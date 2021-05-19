1458
Dugout Discussion May 19

Champions League-chasing Liverpool up against Norris as injured Pope misses out

1,458 Comments
The final two matches of Gameweek 37 kick off concurrently at 20:15 BST this evening.

Liverpool are the main draw from a Fantasy perspective, with the most-captained player of this Gameweek set to face Burnley’s third-choice goalkeeper.

With Diogo Jota (£6.9m) injured, Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) and his two usual compadres in the Reds’ attack start as expected this evening.

Jurgen Klopp has made just the one change from the last-gasp win at West Brom, with Curtis Jones (£4.4m) replaced by Georginio Wijnaldum (£5.3m).

Sean Dyche has made two tweaks to the side that lost 4-0 at home to Leeds United.

There’s a surprise between the posts, with Will Norris (£4.0m), not Bailey Peacock-Farrell (£4.0m), lining up in Nick Pope‘s (£5.5m) absence.

Norris’s only previous appearances in the Premier League came back in the 2018/19 season as a late substitute for Wolves.

The other change sees winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson (£5.4m) replace forward Matej Vydra (£4.8m), with Dyche seemingly adopting similar tactics to the ones he used against Manchester United.

There was originally just one change apiece at the Hawthorns, meanwhile.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£4.6m) comes in for Grady Diangana (£5.0m) for the hosts, while Said Benrahma (£5.9m) replaces Jarrod Bowen (£5.9m) for the Hammers.

But there is a late change to the West Ham line-up as Darren Randolph (£4.3m) is in for the injured Lukasz Fabianski (£5.0m) between the posts.

LINE-UPS

Burnley: Norris, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Brownhill, Westwood, Cork, McNeil, Gudmundsson, Wood.

Subs: Barnes, Peacock-Farrell, Rodriguez, Pieters, Vydra, Nartey, Dunne, Richardson, Driscoll-Glennon.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Rhys Williams, Robertson, Thiago, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Subs: Milner, Adrian, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Origi, Neco Williams, Koumetio.

West Bromwich Albion XI: Johnstone, Furlong, Robson-Kanu, Bartley, Ajayi, Phillips, Pereira, Townsend, Gallagher, Maitland-Niles, Yokuslu.

Subs: Button, Robinson, Diangana, Diagne, Peltier, O’Shea, Grant, Gardner-Hickman, King.

West Ham United XI: Randolph, Cresswell, Coufal, Benrahma, Lingard, Dawson, Fornals, Ogbonna, Soucek, Antonio, Rice.

Subs: Trott, Balbuena, Yarmolenko, Noble, Bowen, Diop, Fredericks, Johnson, Odubeko.

1,458 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL_Hazards
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Just outside top 2k, 2 FT, what u guys reckon…?

    Martinez - Forster
    Trent - Dallas - Rudiger - Digne - Holding
    Salah - Son - Lingard - Raphina - Jota
    Kane - Vydra - DCL

    A) DCL > Antonio and Vydra > Bamford
    B) one of the above and Son > Mane

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
        just now

        A looks a great move. That's the forward line I'm going with.

        Open Controls
      • A-L
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        DCL & Vydra to Bamford & Antonio? Or find room for City mids?

        Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Would you start Vydra against Sheffield United ahead of DCL v Man City?

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        No

        Open Controls
        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Thanks. Other option is DCL to Bamford - 4. Better option?

          Open Controls
    3. A-L
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Best GK for this week other than Alisson or Ederson?

      Open Controls
    4. ㅤRising
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Should I transfer out Bruno and Shaw tonight or tomorrow because price rises under the assumption they cant start in a league 2 days before EL final?

      Open Controls
    5. Gun gun
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      For the last gameweek, will u sell mahrez or greenwood for willock?

      Open Controls
      1. A-L
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Probably neither - Greenwood could still start

        Open Controls
    6. Indpush
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      If you had a FH for 38 what 15 would you have?

      Mine currently is:

      Norris
      Dallas, Tarkowski, Coufal
      Mane, Salah, Son, Greenwood
      Kane, Firmino, Iheanacho

      Peacock, Willock, Alioski, Mitchell

      Open Controls
    7. Oooo Matron
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      A or B?

      A) Son & DCL to Mane & Antonio
      B) Greenwood & DCL to Mane & Jebbison

      Current team:
      Mendy
      TAA Digne Dallas
      Salah Son Lingard Raphina
      Kane DCL Bamford

      Subs: Forster, Greenwood, Holding, Fofa

      Open Controls
    8. michaelington
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Watkins to Bamford for free? Can’t see any other moves and not sure on taking a hit for the last week.

      Martinez
      Dallas TAA Rudiger
      Salah Son Raphinha Lingard
      Antonio Watkins Kane

      Areola Shaw Zaha Keane

      Open Controls

