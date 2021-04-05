600
Dugout Discussion April 5

Jonny, Boly and Moutinho missing as West Ham visit Wolves without Rice

Ahead of interest in their defensive assets for Gameweek 31, Wolves are forced into several key changes as they host West Ham.

Jonny (£5.4m) has suffered another anterior cruciate ligament injury in training and is replaced at left-back by Rayan Aït-Nouri (£5.0m).

However, the unfortunate Spanish defender is not the only important absentee tonight, Willy Boly (£5.4m) missing out due to a positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test.

Without those two first-choice options, Nuno has gone with a four-man defence featuring Aït-Nouri and Nelson Semedo (£5.2m) either side of Conor Coady (£4.8m) and Romain Saïss (£4.9m).

Fantasy Premier League managers will have a watchful eye on how the Wolves defence performs without Jonny and Boly tonight, considering the impending swing of fixtures in their favour.

João Moutinho (£5.2m) misses out with a groin injury so Leander Dendoncker (£4.6m) and Ruben Neves (£5.1m) form a two-man midfield anchor behind Pedro Neto (£5.7m), Daniel Podence (£5.3m) and Adama Traoré (£6.0m) in support of Willian José (£6.8m).

There is a similar dynamic in the West Ham squad for Gameweek 30 with Declan Rice‘s (£4.7m) enforced absence triggering a formational shift.

Mark Noble (£4.5m) fills in for the England international while Arthur Masuaku‘s (£4.3m) return from injury leads to a first start since Gameweek 11 and a return to the 3-4-2-1 shape David Moyes favoured at the beginning of 2020/21.

After enjoying a meteoric rise to the top of the FPL defenders’ scoring charts this season, Aaron Cresswell (£5.9m) is back in a centre-back role, on the left-hand side of a three-man defence with Issa Diop (£4.3m) and Craig Dawson (£4.5m).

Still, the Hammers’ appealing encounters do not surface as a concentrated batch of matches until a Gameweek 34 trip to Burnley so there is still plenty of scouting to be done between now and their fixture swing.

Vladimir Coufal (£4.6m) joins Masuaku, Noble and Tomas Soucek (£5.3m) in a four-man midfield, a more advanced role than he has enjoyed in a 4-2-3-1 system.

Jesse Lingard (£6.2m) and Pablo Fornals (£5.8m) are in support of Michail Antonio (£6.7m).

Gameweek 30 Line-ups

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI (4-2-3-1): Patrício; Ait-Nouri, Saïss, Coady, Semedo; Neves, Dendoncker; Neto, Podence, A Traoré; Willian J.

West Ham United XI (3-4-3): Fabianski; Cresswell, Diop, Dawson; Masuaku, Noble, Soucek, Coufal; Lingard, Fornals; Antonio.

600 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Whazza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Bye ESR... So Brewster or Davis? 😆

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Whoever’s cheaper.

      Open Controls
    2. The Point About It Is
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      davis

      Open Controls
    3. S.Kuqi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Great minds. Will probably bring Brewster back 😀

      Open Controls
      1. S.Kuqi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        You might one to leave Villa spot open for dgw.

        Open Controls
        1. Whazza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          Point! There is a minimal chance but still. Perhaps Brewster should get some starts now too just for the experience as they're down

          Open Controls
          1. S.Kuqi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Both have 1 point ceiling. So for the reason above get Brewster. Maybe he finally scores in gw 38.

            Open Controls
            1. Whazza
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              Hah, looking forward to burying him in the bench!

              Open Controls
              1. S.Kuqi
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Wish I had him atm. Lingard haul 1st on the bench.

                Open Controls
  2. Top Lad Dakes. - WC/TC left
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    Vardy worth a WC pick or no?

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Too expensive for me.

      Maddy back on the radar with an England spot to win.

      Open Controls
      1. Top Lad Dakes. - WC/TC left
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Fair point - but who to remove from a midfield of Bruno Son Jota JLingz Gundogan (only city attacker)?

        Open Controls
        1. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Back to Vardy it is 😀

          Good headache to have, plenty of time to ponder.

          Open Controls
          1. Top Lad Dakes. - WC/TC left
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Indeed! Cheers pal

            Open Controls
    2. CROYDON DE BRUYNE
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      1 goal since GW14, I know he’s been injured a bit but surely better value options?

      Open Controls
      1. Pino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Not at the striker position. If you stick with 2 premiums in midfield and 3 players in 5-7 min bracket you should have founds for Vardy + Kane.

        Open Controls
  3. Hryszko
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    Okay, second WC draft.. how’s this?

