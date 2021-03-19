Blank Gameweek 29 Scout Picks built on Spurs, Arsenal and West Ham assets

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham, Leeds and Brighton assets form the spine of our Blank Gameweek 29 team.

Following David, Neale, Tom and Andy‘s Scout Squad submissions, we have chosen our final XI of best players for the Blank Gameweek.

We line-up in a classic 3-4-3 formation which comes in at £77.4m, a whopping £5.6m under our budget of £83.0m.

GOALKEEPER

Lining up in goal for the Scout Picks is Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez (£4.5m). Brighton have the second best expected goals conceded (xGC) rating in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in the last four games, and will fancy their chances of keeping a clean sheet against Newcastle. The Magpies are likely to be without at least two their first choice front three, and are in the bottom three for expected goals (xG) over the last six Gameweeks.

DEFENDERS

Kieran Tierney (£5.2m) earns a call-up to the Scout Picks line-up after an impressive display against Tottenham Hotspur. The full-back constantly raided down the left-hand side and was unlucky not to add to his assist. Arsenal are also third for xGC in the last six Gameweeks, so Tierney brings points potential at both ends of the pitch.

Out-of-position king Stuart Dallas (£5.1m) is our pick of the Leeds defenders. Although listed as a defender, Dallas often appears in central midfield for Leeds, and is a key part of their attacking play, scoring five goals this season. With Leeds showing improvements at the back, and Fulham only scoring twice in four games, he also brings clean sheet potential.

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk (£5.0m) rounds out our defensive picks. With Brighton’s attackers fluffing their lines, Dunk seems to have taken it upon himself to add to their goal threat, scoring four goals this season. And Dunk could have plenty of opportunities to add to his tally, with Newcastle conceding the most headed attempts in the league in the last six matches.

MIDFIELDERS

With all disciplinary issues reported to be resolved, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.5m) could return to the Arsenal line-up on Sunday. Since being moved up-front, the Gunners captain has been in lethal form, scoring four goals in his last four games and getting on the end of four big chances. An expert finisher, Aubameyang has been particularly clinical in this period, with a goal conversion rate of 40%. He also has the highest xG of any midfielder by far in his last four games.

A fully-fit Gareth Bale (£9.6m) retains his place in the Scout Picks squad. Bale has been in deadly form since being recalled to the Spurs side, scoring four goals in four games and bringing in two double-digit hauls. With Son Heung-min (£9.5m) likely to miss out, Bale could be given further licence to get beyond the last defender.

Few midfielders can match the form of Jesse Lingard (£6.1m) since his loan move to West Ham. His direct play has given the Hammers attack a new dimension, with only Aubameyang matching him for shots in the box and bettering his xG over the last four matches.

Fantasy managers will be hoping the fortunes of Raphinha (£5.6m) finally change in Blank Gameweek 29. The Brazillian has passed the eye test and tops a number of important stats including big chances created and shots in the box over the last six Gameweeks. Despite this, he has only delivered two attacking returns over this period, with a number of chances created by him being spurned and missing opportunities himself. Should his team mates find their shooting boots on Friday, then Raphinha is bound to be back in the points.

FORWARDS

Harry Kane (£11.5m) leads the line for the Scout Picks, and is the overwhelming captaincy favourite for Fantasy managers in Blank Gameweek 29. The England frontman tops the charts for attempts on goal and shots in the box in the last six Gameweeks. Kane also loves playing the Villans, scoring six goals in six games against them.

Michail Antonio (£6.6m) will be hoping to recover from a dip in form against Arsenal. The West Ham forward has got on the end of three big chances and had six shots in the box in his last four games, showing he is getting into the right positions to start scoring again.

Quite possibly the most frustrating player in FPL, Ollie Watkins (£6.6m) rounds off our Scout Picks for Blank Gameweek 29. The Villa striker has had 12 attempts on goal and nine shots in the box in the last four Gameweeks, Kane is the only Blank Gameweek 29 forward who can better this. Yet Watkins has not managed to score over this period. If Watkins keeps on having this many shots on goal, then surely his luck will turn.

Substitutes

Alphonse Areola (£4.6m)

(£4.6m) Aaron Cresswell (£5.9m)

(£5.9m) Ola Aina (£4.6m)

(£4.6m) Leandro Trossard (£5.8m)

THE CAPTAIN

We choose the Scout Picks captain using a four-way vote between our Scout Squad pundits.

Because we use Fantasy Football Scout data so heavily in this process, the skipper we choose each Gameweek is known only to those with a valid Fantasy Football Scout subscription and revealed to the public only when the deadline has passed.

Here’s how we voted for Blank Gameweek 29:

THE COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Each week, one of the Fantasy Football Scout community takes on the Scout Picks by pitting their chosen XI against ours.

The Community Member who beats our team by the largest margin will win a £100 Amazon Voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

Reedy takes on the Scout Picks in Blank Gameweek 29 going with a 5-3-2 line-up of Areola (vc); Andersen, Adarabioyo, Dunk, Veltman, White; Bale, Aubameyang, Lingard (c); Kane, Antonio.

AA33 is the current leader, defeating the Scout Picks by a 53-point margin in Gameweek 2.

