

The latter has moved further back in City’s line-up recently after De Bruyne’s return, but is still very much capable of popping up with goals and assists, especially in Europe.

Real Madrid v Atalanta (1-0 agg.)

The return leg should help us compare these two teams accurately. A full-strength, but 10-man, Atalanta were uninspired and unimpressive against a Real side absolutely decimated by injuries. 

This is Zinedine Zidane’s competition and with a side much closer to full fitness, Real should have the strength to see out the win here. 

Karim Benzema (€10.4m) was the star man in their 2-1 weekend win over Elche, scoring both the Madrid goals. The return of Sergio Ramos (€6.5m) is massive for Zidane’s men, and he should take back over penalty duty and is known for his impressive performances in this competition.

For Atalanta, they’ve followed a similar pattern in recent weeks. In games against poorer opposition, they’ve been a clinical steamroller, scoring goals for fun. 

Striker Luis Muriel (€8.2m) has tended to follow that pattern, gaining a reputation in Serie A as a flat-track bully. In the tough games against top quality opposition, Atalanta have been inconsistent at best, highlighted by recent losses to Inter Milan and Lazio. 

Their 3-1 weekend victory over Spezia was an impressive display of attacking football, as was their 5-1 win against Crotone two weeks ago. 

However, they capitulated in the first leg of this tie and I struggle to see them not repeating that in this leg. Still, Cristian Romero (€5.5m) managed another 10 balls recovered in the first leg and will likely be set for another five points at least in this tie, regardless of the final score. 

From this tie, Benzema stands out as a decent differential captaincy choice. The Frenchman has carried the weight of Real’s attacking hopes on his shoulders all season and this evening should be no different. 

84 Comments
  1. Neo-Viper
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    So I am thinking of Mee, Son DCL to Aina, Trossard Kane to get me 8 players for the DGW.

    Martínez
    Dunk Aina*
    Trossard* Raphinha
    Antonio Bamford Kane *

    Open Controls
    1. Neo-Viper
      • 6 Years
      1 hour ago

      Forgot to mention that this would be for a hit, what do you guys think?

      Open Controls
  2. JP\'s
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Who’s the better pick for GW29?

      A) Dunk
      B) Dallas

      Open Controls
      1. CaptainKazuru
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          A

          Open Controls
      2. michaelington
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        What do you reckon to these moves?

        Martinez Fulham
        Dallas Dias Stones Veltman Konsa
        Salah Son Gundo Bruno Raphinha
        Watkins Kane Bamford

        0.3 ITB 2 FT

        Gundo to Lingard
        Salah to Auba

        Open Controls
        1. michaelington
          • 11 Years
          36 mins ago

          doh, long day. Fulham is Areola

          Open Controls
      3. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Who would have thought, Son & Bamford most transferred out so far.

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          58 mins ago

          Awaits the miracle return aka Son gw 4

          Open Controls
        2. michaelington
          • 11 Years
          57 mins ago

          Pretty sure I did stupid stuff like this before I took it seriously. They'll learn.

          Open Controls
        3. andy85wsm
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          53 mins ago

          Fingers crossed they're both okay for GW29!

          Open Controls
        4. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          52 mins ago

          I'll keep Bamford and have 9 or 10 other starters hopefully. Not hopeful on Bamford but WC later so no point in selling him unless there's definite news on him by Friday's deadline.

          Open Controls
        5. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          49 mins ago

          Surprised really, bam has a plum fixture on 30

          Open Controls
          1. Would Ed Woodward
            • 2 Years
            15 mins ago

            As does Son.

            Open Controls
      4. JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Stones and DCL to Cresswell and Antonio for free good moves?

        Open Controls
        1. Straight Edge
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Personally I'd hold onto dcl until gw 31

            Open Controls
          • Vazza
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              Stones is a season keeper for me personally

              Open Controls
            • Traction Engine Foot
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              Any others you could lose instead?

              Open Controls
          • LarryDuff
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Unlucky to anyone who invested in football index which was advertised here, pure dodge

            Open Controls
            1. FPL Pillars
              • 4 Years
              5 mins ago

              Reprehensible to have FI as a sponsor in the first place then, they don’t even acknowledge it once it falls though, even though because of their actions people would have invested and lost money... Very bad

              Open Controls
            2. A Kun & Mateta
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Let's hope they learned a lesson. We all make mistakes. I blew a grand on scratching a rental van a few weeks back, didn't bother with payment protection insurance. Still learning at 48 years of age. Oh, and worse, just spunked a wildcard on a red arrow with 6 players fit for gw 29! Lol me.

              Open Controls
          • Ronnies
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Best defender for 4.5m for GW29 ?

