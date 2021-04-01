284
Captain Sensible April 1

Who is the best FPL captain for Gameweek 30?

284 Comments
Fantasy Premier League managers have a healthy selection of captain candidates for Gameweek 30 as we come to the end of this calendar year’s first international break.

While Harry Kane (£11.6m) and Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m) seem to be the flavour of the week at the moment, both Patrick Bamford (£6.7m) and Raphinha (£5.7m) could offer as much, if not more, potential as they prepare to host Sheffield United.

With so much focus on the premium heavyweights this week, the Leeds duo could provide a perfect opportunity for anyone looking to go against the grain.

That said, both Kane and Fernandes are hardly bad options for Gameweek 30 while Chelsea and Everton face appealing match-ups with West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace respectively.

As always, the Captain Sensible article is here to help you decide on your Gameweek 30 captaincy. As this includes extensive data from Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area, only those with a valid subscription can access it in full.

CAPTAIN POLL

As alluded to above, Kane is the convincing leader of this week’s Captain Poll having gained 46.7% of the total votes so far. Also of interest is the fact that he is also the only Spurs player to make the top-five ahead of a favourable trip to Newcastle. Lingering doubts over Son Heung-min’s (£9.4m) fitness and Gareth Bale’s (£9.7m) minutes are likely to be contributing factors.

Fernandes (17.2%) looks set to claim second place in this week’s poll, followed by Raphinha (7.7%) and Patrick Bamford (6.0%). Chelsea’s Mason Mount (£7.0m) closes out the top five with a 3.8% of total votes.
votes so far.

While the presence of Kane and Fernandes in the top two spots should come as no surprise, Raphinha and Bamford are not getting as much attention as they deserve in my opinion.

KEY MATCHES

Leeds United v Sheffield United

284 Comments
  1. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Hi....what would you do here, ahead of gw31 wildcard?

    Don't see Bale starting and perhaps mount also given his 3 England starts....

    Martinez
    Dias coufal dallas (cancelo dunk)
    Son mount lingard raphinha (bale)
    Kane dcl watkins

    A....Bale to bruno (bench lingard)

    B...dunk to alonso (bench coufal)

    Thanks

    1. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      Prob A of those but I’m considering both tbh!

      1. Flynny
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        Cheers. A is probably the sensible option I guess

        1. Don Kloppeone
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          12 mins ago

          If you’re in a decent position rank-wise then sensible is a good way to play for the next couple

          1. Flynny
            • 6 Years
            6 mins ago

            275k. So bang average

            1. Don Kloppeone
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Plenty of GWs to get back up there

  2. how now brown cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Reguilon shown training at spurs too.

    Still sore about that clean sheet though. 🙁

    1. DA Minnion
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Any word on Son?

      1. how now brown cow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yep. Training too.

  3. Don Kloppeone
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    35 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Been taking an FPL break for most of this IB. Now back to planning! Would you still stick to WC31 with this lot or hold off until 33/34?

    1FT 6.6itb WC remaining
    Martinez
    Dallas, Shaw, Dias
    Son, Gundo, Raphinha, Lingard
    Kane, DCL, Bamford
    (Pope) (Bale*, Coufal, Dunk*)

    Potential moves:

    A) Dunk > Azpi/ Rudi (start over Lingard)
    B) Bale > Salah/ Bruno
    C) Dunk, Bale > Azpi/ Rudi, Salah/ Bruno (-4)

    Cheers!

    1. Bob.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      I like B to Bruno

      1. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Thanks mate. And then WC in 31 to bring in Chelsea def and Liv?

    2. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      Answer on last page:

      Spurs have SHU, LEE and WOL after 33 so Kane and Son is worth keeping. Depends what you want to do with City assets with BGW33.

      I wouldn't take a hit if WC31.

      If open to spend big in Chelsea def then may as well go for Azpi

      1. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        21 mins ago

        Thanks! Replied to you on last page

        1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
          • 2 Years
          14 mins ago

          I'm currently taking a punt on Alonso then WC31. I'm keeping double Spurs but still undecided with City players. Toying with either keeping Stones and Gundo then FH33 or go down to 1 or 0 City and save FH for possible DGW35 (rearrangement to get fans in stadiums). FAC semis later this month will have fans

          1. Finding Timo
              12 mins ago

              Is your bench strong enough to cope if Alonso doesn’t play ?

