242
Captain Sensible May 14

Who is the best FPL captain for Blank Gameweek 36?

242 Comments
Share

Despite four teams missing out on Blank Gameweek 36, there are still plenty of options for the latest Fantasy Premier League captaincy decision.

Harry Kane (£11.8m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) jointly lead the Golden Boot race and, with three fixtures remaining for both, they are among the favourites to find the net this weekend.

But is there some potential ground to make up with some outside candidates? With Manchester City now likely to play a more regular starting XI, should we consider their assets for the armband? Do Everton strikers appeal against a leaky Sheffield United defence?

As always, the Captain Sensible article is here to help you with this week’s captaincy conundrum. As this includes extensive data from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area, only those with a valid subscription can access it in full.

CAPTAIN POLL

As expected, the two main Golden Boot candidates are leading the captaincy poll ahead of Blank Gameweek 36. So far, Liverpool’s Salah has been handed over 35.6% of total votes by our users.

Second-placed Kane has received just above 20.3% of votes ahead of his home match against Wolves.

The top five is closed by some familiar names, including Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m, 8.8%), Riyad Mahrez (£8.0m, 4.4%) and Ilkay Gundogan (£5.6m, 3.7%).

KEY MATCHES

Newcastle United v Manchester City

The best Man City players for appealing fixtures after 5-0 win over Burnley
The Complete Guide to FPL Blank Gameweek 36

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

242 Comments Post a Comment
  1. KAALI_DAAL
      13 mins ago

      Vardy and Nacho to Kane and Benteke for a hit?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Oooo Benteke for a hit I don't think so.

        Open Controls
    • RedJive79
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      I'm 5 points behind ML leader. We both have Kane and Salah. Who to captain??

      Open Controls
      1. Tango74
          7 mins ago

          Salah turn to be rested ?

          Open Controls
          1. RedJive79
            • 1 Year
            just now

            With so much to play for?

            Open Controls
          2. El Presidente
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Absolutely ZERO chance

            Open Controls
          3. Silecro
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Golden boot and top 4 in play

            Open Controls
        • RedJive79
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          So captain Salah then?

          Open Controls
          1. Tango74
              just now

              that's me shot down:)

              Open Controls
          2. The Knights Template
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Salah

            Open Controls
        • Tango74
            13 mins ago

            Finally did my WC

            I Have Foden and mahrez , bad idea ??

            Also in captain unsure on Salah now as it’s him or jota rested. Regardless of chasing golden boot

            Open Controls
            1. Fergiesarmy
              • 8 Years
              7 mins ago

              Whats the rest of your team looking like?

              Open Controls
              1. Tango74
                  just now

                  Meslier
                  TAA,Stones,Digne
                  Salah,Son,Foden,Mahrez
                  Kane,Antonio,DCL

                  Peacock F/Rahpina/Phillips/Mitchell

                  Pretty Boring

                  Open Controls
              2. Thomas Magnum
                • 5 Years
                6 mins ago

                No I think they're good punts for the run home, I still think Salah is good also don't see him being rested as they need to win all their matches

                Open Controls
            2. Shark Team
              • 3 Years
              11 mins ago

              Guys do you think is it worth using a transfer to replace Martinez for the last 2 gws of the season?

              Open Controls
              1. Bobby Digital
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                I'm keeping

                Open Controls
              2. Thomas Magnum
                • 5 Years
                just now

                I'd say keep, I presume you have bigger fish to fry

                Open Controls
            3. The Red Devil
              • 6 Years
              11 mins ago

              RMFHT
              Pickford
              TAA digne Dallas
              Mahrez foden Salah son Bale
              Kane DCL

              Steer Phillips Mitchell Burke

              Double Everton defence ok? Or get both saints keepers
              Double city mid or add a def too? Like stones for Dallas?

              Open Controls
            4. Fergiesarmy
              • 8 Years
              11 mins ago

              Thoughts on WC
              Ederson
              Dallas, Phillips, Digne
              Salah, Son, Mahrez, Lingard
              Kane, DCL, Bamf
              Bench
              R. Williams, Smith-Rowe, Mitchell, Forster

              Will do Mahrez to Greenwood next week

              Open Controls
              1. BeWater
                  just now

                  Looks a good plan.

