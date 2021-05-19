Champions League-chasing Liverpool up against Norris as injured Pope misses out

The final two matches of Gameweek 37 kick off concurrently at 20:15 BST this evening.

Liverpool are the main draw from a Fantasy perspective, with the most-captained player of this Gameweek set to face Burnley’s third-choice goalkeeper.

With Diogo Jota (£6.9m) injured, Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) and his two usual compadres in the Reds’ attack start as expected this evening.

Jurgen Klopp has made just the one change from the last-gasp win at West Brom, with Curtis Jones (£4.4m) replaced by Georginio Wijnaldum (£5.3m).

Sean Dyche has made two tweaks to the side that lost 4-0 at home to Leeds United.

There’s a surprise between the posts, with Will Norris (£4.0m), not Bailey Peacock-Farrell (£4.0m), lining up in Nick Pope‘s (£5.5m) absence.

Norris’s only previous appearances in the Premier League came back in the 2018/19 season as a late substitute for Wolves.

The other change sees winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson (£5.4m) replace forward Matej Vydra (£4.8m), with Dyche seemingly adopting similar tactics to the ones he used against Manchester United.

There was originally just one change apiece at the Hawthorns, meanwhile.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£4.6m) comes in for Grady Diangana (£5.0m) for the hosts, while Said Benrahma (£5.9m) replaces Jarrod Bowen (£5.9m) for the Hammers.

But there is a late change to the West Ham line-up as Darren Randolph (£4.3m) is in for the injured Lukasz Fabianski (£5.0m) between the posts.

LINE-UPS

Burnley: Norris, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Brownhill, Westwood, Cork, McNeil, Gudmundsson, Wood.

Subs: Barnes, Peacock-Farrell, Rodriguez, Pieters, Vydra, Nartey, Dunne, Richardson, Driscoll-Glennon.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Rhys Williams, Robertson, Thiago, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Subs: Milner, Adrian, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Origi, Neco Williams, Koumetio.

West Bromwich Albion XI: Johnstone, Furlong, Robson-Kanu, Bartley, Ajayi, Phillips, Pereira, Townsend, Gallagher, Maitland-Niles, Yokuslu.

Subs: Button, Robinson, Diangana, Diagne, Peltier, O’Shea, Grant, Gardner-Hickman, King.

West Ham United XI: Randolph, Cresswell, Coufal, Benrahma, Lingard, Dawson, Fornals, Ogbonna, Soucek, Antonio, Rice.

Subs: Trott, Balbuena, Yarmolenko, Noble, Bowen, Diop, Fredericks, Johnson, Odubeko.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT