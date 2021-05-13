387
Scout Picks May 13

Blank Gameweek 36 Scout Picks features double-ups from four clubs

387 Comments
Liverpool, Everton, Manchester City and Spurs have all provided two players for the Blank Gameweek 36 Scout Picks.

After David, Neale, Tom and Andy submitted their Scout Squad submissions, we deliberated over the best XI players for the latest round of fixtures.

We are in the 4-4-2 formation for Blank Gameweek 36, coming in at £82.2m, £0.8m inside our budget of £83.0m.

Goalkeeper

Salah and blanks again as Brighton defensive assets shine ahead of good run 3

Of those playing Blank Gameweek 36, only one team has a superior figure for expected goals conceded over their last six matches as Brighton. Their total of three clean sheets is the joint-most in that time, which bodes well for Robert Sánchez (£4.6m), who has produced 18 saves and 26 points since Gameweek 30.

Defenders

Who has the best and worst FPL fixtures for the Run-In?

No defender has played more key passes in their last six matches than Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.6m), who is also top of his positional classification for big chances created in the same period. Meanwhile, Liverpool have kept clean sheets in three of their last four away matches prior to their Thursday-night meeting with Manchester United.

Lucas Digne (£6.2m) faces the division’s lowest scorers Sheffield United in Blank Gameweek 36, who have failed to find the net in four of their last five, already giving a great building block for a handsome haul. Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold is the only defender to have created more big chances than Digne in his last six.

John Stones (£5.1m) returns from suspension in Blank Gameweek 36, hopefully, fresh and ready to help Manchester City to a 19th clean sheet of the campaign. Newcastle are their Friday-night opponents although they will surely feel the absence of their best centre-forward Callum Wilson. Meanwhile, Manchester City are the Premier League’s best team for xGC over their last six while Newcastle are the division’s worst over that time for giving up headed goal attempts.

On Saturday afternoon, Southampton face a relegated Fulham side that has failed to score in three of their last four. That makes Jannik Vestergaard (£4.7m) a decent budget option worth considering.

Midfielders

No Premier League player has registered more shots in the box than Mohamed Salah over the last six matches. Meanwhile, West Bromwich Albion have conceded at least two goals in five of their last six.

Son Heung-min (£9.5m) has found form at just the right time with a goal in each of his last three matches and adding an assist for 29 points during that time. We fancy him to continue that run against Wolves given the weaknesses they have shown on their right-hand side of late. During the last six matches, Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have conceded 11 chances on their left, 14 through the middle and 21 down the right.

A full rest in Gameweek 34 and a 20-minute substitute’s appearance against Chelsea suggest Phil Foden (£6.0m) will be in the Manchester City team to face Newcastle on Friday night. He has three goals and five assists across his last five starts while the Magpies are without a clean sheet at home since Gameweek 16.

Forwards

Harry Kane (£11.8m) has nine attacking returns to his name since Gameweek 27 and faces a Wolves defence in Blank Gameweek 36 that is without a clean sheet in each of their last three. Meanwhile, Kane sits joint-second for big chances in the last six.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) was joint-top of the Premier League for big chances in his six matches previous to Thursday evening’s action. On Sunday evening, he faces a Sheffield United side that has conceded more goals than any other side since Gameweek 30 as well as the most chances through the middle of the pitch.

Patrick Bamford (£6.4m) is our chosen Leeds attacker ahead of a Saturday lunchtime trip to Turf Moor. The 10 goals Burnley have conceded over their last six matches is the joint-third-highest in the Premier League while no member of Marcelo Bielsa’s squad has been afforded more big chances during that time.

Substitutes

  • Jordan Pickford (£4.8m)
  • Vladimir Coufal (£4.7m)
  • Raphinha (£5.4m)
  • Matheus Pereira (£5.4m)

THE CAPTAIN

Who are the best captain options for FPL Gameweek 36+?

We choose the Scout Picks captain using a four-way vote between our Scout Squad pundits.

Because we use Fantasy Football Scout data so heavily in this process, the skipper we choose each Gameweek is known only to those with a valid Fantasy Football Scout subscription and revealed to the public only when the deadline has passed.

Here is how we voted for Blank Gameweek 36:

THE COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Each week, one of the Fantasy Football Scout community takes on the Scout Picks by pitting their chosen XI against ours.

The Community Member who beats our team by the largest margin will win a £100 Amazon Voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

JayKay1 takes on the Scout Picks in Blank Gameweek 36 going with a 3-4-3 line-up of Meslier; Alexander-Arnold, Coleman, Coufal; Salah, Bale (c), Raphinha, Son; Aguero (vc), Calvert-Lewin, Antonio.

AA33 is the current leader, defeating the Scout Picks by a 53-point margin in Gameweek 2.

The Complete Guide to FPL Blank Gameweek 36

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

