Champions League-chasing Liverpool up against Norris as injured Pope misses out

The final two matches of Gameweek 37 kick off concurrently at 20:15 BST this evening.
Liverpool are the main draw from a Fantasy perspective, with the most-captained player of this Gameweek set to face Burnley’s third-choice goalkeeper.
With Diogo Jota (£6.9m) injured, Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) and his two usual compadres in the Reds’ attack start as expected this evening.
Jurgen Klopp has made just the one change from the last-gasp win at West Brom, with Curtis Jones (£4.4m) replaced by Georginio Wijnaldum (£5.3m).
Sean Dyche has made two tweaks to the side that lost 4-0 at home to Leeds United.
There’s a surprise between the posts, with Will Norris (£4.0m), not Bailey Peacock-Farrell (£4.0m), lining up in Nick Pope‘s (£5.5m) absence.
Norris’s only previous appearances in the Premier League came back in the 2018/19 season as a late substitute for Wolves.
The other change sees winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson (£5.4m) replace forward Matej Vydra (£4.8m), with Dyche seemingly adopting similar tactics to the ones he used against Manchester United.
There was originally just one change apiece at the Hawthorns, meanwhile.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£4.6m) comes in for Grady Diangana (£5.0m) for the hosts, while Said Benrahma (£5.9m) replaces Jarrod Bowen (£5.9m) for the Hammers.
But there is a late change to the West Ham line-up as Darren Randolph (£4.3m) is in for the injured Lukasz Fabianski (£5.0m) between the posts.
LINE-UPS
Burnley: Norris, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Brownhill, Westwood, Cork, McNeil, Gudmundsson, Wood.
Subs: Barnes, Peacock-Farrell, Rodriguez, Pieters, Vydra, Nartey, Dunne, Richardson, Driscoll-Glennon.
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Rhys Williams, Robertson, Thiago, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane.
Subs: Milner, Adrian, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Origi, Neco Williams, Koumetio.
West Bromwich Albion XI: Johnstone, Furlong, Robson-Kanu, Bartley, Ajayi, Phillips, Pereira, Townsend, Gallagher, Maitland-Niles, Yokuslu.
Subs: Button, Robinson, Diangana, Diagne, Peltier, O’Shea, Grant, Gardner-Hickman, King.
West Ham United XI: Randolph, Cresswell, Coufal, Benrahma, Lingard, Dawson, Fornals, Ogbonna, Soucek, Antonio, Rice.
Subs: Trott, Balbuena, Yarmolenko, Noble, Bowen, Diop, Fredericks, Johnson, Odubeko.
3 mins ago
Just outside top 2k, 2 FT, what u guys reckon…?
Martinez - Forster
Trent - Dallas - Rudiger - Digne - Holding
Salah - Son - Lingard - Raphina - Jota
Kane - Vydra - DCL
A) DCL > Antonio and Vydra > Bamford
B) one of the above and Son > Mane