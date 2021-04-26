201
Scout Notes April 26

Brighton loss at relegated Blades compounded by tricky upcoming fixtures

201 Comments
Share

Sheffield United 1-0 Brighton and Hove Albion

  • Goals: David McGoldrick (£5.2m)
  • Assists: None
  • Bonus: McGoldrick x3, Aaron Ramsdale (£4.6m) x2, John Egan (£4.7m) x1

Sheffield United narrowly won a match which, in Fantasy terms, was almost the equivalent of two bald men fighting over a comb.

Brighton defender Lewis Dunk (£4.9m and 9.8%) was the closest either side had to a player with double-digit Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ownership, with the Albion stopper and Joel Veltman (£4.4m) the only two players on show at Bramall Lane who featured in more than 10% of the top 10,000 FPL squads.

David McGoldrick‘s (£5.2m) winning goal, meanwhile, benefitted just over 107,000 (or 1.3% of) managers.

The decisive strike had plenty of good fortune about it as a ricochet landed at the forward’s feet and he slotted home from close range. The Blades only had two other attempts on target, both of which were tame efforts that barely tested visiting keeper Robert Sanchez (£4.6m).

All of that undermined interim manager Paul Heckingbottom’s post-match talk of ‘getting what you deserve in football’, although his follow-up comment suggests the players will still at least carry a competitive edge for the rest of the season:

We know we are a Championship club next season. It doesn’t mean we’re not going to enjoy these last few games. We might be planning for next season, but we’re looking to pick up points along the way.

McGoldrick agreed, claiming that he and his team-mates are ‘playing for our shirt and playing for our future’.

The Blades’ run-in is reasonable enough, involving Spurs, Everton and Newcastle away and visits from Crystal Palace and Burnley.

But Heckingbottom’s side have managed just three clean sheets and 18 goals in 33 matches, so hoping for points at either end of the pitch seems more mad than maverick.

Hauls from Brighton assets, who continue to defy their rather impressive underlying statistics, look equally unlikely.

Graham Potter’s men have a rather unpleasant schedule from here on in, with visits from Leeds, West Ham and Manchester City and trips to the less-fearsome Wolves and Arsenal.

The side have made an art of wasting chances – only five teams have managed more attempts than their 431 this season, but their 28.5% shot accuracy is the league’s worst.

That figure sank to 23.5% at Bramall Lane and the only consistent hope of Fantasy returns from their players comes from clean sheets.

The Seagulls came into Saturday’s encounter with three shut-outs in four Gameweeks, which took their total to eight in 2021 – a total beaten by just three other teams this calendar year. That suggests some real defensive stability, as does the fact that only two clubs have allowed fewer big chances all season.

But Albion continue to find new and improved ways of shooting themselves in the foot and Potter was right to play down talk of his 17th-place side being safe already:

There’s a lot of points to play for. We have to just focus on one game at a time. Every opponent is fighting for something.

Few extra Fantasy managers will be along for Brighton’s particular battles given their upcoming fixtures, so their major say in the FPL run-in may be in providing stiff opposition to some well-owned attacking assets: it’s been 17 matches since the Seagulls last conceded more than two goals in a single game.

Sheffield United XI (3-5-2): Ramsdale; K Bryan, Egan, Baldock; Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Osborn (Lundstram 81), Bogle; McGoldrick, Brewster (Burke 65). 

Brighton and Hove Albion XI (3-5-2): R Sánchez; Webster, Dunk, Veltman; Moder (Connolly 67), Lallana, Bissouma, Groß (Jahanbakhsh 67); Trossard (Izquierdo 82); Maupay, Welbeck.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

201 Comments Post a Comment
  1. RamboRN
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Mendy
    TAA Dias rudiger
    Greenwood Bruno salah jota lingard
    Kane inheanacho

    Subs forster vydra holding fofana

    2.4m itb 2ft. Last week did a 1 week punt on greenwood for son. Shall I just do the reverse this week to get son back or should I be looking at jota or even Bruno?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I quite like Bale over Son for the SHU game. I would probably lose Bruno before Greenwood

      Open Controls
  2. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
    • 2 Years
    2 hours ago

    Planning to use FTs to load up in potential DGW35 & FH in blank.

    Looking for some transfer suggestions.

