End-of-season Striker Bonanza

The end is near, but it is not over until it’s over. The season run-in has thrown us a real bonanza of strikers to choose from. Strikers up and down the Premier League have found their shooting boots and are turning our fantasy heads. Perhaps they’re fighting for the Golden Boot, perhaps they’re fighting for a new contract or a transfer, or maybe they just want to start next season by finishing the current season on a hot streak. Whatever their motivations are, our motivation as Fantasy Managers is to end the season at the highest rank possible. Having the right striker is crucial. Luckily, or unluckily, we are spoilt with choice. Here are a few number 9’s for you to think about before you hit the beach this summer:

Ollie Watkins (£6.5m)

Yes he got a red card and misses the second doubleheader vs Everton in GW 35 but expect the Villains’ star striker to walk straight back into the starting XI. His appeal is enhanced when one realizes that GW 36 opponents are Crystal Palace and rumours are swirling (as they have been since February) that Jack Grealish (£7.5M) will be back sooner rather than later. The return of their talisman can do nothing but help Watkins and the whole Villa side. But how match fit will Jack be? And do note that after Palace, Villa face Spurs (away) and Chelsea (home).

Chris Wood (£6.4m)

After a slow start to the season, Burnley have shown us once again that they deserve to be with the big boys. Sean Dyche’s acumen has led an unfancied side to another season of Premier League football. Vital to that effort has been their ever-present striker Chris Wood and the bountiful supply he has received from his teammates. Burnley may be at the beach now, but my instinct tells me they’ll want to end the season on a high and avoid the poor start they endured this season. Expect Burnley’s Kiwi ace to be involved if goals keep coming.

Danny Welbeck (£5.5m)

Fresh from a 12-point hall in GW 34 vs Leeds there were high expectations for the encounter with Wolves in GW 35, but alas Welbeck blanked. Eye-test aficionados though would have noticed that Welbeck looked lively vs Wolverhampton Wanderers and generally made a nuisance of himself, especially in the first half. Some kind of goal involvement looked imminent until Brighton’s captain Lewis Dunk (£4.9m) got himself sent off and the tie swung in favour of Wolves. Welbeck’s strike partner Neal Maupay (£5.9m) also got himself sent off and that only means that Welbeck is the go to striker for Brighton in their run in – he just might nick himself a goal or two in the process.

Olivier Giroud (£6.7m) / Tammy Abraham (£7.1m)

Chelsea have two rather important cup final fixtures to look forward to and Thomas Tuchel has already been christened Thomas the Tinker Man. It seems likely that Tweaking Thomas will afford a rest for the likes of Timo Werner (£9.2m), Kai Havertz (£8.3m) and Christian Pulisic (£8.3m) in the Premier League. Olivier Giroud could just be the sort of differential that you are looking for. Mind you, there is a dying to prove himself Tammy Abraham blocking Giroud’s way. Proceed with caution or throw caution to the wind. It’s your choice.

Christian Benteke (£5.5m)

Everyone in the universe including my grandma had pointed out that Crystal Palace had the most attractive fixtures in triple GW 35. Everyone and their grandma immediately jumped on the Wilfred Zaha (£7.2m) bandwagon because well, Zaha is the Eagles’ talisman and their top scorer and FPL points getter. More astute FPL managers would have looked at Benteke and his sudden return to form. Crystal Palace may not be winning much but they have been scoring goals and Benteke has been prime among them. He followed his goal vs Sheffield United with another vs Southampton. The lad’s clearly on form and though his last three opponents are Villa (home) Arsenal (home) and Liverpool (away), we know that when a striker is red-hot he can score against anyone. Especially when 2/3 are your former clubs.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m)

DCL looks like he’ll end the season the way he started it: by scoring goals. He got unlucky with injuries lately and Everton suffered in his absence. Since he’s come back he’s given Everton some purpose – especially in attack – with goals vs Villa and West Ham (this article was written before Everton’s second game against Villa in GW 35). His final three opponents look “easy” on paper including Everton’s final game against a Man City whose thoughts will be elsewhere.

Patrick Bamford (£6.4m)

Leeds and Bamford have a bad day at the office vs Brighton and their whole season is written off. Managers sold their Leeds assets by the bundle convinced that ‘murder ball’ had taken its toll and that the squad was jaded. Then came an impressive victory vs Champions League-chasing Tottenham Hotspurs and we’re all talking Leeds up again. Perhaps the correct decision was patience. Yes, Bamford had blanked quite a bit but he was facing Man City, Liverpool, Man Utd (and Brighton) in that sequence of fixtures. Remember too that Leeds’ main creator Raphinha (£5.4m) was injured for much of that time and thus denying Bamford much needed penalty box service. Raphinha seems to be back fit, Leeds have got nice fixtures and Bamford’s scoring touch has returned. Surely he’ll reward/punish his holders/sellers?

Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.3m)

By now the Iheanacho train may have passed. After a stellar scoring run, a blank vs Newcastle and Man Utd and fixtures vs Chelsea (away) and Spurs (home) scream game over. Indeed many people reading this right probably have Iheanacho in their squad and are looking to off-load him for one of the other strikers in this list. This was certainly the inspiration for me to write this whole thing up!

Edison Cavani (£8.0m)

The veteran is called El Matador in his native South America and in Italy where he spent his early career. He was given that name due to his composure in front of goal. He continues to show that same composure these days. He had a bumpy start to life in England but since then he has lit Old Trafford on fire. Even cameo substitute appearances are enough for him. His off the ball work, his anticipation and yes his composure are all first class. When presented with a chance the man doesn’t miss.

Danny Ings (£8.4m) / Che Adams (£5.7m)

Danny Ings came out from the treatment room and plundered a brace vs Palace in Southampton’s second game of GW 35. When fit the man’s a beast; the question is how fit will he be going into the run-in. At most we have will be 3-4 free transfers left this season and are we willing to invest in Ings at his price point? Perhaps his strike partner Che Adams is less of a risk injury-wise and price-wise. The last three fixtures are Fulham (home), Leeds (home) and West Ham (away).

Harry Kane (£11.8m)

Kane hasn’t been the same since his ankle injury vs Everton in GW 32 when he looked on fire. He was rested vs Southampton in GW 32’s double fixture, blanked in GW 33 due to the League Cup Final (where he was anonymous) and blanked vs Sheffield Utd and vs Leeds in GW 34 and 35 respectively (where he was equally anonymous). Champions League might be out of his grasp for next season, but surely Kane will want to plunder some goals, claim this season’s golden boot and get into the Euros with a little bit of form? Perhaps earn a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona? The fixtures are there for the taking.

Michail Antonio (£6.4m)

West Ham could secure the unlikeliest of Champions League spots if, big if, Antonio is fit and on top of his game. The problem is nobody in this West Ham team seems to be “on top of their game” at this crucial period of the season. Injuries and suspensions abound in the West Ham’s backline including Aaron Creswell (£5.6m) and Craig Dawson (£4.5m), Declan Rice (£4.7m) has been out a while, Rice’s replacements Manuel Lanzini (£6.4m) and Mark Noble (£4.5m) are also seemingly injured. Jarrod Bowen (£5.9m) has been replaced in the starting XI, Said Benrahma (£5.9m) is frustrating and Jesse Lingard (£6.6m) has been playing more withdrawn and has regressed to the mean. There also seems to be little love lost between Antonio and Lingard. The two just don’t seem to get along (perhaps off-field issues?) and they never pass to each other. West Ham’s fixtures scream investment but their form screams avoid!

Willian Jose (£6.8m)

Okay, Okay I’ll stop joking and end this article now. But hey, stranger things have happened in FPL!