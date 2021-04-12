Adams benched once again as unchanged Southampton take on West Brom

Two Premier League matches round off Gameweek 31 on Monday evening, the first of which sees West Bromwich Albion take on Southampton.

Kick-off at the Hawthorns is at 18:00 BST.

The team news is straightforward, with just one change between the two sides.

It’s Sam Allardyce who makes the sole alteration, with Callum Robinson (£5.2m) – who came off the bench to score twice in the Gameweek 30 win over Chelsea – in for the benched Semi Ajayi (£4.8m).

That will of course mean a system change, with the Baggies moving away the five-at-the-back set-up that they initially employed at Stamford Bridge.

Defender Dara O’Shea (£4.2m) has recovered from an ankle problem to reclaim his spot at centre-half, while Kieran Gibbs (£4.3m) is among the substitutes after a lengthy spell out.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has named exactly the same starting XI as he did in the comeback win over Burnley last weekend.

Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.7m) had been an injury doubt for this encounter but has recovered from a minor leg compliant to feature.

Che Adams (£5.8m) is only on the bench, with Fantasy Premier League (FPL) midfielder Nathan Redmond (£6.4m) again lining up ‘out of position’ alongside Danny Ings (£8.4m).

With Alex McCarthy (£4.4m) yet again benched, the most-owned player on show in tonight’s fixture is James Ward-Prowse (£5.9m).

The ever-present Saint is in 9.6% of FPL squads, although that figure drops to just over 3% among the top 10,000 managers.

Fraser Forster (£4.0m) sits in almost one-third of the squads in the top 10k, although is bench fodder for the bulk of these Fantasy bosses.

West Brom netted as many goals in last week’s victory over Chelsea as they had in their previous 10 Premier League games combined. Indeed, the Baggies have failed to score in six of their nine home league games under Allardyce.

West Bromwich Albion XI: Johnstone, Furlong, O’Shea, Bartley, Townsend, Phillips, Yokuslu, Maitland-Niles, Pereira, Robinson, Diagne.

Southampton XI: Forster, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Walcott, Redmond, Ings.

