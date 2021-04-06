325
Champions League April 6

The best UCL Fantasy players to captain or sub on for quarter-final matches

325 Comments
Eight teams from five countries are still fighting for the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League trophy making the fight for Fantasy differentials even harder for managers.

As the player pool shrinks, the UCL Fantasy managers have fewer options to choose from so we are here to help provide some useful tips for the next round.

Tuesday, April 6

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City have won 26 of their last 27 games and have their whole squad fit and raring to go. Their biggest obstacle ahead of this game will be psychological, as City haven’t made it past this stage of the competition under Pep Guardiola. 

However, assuming 11 of their squad members can overcome that barrier, this should be a cakewalk for the blue side of Manchester. 

Knowing the line-up before the deadline is a massive advantage here, one that most Fantasy Premier League players can only dream of. 

After their benchings at the weekend, I’d expect to see Joao Cancelo (€5.9m), John Stones (€5.1m), Ilkay Gundogan (€6.6m), Raheem Sterling (€10.5m) and Bernardo Silva (€7.5m) all feature. 

Gundogan is the cheapest of their attacking players and has been scoring goals for fun in 2021, so he’s still a great option. Kevin De Bruyne (€11.3m) is the heartbeat of this team, on penalties, and may well be worth his extortionate price tag. 

At the back, this City side continued their ridiculous defensive form against Leicester on Saturday. Not much more needs to be said other than stock up on their defence. 

Dortmund’s last-sixteen win over Sevilla flattered to deceive. They came into the first leg in poor form and Sevilla were looking great. However, that first leg coincided with a collapse in Sevilla’s form, especially their fabled defensive resilience, and Dortmund still managed to concede four goals to them over two legs. 

Dortmund have picked up a bad habit of starting incredibly strong and then collapsing, as demonstrated by their 4-2 Der Klassiker loss, the second leg against Sevilla and their 2-2 draw against Köln.

With Jadon Sancho (€10.0m) out injured for both legs, they’re also totally reliant on Erling Haaland (€11.1m). There are definitely worse players to be reliant on, but his current four-game goal drought is the longest of his professional career. Marco Reus (€8.4m) has not scored a goal since December 15 and has developed a fear of shooting. 

If Dortmund score, Haaland will almost undoubtedly be involved and we’ve seen that he considers the UCL to be his competition. He needs very few chances and very little space to score and is still a good fantasy option, even against this City team. 

The only other Dortmund options I would consider are Mats Hummels (€5.4m) and Marwin Hitz (€4.1m). Hummels’ 67 balls recovered is the highest left in the competition and, as demonstrated against Frankfurt on Saturday, he knows where the goal is if needed. 

Hitz is the cheapest starting keeper remaining in the tournament and, if Dortmund get anything from this game, he will likely score high. Even assuming they get knocked out, he could still have a place in your squad, allowing you to reallocate funds outfield. 

Real Madrid v Liverpool

This is a battle of serious UCL pedigree. Both sides come into this game in decent form and plagued by defensive injuries. Raphael Varane (€5.7m), Dani Carvajal (€5.3m) and Sergio Ramos (€6.5m) have both been confirmed out for Real, with Virgil van Dijk (€6.0m), Joel Matip (€4.3m) and Joe Gomez (€6.1m) all long term absentees for the Reds. 

However, the players both sides have on the pitch will still be of the highest quality. Diogo Jota’s (€7.9m) brace off the bench against Arsenal highlighted his future importance to this side, and he should line up alongside Sadio Mane (€11.0m) and Mohamed Salah (€12.7m) ready to terrorise Real’s weak backline. Salah is on penalties, but Jota should start up-front and has tended to at least match Salah when they play together, for nearly half the price. 

At the back, Trent Alexander-Arnold (€6.7m) is the joint-highest scoring defender in the game and looked back to his best against Arsenal. Alongside him, Nat Phillips (€4.5m) had 12 balls recovered in the second leg against Leipzig. With Fabinho (€5.7m) sat in front of him and Ozan Kabak (€4.5m), Phillips has been thriving and could be great value in defence. 

