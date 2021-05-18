The latest FPL injury updates and team news for Gameweek 37

Ahead of tonight’s Fantasy Premier League deadline, we’ve got injury updates on all 20 top-flight teams in our weekly press conference summary.

For more team news information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.

A video recap with Neale and Andy can be viewed here:

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION V MANCHESTER CITY

Kevin De Bruyne has returned from his muscle injury and is fit to face Brighton on Tuesday evening.

In his Monday press conference, Pep Guardiola revealed the Belgian had been in training and was in good shape:

Yeah, he’s training the last two days and he feels good.

However, Sergio Aguero (muscle) remains unavailable after missing the Gameweek 36 meeting with Newcastle.

Had niggles, it’s a little disturbance in his leg muscle and his adductor but it’s no big issue. But still is not fit. He felt something before the Newcastle game, today still is not fit but hopefully against Everton he will be ready to play.

There were further nuggets of useful information for Fantasy Premier League managers or, at the very least, those prepared to take Guardiola at his word.

The Manchester City manager confirmed that, after Scott Carson‘s penalty-saving outing in the 4-3 win over Newcastle, Ederson would come back for the final two league matches of the campaign.

Guardiola also provided some hints on Ferran Torres‘ role at the club after his hat-trick at St. James’ Park triggered a string of praise from his manager.

We use him in that position because quite long periods Sergio and Gabriel were injured, some games we needed a proper striker. We used him, he played well. His position is a winger but it’s an alternative we have.

There is little change in the Brighton camp as they prepare to host the recently-crowned champions.

Lewis Dunk and Neal Maupay are still sidelined through suspension while Joël Veltman (calf) and Davy Pröpper (ankle) remain on the sidelines alongside Solly March (knee) and Tariq Lamptey (hamstring),

BURNLEY V LIVERPOOL

Naby Keita (muscle), Ozan Kabak (muscle), Diogo Jota (foot) and Ben Davies (muscle) look set to remain out alongside the longer-term absentees, although Jurgen Klopp said on Tuesday that Jota had a “tiny, tiny chance” of recovering for Gameweek 38.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has recovered from illness, at least, while James Milner will be assessed for match-fitness after a late return to training following a muscle issue

Klopp said:

Millie will train today – is that then enough? I will see. Diogo, when the swelling went down, we did another picture – it looked better. So there’s a tiny, tiny little chance for the weekend. Ox is back. Naby wasn’t part of team training yet.

Robbie Brady (Achilles), Kevin Long (calf), Phil Bardsley (hernia) and Dale Stephens (ankle) remain out, while Nick Pope (shoulder/knee) is still “touch and go”.

SOUTHAMPTON V LEEDS UNITED

Leeds will be without both Mateusz Klich and Robin Koch for their Gameweek 37 meeting with Southampton as Marcelo Bielsa has given them each early leave for the end of the season.

Neither player is carrying a particularly damaging injury, the Leeds manager is allowing them to take some time off in light of potential involvement with their respective nations at Euro 2020:

Robin Koch has been given early leave with the potential for him to be called up or not called up to the German national team. The injury he has is not important and we didn’t want to take the risk of him playing and making it worse. Klich is not injured. The evaluations that I make over the campaign are for the needs of each player and in the case of Klich, the decision I made was the best for him.

Meanwhile, Pablo Hernández is a doubt:

“With relation to Pablo Hernández we’re going to see how he is in training to see how he is.

Opponents Southampton have some reinforcements on the way ahead of Tuesday’s encounter, as Jan Bednarek recovers from the ankle injury that kept him out of the win over Fulham:

Jan Bednarek has no problems anymore with his heel. He trained yesterday and is training today. He will be in the squad, yes.

Meanwhile, the much-missed Oriol Romeu could also return to the side after missing the last 11 Premier League matches with an ankle issue of his own.

MANCHESTER UNITED v FULHAM

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could have more options for rotation policy ahead of Manchester United’s involvement in the Europa League final next week.

The Red Devils’ manager is “hoping” he can call on Anthony Martial and Daniel James for his matchday squad to face Fulham, although he appears more confident they can feature in the Gameweek 38 meeting with Wolves:

I’m hoping to get Anthony Martial and Dan James back (for the Fulham match) which is a very good boost for us. Maybe they even start against Wolves and they’re sensational? It’s hard to leave players out if they perform at their highest level.

Meanwhile, Fulham’s injury updates remain short and sweet affairs with Tom Cairney ruled out for the rest of the season while Tuesday’s trip to Old Trafford “comes too soon” for left-back Antonee Robinson.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR V ASTON VILLA

In his Tuesday press conference, Dean Smith confirmed Morgan Sanson (knee) and Matt Cash (hamstring) would both miss the last two matches of the season but is “hopeful” Tyrone Mings (shin) will be able to return for the Spurs match on Wednesday.

