Shoulder injury rules Pope out for Burnley as Wilson returns to Newcastle squad

Nick Pope (£5.5m) is a surprise absentee for Burnley in Gameweek 31 as the Clarets take on Newcastle in a big clash at the bottom end of the Premier League table.

A shoulder injury, not mentioned by Sean Dyche in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, means the England goalkeeper is not part of the matchday squad.

Sean Dyche confirms Nick Pope misses through a shoulder injury, but not thought to be too serious and Jay Rodriguez misses out due to family reasons. — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 11, 2021

Sean Dyche’s 15th-placed side sit just four points above the Magpies, who are languishing in 17th.

Otherwise, it is as you were for Burnley with Erik Pieters (£4.3m) passed fit to play after being forced off early in Gameweek 30.

Matej Vydra (£4.8m), who snuck into some Gameweek 31 wildcards, once again partners Chris Wood (£6.3m) in attack. Jay Rodriguez (£5.8m) is missing due to family reasons.

For Newcastle, Callum Wilson (£6.5m) is part of the matchday squad for the first time since Gameweek 23.

He is joined on the bench by fellow injury returnee Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.1m), who made a 19-minute cameo in Gameweek 30 as the Magpies drew 2-2 against Spurs.

Jamal Lewis (£4.1m) remains rooted to the bench as Matt Ritchie (£4.9m) continues at left-wing back.

The ex-Norwich defender last appeared for Newcastle back in Gameweek 26.

Burnley XI (4-4-2): Peacock-Farrell; Pieters, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; McNeil, Westwood, Brownhill, Gudmundsson; Wood, Vydra.

Newcastle XI (3-4-3/5-4-1): Dubravka; Dummett, Clark, Fernandez; Ritchie, Shelvey, S Longstaff, Murphy; Joelinton, Gayle, Almiron.