The only two Real players I have confidence in are Karim Benzema (€10.4m) and Casemiro (€6.3m). Benzema has 25 goals and six assists in 32 starts this season and is the absolute key to this Real attack. He has bags of UCL experience and will be the key if Real are to get past Liverpool here. 

Casemiro has a unique role. He has the most balls recovered for midfielders in the game and is also Real’s second-highest scorer this season, regularly arriving late in the box. 

Wednesday, April 7

Porto v Chelsea

Porto’s win over Juventus gives them a very dangerous confidence coming into this tie. Although they’re missing key players Sergio Oliveira (€6.7m) and Mehdi Taremi (€6.5m) for the first leg, Sergio Conceicao has an experienced and united squad of players who will be ready to make Chelsea’s life potentially more difficult than they’re anticipating. 

Zaidu Sanusi (€5.3m) is the joint-highest scoring defender in the game and is the best pick from a Porto side who will have to sit back and defend with their two best attacking players missing. 

Provided Chelsea’s 5-2 weekend loss to West Brom was just a blip, they should have the quality to comfortably win this tie. N’Golo Kanté (€5.5m) and Christian Pulisic (€8.7m) are the only two Blues players out injured. 

Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Antonio Rudiger (€4.7m) will start for sure, most likely alongside Cesar Azpilicueta (€5.0m) and one of Andreas Christensen (€4.8m) or Thiago Silva (€5.1m). 

In midfield, Jorginho (€6.2m) has 47 balls recovered so far and is on penalties. Him and Mason Mount (€6.9m) are two of the best options under €7.0m in midfield, with the England international rested for this game on Saturday, although he scored off the bench. 

If he starts, Olivier Giroud (€7.7m) could have a field day. He is exactly the sort of player Porto’s defence struggles to deal with and, with his top-level pedigree, he is a great differential ahead of this fixture. 

Bayern Munich v PSG

This is a repeat of last year’s final, but it looks unlikely to be as close a scoreline. Hansi Flick’s Bayern side are terrifying and Mauricio Pochettino’s injury-ravaged PSG are have been markedly unimpressive since their 4-1 win over Barcelona. 

Bayern are missing Robert Lewandowski (€12.1m) and potentially Serge Gnabry (€9.8m), but should still have the quality to overrun this PSG side. 

Lewandowski will most likely be replaced by Eric Choupo-Moting (€6.6m). He isn’t as bad as his highlight reel of open-goal misses would have you believe and could be good value in this brilliant Bayern side. 

Behind him, Thomas Muller (€9.9m) is in some of the finest form of his career and will have more attacking responsibility with Lewandowski out. Leroy Sané (€9.5m) and Kingsley Coman (€8.4m) will line-up on the wings and should be well placed to attack PSG’s replacement full backs. 

Behind them, Joshua Kimmich (€6.6m) and Leon Goretzka (€7.7m) are both great value picks. Goretzka got Bayern’s only goal in their table-topping 1-0 win over RB Leipzig on Saturday and Kimmich, although a defender in game, will play in central midfield and is well placed for points at both ends. 

For PSG, Kylian Mbappe (€11m) and Neymar (€11.6m) will be the key. Mbappe showed how he can threaten Bayern’s high-line with some great chances in last season’s final and will still be the main threat for this PSG side. 

  1. Top Dog
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Man City player with attacking return in last 2 games, and played 90 in both. On the bench tonight as well so looks set for Leeds, anyone fancy it?

    Open Controls
    1. Whazza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      It's for the risk takers! Could be Sterling Aguero Torres frontline too

      Open Controls
      1. Top Dog
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        Good point. Struggling to see too many forward options I fancy though, and do have 8 playing mid/for.

        Only problem is blank in GW33 and I don’t have FH

        Open Controls
        1. Whazza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 1 min ago

          Leicester?

          Open Controls
  2. Hooky
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Has Eric Garcia played more minutes for Spain than Man City this season?

    Open Controls
    1. Whazza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      It's decided he's going to Barca I believe

      Open Controls
  3. Khalico
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    As Tierney is out, any suggestions on replacements?