                  Open Controls
              2. BeWater
                  10 mins ago

                  Ederson or Martinez for the rest of the season. Money not a problem.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Fergiesarmy
                    • 8 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Ederson 100%

                    Open Controls
                  2. Make United Great Again
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    Ederson

                    Open Controls
                • Thomas Magnum
                  • 5 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Who's a good punty defender option on FH that's not the usual Digne/TAA/Dallas or that plays for Everton or City?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Fergiesarmy
                    • 8 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Reguillon maybe?

                    Open Controls
                  2. cianoc1999
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    5 mins ago

                    Vestergaard/Coufal maybe?

                    Open Controls
                  3. Boz
                    • 8 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Reguilon/Aurier, Coufal

                    Open Controls
                  4. Boly Would
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    Targett/Konsa maybe?

                    Open Controls
                • cianoc1999
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  8 mins ago

                  Currently have 8 players playing this GW.
                  Is it worth a -8 to sell Maguire, Dunk and Bruno for Digne, Dallas and Son?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Steiger
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    I've just done similar moves is it's a yes from me.

                    Open Controls
                • Vazza
                    8 mins ago

                    I’m intending to bring in Ings on a FH but am worried that Bamford may explode.

                    Thoughts?

                    Open Controls
                    1. The Knights Template
                      • 7 Years
                      just now

                      Bamford might explode.

                      Open Controls
                  • JBG
                    • 3 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Burnley apparently without Pope.. Wish I knew this before I went Antonio over Bamford.

                    Open Controls
                    1. wulfrunian
                      • 4 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Source?

                      Open Controls
                      1. JBG
                        • 3 Years
                        just now

                        https://mobile.twitter.com/unit_football/status/1393156889568030722

                        Open Controls
                    2. Bobby Digital
                      • 3 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      BHA are without Dunk

                      Open Controls
                      1. JBG
                        • 3 Years
                        1 min ago

                        I know. Why I went with Antonio.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Make United Great Again
                          • 8 Years
                          just now

                          Same. Hopefully he bags a brace

                          Open Controls
                          1. JBG
                            • 3 Years
                            just now

                            Hopefully.

                            Open Controls
                    3. Make United Great Again
                      • 8 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Have faith in Antonioooooo

                      Open Controls
                    4. Vazza
                        1 min ago

                        Fulham without an premier league standard defence so Ings might be decent this week

                        Open Controls
                        1. JBG
                          • 3 Years
                          just now

                          Couldn't afford him anyways.

                          Open Controls
                    5. cescpistols111
                      • 5 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      Best replacement for Vardy? Other strikers are Kane & DCL.

                      A. Bamford
                      B. Antonio
                      C. Ings
                      D. Aguero/Jesus (inclined to take a punt!)

                      Open Controls
                      1. Vazza
                          1 min ago

                          I’m going for Ings

                          Bamford is too much of a popular pick for my liking

                          Open Controls
                        • The Knights Template
                          • 7 Years
                          just now

                          D

                          Open Controls
                      2. wulfrunian
                        • 4 Years
                        7 mins ago

                        Tuchel says Mendy is still Chelsea's no1 GK but he likes Kepa too: "Nothing has changed; Edou is no1 but Kepa is a strong, strong goalkeeper that we have in our squad and he will play." #CFC
                        That means that Mendy will start in the two Finals and vs Villa and Kepa vs Leicester at home.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Biggsy
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 6 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Does it?

                          Open Controls
                          1. wulfrunian
                            • 4 Years
                            just now

                            What do you think?

                            Open Controls
                      3. Taribo
                        • 6 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        a) GTG?
                        b) Nacho to DCL -4 & bench Jota/Watkins?

                        Martinez
                        Phillips Digne Struijk
                        Salah (c) Son Bale Lingard Jota
                        Kane Watkins

                        Targett Nacho Shaw Dunk

                        Open Controls
                        1. Steiger
                          • 2 Years
                          just now

                          I'd go b and bench Jota as I think he'll get benched.

                          Open Controls
                      4. Slitherene
                        • 3 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        G2G??

