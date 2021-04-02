263
Sky Sports April 2

Sky Sports Fantasy Football differentials for the run-in

263 Comments
Billy Lumsden picks out three differential options to consider bringing into your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for the remainder of the campaign.

The end of the season is in sight but there are still places to fight for on the leaderboard and in mini-leagues, and the fixtures are there to be taken advantage of.

Some clubs’ schedules look more generous than others, while the individual game days provide teasing and tempting captaincy choices.

Thiago Silva – £9.2m

.

Thiago Silva has accrued 121 Sky Sports Fantasy Football points from just 17 Premier League starts this season, racking up an impressive 7.1 points per game. The injury he sustained at Tottenham Hotspur has kept him out for seven matches but Silva could be in line to make his return at home to West Bromwich Albion, fitness – and Thomas Tuchel – permitting.

The Brazilian centre-half has hit double-figure hauls on eight occasions this season, and where there is a clean sheet, there are usually tier two bonus points. With Chelsea to play West Brom, Crystal Palace, Brighton, West Ham and Fulham in their next five, now could be the time to strike, not only with the former PSG man but Chelsea defenders in general.

Currently in 0% of the top 1,000 Fantasy Football teams, Silva provides a real differential pick for the latter stages of the season. His nonchalance and experience at the heart of the Chelsea defence could be invaluable if they are to consolidate that top-four position and continue to strive towards that Champions League final.

Jesse Lingard – £7.2m

Since joining West Ham, Jesse Lingard has contributed to eight goals in only seven starts, finding the net on five occasions and assisting three strikes for David Moyes’ side. Off the back of these performances, the Manchester United loanee has earned another England call-up, featuring in all three of Gareth Southgate’s World Cup qualifying matches.

Lingard has tallied 66 points from his seven starts at the Hammers, notching just under 10 points per game in that spell. This includes four double-digit hauls, three Man of the Match awards and a 20-point debut against Aston Villa. A rich vein of form indeed – and all at only £7.2m.

His ownership figure is increasing, too. He is in 7.6% of the top 1,000 Sky Sports Fantasy Football teams but with a decent opportunity to captain him further down the line when West Ham face Newcastle, as well as matches against Burnley, Brighton and West Brom in the pipeline, he looks a shrewd acquisition.

Conor Coady – £8.1m

Conor Coady is fresh back from England duty, where he impressed once again. There could be more joy for him with Wolves’ fixture list in mind: clean sheets, and even a goal or two, could be in the offing for the centre-back.

West Ham, Fulham, Sheffield United, Burnley, West Brom and Brighton are who Wolves will face in their next six matches. With Coady recently admitting that his side are targeting set pieces more, there could be points in abundance for the Wolves captain and any of his teammates coming up for dead-ball situations.

A mere 0.3% of the top 1,000 Sky Sports Fantasy Football managers currently have Coady in their team and these high flyers look to be ahead of the trend. Those fixtures are too generous to pass up on, when combining the single game days at Fulham and other noticeable captaincy days like West Ham and Sheffield United.

263 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Holmes
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    Shouldnt have checked Azpi's previous performance vs WBA. Have given myself a headache with Alonso vs Azpi...

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Both?

      Open Controls
  2. tomasjj
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Hello community!
    Getting ready for tomorrows round after a long break!

    a) Auba to Bruno?
    b) Son to Bruno?
    c) Auba and Dunk to Bruno and Azpi for a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. JIMMY764
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
        23 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      • marcos11
          23 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        • tomasjj
          • 6 Years
          17 mins ago

          Thank you all!

          Open Controls
        • Tinmen
          • 7 Years
          just now

          If you’re are going to start Dunk then I’d take the hit

          Open Controls
          1. tomasjj
            • 6 Years
            just now

            No, but I did consider it until I saw United's home form.

            Coufal, Dias and Rudi at the back, Dunk on bench.

            Open Controls
      • JIMMY764
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        28 mins ago

        Bale to Bruno, & bench Gundo?
        Start Cresswell?

        1FT 3.0 ITB no chips remaining.

        Martinez
        Ayling Konsa Shaw
        KDB Son Raph(c) Gundo
        Kane DCL Bamford

        (fabri bale cresswell white)

        Open Controls
      • Igz08
        • 3 Years
        28 mins ago

        A) Bale -> Salah ©

        B) Dunk -> Alonso (Captain Kane, bench Watkins)

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      • Il Capitano
          28 mins ago

          1FT - 8m ITB - Only TC remaining

          Martinez
          Digne Targett Cresswell
          Gundo Lingard Bruno Raphinha
          Kane DCL Bamford

          Fabri - Stones ESR White

          Flip-flopping between starting Stones or Targett, could also switch White to Azpi and bench Targett/Gundo. Probably worth nabbing a Chelsea defender?

          Open Controls
        • marcos11
            27 mins ago

            Salah or Son for just this week?