    Mendy
    Dias - TAA - Shaw
    Gundo - Lingaard - Trossard - Salah - Bruno
    DCL - Kane

    Bench: Martinez - Vydra - Phillips - Veltman

    Open Controls
  4. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    As an Antonio and Dawson owner my disappointment is immeasurable

    Open Controls
    1. Top Lad Dakes. - WC/TC left
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Antonio and Cresswell here

      Open Controls
  5. Slitherene
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    Have a lot of ground to cover. WC activated!

    Areola | Johnstone
    Dias Shaw Phillips
    Salah Bruno Son Lingard Saka
    Kane Richarlison
    | Iheanacho Coady Amartey

    Can this team work out?

    Open Controls
  6. how now brown cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Losing the will to keep playing this season!

    Everyone is so flaky other than city and no one knows who will start for them.

    Liverpool punt based on one result could go either way and could potentially influence season massively.

    Open Controls
  7. Isca Extremadura
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    I can’t see the answer yet ..
    Aguero in the mix ?

    Open Controls
  8. HD7
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    0.3 short of this team, bright ideas?

    Mendy, Forster
    TAA, Rudiger, Shaw, Coady, Holding
    Salah, Son, Bruno, Jota, Lingard
    Kane, Nacho, Davis

    Open Controls
    1. Messiah Hazard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Maybe one more Spurs somewhere for their DGW32

      Open Controls
    2. tomasjj
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Holding to Phillips?

      Open Controls
      1. HD7
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        0.1 still short and it means getting TAA out...

        Open Controls
      2. Gazwaz80
        • 1 Year
        just now

        He’s got 3 Liverpool already...

        Open Controls
    3. Captain Kakaroto (I blame R…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Coady - Diop

      Open Controls
  9. In a Rush
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Who to lose for jota please?

    A. Gundogen
    B. Trossard
    C. Raphina

    Open Controls
    1. S.Kuqi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Z
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Not Gundo ofc

      Open Controls
      1. In a Rush
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes to be fair I do have the armband on gundogen at the moment!
        I’ve been leaning towards raphina although he has been great value.

        Open Controls
    3. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. In a Rush
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        I guess Brighton don’t usually score a lot but trossard is one of the form mids at the moment.

        Open Controls
      2. GGMU
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Gundo will play vs Dortmund, not vs Leeds. Pep said he wants fresh legs.

        Open Controls
        1. In a Rush
          • 4 Years
          just now

          He did mention fresh legs and gundogen will play against Dortmund but wouldn’t be surprised if he plays Leeds as well, he’s just had a rest.

          Open Controls
    4. Messiah Hazard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    5. Tango74
        1 min ago

        Same as u but going to the Gundogan as he will drop tonight as he’s -103.8 and I lose 0.1

        Also he won’t play v Leeds and blank in 33

        Open Controls
    6. Z
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Guys, what do you think about Gundo C vs Leeds next GW?

      Even thinking about Mount (have Kane, Bruno, Salah ect...)

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        One goal and one assist since the first match in 24. yes he's blanked a few but he's hardly on a roll.

        Not a horrid call but Liverpool attack makes more sense to me.

        Open Controls
    7. Top Lad Dakes. - WC/TC left
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Ings WC pick? Seems to be slim pickings up top

      Open Controls
      1. Z
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        DCL is much better option with his fixtures, even Ichenaco (or what ever is his name) is better option

        Open Controls
        1. seanie3
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Are you serious? I’m a DCL owner and getting rid of ASAP,
          For weeks far too many deluded people on here when it comes to him and his dgw. His last 6
          Weeks have amassed the huge scores of
          2,6,2,2,2,4.

          Open Controls
      2. Whazza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        Not bad. Annoying blank 33 tho

        Open Controls
        1. Top Lad Dakes. - WC/TC left
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          11 mins ago

          Oops hadn’t seen that!

          Open Controls
        2. seanie3
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Has A dgw to be pencilled in at some Point

          Open Controls
      3. Herman Toothrot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        Kane Nacho and Vydra here

        Open Controls
      4. SomeoneKnows
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        How about Lacazette?

        Open Controls
        1. The 12th Man
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Screamer?

          Open Controls
      5. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        Possible

        Might go for him over DCL. Goals in that Southampton team. Is he fit? Limped off at end no?

        Open Controls
        1. seanie3
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Maybe che adams a good shout

          Open Controls
    8. Isca Extremadura
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Gundo will be saved for cups from 33/34 you’d think

      Open Controls
    9. Messiah Hazard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Surprised that Lingard is only 35% EO in top 10k.

      Open Controls
      1. Slitherene
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        No United fan I know of, has Jlingz

        Open Controls
        1. GGMU
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          I do

          Open Controls
          1. Slitherene
            • 3 Years
            just now

            GGMU!! Swap him for Rice next season.

            Open Controls
    10. Isca Extremadura
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yeah Vardy nailed, on pens,but off form

      Open Controls
    11. GoonerSteve
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      I have exactly the right money to do Gundogan and Raphina out for Jota and Salah.