                        Sanchez | Areola
                        TAA Digne Vestergaard Phillips
                        Salah Son Mahrez Lingard
                        Kane DC-L
                        ¦ Shaw Iheanacho Saka

                        Open Controls
                      5. Forcella Boys
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        5 mins ago

                        Bruno & Vardy > Mahrez & Kane for a -4 ?

                        Open Controls
                      6. Iceball
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        Guita
                        TAA Digne Mitchell
                        Salah (C) Lingard Zaha Sigurdsson
                        Kane (V) DCL Antonio
                        Mendy Veltman Greenwood Shaw
                        GTG?

                        Open Controls
                      7. Pedaso Pirates
                        • 7 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        Looking at Mendy to Ederson, Maguire to Dallas and Iheanacho to Antonio.

                        All 3 until end of season probably.
                        Keeping Fernandez and relying on Kane for Spurs attack.

                        Make sense? Zero Everton coverage. DCL instead of Antonio?

                        TY.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Make United Great Again
                          • 8 Years
                          3 mins ago

                          Good moves

                          Open Controls
                        2. Biggsy
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 6 Years
                          just now

                          Looks good - looking at something similar with two hits so if its only one hit its good. DCL could pay off next week, but with MCI in 38 probably scores less than Antonio over the three weeks

                          Open Controls
                      8. Atimis
                        • 4 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        Castagne Rudiger to Digne and Llorente?

                        Open Controls
                        1. popcoin
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          just now

                          I'm never sure if Digne is worth the money over Godfrey. But if cash isn't a worry, looks good

                          Open Controls
                      9. UshFPL
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        Mane or Mahrez in as a punt?

                        Open Controls
                        1. popcoin
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          just now

                          Mahrez

                          Open Controls
                        2. Make United Great Again
                          • 8 Years
                          just now

                          Manè

                          Open Controls
                      10. diesel001
                        • 4 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        Kane and DCL obvious choices for two of the three striker slots. Think the third is between Antonio vs Bamford vs Wood. If you believe expected points are the best predictor of actual points then all the models point to Bamford, then Wood, then Antonio.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Biggsy
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 6 Years
                          just now

                          Thinking Bamford myself. But eyeing DCL to Wood in 38

                          Open Controls
                      11. popcoin
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        Currently starting Forster, Lingard and Vydra.

                        A) Mendy -> Pickford

                        B) Lingard -> Foden

                        C) Jota -> Mahrez

                        D) Vydra -> DCL & Mendy -> Pickford (-4)

                        E) Lingard -> Mahrez & Mendy -> Pickford (-4)

                        Open Controls
                        1. The Knights Template
                          • 7 Years
                          just now

                          C

                          Open Controls
                      12. Taegugk Warrior
                        • 2 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        For a the rest of the seaso.
                        For a hit. Grenwood to
                        A. Lingard
                        B. Jota

                        Open Controls
                        1. Make United Great Again
                          • 8 Years
                          just now

                          Wont you want Greenwood next week?

                          Open Controls
                      13. FFFoxy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        A) Kane & Raphinha
                        B) Antonio & Son

                        Open Controls
                        1. The Knights Template
                          • 7 Years
                          1 min ago

                          A

                          Open Controls
                        2. Make United Great Again
                          • 8 Years
                          just now

                          A

                          Open Controls
                      14. Kiwivillan
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        I like all my bench on WC so gambling on Mahrez and Foden

                        Open Controls
                        1. The Knights Template
                          • 7 Years
                          just now

                          Gamble responsibly - just Mahrez.

                          Open Controls
                      15. Mr Ozil
                        • 6 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Who is a better pick for this GW only?

                        A- Stones
                        B- Dallas

                        Open Controls
                        1. Make United Great Again
                          • 8 Years
                          just now

                          B

                          Open Controls
                        2. The Knights Template
                          • 7 Years
                          just now

                          B

                          Open Controls
                      16. Pat Bonner
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        just now

                        Def doing Vardy to Kane but who to get for Bruno and iheanacho?

                        A mahrez and ings
                        B son and Antonio

                        Open Controls

                      You need to be logged in to post a comment.