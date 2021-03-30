Want to work with Fantasy Football Scout? Get in touch…

As the 2020/21 campaign rolls towards its conclusion, Fantasy Football Scout are looking to make another new signing.

Hot on the heels of the full-time arrival of Charles ‘Az’ Phillips, we are looking for a full and/or part-time back-end developer to come and assist our development plans for 2021 and beyond.

While ‘full-stack’ skills are always welcome, we are really looking for a back-end developer with a few years experience capturing requirements and delivering projects with experience of PHP, WordPress and MySQL.

Main Duties Include:

Supporting the existing site and tools

Developing new features

Back-End Skills (Needed)

API design and development

PHP

MySQL

Apache

WordPress

Ubuntu

Ansible

Front-End Skills (Useful, but not essential)

HTML, JavaScript and CSS

Sass

React

Query

Bootstrap

AJAX

Experience

BSC Computer Science or related 2.1 min

Two years minimum commercial experience

Setup

Full-time role desired, but we can also consider part-time (two to five days per week).

We do work remotely but, ideally, we would like to get together in person on occasion, so if you are based in/around London (or able to get there relatively easily), that is an advantage.

However, those that work outside of London should still feel like they can apply. Talent is ultimately more important to us than Postcode.

If you are interested, then please APPLY HERE: jobs@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk

If you can include samples of your work as well as your CV that would be most helpful.

