Wolves revert to three-man defence with wing-backs against Sheff Utd

A three-man defence make a much-needed return for Wolves as they host Sheffield United in Double Gameweek 32.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have experimented with a back-four in order to unlock greater attacking potential this season, largely to the detriment of their defence.

However, as was hinted in the 1-0 win at Fulham following Pedro Neto‘s (£5.6m) injury, it’s a return to a back-three and wing-backs this evening.

Romain Saïss (£4.9m) and Conor Coady (£4.9m) welcome back Willy Boly (£5.4m) back to the side, who missed Gameweek 31 thanks to a positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test.

Rayan Aït-Nouri (£5.0m) and Nélson Semedo (£5.3m) are the wing-backs either side of João Moutinho (£5.1m) and Leander Dendoncker (£4.6m).

Daniel Podence (£5.3m) is trusted with the left-wing role vacated by the injured Neto, joined in the front-three by centre-forward Willian José (£6.8m) and Adama Traoré (£6.0m).

It will be worth keeping an eye on how the Wolves front-three line-up at various stages of tonight’s encounter.

Against Fulham, Podence occupied a number 10 role for large spells while Traoré was deployed in a front-two for the closing stages.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United stay in their usual 3-5-2 formation with Rhian Brewster (£4.3m) and David McGoldrick (£5.2m) leading the line.

Kean Bryan (£3.9m), John Egan (£4.7m) and Ethan Ampadu (£4.3m) comprise the make-shift back-three.

Double Gameweek 32 Line-ups

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI (3-4-3): Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Boly; Aït-Nouri, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Semedo; Podence, Willian J, A Traoré.

Sheffield United XI (3-5-2): Ramsdale; K Bryan, Egan, Ampadu; Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Osborn, Baldock; Brewster, McGoldrick.