    2FT 0.3ITB FH36
    Mendy
    TAA Rudiger Shaw Dallas
    Son Salah Lingard Bruno
    Kane Nacho
    (Forster Jota Holding Davis)

    Open Controls
    1. antis0cial
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      I don't see any obvious moves as you would have to shift someone with a decent fixture this week to get a dgw 35'er in. Shame you can't afford Jota to Mads/Mount.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Haha 0.1 short for both players! Yeah I can't see anything either unless I lose Bruno and get Greenwood in 35 instead. I'm considering Tielemans but he might be more assisting the assister. Another option is to downgrade Jota but he is getting chances, just not clinical

        Open Controls
        1. Finding Timo
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            Could you do Davis to Vardy by downgrading Bruno ?

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              Yes I could do that leaving 5.7 left for midfielder replacement which could be Raphinha if fit. I quite like Davis. He is getting more game time and looking close to getting a start.

              Open Controls
              1. Finding Timo
                  1 hour, 9 mins ago

                  I agree on raphinha and I guess you don’t really want to lose a double gameweek player although I think Leicester have a double at some point and isn’t Wesley back now ?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 3 mins ago

                    Yeah the moves you suggested doesn't allow me to gain player with a potential double. I do need another LEI player though. Downgrading Bruno to Vardy then bringing in Greenwood in 35 is worth considering. Not sure on Wesley. He did come on yesterday for 1 min

                    Open Controls
      2. antis0cial
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Would Bruno + Brewster to Bowen + Kane for -4 be crazy?

        Original plan was Vardy back to Kane for free, current team below, 2.5 itb 1 ft

        Meslier
        TAA Digne Dallas
        Salah Bruno Son Jota Raph
        Vardy Nacho

        Areola Coufal Lowton Brewster

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          No not crazy

          Open Controls
        2. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Nope good moves

          Open Controls
        3. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Pretty similar situation, but money spread and all other template mids except Bruno. If I want to keep Vardy and Nacho, I'll have to downgrade Salah for -4 to get Kane. No idea what to do yet. Salah, Jota and Greenwood against each other not optimal either. WC just to get Kane in and ditching Alonso vs Fulham not optimal either.

          Open Controls
          1. antis0cial
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Liverpool have a great run in after United, it's just so hard to trust them. But not sure I'd want to go without Salah. He's still managed 3 goals in last 4 and in race for golden boot. You can easily bench Jota (Klopp may well do it anyway). It will be hard to transfer Vardy out if he performs tonight.

            Open Controls
      3. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Please nobody put Pereira in, I want his points as a differential please.

        In the same way I’ve kindly ignored Lingard 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          Someone in my ml had hardly any players this week no hits & C Pereira on 42 with only 8 players!

          Open Controls
      4. Stand By Mee
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        I am considering:

        Fernandes, Vydra -> Saka (up to 5.6), Kane

        That would give me a front 8 of:

        Salah, Son, Jota, Lingard, Saka
        Kane, Vardy, Nacho

        Thoughts?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          Looks good if you can handle the benching headache

          Open Controls
          1. Stand By Mee
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 32 mins ago

            I guess it would be Saka most weeks. Except the next one I would bench Jota against MUN

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              Looking at Ben Crellins potential double and blank fixtures, difficult to bench. Also you need to keep an eye on his Europa mins

              34 NEW
              35 WBA & ARS
              36 blank
              37 CRY
              38 BHA

              Open Controls
        2. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          Yep good moves. Maybe Raph if not out for long.

          Open Controls
        3. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          How does your D look like?

          Open Controls
          1. Finding Timo
              1 hour, 52 mins ago

              Maybe a player who May hsve a DGW35?

              Open Controls
              1. Little Red Lacazette
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 48 mins ago

                Yes, but when I see posts of partial teams, I feel like I cannot give an appropriate feedback. Unless they are A or B questions.

                Open Controls
            • Stand By Mee
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 43 mins ago

              Lloris - Johnstone
              TAA - Shaw - Cresswel* - Coady - Holding

              Open Controls
              1. Little Red Lacazette
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 39 mins ago

                The move is good. Not sure if you have a FH chip, if not, plan for DGW 35.

                Open Controls
                1. Stand By Mee
                  • 4 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  no FH chip. Good point. Thanks

                  Open Controls
          2. A.J.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            Considering a similar move to get Kane back so looks good to me.

            Just keep in mind Bruno could have a double in GW35 and likely to be a popular captain pick if they do. I have a different pick in mind so will probably lose Bruno.

