37
Dugout Discussion April 9

Wolves persist with back-four as Lookman misses Gameweek 31

37 Comments
Share

Wolves line-up in a back-four for the second time in four days as they travel to Fulham in Gameweek 31.

In this setup, Nuno Espirito Santo has struggled to reach the same level of defensive stability achieved by several years playing a three-man defence, best shown by conceding three first-half goals against West Ham on Monday.

Despite those ongoing issues, it’s a 4-2-3-1 formation tonight with no changes from the side that lost against the Hammers.

Rayan Aït-Nouri (£5.0m) and Nélson Semedo (£5.2m) are the full-backs either side of Romain Saïss (£4.9m) and Conor Coady (£4.8m) as Willy Boly (£5.4m) is unable to train until Tuesday because of his self-isolation from a positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test.

João Moutinho (£5.2m) is fit enough only for the bench so Leander Dendoncker (£4.6m) and Ruben Neves (£5.1m) hold down central midfield.

Daniel Podence (£5.3m) earns a second successive start since returning from injury, deployed as a number 10 and flanked by Pedro Neto (£5.7m) and Adama Traoré (£6.0m).

Willian José (£6.8m) earns his third successive start although still awaits his first-ever Premier League goal for Wolves.

Meanwhile, Fulham are in 3-4-2-1 shape for Gameweek 31, Terence Kongolo (£4.3m) coming in for Tosin Adarabioyo (£4.5m) to make his first league start for the club.

The former Huddersfield Town man sits in a back-three containing Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) and Ola Aina (£4.5m) while Antonee Robinson (£4.4m) and Kenny Tete (£4.3m) fulfil wing-back roles either side of Mario Lemina (£4.5m) and Harrison Reed (£4.4m).

Ademola Lookman (£5.0m) did not pass his late fitness test in time, Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£5.9m) and Bobby De Cordova-Reid (£5.3m) chosen as the supporting midfielders for Aleksandar Mitrovic (£5.5m).

Gameweek 31 Line-ups

Fulham XI: Areola; Kongolo, Andersen, Aina; A Robinson, Lemina, Reed, Tete; Loftus-Cheek, De Cordova-Reid; Mitrovic.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Patrício; Aït-Nouri, Saïss, Coady, Semedo; Neves, Dendoncker; Neto, Podence, A Traoré; Willian J.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

37 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Cilly Bonnolly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    Sh*t I actually captained Jota. I mean I knew I did but it’s just sunk in that I actually did. 😆

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      What's wrong with that mate? Here too ...

      Open Controls
      1. Cilly Bonnolly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Doesn’t feel right. Seems a bit mental. Not really sure why.

        Open Controls
        1. Hybrid.power
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Probably because no one would have ever captained Wolves Jota. He was a good shout this week.

          Open Controls
    2. TFP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      fool.

      mind you, I'm in no position to talk, I captained lacazette...

      Open Controls
      1. Cilly Bonnolly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Hahaha.

        Open Controls
    3. Oggle22
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Fumin when he drops to the bench for Firmino!

      Open Controls
      1. Cilly Bonnolly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        And comes on for a one pointer.

        Open Controls
  2. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    25 mins ago

    Non-WC team, GW30 82% template rating ... GW31 62%, how much WC have been being used this week? Massive impact on the template?

    Open Controls
    1. Ragabolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      26.36% WC in the top10k

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm guessing if you popped Mo in and captained you'd be 75% at least

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yeah most probably, crazy Mo

        Open Controls
  3. Steinburg FC
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    mitro brace incoming

    Open Controls
    1. DA Minnion
      • 8 Years
      just now

      That would be mesmeric.

      Open Controls
  4. Daniel - When to BB?
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    Surpsird by Salah being over 100% EO in the top 10K. I feel better for my mega hit now. Doing Salah to Bale a few weeks ago was an utter disaster.

    BTW this template is really agile, you blink you lose.

    Open Controls
    1. Hybrid.power
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      I too did Salah to Bale at the same time. Don't think I'll be able to get him in again without dropping someone like Bruno

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Same mistake here!

        Open Controls
  5. Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    No players in this game. Expecting a 1-1 draw.

    Open Controls
    1. DA Minnion
      • 8 Years
      just now

      As long as Mitrovic scores.

      Open Controls
  6. fr3d
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    FPL managers: Home or away games don't matter this year

    Also FPL managers: Salah is poor at home I'm captaining Masuaku

    Open Controls
  7. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Repost just to say thanks!

    Ended up WC-ing in the last hour with this lot... will try BB next week. Fingers crossed it pays off and thanks for all the input everyone! Top draw community as ever! Time for a beer!!

    Mendy
    TAA. Rudiger. Holding
    Salah(C). Bruno. Lingard. Jota. Gundog
    Kane. Iheanacho
    (Forster, DCL, Coady, Shaw)

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nice one, no Son for DGW next week?

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah he’s my 16th player. Will start next week

        Open Controls
  8. AC/DC AFC
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Looking at it again Mendy in for Cancelo wasn't required with both Shaw and Rudiger on the bench.

    Oh well.... Could work out against Leeds i guess.

    Open Controls
  9. The Mandalorian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Big changes in top 10k ownership. Could be a horrible GW if Salah bangs and you don't own him.

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yeah you talk about me 🙁

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      And if he blanks...?

      Open Controls
  10. Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    I had the cap on Salah for days and then thought I had switched it to Kane. Well, its still on Salah. Could be gold, could be mud.

    Open Controls
  11. djman102
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Time for someone to hit the back of the Net-o a few times tonight.

    Open Controls
  12. DA Minnion
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Come on Mitrovic. Please score some goals.

    Open Controls
    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      This

      Open Controls
    2. Corona is not good 4 U
        just now

        Probably Mitrovic will score his next goals next season in the Championship.

        Open Controls
    3. Corona is not good 4 U
        4 mins ago

        Which is the 3rd best Spurs player (beside Son and Kane) for the next game week?

        Thank you!

        Open Controls
      • PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Getting to that point of the season when I’m wondering which Championship players might make good FPL assets the next season.

        Sarr has scored two for Watford already tonight. 6.0m midfielder in next season’s FPL!

        And get ready for the return of the Pukki Party!

        Open Controls
      • Bookkeeper
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        how many points is Neto getting?

        Open Controls
        1. hullcityfan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          3

          Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.