              1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
                • 2 Years
                9 mins ago

                Alonso rested over IB. Chilwell played twice. WBA is the type of game Alonso starts in when you look at previous games. Current bench is Gundo, Stones and Bale

                1. Finding Timo
                    7 mins ago

                    You are making a great argument for Alonso then , thanks

                  • Finding Timo
                      5 mins ago

                      My defenders are stones, cancello (both risk), Dallas, holding (lost place) & dunk so has to 100% replacement defender for me

                      1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
                        • 2 Years
                        1 min ago

                        For 1GW punt I think Alonso should start. If you want a Chelsea defender as long term pick then go with Azpi. Rudiger played 3x90 mins in 6 days over IB. I wouldn't bring him in this GW.

                        1. Finding Timo
                            just now

                            Thanks mate

                  • Don Kloppeone
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    Still think FH33 looks best for you

                    1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      I wouldn't rule out fielding 10 players in 33 and saving FH in 35 depending on what the fixtures look like and how my team would be setup

            • RAFA THE GAFFA
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              24 mins ago

              C and then BB?

              1. Don Kloppeone
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                9 mins ago

                Only WC left Rafa mate

                1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Your team doesn’t need a hit then so C is a waste of points. Roll FT

                  1. Don Kloppeone
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    No CHE def, Salah or Bruno this week would scare me!

          2. Skogen89
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            35 mins ago

            Martinez /areola
            Digne, rudiger, Dallas, dawson, burn
            Kdb, auba, raphinia, gundogan, saka
            Kane, vardy, dcl

            A) do i need bruno?
            B) gundogan and kdb too much City?
            C) salah over auba?
            D) vardy, saka and auba> iheanaco, jota and son, would also have money in the bank to upgrade defence
            E) other plans?

          3. Slitherene
            • 3 Years
            35 mins ago

            Rate my GW 31 WCT?

            Areola Sanchez
            Azpi Pereira Coady Rudiger Dawson
            Bruno Son Gundogan Jota Saka
            Kane Vardy DC-L

            1. Flynny
              • 6 Years
              6 mins ago

              Looks good. Do you have bb left? If not benching headache

              I'm going esr 4.2m as fodder 5th mid

              1. Slitherene
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Yes! Thinking of BB in 32.

                Did consider ESR, but he hasn't been getting minutes off late...

          4. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            35 mins ago

            Who'd you captain from:

            A) Alonso (WBA) - should start, decent chance of CS and getting chances when he plays to score but Chelsea haven't scored more than 2 in a game under TT and WBA have been tighter recently.

            B) Raphinha (SHU) - have Leeds triple up with Bamford and Dallas and not sure I fully trust that Leeds pitch.

            1. Bob.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              14 mins ago

              B for me

            2. Slitherene
              • 3 Years
              14 mins ago

              Who will be your VC in case you captain Alonso?

              1. Miguel Sanchez
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                13 mins ago

                Prob Raphinha

                1. Slitherene
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Go for Raphinha cap then

            3. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
              • 2 Years
              10 mins ago

              Raphinha

            4. Tactical Frank
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              5 mins ago

              B

          5. Bob.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            33 mins ago

            Martinez
            Coufal Cancelo Dallas
            Fernandes Son Lingard Raphinha (c)
            Kane Watkins Antonio

            Johnstone Gundogan Aina Veltman

            Wildcarding next week. For my one week punt I'm thinking either
            A) Antonio to Bamford or
            B) Coufal to Alonso

            Leaning towards A at the moment. What do you guys think? Thanks

            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              15 mins ago

              B

              1. Bob.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 min ago

                B definitely more risky and I'm doing well in my mini leagues. Could be good tho!

                1. Miguel Sanchez
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Watkins to Bamford could be good too

            2. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
              • 2 Years
              12 mins ago

              B

            3. Don Kloppeone
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              6 mins ago

              B for me mate

          6. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
            • 2 Years
            30 mins ago

            Bench order right?

            WC31 FH33
            0FT 5.5itb
            Martinez
            Dallas Digne Alonso Cresswell
            Raphinha Son Lingard
            Kane Bamford DCL
            (Fabri Gundo Stones Bale)

            1. Don Kloppeone
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              5 mins ago

              Looks good yeh

          7. Sid07
            • 6 Years
            28 mins ago

            Start 3 from
            1) cancelo
            2) dias
            3) Dallas
            4) veltman
            5) coufal

            Right now iam on 135

            1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
              • 2 Years
              just now

              135

          8. RAFA THE GAFFA
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            28 mins ago

            Yay or nay? ... McCarthy+Dunk >> Mendy+Alonso? (-4) and then BB. Considering WC31. 1FT, 4m ITB.

            Martinez
            Digne, Dias, Dallas
            Bruno, Son*, Lingard, Raphina
            Kane, DCL, Bamford*
            (McCarthy, Soucek, Coufal, Dunk)

            1. Gooner Kebab
              • 8 Years
              21 mins ago

              Maybe just get Alonso? But who would you drop from the starting 11?

