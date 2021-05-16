Kane and Bale carry strong home goalscoring form into Spurs’ clash with Wolves

Tottenham Hotspur face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the second of four Premier League matches to take place on Sunday.

Kick-off in north London is at 14:05 BST.

Spurs’ interim head coach Ryan Mason has made just one change to the side that lost 3-1 to Leeds United last weekend – and it’s an enforced one, at that.

Japhet Tanganga (£4.9m) comes in at right-back to replace Serge Aurier (£5.2m), who is absent with a groin problem.

That means starts for popular Fantasy assets Gareth Bale (£9.2m), Son Heung-min (£9.7m) and Harry Kane (£11.8m) against Nuno Espirito Santo’s troops and a third successive appearance in the line-up for the back-in-favour Dele Alli (£7.4m).

In this season where home advantage has almost been completely negated, Bale’s form on his own patch stands out.

No FPL midfielder has scored more goals than the Welshman (nine) on home soil, despite the fact that the on-loan Madridista has started only four games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Bale has averaged a remarkable 15.8 FPL points per match in his four starts in north London.

Kane, meanwhile, has 17 attacking returns in 15 run-outs on his own turf.

No FPL assets can better him for assists and goals combined in home fixtures.

As for Wolves, Santo makes four changes to the team that started his side’s win over Brighton.

Adama Traore (£6.0m), Nelson Semedo (£5.2m), Romain Saiss (£4.9m) and Leander Dendoncker (£4.6m) are back in the starting XI, with Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.0m), Max Kilman (£3.9m) and Ruben Neves (£5.1m) benched and Daniel Podence (£5.3m) missing out altogether.

Podence reportedly has a groin injury.

Willy Boly (£5.4m) and Marcal (£4.7m) are among the substitutes after recovering from illness and injury respectively.

Above: The effective ownership (EO) and standard ownership figures of Spurs and Wolves players among the top 10,000 FPL managers (via LiveFPL.net)

Son and Kane are by some distance the most-owned players on show overall and within the top 10k, with Conor Coady (£4.9m) the most popular Wolves asset.

LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Tanganga, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Lo Celso, Hojbjerg, Bale, Alli, Son, Kane

Subs: Hart, Doherty, Sanchez, Winks, Lamela, Sissoko, Bergwijn, Moura, Ndombele

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Patricio, Hoever, Coady, Saiss , Semedo, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Gibbs-White, Vitinha, Traore, Silva

Subs: Ruddy, Ait Nouri, Marcal, Neves, Jose, Boly, Cundle, Kilman, Corbeanu

SUNDAY’S PREVIOUS GAMEWEEK 36 ACTION

Tyrick Mitchell (£3.8m) owners were the big winners from the Sunday lunchtime match at Selhurst Park.

The budget defender will feature in more starting XIs than usual in Blank Gameweek 36 due to the decimated fixture schedule, with some end-of-season rotation elsewhere likely meaning that he will also be appearing as an auto-substitute in plenty of other teams.

The left-back made a fourth consecutive league start against Aston Villa, teeing up Christian Benteke (£5.5m) for Palace’s opener before chesting home Eberechi Eze’s (£5.8m) shot to give the Eagles the victory.

That winning strike also earned Mitchell three bonus points.

There was plenty of joy elsewhere for owners of Palace assets, with Eze’s brace of assists taking him to five attacking returns in as many appearances, Benteke scoring for the third straight game and Wilfried Zaha (£7.2m) finding the net after his Double Gameweek 35 blanks.

Ollie Watkins (£6.5m) returned from suspension for Villa and bagged his 22nd attacking return of 2020/21 with an assist, while the fit-again Jack Grealish (£7.5m) got another half an hour of game-time under his belt as a second-half substitute.

Tyrone Mings (£5.4m) missed out with a shin issue as Villa’s concession of three goals left them with just one clean sheet in ten fixtures.