      2fts also.

      Tempting.

      Open Controls
      1. S.Kuqi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Get Jlinz instead of Jota/Salah

        Open Controls
        1. GoonerSteve
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          Already got him.

          Open Controls
          1. S.Kuqi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            8 mins ago

            Looks good move to me

            Open Controls
            1. GoonerSteve
              • 11 Years
              7 mins ago

              Problem is defence needs work also.

              I've got Dallas, Targett, Coufal, Stones, Veltman.
              Martinez in goal.

              Open Controls
              1. S.Kuqi
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                just now

                True. Dallas needs to go

                Open Controls
            2. In a Rush
              • 4 Years
              7 mins ago

              Yes like that for free

              Open Controls
      2. artvandelay316
          6 mins ago

          This is a good move.

          Open Controls
      3. McPollolocco
          10 mins ago

          How bad is the injury of Antonio?
          Is there a chance that Bowen nailed in?

          Open Controls
        • FPLMACKEM
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          10 mins ago

          How's this for a WC squad?

          Leno, Forster
          TAA, Dias, Rudiger, Coady, Coufal
          Salah, Jota, Bruno, Neto, Raphina
          Kane, Bamford, Iheanacho

          Open Controls
          1. S.Kuqi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            5 mins ago

            Lingard?

            Open Controls
          2. GoonerSteve
            • 11 Years
            5 mins ago

            Needs Lingard.

            Open Controls
          3. FPLMACKEM
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            3 mins ago

            For who?

            Open Controls
            1. veedub1989
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Neto...swap in GW33 if Lingard is tapering off

              Open Controls
        • Isca Extremadura
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          9 mins ago

          Too many Silva’s !

          Open Controls
          1. Isca Extremadura
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Lingard and others pushing for Euros
            Right to end of season

            Open Controls
        • Herman Toothrot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          Slight reshuffle on the WC to squeeze Jessie in. 0itb with free hit available.

          Mendy
          TAA // Rudiger // Dias
          Salah // Son // Bruno // Jota // Lingard
          Kane // Nacho

          3.9 // Vydra

          Open Controls
          1. Herman Toothrot
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            6 mins ago

            * Holding // Coufal

            Any changes ?

            Open Controls
          2. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            You've done well

            Most with that midfield have no defence or resort to Coady. Would have Ederson Shaw over Mendy Dias any day of the week. Two upgrades.

            Open Controls
        • Finding Timo
            8 mins ago

            I am back on Dias on WC but I worried about him being rested v Leeds due to pep ‘fresh legs’ comments!

            Open Controls
          • TomSaints
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            7 mins ago

            Awful gameweek but happy that teams seem to have started scoring again. Now if only my players would remember that too....

            Open Controls
          • Rainer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            7 mins ago

            Soucek goal to be checked.

            Open Controls
            1. Rainer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Nearly caught it tbf.

              Open Controls
          • McPollolocco
              7 mins ago

              My wildcard team:

              Martinez, Foster
              Cancelo, Coufal, Digne, TAA, N. Philipps
              Bowen, Neto, Mahrez, Salah, Maddison
              Kane, Ings, Bamford

              Thoughts?

              I did this moves for this team:

              Rüdiger --> Coufal
              Tierney --> TAA
              Targett --> Philipps
              Zaha --> Bowen

              Open Controls
            • gooberman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              5 mins ago

              Where is the yellow card for Soucek for cheating?

              Open Controls
            • dbeck
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              4 mins ago

              Leaning into those Leicester fixtures, wildcard, thoughts?

              Should I be turning a chels def into city def and get some other fodder than Phillips so do best block mo if nexded

              Schemical Forster
              Christensen Rudiger Azpi Trent Phillips
              Jota Son Lingard Bruno Raphina
              Vardy Nacho Kane

              Open Controls
            • jdp219
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              4 mins ago

              Feel like I should keep a City player on WC. But which one? Or none?
              1) Gundo
              2) Stones
              3) Cancelo
              4) Get Dias instead
              5) Don't bother with City

              Open Controls
              1. Rainer
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                Gundo is cheap enough to carry as he’ll likely no-show if he doesn’t start.

                A case for Dias too.

                Open Controls
            • gooberman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              3 mins ago

              Neto is such a great silky player. Always looks a threat. Such a shame with Wolves fixtures that he is surrounded by dross.

              Open Controls
            • CROYDON DE BRUYNE
              • 4 Years
              3 mins ago

              Trent worth the 3.3m more than Phillips?

              Open Controls
              1. Rainer
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Probably not but it’s time to chase points.

                Trent is one who has the potential to deliver big.

                Open Controls
            • Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Is good time for wc ?

              Open Controls
            • Van der Faart
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Could do with Cresswell being involved in some form of attacking returns.

              Open Controls

