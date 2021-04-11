Shoulder injury rules Pope out for Burnley as Wilson returns to Newcastle squad

Nick Pope (£5.5m) is a surprise absentee for Burnley in Gameweek 31 as the Clarets take on Newcastle in a big clash at the bottom end of the Premier League table.
A shoulder injury, not mentioned by Sean Dyche in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, means the England goalkeeper is not part of the matchday squad.
Sean Dyche’s 15th-placed side sit just four points above the Magpies, who are languishing in 17th.
Otherwise, it is as you were for Burnley with Erik Pieters (£4.3m) passed fit to play after being forced off early in Gameweek 30.
Matej Vydra (£4.8m), who snuck into some Gameweek 31 wildcards, once again partners Chris Wood (£6.3m) in attack. Jay Rodriguez (£5.8m) is missing due to family reasons.
For Newcastle, Callum Wilson (£6.5m) is part of the matchday squad for the first time since Gameweek 23.
He is joined on the bench by fellow injury returnee Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.1m), who made a 19-minute cameo in Gameweek 30 as the Magpies drew 2-2 against Spurs.
Jamal Lewis (£4.1m) remains rooted to the bench as Matt Ritchie (£4.9m) continues at left-wing back.
The ex-Norwich defender last appeared for Newcastle back in Gameweek 26.
Burnley XI (4-4-2): Peacock-Farrell; Pieters, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; McNeil, Westwood, Brownhill, Gudmundsson; Wood, Vydra.
Newcastle XI (3-4-3/5-4-1): Dubravka; Dummett, Clark, Fernandez; Ritchie, Shelvey, S Longstaff, Murphy; Joelinton, Gayle, Almiron.
