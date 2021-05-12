411
Pro Pundits - Seb May 12

How I plan to approach remaining weeks of a disappointing FPL season

411 Comments
Share

It has not been the season I had hoped for. In 2019/2020 I finished 389th in the world. This year, at the time of writing, I sit 213,000th.

A good start to my Free Hit in Gameweek 35 (83 points – a Gameweek rank of ~32k) has bumped this up a little. Were the music to stop now, though, it would be my worst season in over a decade, or since I started taking it ‘seriously’ as goes the common alibi for poor ranks in our early campaigns.

There are a number of reasons for this, some of which are known to me with others yet to be discovered. In an upcoming article I plan to explore these with you and see what I can learn from them.

But for this column I would like to take a brief look at what those of you in a similar position to myself – out of mini-league contention and with an overall rank below your personal ambitions – can do with the short, remaining weeks left in this season and how this could set us up for a much better performance next time.

The Past

It has already happened. We have underperformed. We could let it sour us, calling others “lucky” or “casual”, curse the template, curse the differentials, blame that deadline we missed or point to a pandemic. But, in amongst all that, it was partly us. We did not adapt our usually solid strategies efficiently to this specific beast of a season. And that is okay. To quote the philosopher, Rocky Balboa:

“It’s not about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward”.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is a game of psychology as much as it is about football predictions.

The Present

So what can we do right now? We can cast the past aside. As that far-too-shouty-not-nearly-skilled-enough centre half in your Sunday League team bellows at both five goals up and five goals down, “It’s 0-0, lads!”.

If you genuinely have nothing left to play for in FPL this time, start from scratch. Be that literally – a Wildcard, a Free-Hit, a 24-point transfer move – or figuratively – a clean mental slate. Your season 2020/2021 Mk II starts now. May is on.

This reset allows us to enjoy the final weeks of the season with purpose and begin preparations for the future. If we have failed to win our mini-league, could we top it across the final three weeks? If we can beat number one between now and the end, there is no reason we cannot triumph over 38 weeks next season.

Experiment with transfers, selections or captains you may not usually go for. See what works, what does not and what could be added to your repertoire for next time.

We discussed this briefly on the Scoutcast this week, where we referred to the remaining weeks of this campaign as ‘pre-season’ for the next. I intend to use Gameweeks 36, 37 and 38 as a ‘warm-up’, identifying if it is my decision-making that has been off or simply that outcomes have been unfortunate. I expect to find the answer to be a little bit of both.

I have some teams and players in mind for the final three fixtures that those chasing or protecting leads may be unable, or unwilling, to target. For example, a team comprised primarily of players from Liverpool, Leeds United, West Ham United, Everton and Manchester City (who many will have avoided due to their Champions League fixtures) could see handsome returns.

Add some previously unpopular, but now high performing, assets such as Kai Havertz (£8.3m) and even Timo Werner (£9.2m) (26 goal contributions in his ‘underwhelming’ first season for Chelsea) to those players with something to fight for, such as Harry Kane (£11.8m) with the golden boot, and you could be on to a very strong finish.

Most importantly though, have fun. This year has been unlike any other we have ever experienced. Some may have thrown themselves into FPL as an escape from the real world, seeking solace in the community, the strategy and ultimately the competition. I know I have done. If you are no longer deriving enjoyment from it, though, it’s fine to leave it alone until August, knowing you have earned the break.

The Future

Whether now or once the season ends, give yourself time to decompress. We would need physical rest to recover from a workout and we need mental rest to recover from FPL. Besides, you probably have a family that need reminding who you are after almost an entire year of back-to-back matches.

Once we’re feeling refreshed, we can start to plan for next season. There will be three newly promoted teams to investigate. Norwich boast a certain Teemu Pukki and vowed to play adventurous football the last time they were in the Premier League, a promise they have continued to keep despite relegation.

Watford will be joining them along with a third team and if that turns out to be Brentford they could well be bringing with them Ivan Toney and his record-breaking 31 Championship goals. For comparison, Patrick Bamford (£6.3m) got 16 and Ollie Watkins (£6.5m) 26 in their promotion seasons.

There are also teams and players already in the Premier League that may warrant re-examination. Can Leeds keep it going? Where will Stuart Dallas (£5.2m) play and will this be the same as his FPL position?

Can Chelsea present a title challenge and continue their impressive defensive record? Will Matheus Pereira (£5.4m) be snapped up by a new club and continue to produce seriously impressive numbers as a talisman? Is it finally Phil Foden (£6.0m) time?

For those managers that aren’t ready to pause just yet there will be the official Euros fantasy game (and accompanying Fantasy Football Scout articles, of course). Just remember, we all get an FPL clean slate in three months’ time. Let us not allow negative feelings about what has gone before to affect what is yet to come.

411 Comments Post a Comment
  1. fcsaltyballs
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    Do we think the following start tonight:

    1. Mendy
    2. Rudiger
    3. Holding

    Open Controls
    1. Harry Ball Bag™⚽⚽…
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      No 1/2 but holding will prob start

      Open Controls
    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      I imagine they all start.

      Open Controls
    3. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      Hoping for all 3....think 1 & 3 more likely

      Open Controls
    4. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      yes

      Open Controls
    5. Cojones of Destiny
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      1 and 3 probz yes, 3 not so sure

      Open Controls
    6. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      Rudiger probably benched and wouldn't be surprised if Kepa plays. Not likely but wouldn't shock the world for sure. Holding is tricky but I guess he will because David Luiz is out

      Open Controls
  2. Cojones of Destiny
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    41 mins ago

    Lads how essential is to have Kane till end of the season? Im chasing and gonna have a front of DCL, Bam and Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      I think that front 3 can compete with Kane till end.

      Open Controls
    2. FPLord
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      I have probably no other choice, but to go without him. those three could match him, but Harry could also bag three braces...

      Open Controls
    3. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      I get why you're doing it but be aware of the risk. Kane is competing for the golden Boot so everyone in that Spurs squad is gonna help him...

      Open Controls
      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        20 mins ago

        well yeah thats the only thing that worries me tough decision ahead

        tx all for responses

        Open Controls
    4. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      You should be good with those 3. Just have Son.

      Open Controls
    5. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Having Son "should" soften the blow....no?

      Open Controls
      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        I have Son and hope so as one usually assists the other scores and vise versa))

        Open Controls
        1. Studs Up
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          That's the theory yes

          Open Controls
    6. Chris_H
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I have Son and am comfortable with that, Kane still looking rusty

      Open Controls
  3. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    37 mins ago

    Was thinking Ederson best keeper choice for rest of season but chance may be rotated I guess with title won so Meslier/Pickford might be better option ?

    A Ederson
    B Meslier
    C Pickford

    Open Controls
    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      If you have to, Meslier.

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        Presently on Leno Forster so think need to

        Open Controls
        1. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          12 mins ago

          I wouldn't bother tbh unless you have no other issues with your squad...

          Open Controls
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      nah keep as is Im sure u've got more urgent issues to solve

      Open Controls
  4. Hig1990
    • 3 Years
    35 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC?

    Meslier/McCarthy
    TAA, Dallas, Digne, Stones, Holding
    Salah, Son, Mahrez, Lingard, Raphina
    Kane, Antonio, DCL

    Open Controls
    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      I like it!

      Open Controls
    2. Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Very nice and similar to / better than mine below!

      Open Controls
    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Nice

      Bit dubious about both of Antonio and Lingard - the WH goal rush is slowing down. Also you're leaving yourself the mother of all benching headaches in defence.

      Open Controls
  5. Old Gregg
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    Martinez
    Taa-Digne-Dallas-Burn
    Jota-lingz-Jwp
    Dcl-Kane-iheanacho*

    Bruno-Mount-Shaw

    1FT. 2m ITb

    Which move please

    A) Bruno > Mane (have Jota)
    B) Mount > Mahrez
    C) A + B > -4
    D) iheanacho > Antonio
    E) B + D > -4

    Which move please >

    A)

    Open Controls
    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      JWP to Raphinha and Nacho to Ings

      Open Controls
      1. Old Gregg
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Interesting. Thanks

        Open Controls
  6. Rhodes your boat
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    Thoughts on iheanacho fofana to antonio Keane/coufal for -4?

    Open Controls
    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Dallas maybe? If you go Everton I prefer Coleman

      Open Controls
  7. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    32 mins ago

    Would you make any changes to this WC team?

    Pickford
    Digne, Dallas, Trent
    Salah, Son, Mahrez, Raphina
    Kane, DCL, Antonio

    Button, Coufal, ESR, Mitchell
    Bank 0.0m

    Open Controls
    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Don't like the double Everton def

      Open Controls
    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      The bench would concern me given the amount of rotation we are going to get in the remaining GW's.

      Open Controls
    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Not a lot of wriggle room in midfield with Mahrez there. Is he a one week play in 36 then to Greenwood?

      Nice

      If you're looking to get a stronger/more nailed 8th attacker or second Gk for 38 then Godfrey from Digne adds up to me. Digne attacking returns have been few and far between.