            Open Controls
        4. Finding Timo
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            Guys please pick 1 as best midfielder under 6.5 A) pereira b) Ralph c) Bowen d) other then who? Thanks

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 29 mins ago

              Probably Raphinha for the run-in if fit. Pereira is also a good option. I would give Bowen a miss

              Open Controls
              1. Finding Timo
                  1 hour, 27 mins ago

                  Yeh I think Ralph if fit great option. Pereira good for GW34 but tricky fixtures afterwards

                  Open Controls
                  1. Finding Timo
                      1 hour, 25 mins ago

                      Sorry raphinha

                      Open Controls
              2. hustler7
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 49 mins ago

                How many GDW players are people expecting to have for DGW 35? At the moment I have 6 with no chips left. 5 of these would then blank in GW 36 if Ben Crellin's predictions are accurate.

                Current team:

                Mendy/Forster
                Rudiger/TAA/Lowton/Konsa/Holding
                Salah/Jota/Lingard/Bruno/Som
                Kane/Nacho/Vydra

                2FT, 0.3 ITB.

                Really want a City player for Palace game depending on who is rested Wednesday but should I be looking at getting a DGW players with no blank in 36 instead? At the moment I will have no keeper in 36 although I like Mendy's fixture this week providing he starts.

                Open Controls
                1. Baps hunter
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 16 mins ago

                  The problem is that I have been lazy and started tinkering with Crellin's prediction. It doesn't need more than important match elsewhere and it's done and dusted. I also have my WC left and no idea yet when to play it.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Baps hunter
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 15 mins ago

                    ...and NOT started tinkering...

                    Open Controls
              3. Triggy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 49 mins ago

                Up to 1370 overall rank (after autosubs) and 28 points behind ML leader. I have free hit left and fully intending to play in DGW35 allowing a much more aggressive approach to the season end.

                Any thoughts on any specifics to target or tricks to try given that I don't have to worry about players that play and blank...

                Open Controls
                1. Baps hunter
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 8 mins ago

                  With FH probably either use it on gw 35 and ignore those "less good" assets who blank week after. Or if your team is well setup for 35, 37 and 38 use it on 36. We don't know the fixtures yet and I wouldn't bet too much on Crellin's predictions. The one thing that matters is tv rights and there are also other midweek slots left imo. Therefore I see no reason why all of them should be played during gw 35.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Triggy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 3 mins ago

                    Thanks, that's my biggest concern as I could be overplanning for something that doesn't materialise. I do have a plan but worry about how flexible to stay or to fully commit to one course of action (full DGW35) and hope that happens...

                    Open Controls
              4. Buck The Trent
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 48 mins ago

                Start ?

                A Watkins (eve)
                B Jota (mun)

                Open Controls
                1. Little Red Lacazette
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 46 mins ago

                  A

                  Open Controls
                2. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 45 mins ago

                  A

                  Open Controls
              5. SomeoneKnows
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 48 mins ago

                Is time to ship out Martinez? If so then who do you think is the best keeper for the run-in?

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 23 mins ago

                  Nope. Villa still have a double

                  Open Controls
                2. Monster Muppets
                    2 mins ago

                    that time was like 5-6 weeks ago

                    Open Controls
                3. DannyDrinkVodka
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 48 mins ago

                  If DGW 35 is confirmed, Ward-Prowse a good midfield candidate?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 23 mins ago

                    Not for me

                    Open Controls
                    1. DannyDrinkVodka
                      • 1 Year
                      1 hour, 22 mins ago

                      cheers, to clarify, I wouldn't bring him in this week....

                      Open Controls
                      1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
                        • 2 Years
                        1 hour, 16 mins ago

                        Not a fan of any Soton players. Haven't been great in recent games, nothing to play for and heavily relying on JWP to score a set piece

                        Open Controls
                        1. Baps hunter
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          1 hour, 6 mins ago

                          "...heavily relying on JWP to score a set piece."

                          This is hardly counter argument against JWP?!?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
                            • 2 Years
                            1 hour, 2 mins ago

                            How often does he actually score or provide an assist from a set piece?

                            Open Controls
                4. Netters2018
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 48 mins ago

                  I have 2 fts 0.3m itb
                  What to with this lot?
                  Mendy Areola
                  Rudiger Shaw Targett Dier Coufal
                  Bruno Son Salah Jota Lingard
                  Kane Nacho Bamford.

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Units
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 14 mins ago

                    Dier to Dallas

                    Open Controls
                5. LegendMoon
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 46 mins ago

                  Loving catching up with FPL BlackBox over the last few days, makes me nostalgic over how good fantasy football scout podcast used to be

                  Open Controls
                6. Atimis
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 46 mins ago

                  Early thoughts here? 2FTs and 0.1ITB - thinking Jota out ?

                  Mendy
                  TAA/Castagne/Shaw/Rudiger/Holding
                  Salah/Bruno/Son/Jota/Lingard
                  Kane/Nacho/Davis

                  Open Controls
                7. Street Friend
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 45 mins ago

                  Can I get a general show of hands.

