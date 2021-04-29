Who is the best FPL captain for Gameweek 34?

Fantasy Premier League managers have plenty of choice for the Gameweek 34 Wildcard, especially with options available at Leicester and Spurs.

Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) might be going through a feast-or-famine phase right now but, ahead of facing Southampton, Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.2m) is in the form of his life.



Still, the highly-owned Harry Kane (£11.8m) and Son Heung-min (£9.5m) play host to already-relegated Sheffield United in one of Gameweek 34’s most appealing fixtures but how much will Spurs’ poor showing in the EFL Cup final affect our armband decisions.

Elsewhere, UEFA Champions League semi-finalists Manchester City and Chelsea face bottom-half-of-the-table sides in Crystal Palace and Fulham respectively but are we asking for trouble by trusting heavily-rotated outfits this weekend?



As always, the Captain Sensible article is here to answer those questions and a whole lot more. In order to help you settle this week’s captaincy conundrum for your team, we will analyse extensive data from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area, which is why only those with a valid subscription can access it in full.

CAPTAIN POLL

Unsurprisingly, Kane has emerged as the clear-cut leader in this week’s Captain Poll, gaining over 58.0% of votes so far.



Second-placed Iheanacho has gathered 16.7% votes at the time of writing. The Nigerian international is now establishing himself as one of the most reliable strikers in the league with nine goals and one assist in his last eight league appearances.



Only he and Kane have amassed more than 10.0% support in this week’s vote. 6.5% of voters have backed Son, which comes as a something of a surprise considering his FPL ownership remains at an impressive 45.0%.



Also, Iheanacho’s Leicester colleague Vardy ranks fourth with 4.0% of total votes now that he is widely considered to be playing second fiddle up-front.

KEY MATCHES

Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United

