Scout Notes April 26

Pereira fourth for FPL points in 2021 as Villa’s clean sheet drought drags on

Aston Villa 2-2 West Bromwich Albion

  • Goals: Anwar El Ghazi (£5.2m), Keinan Davis (£4.2m) | Matheus Pereira (£5.5m), Tyrone Mings (£5.4m) own-goal
  • Assists: Ross Barkley (£5.8m), Ollie Watkins (£6.6m) | Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£4.6m), Mbaye Diagne (£6.0m)
  • Bonus: Pereira x3, El Ghazi x2, Sam Johnstone (£4.5m) x2

WHO GOT THE ASSIST?!

A contentious stoppage-time assist for Ollie Watkins (£6.6m) dominated the discussion after the two-all draw between Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

The striker’s knock-down took a couple of touches off Albion defenders, the most significant involving Kyle Bartley (£4.4m), before being converted by substitute Keinan Davis (£4.2m); last-gasp delight for Watkins’ FPL owners, irritation for those Fantasy managers without him in their sides.

To the best of our knowledge, these were the key points as to why the assist was given:

  • Assists can still stand if there are one or more touches from an opponent after a pass, so long as they don’t divert the ball away from the intended target/destination.
  • Watkins is intending to head the ball to either Davis specifically or across into the six-yard box. Bartley’s touch doesn’t stop either eventuality from happening, while Davis would have reached the ball with or without the defender present.
  • Bartley wasn’t deemed to be in possession of the ball, in Opta’s eyes, but rather took an ‘unsuccessful touch’. Had Opta deemed that he had gained possession of the ball (i.e. a ‘recovery’ or a pass), then there would have been no assist.

It’s all very convoluted and ultimately open to some presumedly subjective interpretation from the data providers.

But there is at least some method behind the surface madness, even if it fails to appease the seething masses.

Back to the goal itself, and the ever-present Watkins, the only FPL forward to play every minute this season, made it 20 attacking returns for the campaign with his contribution for the late leveller.

There hasn’t been a double-digit haul since Gameweek 15 for the Villa forward but he provides a steady drip-feed of points, returning in 10 of his last 16 appearances.

Davis, meanwhile, is the cheapest starting forward in the game and has now appeared in six of Villa’s last eight matches, all as a substitute.

There’ll be hope among the budget forward’s owners that his goalscoring contribution can lead to more first-team opportunities in future but it would likely rely on a tactical rejig from the stubborn Dean Smith, such is Watkins’ undroppable status.

And the return from injury of Wesley (£6.0m), on as a late replacement against the Baggies after 16 months out, may only serve to further shunt him down the pecking order.

PAYING (VERY LITTLE) FOR THE PENALTY

Villa and West Brom traded penalties in the first half, with Anwar El Ghazi (£5.2m) and Matheus Pereira (£5.5m) on target.

The trigger-happy El Ghazi has the best minutes-per-chance average (23.4) of any FPL midfielder with more than two starts to their name and now has seven goals in 2020/21, more than anyone in the £5.2m-and-under price bracket.

But, as the last few weeks have shown, we can’t rely on him for starts even when Jack Grealish (£7.5m) is out.

Pereira is altogether more assured of minutes, having failed to start just one league match this calendar year.

And it’s his form in 2021 that really catches the eye, as only three players can better his total of 100 FPL points from Gameweek 17 onwards:

Being on penalties, free-kicks and corners obviously helps but an attacking return every other game is still some achievement at £5.5m in a Championship-bound side, with his points-per-match average of 4.6 even better than that of Leeds United’s Raphinha (£5.4m).

The Baggies have been a defence-first team under Sam Allardyce for much of his tenure but with wins and not draws needed to keep alive their faint hopes of survival, West Brom will have to continue to open up in the final month of the season – which can only benefit Pereira.

FOR EMI, FOREVER AGO

Pereira’s penalty and a Mbaye Diagne (£6.0m) strike that deflected in off Tyrone Mings (£5.4m) meant another match without a clean sheet for FPL’s most-owned, highest-scoring goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez (£5.4m).

Villa have now gone six matches without a clean sheet, which represents the joint-longest current shut-out drought in the Premier League.

Other than a Gameweek 36 clash with Crystal Palace, the Villans’ remaining fixtures don’t scream ‘defensive returns’, either.

But there is at least a guaranteed Double Gameweek involving a yet-to-be-rearranged home match against Everton, which will keep many owners interested.

Whether or not Grealish will be back to play a part in that double remains to be seen, with Smith offering a familiar-sounding fitness update ahead of kick-off on Sunday:

He’s on the way back, he’s pain-free at the moment which is what we wanted to get to. We’ve just got to build his fitness up.


Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Mings, Konsa, Elmohamady, Targett, Traoré (Wesley 91′), El Ghazi, Luiz (Ramsey 78′), McGinn, Barkley (Davis 82′), Watkins.

West Brom XI: Johnstone, Furlong, Bartley, Townsend, Ajayi, Gallagher, Yokuslu, Robinson (Phillips 67′), Maitland-Niles (O’Shea 86′), Pereira, Diagne.

429 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Kane Lane
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    100pts behind rival with 4 GW left and TC they have no chips. Possible to catch?

    1. Boberella
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      There's 5 GWs left (a few have 6 games)
      With TC left maybe. Depends how similar your teams are.

      1. Kane Lane
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        8 players same thinking getting bale over son to try catch

        1. Boberella
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Will be tough then. Having to rely on Bale isn't the best situation to be in!

    2. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Unfortunately I don't think so

    3. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Nup but give it your best.

    4. ktk_interista
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      53 mins ago

      Unlikely but in order to have a chance, you need to get lucky and different with your TC. I closed a similar gap and managed to topple my ML rival in the last Gw of the season mainly because I TCed Alexis Sanchez for a 75 pt mega haul when he didn't even have him.

      1. ktk_interista
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        18 mins ago

        That was back in 2015 or 2016 if I remember correctly

        1. Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          That was in 2017. I TCed him too that was a real game changer. He got 27 points so 81 in total

    5. gonzalocampos
      • 6 Years
      just now

      100 points with 5 games left it's impossible, unless you TC Aguero vs. Newcastle back in 2015 lol

  2. fcsaltyballs
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Anyone bringing in a city player this week?? If so, who?

    1. Boberella
      • 4 Years
      44 mins ago

      Not this week for me, but Foden could be the right move if any. Very hard to know.

    2. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
      • 2 Years
      43 mins ago

      Nope still a rotation risk.

    3. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      36 mins ago

      The one thing in the back of my head is Jota > Foden or Bernardo Silva - but I won't be fooled. i won't i won't i won't.

    4. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      Not a chance in hell.

    5. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      Foden if not starting CL game Wednesday

      1. fcsaltyballs
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yes whoever is rested midweek has a good chance on the weekend

        Foden would be a great shout

        Jota Bruno >> Son Foden / KDB is tempting me!!

  3. Ruinenlust
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Which teams have DGW35?

    Which teams have BGW36?

    1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
      • 2 Years
      44 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/BenCrellin/status/1384994657780867075?s=19

    2. Boberella
      • 4 Years
      42 mins ago

      By no means confirmed but apparently:

      DGW 35
      Man U
      Chelsea
      Leicester
      Arsenal
      Southampton
      Everton
      Crystal Palace
      Aston Villa

      BGW 36
      Man U
      Chelsea
      Leicester
      Arsenal

      1. ‘Tis the Season
        • 2 Years
        38 mins ago

        Basically go for players from
        Southampton
        Everton
        Crystal Palace
        Aston Villa

        1. Original - Wolves Ay We
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          37 mins ago

          Unless they're joined By

          Man U
          Chelsea
          Leicester
          Arsenal

          1. ‘Tis the Season
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Lol ey

        2. Major League Shocker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          32 mins ago

          Except that those basically all have rubbish players, on the beach. Don't hold your breath expecting lots of points.