On the possibility of Jack Grealish starting, Smith said:

Jack is training today and then we’ll have a discussion with him after and with the medical staff to decide on the progress of his recovery. We had a plan for his comeback for the last four games and we’ll adapt that in terms of how he feels and how much loading he’s getting.

Ben Davies (calf) is the only confirmed absentee for Spurs, with Ryan Mason saying on Tuesday that Serge Aurier (groin) is back in the training – although he did add that there were a “couple of question marks” over some unnamed players.

On Gareth Bale‘s chances of another start, Mason said:

I am not sure. Gareth was probably the best I have seen him all season at the weekend. He was sharp, he was running at players, he has that confidence back of playing in repetitive games and he feels confident in his body. He also knows his body. He is a question mark for tomorrow. We are not sure whether or not he is going to be ready. It is down to the player, he is experienced enough. We’ll see. Like it was with Serge, if a player doesn’t feel 100 per cent, I don’t feel confident enough, we have enough players ready, enough players competing, that want to play. If a player doesn’t feel 100 per cent and it is not right then he won’t play.

WEST BROMWICH ALBION V WEST HAM UNITED

David Moyes said on Tuesday that West Ham “still have a problem” regarding Manuel Lanzini (thigh) but otherwise reported a clean bill of health, although his omission of Arthur Masuaku (knee) may have been an oversight.

After 72 minutes against Liverpool, Grady Diangana looks set for more first-team involvement in Gameweek 37 after Sam Allardyce’s latest comments.

“Grady [Diangana] has been fit for quite a while but we’ve been playing the same team on a regular basis. But I felt it was the right time. We’re not going to be affected by our position in the league, so we can let him get out there & see what he can do.” – Sam Allardyce

CHELSEA V LEICESTER CITY

Jonny Evans will miss Tuesday’s repeat of the FA Cup final after coming off with a recurrence of his foot injury at Wembley.

Brendan Rodgers said:

He won’t play in the game (against Chelsea). He’ll struggle for that. We’ll see what he’s like for the weekend.

Due to the quick turnaround between the two matches, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers remains a little uncertain as to whether there are any other knocks for him to manage:

Nothing to report at the moment. It’s only the second day after the game so we’ll see how they are after we get them moving.

In his Monday press conference, Thomas Tuchel confirmed the omissions from his FA Cup final squad were not injury-related, Tammy Abraham and the recently recovered Mateo Kovacic specifically name-checked.

It’s just the amount of people I can nominate for a game. I decided to start with Timo as the nine and we had Ollie and Kai who can play as a nine. It’s not personal. Kovacic wasn’t in the squad and when he comes back maybe I have to eliminate Andreas Christensen because of the number of players. Everyone deserves to be in the squad. I understand his frustration and it wasn’t the first time.

NEWCASTLE UNITED V SHEFFIELD UNITED

Steve Bruce revealed no new injury concerns ahead of Newcastle’s Wednesday-evening encounter with Sheffield United. Elliott Anderson (hip) trained for the first time in eight days this week and will be assessed for Gameweek 37.

Sheffield United’s injury updates continue to be murky affairs with little information to go on although, thankfully, very few Fantasy managers are particularly interested at this point.

Paul Heckingbottom said:

We’ll have a look. We’re not blessed with a big squad and we have got seven or eight injuries… so changes will be from the bench if we make changes. We’ll see how everyone’s body is tomorrow.

EVERTON V WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Yerry Mina (adductor) and Joshua King (knock) have been passed fit for the visit of Wolves, leaving only Jean-Philippe Gbamin (knee) on the sidelines for the final match of the season at Goodison Park.

Jonny (knee), Pedro Neto (knee) and Daniel Podence (groin) remain on the injury list but there is a chance we could see Raul Jimenez (head) back in action for the first time in 2021, with the Mexican seeing a consultant on Tuesday before a judgement is made about whether he can make a playing return.

CRYSTAL PALACE V ARSENAL

David Luiz (hamstring) is the only definite absentee for Wednesday’s match against Crystal Palace, although Granit Xhaka (muscle) will have to be assessed after a fortnight on the sidelines.

Roy Hodgson’s pre-match press conference was dominated by discussion of his impending departure and short on team news, so we are none-the-wiser as to whether the illnesses or family commitments that kept Nathaniel Clyne, Patrick van Aanholt and Luka Milivojevic out of the win over Aston Villa are now no longer an issue and what the latest is on medium-term absentee James McArthur (calf).

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT