Who is the best FPL captain for Blank Gameweek 36?

Despite four teams missing out on Blank Gameweek 36, there are still plenty of options for the latest Fantasy Premier League captaincy decision.



Harry Kane (£11.8m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) jointly lead the Golden Boot race and, with three fixtures remaining for both, they are among the favourites to find the net this weekend.



But is there some potential ground to make up with some outside candidates? With Manchester City now likely to play a more regular starting XI, should we consider their assets for the armband? Do Everton strikers appeal against a leaky Sheffield United defence?



As always, the Captain Sensible article is here to help you with this week’s captaincy conundrum. As this includes extensive data from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area, only those with a valid subscription can access it in full.

CAPTAIN POLL

As expected, the two main Golden Boot candidates are leading the captaincy poll ahead of Blank Gameweek 36. So far, Liverpool’s Salah has been handed over 35.6% of total votes by our users.



Second-placed Kane has received just above 20.3% of votes ahead of his home match against Wolves.



The top five is closed by some familiar names, including Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m, 8.8%), Riyad Mahrez (£8.0m, 4.4%) and Ilkay Gundogan (£5.6m, 3.7%).

KEY MATCHES

Newcastle United v Manchester City