            A) Veltman
            B) Fulham defender
            C) Dawson

            Cheers.

            Open Controls
            1. Traction Engine Foot
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              A. C if you keep him long term.

              Open Controls
            2. CaptainKazuru
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                A

                Open Controls
              • tomasjj
                • 6 Years
                1 hour ago

                Brighton.

                Open Controls
            3. tomasjj
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Bamford and Saka likely to be available?

              Came back and suddenly four out of my seven to play are flagged.

              Open Controls
            4. HashAttack
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Dunk or Veltman? ... Got burnt in gw24 with Mee (6) over Lowton (17)

              Open Controls
              1. Traction Engine Foot
                • 3 Years
                15 mins ago

                Dunk but I doubt there'll be much in it.

                Open Controls
              2. GreennRed
                • 9 Years
                14 mins ago

                Dunk.

                Open Controls
              3. tomasjj
                • 6 Years
                12 mins ago

                Dunk for me.

                Open Controls
              4. Steve The Spud
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                11 mins ago

                Dunk, I had lowton for his haul but let’s be honest it was pure luck, he’s done nothing before or since

                Open Controls
                1. GreennRed
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  He's on free kicks and bit of a threat from set pieces. They play lovely football but can't finish their dinner. A Brighton defender is as good a goal threat as an an attacker right now, unfortunately that's not much threat.

                  Open Controls
              5. Snake Juice
                • 4 Years
                4 mins ago

                Dunk

                Open Controls
            5. Traction Engine Foot
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Who would you sell for Cresswell out of Digne and Dias? I have Ederson too if that makes a difference.

              Open Controls
              1. CaptainKazuru
                  4 mins ago

                  Dias and hold Digne until GW31 then > chelsea def

                  Open Controls
                  1. Traction Engine Foot
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    Thanks, that's what I was thinking

                    Open Controls
              2. GreennRed
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                https://newcastletoons.com/2021/03/15/newcastle-united-player-earned-start-vs-brighton/

                Murphy looked good in a very late appearance. Worth a look for GW20 though Conservative Bruce is unlikely to start him.

                Open Controls
              3. Snake Juice
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                Actually thinking of saving my transfer, with a view of bringing in players like KDB and Jota in 30.

                I see zero upside in these weekend's fixtures -- Son hurt, Bale looking dodgy, Grealish fitness issues, don't want Brighton players in my team long term (no WC left).

                Already have 8 in play:
                Emi
                Tierney-Dallas
                Auba (C)-Raphinha-Soucek
                Kane-Watkins

                Open Controls
                1. Snake Juice
                  • 4 Years
                  59 mins ago

                  *this weekend's fixtures

                  Open Controls
                2. Vazza
                    58 mins ago

                    Dude, your thought process is legendary. I’m doing the same as i am itching to get on to bigger players. No point wasting transfers on Leeds, Brighton and Newcastle defences.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Snake Juice
                      • 4 Years
                      57 mins ago

                      I know I'd be kicking myself if I wasted transfers on Trossard and Dunk/Veltman and they get me 2 pts each

                      Open Controls
                    2. Rover
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      47 mins ago

                      I'm looking at Veltman / Lascelles / Diop as starting bench fodder moving forward.

                      Open Controls
                  • GreennRed
                    • 9 Years
                    55 mins ago

                    Kamusta Snake Juice.

                    Maybe stick in Lascelles as a fodder defender, won't affect your best 11 after GW29, plenty to play for and a bit of attacking threat.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Snake Juice
                      • 4 Years
                      53 mins ago

                      Been a while GR. Hope everything's well.

                      Lascelles could be a decent cheap option but the Toon look dreadful.

                      Open Controls
                      1. GreennRed
                        • 9 Years
                        48 mins ago

                        Still above ground and that's good these days! They deserve to be where they are but dogged defending is probably what'll keep them up. Brighton not scoring nearly enough goals compared to chances and Lascelles is 4.2m and 2 goals in last 3 games.

                        Open Controls
                      2. Easy Cheesy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        2 mins ago

                        Velt better than lascelles as his gw33 fixture better. £0.1m more tho but if you think they play in gw33 then worth it imo

                        Open Controls
                3. Steve The Spud
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  59 mins ago

                  Sterling > bale

                  Or

                  Sterling > Raph

                  Both moves long term as no wc left

                  Open Controls
                  1. Snake Juice
                    • 4 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    I'd do Sterling to Raph, slap the armband on him too for some fun

                    Open Controls
                  2. Traction Engine Foot
                    • 3 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    I prefer Raphinha long term

                    Open Controls
                4. Slitherene
                  • 2 Years
                  43 mins ago

                  Injury & rotation prone team

                  Martinez
                  Reguilon* Holding* Coufal
                  Son* Auba* Saka* Lingard
                  Kane Bamford* Antonio

                  Who should I take a hit for?

                  Open Controls
                  1. GreennRed
                    • 9 Years
                    just now

                    Nice GW29 there, hopefully all of them will play. Aubameyang shouldn't be rotated if he gets his watch fixed. Prob looking at selling Son or Bamford for injury reasons though hopefully both will be fit. Saka injury mightn't be as bad. Is Holding dropped? Maybe a Brighton defender for him.

                    Open Controls
                5. GreennRed
                  • 9 Years
                  39 mins ago

                  If Bamford is out will Raphina be a better pick for GW29?

                  Open Controls
                  1. tomasjj
                    • 6 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    I have both, but am looking for info on Bamford.

                    Open Controls
                    1. GreennRed
                      • 9 Years
                      just now

                      Yeah. Have Bamford, if he's out will get Antonio and Raphina in mid somewhere. Hopefully both are good for 29 and beyond.

                      Open Controls
                6. Chandler Bing
                  • 4 Years
                  30 mins ago

                  Best Brighton mid to get?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Hy liverpool
                    • 7 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Tross

                    Open Controls
                7. JJeyy
                  • 5 Years
                  27 mins ago

                  Rudiger and Gundo not travelling with Germany good news for fpl

                  Open Controls
                8. FPL Kaka
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  24 mins ago

                  Wilson now in training for Newcastle

                  Reckon he starts against Brighton?

                  Open Controls
                  1. FPL Pillars
                    • 4 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Wilson on one leg better then Joelinton but seriously bench at best you would think

                    Open Controls
                    1. GreennRed
                      • 9 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Josh Murphy is the man. You read it here first 😉

                      Open Controls
                    2. GreennRed
                      • 9 Years
                      just now

                      Jacob Murphy too!

                      Open Controls
                  2. GreennRed
                    • 9 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Too soon. Hopefully sometime after the international break.

                    https://www.chroniclelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/newcastle-callum-wilson-return-date-20188392#comments-section

                    Open Controls
                  3. Hy liverpool
                    • 7 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    I don't think so

                    Open Controls
                  4. PastaConcerto
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    just now

                    Returning Wilson hat trick would be an epic jam.

                    Open Controls
                9. HollywoodXI
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  Team for GW29 GTG? Appreciate Son unlikely to play but I don’t want to take a hit (and want to keep him past 29).

                  Areola
                  Dunk Dallas Cresswell Dawson Konsa
                  Son Raphina
                  Kane Antonio Watkins

                  Martinez Salah KDB Gundo

                  Open Controls
                  1. PastaConcerto
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Smart to go heavy on the backline in GW 29 I think.

                    Open Controls
                  2. GreennRed
                    • 9 Years
                    just now

                    Looks good and a tight call but would start Martinez.

                    Open Controls
                10. Z
                  • 3 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  Guys how many players will you have in next GW?

                  Open Controls
                  1. GreennRed
                    • 9 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    9-11. Undecided on taking 1 hit or 2 and depends on Bamford.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Would Ed Woodward
                    • 2 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    Dunno

                    Open Controls
                  3. Steve The Spud
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    2 mins ago

                    9 with bamford and son, hoping one of those comes through and so 8

                    Open Controls
                11. Rondon9
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  Top 3 players to own in 29 in your opinion apart from Kane and Raph?

                  Open Controls
                  1. A Kun & Mateta
                    • 7 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    Dunk, Cresswell and Tierney.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Rondon9
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      3 defs, interesting

                      Open Controls
                  2. GreennRed
                    • 9 Years
                    12 mins ago

                    Antonio, Lingard, Cresswell, Martinez.
                    Grealish if he's fit.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Rondon9
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Great shouts

                      Open Controls
                12. HD7
                  • 4 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Have 2 Ft, mates.
                  Which 2 players would you add to this bunch for GW29?
                  Would you advice me to take a hit for -4?

                  Martinez
                  Reguilon
                  Son*
                  Kane
                  Bamford*
                  Add-ons:
                  Strujik
                  Bissouma

                  Wildcarding in 30,31

                  Open Controls
                13. Steve The Spud
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  3 mins ago

                  Instead of playing football index, take a punt on where the next Covid variant will come from

                  It’s the Philippines this time but you can get an odds boost 500/1 ok the ‘Antarctic variant’ causing carnage next week

                  Open Controls
                15. My heart goes Salalalalah
                  • 4 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Sure I just saw G-Whizz hot topic on cleanie odds here just now?

                  Open Controls
                  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    Oh, there it is...

                    Open Controls

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.