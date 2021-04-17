Wolves revert to three-man defence with wing-backs against Sheff Utd

A three-man defence make a much-needed return for Wolves as they host Sheffield United in Double Gameweek 32.
Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have experimented with a back-four in order to unlock greater attacking potential this season, largely to the detriment of their defence.
However, as was hinted in the 1-0 win at Fulham following Pedro Neto‘s (£5.6m) injury, it’s a return to a back-three and wing-backs this evening.
Romain Saïss (£4.9m) and Conor Coady (£4.9m) welcome back Willy Boly (£5.4m) back to the side, who missed Gameweek 31 thanks to a positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test.
Rayan Aït-Nouri (£5.0m) and Nélson Semedo (£5.3m) are the wing-backs either side of João Moutinho (£5.1m) and Leander Dendoncker (£4.6m).
Daniel Podence (£5.3m) is trusted with the left-wing role vacated by the injured Neto, joined in the front-three by centre-forward Willian José (£6.8m) and Adama Traoré (£6.0m).
It will be worth keeping an eye on how the Wolves front-three line-up at various stages of tonight’s encounter.
Against Fulham, Podence occupied a number 10 role for large spells while Traoré was deployed in a front-two for the closing stages.
Meanwhile, Sheffield United stay in their usual 3-5-2 formation with Rhian Brewster (£4.3m) and David McGoldrick (£5.2m) leading the line.
Kean Bryan (£3.9m), John Egan (£4.7m) and Ethan Ampadu (£4.3m) comprise the make-shift back-three.
Double Gameweek 32 Line-ups
Wolverhampton Wanderers XI (3-4-3): Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Boly; Aït-Nouri, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Semedo; Podence, Willian J, A Traoré.
Sheffield United XI (3-5-2): Ramsdale; K Bryan, Egan, Ampadu; Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Osborn, Baldock; Brewster, McGoldrick.
Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek
Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles
Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
12 mins ago
Jose G yawn