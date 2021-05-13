156
Should managers invest in the Leeds defence for the FPL season run-in?

At the start of the season, one of the hottest topics in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) was “Stuart Dallas or Luke Ayling?”. Both Leeds United defenders had been prominent in their team’s Championship-winning season, both were priced at £4.5m and both were regularly involved in attacks and goals. Many FPL teams started with at least one of them.

And then their season opened with seven goals conceded in two games, Wildcards started flooding in and there was a drop in ownership. Leeds steadied the ship for a few fixtures but every clean sheet was often accompanied by a four (or six) goal concession.

That 6-2 reverse at Manchester United, however, does seem to have been a catalyst for the Leeds defence gradually to become more cohesive and their recent successful rearguard action with ten men at Manchester City signalled how far that unit has come.

As we approach the final three fixtures of the season, with Leeds third in the Fantasy Football Scout Season Ticker for defensive points opportunity, should FPL managers invest?

Dallas Action Hero

One Leeds defensive asset already is, of course, in many FPL teams. Stuart Dallas (£5.2m) quickly overtook Luke Ayling (£4.4m) as the bargain way into the Leeds backline and has retained a healthy ownership throughout on his way to becoming the highest-scoring defender in the whole of FPL. His 158 points leave him currently 19 clear of his nearest rivals, the Aaron duo of Cresswell (£5.6m) and Wan-Bissaka (£5.7m).

His success stems from a combination of high achievement and sheer number of minutes played. His only time missed is 10 minutes at the end of the 4-1 home defeat to Leicester in Gameweek 7, meaning he has benefitted from all of Leeds’s ten clean sheets, and, regularly playing in midfield rather than defence, his long-range accuracy and knack for driving into the box have seen him notch eight goals, three more than any other defender. Even at his current price, he represents great value with a points-per-match average (4.5) better than any defender not playing for a Champions League finalist.

However, his nearest challenger at his own club is Spanish international centre-back Diego Llorente (£4.4m) on 3.3 points per match while auxiliary left-back Ezgjan Alioski (£4.3m) is the only Leeds defender other than Dallas to register an assist or more than one goal. Could either of them be worth a transfer to help navigate player rotation and Blank Gameweeks elsewhere?

Prior Engagements

For their closing three fixtures, Leeds will visit Burnley on Saturday lunchtime and Southampton in the early evening of Tuesday before hosting West Bromwich Albion on the final Sunday. The Official FPL game site has all of these opponents graded ‘green’ at two out of five and the initial meetings with them this season give some credence to that as Leeds ended those with a handsome aggregate advantage of 9-0.

Fans of Burnley and Southampton, though, will be quick to recall the disallowed goals they suffered as the referee’s whistle blew before the ball entered the net when James Ward-Prowse (£5.9m) took a quick Saints free-kick a micro-second before the referee was ready and also as Burnley’s Ben Mee (£4.7m) was adjudged to be impeding Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier (£4.7m) by unfairly standing upright.

A look at the match statistics in the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area shows those two matches had more in common than just grievances at borderline decisions in favour of the home team. The major goal attempt statistics are almost identical.

  1. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Current Forwards: Kane, Bamford, Nacho

    Would you prioritise getting DCL instead of Antonio if you had this front line?

    Open Controls
    1. Rolls-Royce
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Yeah I am looking to get DCL instead of Nachos. Next two home games look plum

      Open Controls
    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
  2. Rolls-Royce
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Folks, would you get Kane and DCL for GW36 if you don't have him or look for differantials?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Keep it simple, go for them

      Open Controls
  3. Corgzzzz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Play Son or Raphina ??

    Open Controls
    1. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Is there really any question that you would play Son?

      Open Controls
    2. Bucket Man
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Son

      Open Controls
    3. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Son

      Open Controls
  4. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Foden or Raphinha?

    Open Controls
    1. Rolls-Royce
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Raph

      Open Controls
    2. Whats the Mata?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Raphinha. Security of starts.

      Open Controls
    3. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Raph

      Open Controls
  5. Whats the Mata?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Choose one on FH:?

    A. Bamford (bur)
    B. Antonio (bha without Dunk)
    C. Ings (relegated Fulham)
    D. Che Adams

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      B. A I’d you have Lingard

      Open Controls
    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. AMP
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      С

      Open Controls
  6. Major League Shocker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    RP, no responses previous page

    Really want Bale for WOL/AVL. Is it worth the sacrifice in option A or B?

    A. Shaw, Pulisic, Nacho -> Mitchell, Bale, Antonio (would have to play Mitchell this week only)
    B. Dunk, Pulisic, Nacho -> Ayling/Alioski/Llorente, Bale, Benteke (keep Shaw)
    C. Dunk, Pulisic, Nacho -> Dallas, 7.6 mid, Antonio (keep Shaw)

    All options are for -8 (only way to get 11 out). TIA

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Just relieved as we speak haha. Would go for C. Don’t think Bale worth it. Get Siggy/Rapha or Lingard instead possibly Foden

      Open Controls
      1. Major League Shocker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Cheers mate!

