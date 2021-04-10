Tuchel benches Alonso and James for Chelsea’s trip to Crystal Palace

Marcos Alonso (£5.7m) has fallen foul of Thomas Tuchel’s rotation policy for the second time in three Premier League matches.

Fresh from a 90-minute outing in the 5-2 defeat against West Bromwich Albion, the Spaniard finds himself among the substitutes at Crystal Palace today.

Ben Chilwell (£5.8m) steps into the left wing-back role he has vacated while Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.7m) staffs the right-hand side in place of a benched Reece James (£5.0m).

Edouard Mendy (£5.2m) remains an ever-present in goal for Chelsea while Antonio Rüdiger (£4.7m), Kurt Zouma (£5.3m) and César Azpilicueta (£5.9m) form the three-man defence in front of him.

Other benched assets include Hakim Ziyech (£7.9m) and Timo Werner (£9.2m) with Christian Pulisic (£8.2m), Kai Havertz (£8.2m) and Mason Mount (£7.2m) selected as the front-three at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace are in the usual 4-4-2 formation with Wilfried Zaha (£7.1m) up-front alongside Christian Benteke (£5.5m).

Budget enabler Tyrick Mitchell (£3.8m) comes back into the matchday squad but cannot dislodge Patrick van Aanholt (£5.4m) from the left-back berth.

Gameweek 31 Line-ups

Crystal Palace XI (4-4-2): Guaita; van Aanholt, Kouyaté, Cahill, J Ward; Eze, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Ayew; Zaha, Benteke.

Chelsea XI (3-4-3): E Mendy; Rüdiger, Zouma, Azpilicueta; Chilwell, Kovacic, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi; Pulisic, Havertz, Mount.

Gameweek 31 so far…

Ollie Watkins (£6.5m) struck again as Aston Villa caused problems for Liverpool at Anfield in Gameweek 31.

The gifted former Brentford and Exeter City man added his third attacking return in four matches, his 12th Premier League goal of the season and a fourth against Liverpool this campaign.

In doing so, he became the first player to score that many against the Reds in a single season since Andrey Arshavin in 2008/09.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) continued his revival with a second goal in as many league matches, a solid return for those who captained him in Gameweek 31.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) is also back on the radar in a big way after he added his second goal of the season in stoppage time.

He has now produced eight points or more in four of his last six Premier League appearances.

Provisional bonus points

3 – Trent Alexander-Arnold

2 – Ollie Watkins

1 – Nathaniel Phillips

