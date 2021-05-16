279
Dugout Discussion May 16

Kane and Bale carry strong home goalscoring form into Spurs’ clash with Wolves

279 Comments
Tottenham Hotspur face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the second of four Premier League matches to take place on Sunday.

Kick-off in north London is at 14:05 BST.

Spurs’ interim head coach Ryan Mason has made just one change to the side that lost 3-1 to Leeds United last weekend – and it’s an enforced one, at that.

Japhet Tanganga (£4.9m) comes in at right-back to replace Serge Aurier (£5.2m), who is absent with a groin problem.

That means starts for popular Fantasy assets Gareth Bale (£9.2m), Son Heung-min (£9.7m) and Harry Kane (£11.8m) against Nuno Espirito Santo’s troops and a third successive appearance in the line-up for the back-in-favour Dele Alli (£7.4m).

In this season where home advantage has almost been completely negated, Bale’s form on his own patch stands out.

No FPL midfielder has scored more goals than the Welshman (nine) on home soil, despite the fact that the on-loan Madridista has started only four games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Bale has averaged a remarkable 15.8 FPL points per match in his four starts in north London.

Kane, meanwhile, has 17 attacking returns in 15 run-outs on his own turf.

No FPL assets can better him for assists and goals combined in home fixtures.

As for Wolves, Santo makes four changes to the team that started his side’s win over Brighton.

Adama Traore (£6.0m), Nelson Semedo (£5.2m), Romain Saiss (£4.9m) and Leander Dendoncker (£4.6m) are back in the starting XI, with Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.0m), Max Kilman (£3.9m) and Ruben Neves (£5.1m) benched and Daniel Podence (£5.3m) missing out altogether.

Podence reportedly has a groin injury.

Willy Boly (£5.4m) and Marcal (£4.7m) are among the substitutes after recovering from illness and injury respectively.

Above: The effective ownership (EO) and standard ownership figures of Spurs and Wolves players among the top 10,000 FPL managers (via LiveFPL.net)

Son and Kane are by some distance the most-owned players on show overall and within the top 10k, with Conor Coady (£4.9m) the most popular Wolves asset.

LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Tanganga, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Lo Celso, Hojbjerg, Bale, Alli, Son, Kane

Subs: Hart, Doherty, Sanchez, Winks, Lamela, Sissoko, Bergwijn, Moura, Ndombele

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Patricio, Hoever, Coady, Saiss , Semedo, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Gibbs-White, Vitinha, Traore, Silva

Subs: Ruddy, Ait Nouri, Marcal, Neves, Jose, Boly, Cundle, Kilman, Corbeanu

SUNDAY’S PREVIOUS GAMEWEEK 36 ACTION

Tyrick Mitchell (£3.8m) owners were the big winners from the Sunday lunchtime match at Selhurst Park.

The budget defender will feature in more starting XIs than usual in Blank Gameweek 36 due to the decimated fixture schedule, with some end-of-season rotation elsewhere likely meaning that he will also be appearing as an auto-substitute in plenty of other teams.

The left-back made a fourth consecutive league start against Aston Villa, teeing up Christian Benteke (£5.5m) for Palace’s opener before chesting home Eberechi Eze’s (£5.8m) shot to give the Eagles the victory.

That winning strike also earned Mitchell three bonus points.

There was plenty of joy elsewhere for owners of Palace assets, with Eze’s brace of assists taking him to five attacking returns in as many appearances, Benteke scoring for the third straight game and Wilfried Zaha (£7.2m) finding the net after his Double Gameweek 35 blanks.

Ollie Watkins (£6.5m) returned from suspension for Villa and bagged his 22nd attacking return of 2020/21 with an assist, while the fit-again Jack Grealish (£7.5m) got another half an hour of game-time under his belt as a second-half substitute.

Tyrone Mings (£5.4m) missed out with a shin issue as Villa’s concession of three goals left them with just one clean sheet in ten fixtures.

279 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Shark Team
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Which is a better transfer to make:
    A) Watkins to Antonio (and bench one of Jota Lingard Bamford)
    B) Martinez to Fabianski/Mendy

    Open Controls
    1. SON of CITY
        11 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      • Booked4Dissent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 mins ago

        A) and bench Jota if he plays most of today. If Jota sub today then bench Bamford

        Open Controls
        1. the dom 1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          yep thats my plan too 🙂

          currently bamford on my bench for next GW

          Open Controls
    2. Oggle22
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      6pts from 7 players anyone do any better haha! Took risks to try and catch my ml rival NONE have paid off! Mitchell had him as bench fodder half the season to ward went well as thought Mitchell wouldn't play

      Open Controls
      1. Booked4Dissent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 mins ago

        That’s awful. Sorry man

        Open Controls
      2. SON of CITY
          6 mins ago

          Only 2 GWs to go, just hung in there mate.

          Open Controls
        • Nate01
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          Yeah thought I’d take a risk to widen the gap.... zaha trolled me for the dgw last week so I benched him for ings (c).

          Open Controls
      3. BrockLanders
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        Ridiculous that Kane goal wasn't checked for offside. Virtually EVERY side in the country has had those checked with those bloody stupid lines. He actually looked marginally off to the naked eye. Not one commentator gas mentioned it at HT aswell. Utterly pathetic

        Open Controls
        1. Booked4Dissent
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          8 mins ago

          Kane has had plenty ruled out for offside that were 50/50 recently anyway. VAR will have checked it even tho they didn’t show that on TV

          Open Controls
        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          It was.

          Open Controls
        3. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          7 mins ago

          Traore was playing everyone onside offscreen

          Open Controls
        4. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          It was checked

          Open Controls
        5. Salan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          Exactly and I mentioned this for months. It's not the VAR problem, it's how corrupt the refs handling the VAR. They use this tool to help fixing the matches.

          Open Controls
          1. Milkman Bruno
              just now

              x2

              Open Controls
          2. Milkman Bruno
              6 mins ago

              Numpty

              Open Controls
            • Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              5 mins ago

              Not checked? I thought it was checked ...

              Open Controls
            • BrockLanders
              • 6 Years
              5 mins ago

              I'll say it again. Almost EVERY offside as close as that has been microanalysed with lines. So why not that?

              Open Controls
            • Hits from the Bong
              • 2 Years
              4 mins ago

              Of course it was checked, stop being silly.

              Open Controls
              1. BrockLanders
                • 6 Years
                2 mins ago

                Checked? How long for. 10 seconds? They kicked off virtually straight away. Still baffled why we weren't privy to any lines. He looked bloody offside ffs

                Open Controls
                1. Hits from the Bong
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  For as long as it took them to confirm it was onside. I'm listening on 5live, the commentator said the scoreboard had the familiar message of VAR checking goal for offside. Relax

                  Open Controls
                2. Salan
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  Yes. I think less than 10 seconds. No line shows in TV as usual, this means unusual.

                  Hidden agenda.

                  Open Controls
            • Royal5
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              What are you on about

              Open Controls
          3. Pep Roulette
            • 3 Years
            10 mins ago

            Hey fam! Which option?

            A. Play Bamford. Bench Watkins.

            B. Play Watkins. Bench Bamford.

            C. Watkins to Antonio for free. Bench Bamford.

            Open Controls
            1. Booked4Dissent
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              6 mins ago

              C

              Open Controls
            2. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              6 mins ago

              Got the same questions here but Bamford Nacho ...

              Open Controls
            3. SON of CITY
                4 mins ago

                Tell me, Bamford or Vardy?

                Open Controls
            4. McPollolocco
                8 mins ago

                Will Bamford play next game on Tuesday?

                Open Controls
                1. TorresMagic™
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 11 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Should play part of it.

                  Open Controls
                2. Magic Zico
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Better not playing than taken out after 58 mins

                  Open Controls
                3. RamaJama
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  No problem to play, enough days between

                  Open Controls
                  1. Milkman Bruno
                      just now

                      More concerned with his place being lost I reckon after Rodrigo performance

                      Open Controls
                4. Hotdogs for Tea
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  need Reguilon to combine with Kane for a goal ....

                  Open Controls
                5. Top Lad Dakes. - all chips …
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Predicted Liverpool lineup later? Which of the front 4 miss out?