            Open Controls
            1. Homer21
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              11 mins ago

              Depends on Son playing or not

              Open Controls
            2. FeverPitch
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Son

              Open Controls
          • Atimis
            • 4 Years
            26 mins ago

            Would you do Martin Dunk to Azpi Mendy -4 and BB? May WC next week.

            Martinez/Martin*
            Digne/Cancelo/Dallas/Dunk*/Coufal
            Bruno/Bale/Raph/Gundo/Lingard
            Kane/DCL/Bam

            Open Controls
            1. Homer21
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              8 mins ago

              Looks a possibility, do you think Bale will play?

              Open Controls
              1. Atimis
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Can only hope

                Open Controls
          • Homer21
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            24 mins ago

            Son still on an Orange flag...... are we worried?

            Open Controls
            1. Jon Walter's Hatty
              • 7 Years
              just now

              He trained

              Open Controls
            2. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              No presser yet

              Bamford was still flagged until yesterday's presser.

              Open Controls
          • modo123
            • 7 Years
            22 mins ago

            Martinez fabri
            shaw cancelo Dallas
            Salah de bruyne raph son
            dcl bam vardy

            fabri,gundogan, Tierney,coufal,

            0 in bank
            a) Salah and vardy to kane and jota
            b) cancelo to Alonso
            c) salah/de bruyne to Fernandes
            d) b+c
            e)wildcard

            Open Controls
          • wulfrunian
            • 4 Years
            21 mins ago

            Bench one.
            a)Dias
            b)Mings
            c)Keane

            Open Controls
            1. tomasjj
              • 6 Years
              20 mins ago

              Tough!
              Is there anyone less nailed, I'd bench that one.

              Open Controls
              1. wulfrunian
                • 4 Years
                15 mins ago

                Aye,on Dias atm.Maddison is back,excellent performance and win in the first round,i think that Leicester will score.

                Open Controls
                1. tomasjj
                  • 6 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Yes, that is another approach, which opposing team most likely to score.

                  Open Controls
          • Deulofail
            • 5 Years
            19 mins ago

            I'd happily get basically all my team news from the Team News tab if it were updated more quickly. Neale is very good at it, and his article on the international break yesterday is very valuable, but if he doesn't have the time to do both tasks, then why not get someone else to take one on? It's been ~24 hours since the first press conference and it's only ~24 hours till the deadline.

            I think your traffic would improve if people knew they could rely on the Team News here. I'm not a fan of Twitter, nor sifting through tweets for soundbites. I like the context and interpretation we get on the Team News tab. It's my favourite way to get updated, followed by the team news video (if I have spare time) for some extra interpretation. These are my thoughts. 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. ritzyd
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              17 mins ago

              Agree with this. The team news that does come is genuinely really good and one of the most accurate around but I often end up having to go elsewhere due to the speed of the updates.

              Open Controls
            2. Geoff
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 8 Years
              16 mins ago

              Thanks, yeah the Team News is one of my favourite tabs on FFS. I'll pass this along to Neale and the team

              Open Controls
              1. Deulofail
                • 5 Years
                11 mins ago

                Thanks Geoff!

                Open Controls
            3. Skonto Rigga
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 3 Years
              11 mins ago

              Hey Deulofail, that's a very fair point. We had actually recently taken help on a Thursday to aid with the other tasks I do but it wasn't possible this week due to sickness. On it now, though!

              Open Controls
              1. Deulofail
                • 5 Years
                3 mins ago

                Take my help if you need it 😉 I've never been sick.

                Top work, Neale. I'm a fan.

                Open Controls
                1. Skonto Rigga
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  That genuinely means a lot, thank you! 🙂

                  And you're hired.

                  Open Controls
          • HMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            17 mins ago

            Any reason to go past captain Kane this week? Tempted by Raphinha but the scores haven’t been there to back it up...

            Also play Antonio or Lingard this week?

            Open Controls
          • pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            16 mins ago

            Name the budget forward with the best ppg for the season 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. g40steve
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              12 mins ago

              Nacho

              Open Controls
              1. pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                just now

                He's way down - a bit to my surprise. A vicim of loads of cameos - his points per minute would be right up there

                Open Controls
            2. Holmes
              • 7 Years
              6 mins ago

              McGoldrick

              Open Controls
              1. Holmes
                • 7 Years
                6 mins ago

                maybe Antonio

                Open Controls
              2. pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                5 mins ago

                Nope

                This one has plenty of goals - you're at the right end of the table though.

                Open Controls
                1. Holmes
                  • 7 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Hopefully its not Benteke 😆

                  Open Controls
          • tom_p77
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            16 mins ago

            Really struggling with the bench this week due to favourable fixtures:

            Mendy
            Digne~Rudi~Shaw
            Son~Bruno~Mount~Raph
            Kane(C)~Bamford~DCL

            (Forster~Gundo~Targett~Cancelo)

            Any advice? Should I play Gundo?

