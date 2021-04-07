Scoutcast Episode 373 – FPL Wildcard survival guide

Joe and Seb are joined by Karam to look at the key issues facing Fantasy Premier League managers ahead of Gameweek 31.

Scrutinising Wildcards has become a staple part of Scoutcast episodes over the years, from Mark’s selection of ‘magic bean’ Ruben Loftus-Cheek to Joe’s disastrous Jason Puncheon punt.

This time around, Joe once again puts his head above the parapet to reveal his early Wildcard draft.

A dramatic fixture swing, emerging enablers and the changing form of top sides are key factors in many FPL managers’ decision to fire up their second Wildcard ahead of this Friday’s deadline.

But some are waiting a little while longer, while others, such as Seb and Karam, have already deployed the chip earlier this year.

With the ‘haves’ and ‘have nots’ in mind, this episode is aimed at all FPL managers to help guide them through the season run-in, featuring the best teams to target and the most eye-catching players to bring in.

Our trio also consider their ‘Wildcard checklists’, looking at the key factors in deciding to use the chip as well as their top tips for selecting the best 15 players.

Joe advocates flexibility, Karam urges FPL managers not to ignore Manchester City assets and Seb argues against booking in too many future transfers.

Meanwhile, the crew look back on their Gameweek 30 highs and lows, as well as those of the community in the return of ‘Rough with the Smooth’.

Their transfer and captaincy plans are revealed, next four fixtures are frisked and Karam takes his turn to pick a differential.

In addition, the community’s questions on Wildcards and more are answered.

This episode was aired live via YouTube. Be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