    Already own Targett, Cresswell, Dallas, Shaw

    Open Controls
  4. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    KDB to Sterling(C) done.

    Open Controls
    1. Whazza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      I don't believe you.

      Open Controls
      1. JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        What’s not to believe. Leeds and City will be a goal fest. Nailed to start unlike KDB and Gundo. No other good captaincy option. Next week Sterling to Bruno. No hits needed

        Open Controls
        1. Whazza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 2 mins ago

          I don't believe you have confirmed it. You would feel a bit silly if he comes on tonight and gets injured. Nice punt, but his minutes lately are worrying. 27 mins in the last 3 and don't think he's been injured. So not nailed on for Leeds imo.

          Open Controls
    2. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Was just thinking this! Could be great fun!

      Open Controls
  5. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Stones starts which probably means bench Vs Leeds ☹

    Open Controls
  6. EmreCan Hustle
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    I have KdB captain in my WC team. Not so sure now.

    Open Controls
    1. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      You hardly thought he wouldn’t play in the UCL?

      Open Controls
      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        The risk of having him captain sinks in when you see him in the team sheet 😛

        Open Controls
    2. JJO
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      He was always gonna play these CL games
      Nothing is changed

      Open Controls
      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        Cheers. I guess we have to go with the best option and assume the risk.

        Open Controls
    3. The Mighty Hippo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Just make sure you've got a nailed on VC.

      Open Controls
      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        On Kane atm...hoping for a repeat of the reverse fixture.

        Open Controls
  7. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Bamford to Jesus (C) for a hit?

    Am chasing in my mini league so need to take a risk.

    Open Controls
    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      With that reasoning. Yes. Makes sense. I personally feel Mahrez is more explosive but he is starting tonight.

      Open Controls
  8. TheDragon
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Liverpool fans - how nailed is Phillips and for how long?

    Open Controls
    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Fabinho seems essential in midfield without Henderson. So I think he is nailed on for another month and a half.

      Open Controls
  9. fplking14
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Surely Sterling starts against Leeds right?

    Open Controls
    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Can't be 100% sure with Pep but I think so.

      Open Controls
    2. Whazza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      If you feel the need to ask...

      Open Controls
      1. fplking14
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Ik you can't really predict Pep roulette. But he isn't going to bench a player like Sterling 3 times in a row.

        Open Controls
        1. Whazza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 41 mins ago

          Well he benched him 3 times in a row. Same could have been said after one benching, and two now three. There's no point in second guessing him

          Open Controls
    3. FPL Kaka
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      I think it's 85% now

      Open Controls
    4. Fintroy
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        He'll start and your 2 points will be guaranteed !

        Open Controls
    5. Alcapaul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Would you rather have Trent and Maddison or Phillips and Salah?

      Open Controls
      1. Whazza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        P and S

        Open Controls
      2. EmreCan Hustle
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        Trent and Maddison

        Open Controls
      3. Jellyfish
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Trent and Maddison...or Jota?

        Open Controls
        1. Alcapaul
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          Getting Jota as well

          Open Controls
      4. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        TAA and Maddison

        Open Controls
    6. FPL Kaka
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Sterling captaincy has emerged as a massive option now

      Open Controls
      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        Too short term. If he was nailed on to start at least 3 of the next 5 I would consider it.

        Open Controls
      2. Qaiss
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        Please keep it down will ya..

        Open Controls
      3. Whazza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        2 starts in the last 6 doesn't fill me with confidence

        Open Controls
      4. fplking14
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Seriously considering him as a 1 week punt and then take him out for Son.

        Open Controls
      5. JabariParkersEyelid
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Salah is just as much an option surely.

        Open Controls
    7. Jellyfish
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Is it worth holding Bale and Son for the DGW or is it time to ditch Bale now for Jota or Salah (own Kane also).

      Open Controls
      1. The Mighty Hippo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Ditch Bale, I don't think he's got any chance of playing for an extended duration over both games.

        Open Controls
        1. Jellyfish
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          This was what I was thinking.

