Dugout Discussion April 11

Shoulder injury rules Pope out for Burnley as Wilson returns to Newcastle squad

Nick Pope (£5.5m) is a surprise absentee for Burnley in Gameweek 31 as the Clarets take on Newcastle in a big clash at the bottom end of the Premier League table.

A shoulder injury, not mentioned by Sean Dyche in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, means the England goalkeeper is not part of the matchday squad.

Sean Dyche’s 15th-placed side sit just four points above the Magpies, who are languishing in 17th.

Otherwise, it is as you were for Burnley with Erik Pieters (£4.3m) passed fit to play after being forced off early in Gameweek 30.

Matej Vydra (£4.8m), who snuck into some Gameweek 31 wildcards, once again partners Chris Wood (£6.3m) in attack. Jay Rodriguez (£5.8m) is missing due to family reasons.

For Newcastle, Callum Wilson (£6.5m) is part of the matchday squad for the first time since Gameweek 23.

He is joined on the bench by fellow injury returnee Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.1m), who made a 19-minute cameo in Gameweek 30 as the Magpies drew 2-2 against Spurs.

Jamal Lewis (£4.1m) remains rooted to the bench as Matt Ritchie (£4.9m) continues at left-wing back.

The ex-Norwich defender last appeared for Newcastle back in Gameweek 26.

Burnley XI (4-4-2): Peacock-Farrell; Pieters, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; McNeil, Westwood, Brownhill, Gudmundsson; Wood, Vydra.

Newcastle XI (3-4-3/5-4-1): Dubravka; Dummett, Clark, Fernandez; Ritchie, Shelvey, S Longstaff, Murphy; Joelinton, Gayle, Almiron.

  1. Hybrid.power
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    36 mins ago

    Fellow Burnley player owners, this is it I'm afraid

    
  2. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    34 mins ago

    Is there a chance the gameweek next week is cancelled with Prince Phillip’s funeral?

    
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      cant see it

      
    2. Surfeit of Lampteys
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      More chance of him coming back to life I would think.

      
    3. Traction Engine Foot
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Surely cancelling the entire TV schedule was enough already.

      
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        This

        
        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          And radio too.

          
  3. Hybrid.power
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    34 mins ago

    Off the line by tarkowski!

    
  4. Surfeit of Lampteys
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    Paying for my lack of a bench on wildcard. Have a good three mil in the bank too but with the news Maddison is out of today's game, I'm down to ten players. No benching headache yes but also ~2 points down.

    
  5. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    Really want to hear the commentator scream Mumbungo!!!

    
  6. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    IMO, the last two weekends are the reason why Fulham will go down and Newcastle will stay up.

    
  7. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    So Newcastle haven’t won a game this season without Wilson. Of course they score within mins of him making his return off the bench.
    Also 7 straight home matches without a win for Burnley

    Open Controls
  8. Bank$y
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    29 mins ago

    They spelt Banksy wrong but BBC just posted my tweet on their live report. It’s a glorious day. https://www.bbc.com/sport/live/football/56409375

    
  9. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    28 mins ago

    Fulham as good as gone

    
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Stick a fork in them, mate.

      
      1. KAALI_DAAL
          just now

          Cause theyre done!!

          
    2. Roy Hudd
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      Vydra and Wood fails. Happy... as thought they could get big scores today. No damage inflicted.

      
      1. KAALI_DAAL
          20 mins ago

          Umm what?

          
        • Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          20 mins ago

          Wood got an assist, didn’t he?

          
        • Roy Hudd
          • 4 Years
          18 mins ago

          I'd want more than 7 and/or 5 points against an awful Newcastle defence

          
          1. KAALI_DAAL
              15 mins ago

              Well, you get what you pay mate!!!

              
              1. Steve The Spud
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                14 mins ago

                My whole team has 8 from 5 players, 7 would be a mega haul right now

                
          2. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            18 mins ago

            Lol they both returned

            
        • KAALI_DAAL
            28 mins ago

            Nacho goals plssssss

            
          • KAALI_DAAL
              27 mins ago

              Who has the most money itb?

              5.9M here.

              
              1. Nomar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                1 min ago

                I only have £0.1m ITB.

                
                1. KAALI_DAAL
                    just now

                    Poor soul

                    
              2. Traction Engine Foot
                • 3 Years
                26 mins ago

                Maddison not in the squad? I wanted to see how he looked today..

                
              3. Sir Alex Telles.
                • 4 Years
                24 mins ago

                Ads in the middle of the screen? Very unclassy, when did this start.

                
                1. Bank$y
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Hear hear. Add this to all the gambling adverts and you can count me out as a paid subscriber.

                  
                  1. The Orienteer - find me in …
                    • 9 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Yes, me too - gave up a while ago for that reason.

                    
                2. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
                  • 6 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  FFS will respond shortly. Just after they respond around the Football Index fiasco and when they comment around how they get a percentage of FFS users losses from Bet365.

                  
              4. ClassiX
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                22 mins ago

                LEICESTER CITY TEAM NEWS
                Team to play West Ham: Schmeichel, Pereira, Fofana, Evans, Castagne, Amartey, Tielemans, Ndidi, Praet, Vardy, Iheanacho
                Subs: Ward, Albrighton, Mendy, Fuchs, Thomas, Leshabela, Daley-Campbell, Tavares, Suengchitth

                WEST HAM TEAM NEWS
                Team to play Leicester: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Masuaku, Noble, Soucek, Lingard, Fornals, Bowen
                Subs: Martin, Trott, Balbuena, Benrahma, Ibsen, Fredericks, Johnson, Odubeko, Coventry

                
                1. KAALI_DAAL
                    3 mins ago

                    Dial up?

                    
                2. Rupert The Horse
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  20 mins ago

                  NEW ADVERT POSTED

                  https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/04/11/rodgers-quotes-on-perez-and-maddison-absences-as-antonio-misses-out/?hc_sort_by=comment_date&hc_page=-1&notify=no#hc_comment_23670656

                  
                3. Steve The Spud
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  20 mins ago

                  8 from 5, season and mini league on the brink

                  Vardy (c)..... anything please !

                  

