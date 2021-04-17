161
Dugout Discussion April 17

Wolves revert to three-man defence with wing-backs against Sheff Utd

161 Comments
Share

A three-man defence make a much-needed return for Wolves as they host Sheffield United in Double Gameweek 32.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have experimented with a back-four in order to unlock greater attacking potential this season, largely to the detriment of their defence.

However, as was hinted in the 1-0 win at Fulham following Pedro Neto‘s (£5.6m) injury, it’s a return to a back-three and wing-backs this evening.

Romain Saïss (£4.9m) and Conor Coady (£4.9m) welcome back Willy Boly (£5.4m) back to the side, who missed Gameweek 31 thanks to a positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test.

Rayan Aït-Nouri (£5.0m) and Nélson Semedo (£5.3m) are the wing-backs either side of João Moutinho (£5.1m) and Leander Dendoncker (£4.6m).

Daniel Podence (£5.3m) is trusted with the left-wing role vacated by the injured Neto, joined in the front-three by centre-forward Willian José (£6.8m) and Adama Traoré (£6.0m).

It will be worth keeping an eye on how the Wolves front-three line-up at various stages of tonight’s encounter.

Against Fulham, Podence occupied a number 10 role for large spells while Traoré was deployed in a front-two for the closing stages.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United stay in their usual 3-5-2 formation with Rhian Brewster (£4.3m) and David McGoldrick (£5.2m) leading the line.

Kean Bryan (£3.9m), John Egan (£4.7m) and Ethan Ampadu (£4.3m) comprise the make-shift back-three.

Double Gameweek 32 Line-ups

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI (3-4-3): Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Boly; Aït-Nouri, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Semedo; Podence, Willian J, A Traoré.

Sheffield United XI (3-5-2): Ramsdale; K Bryan, Egan, Ampadu; Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Osborn, Baldock; Brewster, McGoldrick.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

161 Comments Post a Comment
  1. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Jose G yawn

    Open Controls
    1. Dirty Harry
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Who?

      Open Controls
  2. Patio Kev
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    William Jose goal

    Traore brilliant assist

    Great break from the other end

    Open Controls
  3. Bartowski
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Anyone know how serious Christensen's injury is? I have Dawson's -3 coming off the bench if he doesn't make it.

    Open Controls
    1. Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      No idea but that would be really bad luck to end up with that when you could have just had 0 points from Mitchell like everybody else.

      Open Controls
  4. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    It's now or never Brewster...

    Open Controls
  5. just a man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Traore delivering in 3 now. Maybe a consideration if Jesse is injured.

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      RU kidding? Wolves are awful

      Open Controls
      1. just a man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yes, but form + fixtures. Who's your alt suggestion for 6.5 if Lingard is injured? Other than Gundo (if he even plays), seems like a good option to me.

        Open Controls
  6. Patio Kev
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Traore has got to be decent option for the next 3 games with those fixtures still.

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Wolves against the worst team in the league ....

      Open Controls
  7. rackus
      6 mins ago

      traore looking great isn't it?

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        just now

        No. Slick.

        Open Controls
    • Londongeezaa
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Conor Coady still hasn’t scored?

      Massive fail 🙂

      Open Controls
    • g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Can we please score Sheffield?

      Open Controls
      1. rackus
          just now

          nope only Norwich to take over from whatever Sheffield will left from.

          Open Controls
      2. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Edna SOT

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Edna crap-appel

          Open Controls
      3. Patio Kev
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Sheff Utd need a goal to avoid being relegated tonight, expect Ramsdale to start coming up for set pieces shortly then.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Not yet, but after 15 minutes probably.

          Open Controls
      4. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Lingard, Kane, Son, Moura, Stones, Alonso, Davis...

        Annoying and I knew I would be in trouble this week. (Still went for Moura over Bowen, some sirt of dgw brain fart). Yet I have still feeling that even bad gw might still be better idea than WC this week. Or perhaps not. I have to start 4 of those players and bench 3...

        Open Controls
      5. Patio Kev
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Podence clean sheet banked for his 50 dead team owners.

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.