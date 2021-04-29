119
Captain Sensible April 29

Who is the best FPL captain for Gameweek 34?

119 Comments
Share

Fantasy Premier League managers have plenty of choice for the Gameweek 34 Wildcard, especially with options available at Leicester and Spurs.

Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) might be going through a feast-or-famine phase right now but, ahead of facing Southampton, Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.2m) is in the form of his life.

Still, the highly-owned Harry Kane (£11.8m) and Son Heung-min (£9.5m) play host to already-relegated Sheffield United in one of Gameweek 34’s most appealing fixtures but how much will Spurs’ poor showing in the EFL Cup final affect our armband decisions.

Elsewhere, UEFA Champions League semi-finalists Manchester City and Chelsea face bottom-half-of-the-table sides in Crystal Palace and Fulham respectively but are we asking for trouble by trusting heavily-rotated outfits this weekend?

As always, the Captain Sensible article is here to answer those questions and a whole lot more. In order to help you settle this week’s captaincy conundrum for your team, we will analyse extensive data from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area, which is why only those with a valid subscription can access it in full.

CAPTAIN POLL

Unsurprisingly, Kane has emerged as the clear-cut leader in this week’s Captain Poll, gaining over 58.0% of votes so far.

Second-placed Iheanacho has gathered 16.7% votes at the time of writing. The Nigerian international is now establishing himself as one of the most reliable strikers in the league with nine goals and one assist in his last eight league appearances.

Only he and Kane have amassed more than 10.0% support in this week’s vote. 6.5% of voters have backed Son, which comes as a something of a surprise considering his FPL ownership remains at an impressive 45.0%.

Also, Iheanacho’s Leicester colleague Vardy ranks fourth with 4.0% of total votes now that he is widely considered to be playing second fiddle up-front.

KEY MATCHES 

Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United

How the top 10k FPL managers set their teams up for Blank Gameweek 33
The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 34

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

119 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Henning
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    1. Fernandes/Salah out for Son
    2. Greenwood/Jota and TAA out for Son and a 5 m def?
    3. Forget about Son

    Mendy Forster
    Coady Dallas TAA Azpi Hilding
    Salah Fernandes Jota Lingard Greenwood
    Kane Wood Iheanacho

    Open Controls
    1. aleksios
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      1 with Bruno out.

      Open Controls
  2. buttsy9
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    What would you change here and who to bench? 4m ITB.

    Meslier, Pope
    Cancelo, Coufal, Dallas, TAA, Castagne
    Salah, Jota, Son, Lingard, Smith-Rowe
    Branford, Watkins, Nacho

    Open Controls
    1. aleksios
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Bench Cancelo,Coufal,ASR.

      Open Controls
    2. FPL_Motty
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      15 mins ago

      Well your number 1 priority has to be get Kane or Vardy in. I'd suggest Kane.

      Can probably be done with Cancelo down to someone cheap and Bamford to Kane. Watkins has a double so may as well keep him over Bam

      Open Controls
    3. chesterCITY
        14 mins ago

        So you are going 'kamikaze' without Kane and Martinez ?
        Great team though

        Open Controls
    4. chesterCITY
        18 mins ago

        Any city midd to choose from?

        Open Controls
        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          None imo

          Open Controls
        2. timmmuh
          • 5 Years
          just now

          maybe Sterling; did not play v Villa or last night ... due some minutes

          Open Controls
      • Jeremy Corbyn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        16 mins ago

        What's the consensus on Watkins to Wood out for free?

        Open Controls
        1. chesterCITY
            10 mins ago

            Watkins has been delivering impressively for the last 5 games while wood is according to me a one time wonder.

            Open Controls
            1. grumpyman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              6 mins ago

              Watkins also has an extra fixture.

              Open Controls
            2. Jeremy Corbyn
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              I'm leaning towards keeping. Wood has done quite well recently though

              Open Controls
        2. aleksios
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          14 mins ago

          What to do here? 1ft 1.4itb.

          --Leno
          --Coady--Azpi--Fofana
          --Salah--Bruno--Lingard--Gundo
          --Nacho--Wood--Kane

          --Forster--TAA--Jota--Veltman.

          Thanks.

          Open Controls
          1. Jeremy Corbyn
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            12 mins ago

            Benching TAA?

            Open Controls
            1. aleksios
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              9 mins ago

              Him or Gundo.

              Open Controls
          2. chesterCITY
              9 mins ago

              One of the strongest bench I've seen this week.

              Open Controls
              1. aleksios
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                8 mins ago

                Bruno to Son maybe?

                Open Controls
                1. chesterCITY
                    3 mins ago

                    What if you play both?

                    Open Controls
                    1. chesterCITY
                        1 min ago

                        Pardon me, just saw you don't have son. Maybe you should get son then.

                        Open Controls
                2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Good to save FT
                  Wouldn't bench Trent

                  Open Controls
              2. timmmuh
                • 5 Years
                14 mins ago

                Chasing ... last week went (c) Iheanacho and it worked.

                This week considering taking a hit as follows:
                Soucek to Pereira
                Bruno to ???

                A) Son
                B) Sterling (didn't play v Villa at the weekend or last night - due for a start v Palace)

                Would bench Watkins at the weekend. What do you think?

                Open Controls
                1. timmmuh
                  • 5 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Team would be:

                  Martinez
                  TAA-Shaw-Dallas
                  Salah-Lingard-Greenwood-Pereira-??
                  Kane (c) - Nacho

                  Watkins-Cresswell-Phillips - Forster

                  Open Controls
                  1. aleksios
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    Has to be Son.

                    Open Controls
              3. Marcin the Pole
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                12 mins ago

                Raphinha owners, what are you doing with him? If selling, who's the replacement?

                Open Controls
                1. Badluck Jonathan
                  • 6 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Will probably sell for JWP. Jota gets a stay of execution

                  Open Controls
              4. Hitthewall
                  12 mins ago

                  Do I sell Bruno or Vardy for Kane?

                  Got Ihenacho.

                  Open Controls
                  1. aleksios
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    Vardy.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Super Jack Grealish
                    • 8 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Vardy

                    Open Controls
                • Super Jack Grealish
                  • 8 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Thoughts on starting 11 and any transfers?

                  Mendy
                  TAA, Dias, Rudiger
                  Salah, Bruno, Son Lingard, Jota
                  Kane (C), Iheana go

                  Fabri, Shaw, Vydra, Coady

                  2 FT 0 ITB

                  No chips left

                  Open Controls
                • PogBruno
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Which move would you do?

                  Moura
                  A) ➡ Bale
                  B) ➡ Siggy
                  C) ➡ Zaha

                  D) Vardy ➡ Kane

                  Open Controls
                  1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    1 min ago

                    B out of those

                    Open Controls
                    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      Actually probably D and Cap Kane
                      Didn't see at first sight

                      Open Controls
                • Silent Friend
                  • 9 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Reason not to cap Nacho over Kane?
                  better form, in the better team, Sheffield improving

                  Open Controls
                • Tosa86
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  which move for son?

                  1) Fernandes
                  2) Jota
                  3) None

                  Open Controls

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.