              1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                I’m considering bench boost

                1. Gooner Kebab
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  ahhh, that could work

            2. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              21 mins ago

              I’m in similar position, playing BB and thinking about Button+Dunk to Mendy+Rudiger/Alonso for -4.

              Not sure if it’s worth doing the Dunk move

              1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                I think the Alonso move is more exciting. So annoying that useless McCarthy lost his place and cost me this BB

            3. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
              • 2 Years
              20 mins ago

              If BB before WC then take the hit

              1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                6 mins ago

                Thanks mate. Like the moves proposed?

                1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Yup double-up on Chelsea defencr looks good

            4. Don Kloppeone
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              19 mins ago

              Like it yeh

              1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                3 mins ago

                McCarthy >> Mendy worth a hit basically? Not sure

                1. Don Kloppeone
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 min ago

                  For the BB it could be I think

            5. Corgzzzz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              10 mins ago

              Evening mate. If you are WC 31 I wouldn't bother with the Mendy move, but I would do the Alonso move all day long.

              1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                9 mins ago

                Evening! That means a bench boost with only 14 players?

                1. Corgzzzz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Sorry, I should have added that I wouldn't BB with 2 x WHU I see it us conceding in a low scoring game 1-1. I would keep my BB for what looks like a mega DGW 36/37

                  1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    What is this mega DGW in 36/37??? 🙂

          9. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            26 mins ago

            Worth taking -4 to do Button to Mendy for a BB keeper?

            1. Honourvolley
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              4 mins ago

              Depends on your 1st GK but i’d say so. Will be a good pick for future weeks.

            2. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              4 mins ago

              Only likely to be worth a net two points if they keep a clean sheet

            3. RAFA THE GAFFA
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              Same question. Who else could get more than a possible net 2?

            4. Limbo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              BB second keeper an overrated punt IMO. Long term deficit for 1 week gain. So will rest on your WC plans (A lot of money sat on the bench with options to have all of KDB, Kane and Bruno + Son / DCL / Gundo / big defenders)

          10. Gooner Kebab
            • 8 Years
            18 mins ago

            Anyone still have Salah? It's just foolish hope the fixtures will turn to points with keeping him?

            1. Milkman Bruno
                2 mins ago

                Yeah still have him and coupled with Jota

              • Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Probably bringing him back on WC31 and double up with Jota

            2. Milkman Bruno
                17 mins ago

                Hi folks. Bench order correct here?

                Mendy
                Shaw, Rudiger, Digne
                Salah, Bruno, Mahrez, Jota, Gundogan
                DCL, Werner

                Martinez, Cancelo, Struijk, King 0ft .7itb

                1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
                  • 2 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  I would be tempted to start Struijk ahead of Gundo

                  1. Milkman Bruno
                      2 mins ago

                      Yikes... and I was tipping Cancelo over him.

                      1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
                        • 2 Years
                        just now

                        I think City will concede. I can see Leeds keeping a CS over Cancelo getting an attacking return

                2. Nice to Finally Michu
                  • 7 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  Werner at 8.5 next season? Or less?

                3. fcsaltyballs
                  • 5 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  Martinez
                  Stones Dallas Coufal
                  Son Raphinha Gundogan Lingard
                  Kane DCL Bamford

                  Pope Konsa Soucek Dunk

                  1FT, 10.7itb

                  1. Soucek >> Fernandes (play over Gundogan)
                  2, Soucek >> KDB (play over Gundogan)
                  3. Save FT

                  Thanks guys.

                4. FPL ElasticO
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  What do you guys doing with Bale?

                  A. Play him
                  B. Bench him

                5. DA Minnion
                  • 8 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Thinking Dunk to Azpi and bench boost.
                  Thoughts
                  Martinez Forster
                  Dias Shaw Coufal Dallas Azpi
                  Bruno Son Grealish Raphinha Lingard
                  Kane Antonio Bamford
                  Should I go for it?

                6. FPL ElasticO
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  Who are most likely to be on bench this GW?

                  A. Bale
                  B. Gundo

                  1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
                    • 2 Years
                    1 min ago

                    I can see both being benched

                7. RAFA THE GAFFA
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 min ago

                  How does Dunk >> Alonso and benching Dias look then?

                  Martinez
                  Digne, Dias, Dallas
                  Bruno, Son*, Lingard, Raphina
                  Kane, DCL, Bamford*
                  (McCarthy, Soucek, Coufal, Dunk)

                8. VaVaVoom14
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  just now

                  Are we actually certain alonso starts?