            Open Controls
          • Cometh The Aouar...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            15 mins ago

            Lucas + Antonio or Lingard + DCL?

            Open Controls
          • JenkoJunko
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            15 mins ago

            What to do with Richarlison... Should he stay or go? I don't have DCL and I don't want him either as I'm chasing in ML and top has him. Thanks all 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. JVALDEZ
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              8 mins ago

              You gotta keep the pigeon

              Open Controls
              1. JenkoJunko
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Thats that settled then ha. Thanks

                Open Controls
          • g40steve
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            13 mins ago

            Bale becoming a differential again, all the sellers miss the DGW hauls?

            Open Controls
          • tommo123
            • 5 Years
            13 mins ago

            Martinez
            Dias Digne Targett
            Mount Gundo Bruno KDB
            Kane DCL Watkins

            Johnstone White ASM Mitchell

            0.0itb 1FT

            Don't feel great with the two city mids .... any changes or G2G?

            Open Controls
          • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            11 mins ago

            Morning all!!! What do we think to how I’m set up!? Any advice vice welcomed!! One idea I’m thinking it’s Bale to Son -4 and bench Grealish(might be rusty after so long out and/or limited minutes) would keep Son for the rest of the season too!! Best of luck to everyone too!!
            Martinez
            Azpilicueta Dallas Cresswell
            Bruno Lingard Raphinha Grealish
            Kane Bamford Antonio
            Subs- Areola Digne Bale Dunk
            Cheers all!!

            Open Controls
          • PogBruno
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            10 mins ago

            g2g?

            Martinez
            Cresswell Cancelo Digne Dallas
            Rafinha Grealish Son
            Kane (c) DCL Watkins
            - Gundagon Dias Bale

            Open Controls
            1. FeverPitch
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              4 mins ago

              Wow that bench. I’d ply Gundo over cresswell or Cancelo. And maybe bale over watkins. Good team

              Open Controls
            2. Milkman Bruno
                just now

                I’m currently playing Gundo over Cancelo in my team

                Open Controls
            3. jai1212
              • 7 Years
              10 mins ago

              Emi (Fabri)
              Shaw Konsa Rudiger
              Son Raphinha(c) Bruno Auba
              Kane DCL Bamford

              Subs: B.Traore Tierney Veltman
              0 FT and 0.3 itb

              A. Do I play B.Traore ahead of Auba?
              B. Should I take out Veltman for Dawson and play BB? (-4)

              Open Controls
            4. FeverPitch
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              9 mins ago

              For starting eleven this week (wildcard soon), would you rather have
              A) Kane and Cancelo
              B) Antonio and Alonso

              If no Kane could captain Bamford/Raphinha/Son

              Thanks

              Open Controls
              1. Milkman Bruno
                  just now

                  A

                  Open Controls
              2. Milkman Bruno
                  5 mins ago

                  I have Werner somehow and I was feeling ok about it this week until I just saw his miss for Germany. Wow, what a miss it was.

                  Open Controls
                • SIGGYMETIMBER
                  • 5 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  What to do with Mount? Play, bench or sell?

                  Open Controls
                • HD7
                  • 4 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Bruno and Kane are obviously the obvious choices for the next GW.

                  If you had them both, which one would you C?

                  Open Controls
                • 007 [RoboKlopp]
                  • 4 Years
                  1 min ago

                  A or B for this gw? Will wc in 31.
                  A. Veltman -> Alonso, bench Dias B. Bale -> Son, bench Gundo

                  Martinez
                  Dias*, Dallas, Cancelo
                  Bruno, Gundo*, Raph, Lingard
                  Kane, Bam, DCL
                  [Pope, Bale*, Targett, Veltman*] Cheers, sorry repost

                  Open Controls
                • Pep bites Kun
                  • 4 Years
                  1 min ago

                  I'm finding it difficult to understand why some people are benching some of their best assets (Gundo, Bale, City def, etc) I do understand the chat that's gone on recently, but if you believe that they're no longer valuable, why not sell?

                  Personally I'll diversify one City def to Che to lessen the risk, but I fancy both City & Che to keep clean sheets. I'll definitely play Gundo and will also keep an eye on KDB. I'm not cashing out my chips on the the most prolific team in the league. Pep doesn't do rotation to lose, just to win. He doesn't go out to lose games regardless of the status of the competition. His whole ethos is designed around improvement. We've had Pep roulette from day 1, but yet, it's been profitable from an FPL perspective.

                  Open Controls
                • Jones Kusi
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Would you WC this team GW31 or hold on until the dgw and bgw 35-37?
                  I missed the last deadline so my team is looking like this

                  2 FT 0.8 ITB

                  Johnstone McCarthy
                  Stones Cancelo Targett Dallas Mee
                  Raphinha Auba Son Gundogan Salah
                  Bamford Watkins DCL

                  Open Controls