                  Open Controls
                  1. SON of CITY
                      6 mins ago

                      Jota

                      Open Controls
                    • BobB
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Mane on naughty step

                      Open Controls
                    • ZimZalabim
                      • 4 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      all 4 will start imo

                      Open Controls
                    • RamaJama
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Firmino

                      Open Controls
                    • Nomar
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Salah, so I can get Mitchell points off my bench.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Magic Zico
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        just now

                        This 😆

                        Open Controls
                    • the dom 1
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Jota sub on around 63 min mark

                      Open Controls
                    • diesel001
                      • 4 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Alisson
                      TAA Phillips Williams Robertson
                      Jones Fabinho Thiago
                      Salah Firmino Mane

                      Open Controls
                      1. ZimZalabim
                        • 4 Years
                        1 min ago

                        probably this or Jota starts instead of Jones

                        Open Controls
                      2. ZimZalabim
                        • 4 Years
                        just now

                        will be this team then confirmed below jota out injured

                        Open Controls
                  2. TorresMagic™
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 11 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Kane then Alli posters.

                    Open Controls
                  3. g40steve
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Just LOL

                    Open Controls
                  4. diesel001
                    • 4 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Kane shot hits the post. Rebound falls to Alli whose shot also hits the post

                    Open Controls
                  5. Supertrooper
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    .....Kane

                    Open Controls
                  6. Van der Faart
                    • 9 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Kane robbed of a goal and then robbed of an assist

                    Open Controls
                  7. the dom 1
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    incredible two shots , two hits of the posts

                    Open Controls
                  8. Nomar
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Double post!

                    Open Controls
                  9. SON of CITY
                      4 mins ago

                      Son not scoring isn't it?

                      Open Controls
                      1. TorresMagic™
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 11 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Only if you change to Son of Spurs.

                        Open Controls
                        1. SON of CITY
                            just now

                            Nice

                            Open Controls
                      2. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
                        • 8 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        lol - missed the first goal just saw it was a Højbjerg assist coming on from bench, lovely 😀

                        Open Controls
                      3. Booked4Dissent
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        4 mins ago

                        Son has been really quiet

                        Open Controls
                        1. the dom 1
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 6 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          Son will explode soon

                          Open Controls
                          1. Booked4Dissent
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            just now

                            Fingers crossed

                            Open Controls
                        2. Milkman Bruno
                            just now

                            Is he in his room. Probably masturbating

                            Open Controls
                        3. Nomar
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 11 Years
                          3 mins ago

                          Spurs are purring right now.

                          Open Controls
                        4. Mr. O'Connell
                          • 8 Years
                          3 mins ago

                          Get to 60 Bale

                          Open Controls
                        5. DavidBadWillie
                            3 mins ago

                            2 big chances missed by Kane. -bps

                            Open Controls
                          • Rainer
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 4 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            No Jota today, foot injury.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Booked4Dissent
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              2 mins ago

                              Source?

                              Open Controls
                              1. Tango74
                                  just now

                                  https://twitter.com/lfcfanscorner/status/1393933657040199680?s=21

                                  Open Controls
                              2. ZimZalabim
                                • 4 Years
                                1 min ago

                                not in squad ?
                                source ?

                                Open Controls
                              3. the dom 1
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 6 Years
                                just now

                                source?

                                Open Controls
                              4. Royal5
                                • 9 Years
                                just now

                                Oh ffs

                                Open Controls
                            2. el polako
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              1 min ago

                              Hate these "On another day he would have hauled" games.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Milkman Bruno
                                  just now

                                  “If the goalkeeper wasn’t there he would have scored”

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. el polako
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 3 Years
                                    just now

                                    You missed my point.

                                    Open Controls
                                • Rainer
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 4 Years
                                  just now

                                  It’s always another day that doesn’t come 😀

                                  Open Controls
                              2. CROYDON DE BRUYNE
                                • 4 Years
                                just now

                                Jota injured, been such a useless transfer for me, FH last GW when he finally returned

                                Open Controls
                                1. Milkman Bruno
                                    just now

                                    Is he?

                                    Open Controls
                                2. Pep Roulette
                                  • 3 Years
                                  just now

                                  No Spurs in my team! It's really difficult to watch this game!

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Mr. O'Connell
                                    • 8 Years
                                    just now

                                    More difficult with 3 Spurs tbh

                                    Open Controls
                                3. Hazz
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 3 Years
                                  just now

                                  Jota injured FFS

                                  Open Controls

