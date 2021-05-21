377
Sky Sports May 21

Sky Sports Fantasy Football captains to consider for the final day of the season

377 Comments
Share

Billy Lumsden previews the final day in Sky Sports Fantasy Football, including one pivotal captaincy option.

With leaderboard positions and mini-league places still up for grabs going into the final day, there is so much riding on those all-important captaincy choices.

With all games kicking off at 4pm BST on Sunday 23 May, this gives managers the rare opportunity to check each and every teamsheet of the 20 Premier League clubs in action.

With that in mind, there are five captaincy options to consider who may allow you to have that edge over your opponents and take home the bragging rights once and for all.

Amend your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team here

Sergio Agüero- £11.8m

Farewell, Sergio! It would only be fitting for Sergio Agüero to bow out in style, right? Having scored a mere 182 Premier League goals in 274 appearances he will be leaving some big shoes to fill. That said, it has not been the season he might have been hoping for as he has started only seven matches and found the net just twice.

Everton are Manchester City’s visitors in this final round and with the home side needing to set their sights on the Champions League final while bouncing back from the defeat at Brighton, captaining Agüero would usually be a risky move.

However, the luxury of seeing each of the teamsheets will provide a welcome relief from the cursed ‘Pep Roulette’ throughout the season. You can almost guarantee that if Aguero starts he scores on Sunday and brings home the Fantasy Football points in emphatic fashion.

Mohamed Salah – £12m

What more is there to say about Mohamed Salah? With another 22 goals this campaign, the Egyptian will be itching to land his third Premier League Golden Boot and beat Harry Kane to the punch.

Sky Sports Fantasy Football returns have been in plentiful supply for the Liverpool attacker, who has averaged just over seven points per match over his last eight matches. Liverpool also have the advantage of facing Crystal Palace, while Tottenham Hotspur travel to a Leicester City side in dire need of a win for a potential top-four spot.

Salah is third in the Fantasy Football point charts and finds himself in 88.4 per cent of the top 1,000 teams heading into the final fixture. If you do not have him for whatever reason, you may come to regret this by the time 6pm comes around on Sunday.

Patrick Bamford – £8.2m

Patrick Bamford netted his 16th Premier League goal of the season at Southampton on Tuesday and moved on to 226 points for the season, good enough for fifth in Sky Fantasy Football.

Just the fact that Bamford has been linked with a call-up for the England side with the Euros in mind is a testament to how well he has performed during the campaign. His selection percentage inside the top 1,000 (5.2 per cent) doesn’t really reflect how he has defied his critics for large parts of the season.

With 16 points coming against Southampton, Bamford could sign out in style against relegated West Bromwich Albion in front of returning home fans who will be experiencing Premier League football for the first time since Leeds were promoted.

SouBur Sunday

Danny Ings – £9.9m

Speaking of potential England spots for the summer of 2021, Danny Ings could yet add to his own 12 goals for the season. Currently on 154 Fantasy Football points, he is the second-highest scorer at the Saints behind their captain James Ward-Prowse.

Saying that, the talismanic striker may not be a Southampton player for much longer, so whether he is putting himself in the shop window or simply looking to end the campaign on a high, expect to see fireworks from Ings, who recently posted a 17-point haul against Crystal Palace.

Chris Wood – £8.5m

Chris Wood is arguably the form striker in the Premier League right now, with the New Zealander netting eight goals in his last ten matches. He has also created three goals and recorded 86 points during this spell.

Wood can be found in 14.3 per cent of the top 1,000 teams, and with a trip to bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United, he could round off a very rich vein of form with another double-figure haul.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

377 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Patron
    • 2 Years
    22 mins ago

    A lunatic move here, i would like your opinions.

    Kane Son and Rash out for... ?

    Any three big hitters

    Open Controls
    1. Patron
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Have two transfers tho

      Open Controls
    2. Milkman Bruno
        5 mins ago

        Kane has a very good record against Leicester if I remember correctly

        Open Controls
        1. Patron
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah risky but I really want him out.

          Open Controls
      • Ëð
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Son to Mane could pay off

        Open Controls
        1. Patron
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          I have three pool 🙁

          Open Controls
      • Dreaming of glory
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Kane & rash > bamford & mane or raphina & ings/antonio/watkins

        Open Controls
        1. Patron
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Cheers

          Open Controls
    3. MOZIL
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      which team is likely to get a clean sheet besides liverpool and leeds?

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        I guess Burnley

        Open Controls
      2. Milkman Bruno
          just now

          Chelsea

          Open Controls
          1. Milkman Bruno
              just now

              Maybe West Ham

              Open Controls
        • Ëð
          • 5 Years
          20 mins ago

          G2G?

          Forster
          TAA, Phillips, Dallas
          Salah (c), Greenwood, Son, Raphinha
          Kane, Antonio, Bamford

          Pickford, Lingard, Holding, Shaw

          Open Controls
          1. Milkman Bruno
              5 mins ago

              I’d probably play Lingard over Greenwood

              Open Controls
              1. Ëð
                • 5 Years
                3 mins ago

                Thanks, any reason? Greenwood likely to be rested?

                Open Controls
                1. Milkman Bruno
                    1 min ago

                    Reasons being that United won’t be playing their best team and it is Nunos last game as Wolves manager and they are at home with fans. Also, West Ham have something to play for and neither a United or Wolves do. Just my two cents.

                    Open Controls
                2. Patron
                  • 2 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Yeah this and id say ure fine.

                  Open Controls
            • Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              19 mins ago

              Mendy
              Trent Dallas Shaw
              Bruno Lingard Raphi Son Salah
              Antonio Kane
              Forster Vydra Veltman Holgate
              1m 1itb

              Could quite easily miss out on a defender if the bench doesn't play. But Bruno to Mane is still the appealing transfer?

              Thoughts?

              Open Controls
              1. Ëð
                • 5 Years
                4 mins ago

                Think I'd go with Bruno to Mane. Not much else I would want to do

                Open Controls
              2. Dreaming of glory
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                Possibly worth upgrading a def as telles likely to start for shaw.
                Bruno will get 70 i reckon

                Open Controls
              3. Holmes
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                You can do both moves for a hit

                Open Controls
                1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Really think it's worth a hit?

                  Open Controls
            • Dreaming of glory
              • 5 Years
              19 mins ago

              Chasing down 15 points v someone who has 5 starters same (hence proposing ditching kane)

              A) bale & kane > auba & bamford -4
              B) bale & kane > mane & bamford -4
              C) bale, greenwood & kane > auba, mane & rodrigo -8

              Open Controls
              1. Ëð
                • 5 Years
                9 mins ago

                B out of those, but not a fan of taking a hit

                Open Controls
                1. Dreaming of glory
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Yea me neither but he's gonna captain salah and I can't with 5 other players the same so need someone else to captain i think which is auba/mane

                  Open Controls
              2. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
                • 6 Years
                8 mins ago

                You are going to be 19 points behind now - can you just make one move?

                Open Controls
                1. Dreaming of glory
                  • 5 Years
                  1 min ago

                  0itb so its kane > bam and play bale or bale > raph and play kane probably.

                  Issue is hes went defense last 5/6 weeks and covered my moves so id need 5 players to get 15pts more than his 5 if I captain salah

                  Open Controls
              3. Max City
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                B

                Open Controls
            • checkit_j
              • 1 Year
              18 mins ago

              Chasing my ML leader by 24 points! He will capt Salah.

              Who should I bring in and captain? 2FT £2,4itb

              Martinez
              Taa - Robbo - Dallas Shaw (Mitchell)
              Mahrez- WP - Son Gwood (Jota)
              Kane - Hencho (DCL)

              Open Controls
              1. Ëð
                • 5 Years
                11 mins ago

                Bamford?

                Open Controls
                1. checkit_j
                  • 1 Year
                  10 mins ago

                  He has Bam and Raph. Antonio and Mane maybe?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Dreaming of glory
                    • 5 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Yes and cap mane

                    Open Controls
                    1. checkit_j
                      • 1 Year
                      1 min ago

                      Just seen I dont have the cash.

                      So I will jota and son -> to Mane and willock/harrison/benrahma

                      Open Controls
            • Kasper the ghost keeper
              • 5 Years
              17 mins ago

              Keep Son or Lingard?

              Open Controls
              1. FOMFF
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Son

                Open Controls
            • FOMFF
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              16 mins ago

              Who scores more:
              a. Mane & Chilwell
              b. Robbo & Mount
              c. Robbo & Puli

              Open Controls
              1. Max City
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                8 mins ago

                Close.. I like Pulisic

                Open Controls
              2. waltzingmatildas
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                just now

                C

                Open Controls
            • Max City
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              12 mins ago

              Areola
              Dallas TAA Shaw
              Salah Raphinha Son Lingard Harrison
              Firmino Kane

              Sub:
              Martinez Iheanacho Coleman Castagne

              How do I spend my last FT of the season?

              1FT 0.2m itb

              Cheers!

              Open Controls
            • Deulofail
              • 5 Years
              10 mins ago

              Good to go?

              Meslier*
              Trent(c) Robertson Tierney
              Bale Mahrez Foden Saka ESR
              Kane(v) Aguero

              Sanchez | Benteke*, Castagne, Targett | 2.6 ITB

              Open Controls
              1. waltzingmatildas
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 min ago

                Different, but nice!

                Open Controls
              2. Arfaish
                • 8 Years
                just now

                A lot of rotation risks but you have the bench to deal with that probably, the worry is a few 1 point cameos but not sure its worth hitting for

                Open Controls
            • Arfaish
              • 8 Years
              7 mins ago

              Chasing by 15, does Fabianski, Bruno > Casilla, Mane -4 look good for the below:

              Fabianski (Forster)
              Dallas, Phillips, Shaw (Ward, Castagne)
              Salah, Lingard, Bruno, Greenwood, Son
              Kane, Antonio, (Watkins)

              Any other suggestions welcome?

              Open Controls
            • waltzingmatildas
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              5 mins ago

              A) Jota and DCL - Harrison and Antonio
              B) Jota and DCL - Willock and Firmino
              B) Son, Jota, DCL - Mane, Harrison and Antonio (-4)
              C) Jota, DCL, Vydra - Harrison, Bamford and Antonio (-4)

              Open Controls
              1. Arfaish
                • 8 Years
                2 mins ago

                Id go for the second B. Unless you are ahead then id go for A

                Open Controls
                1. waltzingmatildas
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  I've just dropped out of the top 100k, so I guess that would be the aim, but more would just love to finish on a green!
                  Cheers, "C" then

                  Open Controls
            • TheDragon
              • 3 Years
              2 mins ago

              Mendy
              Philips, Dallas, Shaw
              Salah, Lingard, Raphinha, Fernandes*
              Kane, Bamford, Antonio
              Forster | Zaha, Coady, Veltman

              A) Good to go
              B) Fernandes -> Mane (-4)

              Open Controls
            • PP6
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              2FT .1ITB any suggestions would be great thanks. 🙂

              Areola
              Ayling Azpi TAA
              Salah Mané Raphinha Mahrez
              Kane Kelechi Bamford

              Martinez Rudiger Burn Siggy.

              Open Controls
            • paulfantham
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Would you:
              A. Bruno + Shaw > Mané + Coufal (-4)
              B. Bruno > Mount
              C. Bruno > Pulisic

              Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.