        Open Controls
  7. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Avl v Eve score predictions?

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      1-1

      Open Controls
    2. Brimble82
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      1-4

      Open Controls
    3. No Professionals
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      a score that - suits my FPL team

      Open Controls
    4. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Hope : 0-2

      Prediction : 1-0

      Open Controls
  8. Rolls-Royce
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Captaincy for the next GW looks tricky:

    A) Kane(WOL)
    B) DCL(SHU)
    C) Salah(wba)
    D) Son (WOL)

    Open Controls
    1. Ëð
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Has to be Salah for me. Liverpool chasing the 4th spot

      Open Controls
    2. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      The best player in the league this season, Sir Harold.

      Open Controls
  9. FourLokoLeipzig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Assuming no injuries tonight, which pairing do you prefer for the run-in?

    A) TAA and Ings / Antonio
    B) Nat Phillips and Kane

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Ëð
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Do you have Son? If so A with Antonio

      Open Controls
      1. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah, got Son. Thanks!

        Open Controls
  10. Brunsvigeren
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Is Watkins playing tonight?

    He is not flagged red?

    Open Controls
    1. Original - Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      NO

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Flag would be if it impacts next GW, which it doesn't

      Open Controls
  11. Ëð
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    A) Greenwood -> Son
    B) Bruno -> Son

    I have a lot of value tied up in Bruno, so would be tricky to get back in before end of season.

    Pickford, Forster
    Trent, Phillips, Shaw, Ward, Holding
    Bruno, Greenwood, Salah, Lingard, Raphinha
    Kane, Iheanacho, Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      I'd lose Bruno - don't think you need him back - might only start once more this season.

      Open Controls
  12. afsr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Marked blanking players*. Need to take a hit to field 11. Which 2 should I buy?

    Lloris
    Digne - Targett - TAA
    Bruno* - Salah - Jota - Lingard
    Iheanacho* - DCL - Bamford

    Martinez - Shaw* - Rudiger* - Greenwood*
    1FT, 2.4 ITB

    A - Iheanacho, Bruno to Kane, Raphinia (-4)
    B - Iheanacho, Bruno to Antonio, Mahrez/Son/Bale
    C - Iheanacho, Rudiger to Antonio, Dallas
    D - your suggestions

    Open Controls
    1. Heiro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      C.

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Antonio and Mahrez

      Open Controls
  13. Heiro
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Hi all,

    Do we think Forster plays? Other GK is Mendy

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      I do not, he has had his two games

      Open Controls
  14. Big Mac 24
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours ago

    **HOT TOPIC WANNABE**

    What do we think the Man City line up will look like tomorrow night?

    Will they play the majority of players who’ve played & contributed the most this season as it’s the first game as champions? Or will we see squad players getting a run out? I’d reckon the former, then mainly reserves on Tuesday at Brighton before the first team back out on Sunday week for the home game in front of fans, plus as warm up for UCL final a week later.

    Any dead cert starters? Stones needs a runout

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Young Delap (c)

      Open Controls
  15. Eskimo Brother
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    3 GMWKS to go!

    Looking to move on Maddison for...

    a) Siggy
    b) Raphinha
    c) Mahrez
    d) Anyone other suggestions - Maddison out and £ ITB gives me £8.4m to spend

    I'm £0.2m upgrading Nancho to DCL and I don't want to be taking hits when I'm only 10 points off the top of my ML.

    Planning on bringing Antonio/Bamford in for Nancho/Watkins for the final two weeks so sorting out the midfield this week.

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Raph probably best bet on fixtures/nailedicity

      Open Controls
      1. Eskimo Brother
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        I think you are right - plus my ML rival has him (I shouldn't think that way but it will play on my mind all weekend otherwise!)

        Cheers Fulchester - good luck for the rest of the season!

        Open Controls
    2. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      The options in that price bracket are frustratingly poor. I'm recalling that before the injury, many were complaining about Raph's lack of end product.

      Almost thinking of going for Harrison over Raph since I'm concerned Raph isn't as fit as we hope.

      Open Controls
      1. Eskimo Brother
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Completely agree Major League Shocker - you've got me thinking about Harrison now!

        You know what will happen - Raph will be benched and The Toffees will end up with a Pen to be beat Sheffailed Utd and Gylfi will be laughing his way to 3BPS!

        Open Controls
  16. More Cowbell
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Hi All,

    If I have no participating goalkeeprs in GW36 (but should be fine for GW37-38) is it worth taking a -4 hit?

    Thanks,
    Stuart

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Not unless it was Martinez of 6 months ago

      Open Controls
    2. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Pickford (SHU) is worth considering, he's the only one I would think about.

      Open Controls
  17. Stupendous
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    How does this sound? I'm 40npts ahead in ML...

    Mendy, Rudiger, Vardy and Nacho
    To
    Martinez, Dallas, Ings and DCL?

    Open Controls
    1. Stupendous
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      -8

      Open Controls
  18. jtreble
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Article: "Should managers invest in the Leeds defence for the FPL season run-in?". STATTO99/@statto99/D Young, nice work!

    Open Controls