          Open Controls
      2. Forever In Our Shadow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Bale is dead to us now. His comments about going back to Madrid have all but derailed any chance he had to get in Jose’s good books. He will warm that bench and play golf until May then star for Wales in the Euros.

        Open Controls
    8. Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Well there was my little differential Raz on the WC, now everyone shall have him. 🙁

      Open Controls
      1. TheDragon
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Less than 10% will have him

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          Hope so!

          Open Controls
      2. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        I will probably be joining you

        Open Controls
      3. JabariParkersEyelid
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        I won't have him. Not booking in transfers.

        Open Controls
    9. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      and there is cancelo and gundogan,just go away gaurdiola

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Lol I agree, disgrace that he’s playing his best side

        Open Controls
    10. The Mandalorian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours ago

      Is anywhere showing a recorded version of the CL games after they've finished? Thanks

      I want to watch both games tonight

      Open Controls
      1. Hooky
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        VHS one of them

        Open Controls
        1. Forever In Our Shadow
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          May as well Betamax them. 😀

          Open Controls
    11. Flynny
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Is it worth a wildcard punt on jesus captain for Leeds? With cash to move to vardy for gw32?? Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. PogBruno
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        This is exactly what I'm going with

        Open Controls
      2. Whazza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        As long as you know the risks! Would feel a lot better if Kun wasn't back

        Open Controls
        1. Flynny
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          Risky.....but thinking about it...

          May not captain tho....

          Open Controls
      3. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        Prefer Sterling then downgrade to Son
        Vardy not firing and Iheanacho half the price

        Open Controls
        1. Flynny
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          That is much harder financially though.....

          Open Controls
          1. JabariParkersEyelid
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            Yes you're basically throwing away 2 mill for 1 week before you can reinvest.

            Open Controls
      4. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Looking at tonight’s lineup and my plan to wc with a rotating midfielder and rotating striker ... I’m leaning towards starting with Jesus v Leeds .... and I cannot stand him as a player ...

        Open Controls
        1. Flynny
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Could Could have Sterling on wildcard and swap to Bruno for gw32....

          Open Controls
    12. ZAWAd25
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Thoughts on this WC draft?

      Mendy Forster
      TAA Dias Reguilon Coady Rudiger
      Son Jota (Salah/Fernandes) Lingard Gundogan
      Kane Ihenacho Bamford

      Open Controls
      1. ZAWAd25
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Coady can be Shaw

        Open Controls
      2. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Dias Reguilon Gundogan risks
        Bamford fixtures form

        Open Controls
        1. ZAWAd25
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Reguilon will make way to Cresswell after GW32. Dias is as nailed as it gets and Bamford can be benched until his fixures turn as I have 8 attackers

          Open Controls
      3. Fintroy
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          Looking good, apart from Dias

          Open Controls
        • JabariParkersEyelid
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          Don't see the point of keeping Bamford, when Nachos fixtures turn so do Sons so you can downgrade him to upgrade Nacho.

          Unless you have BB left of course, get the money in the 11.

          Open Controls
          1. ZAWAd25
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            I do have BB. Will use it in GW32 and then can possibly take money off the bench

            Open Controls
            1. JabariParkersEyelid
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              2 hours ago

              And you're happy with bench boosting Bamford? Go for it then I guess.

              Open Controls
        • Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          Ditch Reguilon and Bamford IMO.

          Open Controls
      4. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        WC 31, BB 32 sorted and what a bloody team!

        31 WC

        Leno
        TAA Coady Rudiger
        Sterling(C) Bruno Jota Lingard Neto
        Kane DCL
        Lloris Iheanacho Shaw Castagne

        32 BB

        LLORIS
        TAA Castagne Shaw
        SON Bruno Jota Lingard Neto
        KANE Iheanacho
        Leno DCL Rudiger Coady

        Open Controls
        1. Whazza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          Well done, enjoy the points!

          Open Controls
        2. JabariParkersEyelid
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          Like it, can do a lot without Salah but not for me personally.

