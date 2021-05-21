Sky Sports Fantasy Football captains to consider for the final day of the season

Billy Lumsden previews the final day in Sky Sports Fantasy Football, including one pivotal captaincy option.

With leaderboard positions and mini-league places still up for grabs going into the final day, there is so much riding on those all-important captaincy choices.

With all games kicking off at 4pm BST on Sunday 23 May, this gives managers the rare opportunity to check each and every teamsheet of the 20 Premier League clubs in action.

With that in mind, there are five captaincy options to consider who may allow you to have that edge over your opponents and take home the bragging rights once and for all.

Sergio Agüero- £11.8m

Farewell, Sergio! It would only be fitting for Sergio Agüero to bow out in style, right? Having scored a mere 182 Premier League goals in 274 appearances he will be leaving some big shoes to fill. That said, it has not been the season he might have been hoping for as he has started only seven matches and found the net just twice.

Everton are Manchester City’s visitors in this final round and with the home side needing to set their sights on the Champions League final while bouncing back from the defeat at Brighton, captaining Agüero would usually be a risky move.

However, the luxury of seeing each of the teamsheets will provide a welcome relief from the cursed ‘Pep Roulette’ throughout the season. You can almost guarantee that if Aguero starts he scores on Sunday and brings home the Fantasy Football points in emphatic fashion.

Mohamed Salah – £12m

What more is there to say about Mohamed Salah? With another 22 goals this campaign, the Egyptian will be itching to land his third Premier League Golden Boot and beat Harry Kane to the punch.

Sky Sports Fantasy Football returns have been in plentiful supply for the Liverpool attacker, who has averaged just over seven points per match over his last eight matches. Liverpool also have the advantage of facing Crystal Palace, while Tottenham Hotspur travel to a Leicester City side in dire need of a win for a potential top-four spot.

Salah is third in the Fantasy Football point charts and finds himself in 88.4 per cent of the top 1,000 teams heading into the final fixture. If you do not have him for whatever reason, you may come to regret this by the time 6pm comes around on Sunday.

Patrick Bamford – £8.2m

Patrick Bamford netted his 16th Premier League goal of the season at Southampton on Tuesday and moved on to 226 points for the season, good enough for fifth in Sky Fantasy Football.

Just the fact that Bamford has been linked with a call-up for the England side with the Euros in mind is a testament to how well he has performed during the campaign. His selection percentage inside the top 1,000 (5.2 per cent) doesn’t really reflect how he has defied his critics for large parts of the season.

With 16 points coming against Southampton, Bamford could sign out in style against relegated West Bromwich Albion in front of returning home fans who will be experiencing Premier League football for the first time since Leeds were promoted.

Danny Ings – £9.9m

Speaking of potential England spots for the summer of 2021, Danny Ings could yet add to his own 12 goals for the season. Currently on 154 Fantasy Football points, he is the second-highest scorer at the Saints behind their captain James Ward-Prowse.

Saying that, the talismanic striker may not be a Southampton player for much longer, so whether he is putting himself in the shop window or simply looking to end the campaign on a high, expect to see fireworks from Ings, who recently posted a 17-point haul against Crystal Palace.

Chris Wood – £8.5m

Chris Wood is arguably the form striker in the Premier League right now, with the New Zealander netting eight goals in his last ten matches. He has also created three goals and recorded 86 points during this spell.

Wood can be found in 14.3 per cent of the top 1,000 teams, and with a trip to bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United, he could round off a very rich vein of form with another double-figure haul.