                  Thumbs up keeping Bruno

                  Open Controls
                  1. Street Friend
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 22 mins ago

                    Sorry and thumbs down selling/sold

                    I’m thumbs up atm

                    Open Controls
                  2. DannyDrinkVodka
                    • 1 Year
                    1 hour, 22 mins ago

                    I think you gotta keep him through the double (if it's confirmed)

                    Open Controls
                  3. Ruth_NZ
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 12 mins ago

                    Left my team GW26 and has 28 points in 9 weeks since then. So why would anyone want him? The only reason would be you can see no useful way to spend the freed-up budget.

                    Open Controls
                  4. Biggsy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 11 mins ago

                    Feeling like I should downgrade him or Salah to fund Son this week and leaning towards Bruno

                    Open Controls
                    1. Finding Timo
                        1 hour, 8 mins ago

                        I am downgrading Bruno to do vydra to Vardy

                        Open Controls
                        1. Finding Timo
                            1 hour, 8 mins ago

                            Sorry to Kane !!

                            Open Controls
                    2. g40steve
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour, 37 mins ago

                      Any early Leicester team leaks?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
                        • 2 Years
                        1 hour, 31 mins ago

                        Nothing yet. Normally @SmuelMartinFPL on twitter has early team news

                        https://twitter.com/FPLBhuna/status/1386637589399187457?s=19

                        Open Controls
                        1. g40steve
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          1 hour, 15 mins ago

                          Cheers Sean is being quiet with the team this week?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
                            • 2 Years
                            1 hour, 12 mins ago

                            Not sure who Sean is but Sam normally posts the team. He posted the last team a day before the game

                            Open Controls
                            1. g40steve
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              1 hour, 10 mins ago

                              Cheers

                              Open Controls
                    3. Stupendous
                      • 8 Years
                      1 hour, 34 mins ago

                      Jota and Vydra
                      To
                      Saka and Kane?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Baps hunter
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 18 mins ago

                        Not happy to downgrade Jota, but perhaps yes.

                        Open Controls
                      2. Monster Muppets
                          10 mins ago

                          Swap Saka for someone different. Arsenal has stopped caring about the league altogether (nothing to play for).
                          Kane + anything that can fill the gap you have in midfield in certain game weeks:

                          - Gundo/foden (if you can hit the roulette..) 34/36/37
                          - Bowen 34/36/37/38
                          - Raphina (yes, leeds don't have anything to play for either, but seem more focused than gunners by far, and Raph wants a new club after summer i bet) 34/36/37/38
                          - Pereira (as long as WBA has a chance to stay up he will keep delivering decently) - 34/35/38

                          Open Controls
                          1. Stupendous
                            • 8 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            Cheers for this!

                            Open Controls
                      3. Hryszko
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 24 mins ago

                        Was so close to getting into the top 10k, a cracking performance from Nacho & Maddison tonight could bump me a bit closer (hopefully)... what is my best plan of action for next week here? got 1FT and 2.5m in the bank, was thinking about doing Jota > Gundo and potentially taking a -4 to do Coady > Dallas. Thoughts?

                        Mendy
                        Coady - Trent - Rudiger
                        Salah - Bruno - Jota - Lingaard - Maddison
                        Nacho - Kane (c)

                        Bench: Forster - Coufal - Veltman - Vydra

                        Open Controls
                        1. Monster Muppets
                            7 mins ago

                            Get some DGW in. EVE has everything to play for and a decent DGW. you should be able to afford coady + jota to coleman + Rodriguez

                            Open Controls
                        2. Baps hunter
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          1 hour, 13 mins ago

                          The problem with Southampton is that they might be on the beach and they are able to capitulate 9-0. It was vs MU this year, but the one before was vs Lei imo (is this correct?). Might history repeat itself? I believe those capitulations were both away though.

                          I am considering Salah to Maddison, and Davis to Kane (-4) and benching either Jota or Greenwood. (I already have Vardy + Nacho). Mad or genius?

                          Open Controls
                        3. Fpl_elstatto
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          55 mins ago

                          What’s gone wrong with Wolves?

                          Wolves have gone from being the best of the rest for the past two seasons to being firmly in mid table obscurity. What’s wrong wrong for them this season? Transfers, tactics, injuries and more all covered in our article and well as what it means for them as FPL assets options for the future.

                          https://jumpersforgoalposts.info/what-went-wrong-with-wolves/

                          Open Controls

                        You need to be logged in to post a comment.