          Open Controls
      5. JabariParkersEyelid
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        I'm extremely happy with this, so please rip it to shreds:

        Mendy (Forster)
        Trent Shaw Coady Masuaku Rudiger
        Lingard Bruno Salah Jota Son
        Kane Iheanacho (Vydra)

        Only thing not set on is the bit part defenders and maybe keeper. Thoughts appreciated though.

        Open Controls
        1. Gooner Kebab
          • 8 Years
          2 hours ago

          Looks brill

          Open Controls
        2. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          I’d stick with Mendy in goal.

          Looks good.

          Open Controls
        3. JabariParkersEyelid
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Appreciated both cheers.

          Open Controls
      6. The Red Devil
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        UCL fantasy playing anyone?
        feel like captaining KdB over Haaland, is it foolish? not exactly convinced by dortmund against this city defence

        Open Controls
        1. Whazza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          I'd go KDB myself

          Open Controls
          1. The Red Devil
            • 6 Years
            2 hours ago

            got both salah & Jota too

            Open Controls
      7. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Who the heck to Capt in Uefa?
        Benzema, Haaland, KDB? Or?

        Open Controls
        1. Alcapaul
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          I've gone KDB

          Open Controls
          1. bso
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            May just do that...currently on Benzema. Would think about Salah, but don't have him...

            Open Controls
        2. The Red Devil
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          on KdB currently, got Halaand, Salah, Jota as other options, what do you think?

          Open Controls
      8. BobB
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        With Tierney looking out for a spell, which Arsenal defender is best - Cedric, Holding, Gabriel?

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          I think Holding. The cheapest and Luiz is currently injured for a few weeks. I looked at Cedric but I’m wary that Saka may play there at some point.

          Open Controls
      9. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Appreciate hasn’t kicked off yet, and minds could change after the match ...... but how is the City line up affecting peoples thinking about City v Leeds at the weekend?

        Open Controls
        1. JabariParkersEyelid
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          I think it's not bad for those holding Leeds attackers and reinforces the idea that picking city players is just pot luck.

          Open Controls
      10. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        [sigh] - there goes my life-affirming project of captaining Mahrez in GW31

        Open Controls
      11. Zebrahimović
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        KDB to Jota for free?

        Open Controls
      12. GROBARI
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          Thoughts on this WC team.
          Have BB left
          Gonna transfer in Son in GW32

          Mendy Forster
          Shaw TAA Coady Phillips Rudiger
          Bruno Neto Lingz Sterling Jota
          Kane Laca Nacho

          Open Controls
          1. JabariParkersEyelid
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            It's good but surely consider taking out Phillips.

            It's okay going without Salah but have a way to get him in quickly, having Phillips stops you from doing that.

            Open Controls
        • Isco Disco
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          HALA Madrid!
          Time for Zidane masterclass tonight. VAMOS!!!

          Open Controls
        • sandman58
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          A) play 352 with Jota
          B) play 343 with Bamford
          ?????

          Open Controls
          1. JabariParkersEyelid
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 13 mins ago

            A... not particularly close for me.

            Open Controls
            1. sandman58
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 11 mins ago

              A) Son Salah Bruno Lingard Jota
              Vardy Kane
              B) Son Salah Bruno Lingard
              Bamford Vardy Kane

              Open Controls
              1. JabariParkersEyelid
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 8 mins ago

                It's still A. The fixtures are not close.

                Maybe the 8th attacker changes things but if you can afford that front 7 you're gonna get serious points. Surely you're sacrificing the defence with this team.

                Open Controls
                1. sandman58
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Defence is TAA Shaw Rudiger
                  Dallas Struijk and Davis (AVL) on bench
                  Martinez in goals
                  0.1 in bank

                  Open Controls
            2. sandman58
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 10 mins ago

              Do u think Jota will play regularly??

              Open Controls
              1. JabariParkersEyelid
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 35 mins ago

                He's too good not to.

                Open Controls
        • tambourineman
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          New article
          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/04/06/which-arsenal-players-are-most-likely-to-avoid-rotation-during-season-run-in/

          Open Controls

