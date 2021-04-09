Wolves persist with back-four as Lookman misses Gameweek 31

Wolves line-up in a back-four for the second time in four days as they travel to Fulham in Gameweek 31.

In this setup, Nuno Espirito Santo has struggled to reach the same level of defensive stability achieved by several years playing a three-man defence, best shown by conceding three first-half goals against West Ham on Monday.

Despite those ongoing issues, it’s a 4-2-3-1 formation tonight with no changes from the side that lost against the Hammers.

Rayan Aït-Nouri (£5.0m) and Nélson Semedo (£5.2m) are the full-backs either side of Romain Saïss (£4.9m) and Conor Coady (£4.8m) as Willy Boly (£5.4m) is unable to train until Tuesday because of his self-isolation from a positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test.

João Moutinho (£5.2m) is fit enough only for the bench so Leander Dendoncker (£4.6m) and Ruben Neves (£5.1m) hold down central midfield.

Daniel Podence (£5.3m) earns a second successive start since returning from injury, deployed as a number 10 and flanked by Pedro Neto (£5.7m) and Adama Traoré (£6.0m).

Willian José (£6.8m) earns his third successive start although still awaits his first-ever Premier League goal for Wolves.

Meanwhile, Fulham are in 3-4-2-1 shape for Gameweek 31, Terence Kongolo (£4.3m) coming in for Tosin Adarabioyo (£4.5m) to make his first league start for the club.

The former Huddersfield Town man sits in a back-three containing Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) and Ola Aina (£4.5m) while Antonee Robinson (£4.4m) and Kenny Tete (£4.3m) fulfil wing-back roles either side of Mario Lemina (£4.5m) and Harrison Reed (£4.4m).

Ademola Lookman (£5.0m) did not pass his late fitness test in time, Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£5.9m) and Bobby De Cordova-Reid (£5.3m) chosen as the supporting midfielders for Aleksandar Mitrovic (£5.5m).

Gameweek 31 Line-ups

Fulham XI: Areola; Kongolo, Andersen, Aina; A Robinson, Lemina, Reed, Tete; Loftus-Cheek, De Cordova-Reid; Mitrovic.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Patrício; Aït-Nouri, Saïss, Coady, Semedo; Neves, Dendoncker; Neto, Podence, A Traoré; Willian J.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT