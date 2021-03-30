15
Jobs March 30

Want to work with Fantasy Football Scout? Get in touch…

15 Comments
Share

As the 2020/21 campaign rolls towards its conclusion, Fantasy Football Scout are looking to make another new signing.

Hot on the heels of the full-time arrival of Charles ‘Az’ Phillips, we are looking for a full and/or part-time back-end developer to come and assist our development plans for 2021 and beyond.

While ‘full-stack’ skills are always welcome, we are really looking for a back-end developer with a few years experience capturing requirements and delivering projects with experience of PHP, WordPress and MySQL.

Main Duties Include:

  • Supporting the existing site and tools
  • Developing new features

Back-End Skills (Needed)

  • API design and development
  • PHP
  • MySQL
  • Apache
  • WordPress
  • Ubuntu
  • Ansible

Front-End Skills (Useful, but not essential)

  • HTML, JavaScript and CSS
  • Sass
  • React
  • Query 
  • Bootstrap
  • AJAX

Experience

  • BSC Computer Science or related 2.1 min
  • Two years minimum commercial experience

Setup

Full-time role desired, but we can also consider part-time (two to five days per week).

We do work remotely but, ideally, we would like to get together in person on occasion, so if you are based in/around London (or able to get there relatively easily), that is an advantage. 

However, those that work outside of London should still feel like they can apply. Talent is ultimately more important to us than Postcode.

If you are interested, then please APPLY HERE: jobs@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk

If you can include samples of your work as well as your CV that would be most helpful.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 30

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

15 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Hunt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    59 mins ago

    Sorry for being a lazy sloth but who misses out in GW32?

    Open Controls
    1. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      48 mins ago

      Think I've failed my online assessment.

      Open Controls
    2. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      47 mins ago

      Play Up!!

      Open Controls
    3. Top Lad Dakes. - WC/TC left
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      43 mins ago

      Palace have a blank I believe

      Open Controls
      1. The Hunt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        39 mins ago

        Thanks. So, Benteke no longer essential?

        Open Controls
        1. Top Lad Dakes. - WC/TC left
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          38 mins ago

          Sadly not ;( haha.

          Help below bro?

          Open Controls
  2. Top Lad Dakes. - WC/TC left
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    56 mins ago

    Hey all, hope everyone is well. Been completely absent from FPL for a while. WC available, don’t know whether to play 31 or 33.

    For this week, had been thinking Dunk to Azpi, then play him ahead of Stones/Cresswell? 1FT 5.3m ITB. Cheers all x

    Martinez
    Stones Cresswell Dallas
    Son* Bale Bruno Gundogan Raphinha
    Kane Antonio
    ————
    3.9 Watkins Johnson Dunk

    Open Controls
    1. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Looks solid. Azpi sounds like a good transfer there.

      With the double gw32 announcement, I'd be tempted to hold onto you WC til at least 33.

      Open Controls
  3. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 11 Years
    46 mins ago

    Luxembourg 1-0 Portugal
    Loooooooooool

    Open Controls
  4. RoysCallerAnne
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    41 mins ago

    I've loads of back-end skills but not the ones listed above.

    Open Controls
    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      Nice 😆

      Open Controls
    2. Dirty Harry
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Keep expanding your back-end skills, you'll soon expand until there is an opening that still be right up your alley.

      Open Controls
  5. Weffie von Wobbegong
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    Advice please, being 130 years old I don't know these things, what is the best app for downloading the scoutcast, I'm fed up of the adverts on youtube?

    Open Controls
  6. Kasper the ghost keeper
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Bench
    A) Aubameyang
    B) Watkins
    C) Lingard

    Open Controls
  7. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    35 looking like a decent sized double: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pY6OQPf-toGsWCOfw5OJ_omCCj6IldLYYOuPYIGxZ1w/htmlview#

    Will people be annoyed at all the FPL pundits who said to Wildcard in 31?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.