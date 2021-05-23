Scout’s Gameweek 38 picks for FanTeam’s €30k Season Finale Frenzy

One Gameweek.

One FPL-style game with easy-to-follow rules.

One ‘Free Hit’-style selection with a deadline that allows you to see the teamsheets.

And one final chance in 2020/21 for Fantasy managers to put their skills and know-how to good use and win up to €10,000 (£9,000 in UK money) with FanTeam.

And you can get involved in the Gameweek 38 extravaganza for just €5/£4.50, with prizes awarded all the way down to 3,449th place.

Given that there are only 1,700 entrants at the time of writing, the odds of prospering look favourable.

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

Slightly different from the usual squad-based games, FanTeam managers are given a budget of €105m to build a team of 11 players that includes at least one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.

A maximum of three players are allowed from one club and captains score double points, as usual.

Here are some other minor differences to FPL in the otherwise easy-to-play game:

There is no bench or manual substitutes; instead, there is a ‘Safety Net ’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club.

’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club. A ‘Stacking Penalty’ is given if you have two or more defensive players from the same club and they keep a clean sheet. One point is deducted for each additional asset that you select from the same side.

HOW DOES THE SCORING WORK?

FPL managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay will have no trouble picking up FanTeam‘s Gameweek 38 Season Final Frenzy, with its familiar scoring system.

Think of it as FPL without the bonus points, with a few other exceptions – detailed in the graphic above.

SCOUT PICKS

Doubling or tripling up on defenders from the same club is a common tactic in Daily Fantasy Sports, such is the difficulty in predicting one or two clean sheets let alone four of five.

But we’ve made life hard for ourselves by mixing it up, with the cut-price appeal of Luke Ayling (he’s £1.4m cheaper than Stuart Dallas) too good to overlook.

The set-piece threat of Alex Telles could also be a boon against a Wolves side who love to concede from corners and free-kicks, while Martin Dubravka will be up against a Fulham attack that has scored just two goals in their last eight home games.

Double-ups on Leeds and Liverpool are fairly self-explanatory, while Joe Willock‘s record of six goals in as many matches and appealing fixtures for Michail Antonio and Chris Wood sees that trio make the cut.

To afford the big guns like Mohamed Salah, Raphinha and Trent Alexander-Arnold, we’ll need a bargain or two.

Enter Jack Grealish, whose ‘unfavourable’ fixture against Chelsea sees him available at a bargain-bin £6.1m. He looked lively in midweek and Villa were way more potent in attack thanks to his presence, so there could be some late-season joy to be had as he pushes for Euro 2020 contention.

The final word goes to Harry Kane, who is cheaper than 15 other FanTeam forwards this week. His low price is because he faces Leicester City away but given his individual record against the Foxes and his push for a Golden Boot (not to mention Leicester’s ropey home record), who would put a final-day haul past him?