        3. Lindelol
          • 2 Years
          23 mins ago

          That makes FH decision difficult too. Should I play in 35 or 36

          1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
            • 2 Years
            21 mins ago

            This is team dependant

  4. Lindelol
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Finally some luck 😀
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/04/23/calvert-lewin-returns-as-arsenal-face-everton-without-key-personnel/?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_23708188

  5. ‘Tis the Season
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Maddy likely to be replaced by Tielemens due to being dropped for free kicks and corners. Seems to be well off the boil as well

    1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
      • 2 Years
      27 mins ago

      The two players don't play in the same position. Perez will replace maddison if benched

  6. Dirty Harry
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Reece James > Dallas for free no brainer?

    1. Dirty Harry
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      Or Coleman over Dallas?

    2. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      Prefer Dallas due to OOP, leeds has vastly improved, decent run-in and nailed mins

      1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
        • 2 Years
        26 mins ago

        Leeds def*

  7. goblin140
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Any early thoughts on this team? 1 FT, 4.2m ITB.

    Martinez
    Alonso Dias Dallas
    Bruno Son Raphinha Gundogan
    Kane Iheanacho Watkins

    Jota Coufal Veltman

    Thinking about saving and potentially using 2 FTs for DGW35 if it happens

    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      32 mins ago

      Yep save or gundo out.

    2. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      I would lose Alonso for Castagne

  8. Lindelol
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Pope (Johnstone)
    Cancelo Lowton Rudiger
    Son Bruno Lingard Jota
    Nacho Kane Vardy

    Johnstone - AWB - Lowton - ESR

    1 FT and 1.5 itb

    any suggested transfers? Can't save the FT as I will play FH in 35. Thanks

    1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      Surely a 1GW punt then. Bruno to Bale

  9. Stand By Mee
    • 4 Years
    57 mins ago

    who are the best defenders to target for possible dwg 35?

    1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
      • 2 Years
      54 mins ago

      Shaw, Castagne, Targett, Coleman, Rudiger

      1. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        No Digne?

  10. jdp219
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    45 mins ago

    My team for gw34:

    Sanchez
    Trent, Rudiger, Coufal
    Son, Jota, Lingard, Bruno, Salah
    Kane, Iheanacho
    (Forster; Holding, Veltman, Vydra)

    Barring injuries, would you save the FT? Still have BB, so looking at 35 or 37 to use it. Either one looks good with a couple changes, especially if any doubles are announced.

    1. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Yeah, you'll want the 2 FT for the DGW. Probably will be announced a minute after the deadline.

  11. Stand By Mee
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    Current defense:

    Lloris - Johnstone
    TAA - Shaw - Coady - Holding - Cresswel*

    Cresswel to:

    A) Coleman
    B) Dallas
    C) Rudiger
    D) Targett
    E) Other (5.7)

  12. Adam_LeFondre
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Hey guys!

    Would you take a -4 to get Kane (c) this gameweek?

    Or just do gundogan > son (c) for no hit ?

    Already have lloris & regulion.

    Ranked 2k so trying to weight up the risk of going without Kane.

    Thanks !!

  13. davies
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    Any suggestions?

    (1FT / 1.4ITB)

    Martinez
    Alonso Dallas Rudiger
    Salah Bruno Greenwood Lingard
    Kane (c) Bamford Iheanacho

    Forster Jota Holding Stones*

    Cheers.

  14. tc93
    • 2 Years
    32 mins ago

    0.9 ITB, 1FT. What to do with this lot? Also planning on free hitting in 35
    1) Areola + Raphinha —> Jlingz + 4.0
    2) Jota —> Jlingz
    3) other? Recommendations?

    Mendy
    TAA / Rudiger / Dunk
    Salah / Bruno / Raphinha / Jota / Son
    Nacho / Kane

    Areloa / holding / Shaw / Davis.

  15. bigdip
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Got 2Fts with 0.2mn itb, who do I bring in?

    Mendy
    Coady, Fofana, Shaw, Rudiger (Phillips)
    Fernandes, Salah, Son, Lingard (Jota)
    Kane (c), Iheanacho (Vydra)

  16. akhilrajau
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    Mendy, Forster
    TAA, Shaw, Coady, Holding, Amartey
    Bruno, Salah, Lingard, Son, Smith Rowe
    Kane, Iheanacho, Wood
    bank: 1.9m, FT: 2.

    A. Amartey -> Zincheko
    B. Amaryey -> Castagne
    C. Any other including

  17. Lindelol
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Best Goal keeper till the end of season? Ederson, Alisson or anyone else?

    1. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I'd probably just go Meslier and spend the rest of the money elsewhere. Possibly Alisson if you have massive TV and want someone that very few others will go for.