      Open Controls
  8. chaser123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    Would you rather have Bamford or Dallas?

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Dallas

      Open Controls
      1. chaser123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        As in you think he will score more points over the next 3?

        Open Controls
        1. House Frey Wedding Planner
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          I think he will outscore Bamford.

          Plus Bamford can be replaced by DCL, Antonio, Wood etc. Dallas is more essential for his position imo

          Open Controls
          1. chaser123
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Yeh you may well be right! Thank you

            Open Controls
    2. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Dallas

      Open Controls
      1. chaser123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Interesting, thanks. It's a choice between:
        A) Masuaku to Dallas
        B) Iheanacho to Bamford

        Open Controls
        1. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          A is so much bigger upgrade than B

          Open Controls
          1. chaser123
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yeh fair - although Masuaku would be on the bench in scenario B

            Open Controls
    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Dallas

      Open Controls
    4. Cojones of Destiny
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      still Bam with the return of Raph he should get his scoring to a prev level me thinks

      Open Controls
      1. chaser123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeh my thought was that over the 3 fixtures, Bam would outscore Dallas...hmmm

        Open Controls
  9. Mr. Mystic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    Chances Mahrez plays this week?

    Open Controls
    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      85%

      Open Controls
    2. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      More likely than not imo

      Open Controls
  10. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Bamford or Antonio

    Digne or Dallas

    Raphinha or Mahrez

    Open Controls
    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Antonio
      Dallas
      Mahrez

      Open Controls
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      for gw 36: Bam, Digne, Mahrez
      till end of season: Antonio, Raph, Dallas

      Open Controls
  11. Fernando Torres
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    A) Zaha + Nacho -> Raph + DCL (-4)
    B) Greenwood + Nacho -> Raph + DCL (-4)
    C) Fernandes + Nacho -> Son + DCL (-4)

    Which is better?

    Open Controls
    1. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      A...else

      Depending who u want between Greenie/Bruno for Fulham

      Open Controls
    2. lets talk about 6
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      a

      Open Controls
  12. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Hi....who is the best option for the rest of the season?

    A....bamford

    B....ings

    Does ings start 3 games in 8 days?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Lemongrab
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Ings for the next two, and then Ings to Bamford or Antonio in 38?

      Open Controls
      1. Lemongrab
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Or just go Antonio off the bat?

        Open Controls
        1. Studs Up
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          This

          Open Controls
  13. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Can I get some replies on these proposed moves...

    Mendy Forster
    Trent Shaw Dallas Rudiger Holding
    Salah Bruno Lingard Harrison El Ghazi
    Kane Vardy Nacho

    Rank has taken a battering lately so definitely chasing, so for gw36:
    Mendy to Allison
    Bruno to Bale (possibly Son)
    Vardy to DCL

    Then El Ghazi to Greenwood for 37

    Open Controls
    1. Lemongrab
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      I wouldn't waste a transfer moving out Mendy given how good that Chelsea defence is.
      Prefer Son over Bale
      Vardy to DCL gets a thumbs up, or Antonio

      Open Controls
      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        If I knew Forster would keep his place then that would be ideal
        Son kills my rank when he scores but since i'm chasing I feel Bale the better option - could still change
        DCL vs SHU WOL looks good and own Lingard already so don't want to double on West ham

        Open Controls
  14. Original - Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    A) Which teams and players will improve when the fans are back next season?
    B) Which teams and players will not play as well when the fans are back next season?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Leeds, Liverpool, Wolves

      West Ham, Newcastle and maybe Arsenal

      Open Controls
  15. unitednations
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hey folks, best options to fill in this FH. Got 18.6m

    XXX
    Taa Digne XXX -- Burn Mitchell
    Salah Mahrez Foden XXX XXX
    DCL Kane -- Davis

    A: Pickford + Stones + Bale + Son
    B: Pickford + Stones + Mane + Antonio
    C: Ederson + Robbo + Bale + Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. lets talk about 6
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      c

      Open Controls
  16. third.time.lucky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    If you could have just one defensive asset to hold until the end of the season, which one?

    A.) Robertson
    B.) Digne
    C.) Coufal

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. lets talk about 6
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      robbo

      Open Controls
  17. lets talk about 6
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Best options for the rest of the season?
    A)Son
    B)Mahrez
    C) Greenwood

    and

    1)Antonio
    2) bamford
    3) DCL.

    Open Controls
  18. Dynamic Duos
    • 7 Years
    just now

    102 points with 11 to play well chuffed with my BB

    Open Controls

