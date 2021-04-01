Who is the best FPL captain for Gameweek 30?

Fantasy Premier League managers have a healthy selection of captain candidates for Gameweek 30 as we come to the end of this calendar year’s first international break.



While Harry Kane (£11.6m) and Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m) seem to be the flavour of the week at the moment, both Patrick Bamford (£6.7m) and Raphinha (£5.7m) could offer as much, if not more, potential as they prepare to host Sheffield United.



With so much focus on the premium heavyweights this week, the Leeds duo could provide a perfect opportunity for anyone looking to go against the grain.



That said, both Kane and Fernandes are hardly bad options for Gameweek 30 while Chelsea and Everton face appealing match-ups with West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace respectively.



As always, the Captain Sensible article is here to help you decide on your Gameweek 30 captaincy. As this includes extensive data from Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area, only those with a valid subscription can access it in full.

CAPTAIN POLL

As alluded to above, Kane is the convincing leader of this week’s Captain Poll having gained 46.7% of the total votes so far. Also of interest is the fact that he is also the only Spurs player to make the top-five ahead of a favourable trip to Newcastle. Lingering doubts over Son Heung-min’s (£9.4m) fitness and Gareth Bale’s (£9.7m) minutes are likely to be contributing factors.



Fernandes (17.2%) looks set to claim second place in this week’s poll, followed by Raphinha (7.7%) and Patrick Bamford (6.0%). Chelsea’s Mason Mount (£7.0m) closes out the top five with a 3.8% of total votes.

votes so far.



While the presence of Kane and Fernandes in the top two spots should come as no surprise, Raphinha and Bamford are not getting as much attention as they deserve in my opinion.

KEY MATCHES

Leeds United v Sheffield United

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT