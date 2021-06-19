59
Dugout Discussion June 19

Ferran Torres benched as €4.0m defender Puchacz starts for Poland

Ferran Torres (€8.0m) finds himself on the bench as Spain play their second match of EURO 2020.

The Manchester City man drops out of the line-up to be replaced by Gerard Moreno (€6.5m) as Luis Enrique persists with a 4-3-3 formation.

That shape means Dani Olmo (€7.0m) retains his starting berth on the other flank, with Alvaro Morata (€9.0m) through the middle.

Torres’ namesake Pau Torres (€4.5m) earns a second successive start alongside Aymeric Laporte (€6.0m) at centre-back in front of goalkeeper Unai Simón (€5.0m).

Poland have made some changes of their own, one of which includes €4.0m defender Tymoteusz Puchacz (€4.0m) coming in for Maciej Rybus (€5.0m) at left wing-back.

Spain XI: Simón; Alba, P Torres, Laporte, Llorente; González, Rodri, Koke; Olmo, Morata, Moreno.

Poland XI: Szczesny; Bednarek, Glik, Bereszynski; Puchacz, Moder, Klich, Jozwiak; Zielinski, Swiderski; Lewandowski.

  1. The Senate
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Pau please save my gameweek

    Open Controls
  2. Licky
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Time to ditch Torres?

    Open Controls
  3. diesel001
    • 4 Years
    59 mins ago

    At least we know which of the big teams are unlikely to rotate now:

    England, Spain, France, Germany and Portugal.

    Italy, Belgium and Netherlands can afford to rest players.

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Only Germany & Spain players worth considering for Fantasy though.

      Open Controls
      1. AC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Sorry the performance of semedo down the right makes Mbappé a must

        Open Controls
        1. Finding Timo
            just now

            Over ronaldo?

            Open Controls
    2. Avery
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      57 mins ago

      MD3 rate my WC team thnx

      Simón | Safonov
      Vermalen | Gosens | Rodriguez | Dumfries | Torres
      Havertz(4)| E Hazard | KDB(2)| Sabitzer | Locatelli
      Embolo(1) | Isak | Adams(3)

      Open Controls
      1. Louis99
        • 6 Years
        24 mins ago

        Like it, love the Embolo shout he's my first capatin too. I'd have malinovyski or yarmo in for Sabitzer though personally.

        Open Controls
      2. Milkman Bruno
          23 mins ago

          You think Dumfries plays?

          Open Controls
        • Avery
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Thanks for the feedback above.
          Been tweaking again! Ha

          Simón | Safonov
          Vermalen | Gosens | Rodriguez | Toloi | Torres
          Havertz(4)| E Hazard | KDB(2)| Ramsey | Phillips
          Embolo(1) | Morata | Adams(3)

          Drafting again. I’ll keep this until get confirmation of Italy lineup. But seen Toloi tipped to start.

          Open Controls
      3. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        53 mins ago

        Have 0.5m left for upgrades on my WC

        A) Vermaelen ➡️ Meunier
        B) Malen ➡️ G.Moreno

        Open Controls
        1. xiMoxiee
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          34 mins ago

          A for me mate.

          Open Controls
          1. Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Leaning towards that. Malen & Meunier have the higher ceiling. Cheers mate!

            Open Controls
        2. King Kohli
          • 8 Years
          27 mins ago

          Do you think Meunier starts?

          I've heard T.Hazard is ruled out so could still be Carrasco/Chadli as wing backs

          Open Controls
          1. Milkman Bruno
              25 mins ago

              I think with Castagne injury and T.Hazard out, Meunier plays

              Open Controls
            • methos
              • 9 Years
              20 mins ago

              Thorgan Hazard is 100% out - confirmed by Martinez in the news. Chadli is doubtful. Was also mentioned in the same news flash.

              Open Controls
        3. dalexp
          • 2 Years
          53 mins ago

          Once the limtless chip is played, can you make transfers after the first games of the match day have been played? So, after the Sunday games, can I transfer out players who scored poorly or did not play, for players who are playing Monday, then do the same for Tuesday etc etc

          Open Controls
          1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
            • 6 Years
            11 mins ago

            You wish

            Open Controls
            1. dalexp
              • 2 Years
              just now

              would be a much better chip if you could

              Open Controls
          2. Avery
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            7 mins ago

            Nope mate

            Open Controls
          3. Cilly Bonnolly
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Haha. No.

            Open Controls
        4. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          49 mins ago

          Could be very different Italian team tomorrow- at least we get to see lineup before the deadline

          https://football-italia.net/italy-test-seven-changes-with-wales

          Open Controls
        5. Pep Roulette
          • 3 Years
          45 mins ago

          Belloti or Isak on WC?

          Open Controls
          1. Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Probably Belotti if he starts

            Open Controls
        6. Finding Timo
            42 mins ago

            Need a 6m midfielder , seen Matteo Pessina is romoured to start v wales ? Is he worth getting?!

            Open Controls
          • Grounderz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            41 mins ago

            Folks, seems a lot of people are playing their WC in MD3. Conscious the number of transfers given at KO stages but am curious on the rationale behind playing WC in MD3.

            Open Controls
            1. Well you know, Triffic
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              Same.

              Open Controls
            2. dunas_dog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Team needs it now and more chance to differentiate with teams rotating and get points in the bag. By QF teams will probably be pretty similar

              Open Controls
          • Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            30 mins ago

            Wijndal or Maehle?

            Open Controls
            1. dunas_dog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              14 mins ago

              Surely Wijndal gets this game but for security of start Maehle. (I am going Wijndal)

              Open Controls
              1. Karan14
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Yeah Wijndal should get this game.

                Open Controls
          • Jp2020
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            30 mins ago

            Actually scored less points with my Limitless chip team than my Matchday 1 team! Should’ve waited til Matchday 3, typical.

            Open Controls
          • Louis99
            • 6 Years
            25 mins ago

            What's the thinking behind the KDB/Hazard double up - a lot of funds for potentially two non-starters

            Open Controls
            1. dunas_dog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              16 mins ago

              Martinez confirmed they both need gametime and will start

              Open Controls
              1. Louis99
                • 6 Years
                13 mins ago

                I see... maybe too tempting to resist, but the team I have drafted right now will take quite the hit!

                Open Controls
            2. Avery
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              9 mins ago

              “Vermaelen will play, just like Boyata against Russia and Denayer against Denmark. It remains to be seen how Lukaku recovers. Players who are tired can start on the bench. Witsel, De Bruyne and Hazard will all start”

              Quote from Roberto Martinez being reported by Belgium's media

              Open Controls
          • son of city
              24 mins ago

              After what I did to my team, I feel like I'm not worth commenting anything here.

              Open Controls
            • Gudjohnsen
              • 4 Years
              22 mins ago

              WC if my frontline is Depay, Kane and Lukaku?

              Open Controls
              1. Pep Roulette
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Yes

                Open Controls
            • dunas_dog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              21 mins ago

              On WC

              A Perisic
              B Yarmolenko

              Open Controls
              1. Louis99
                • 6 Years
                9 mins ago

                If you've got Yaremchuk I'd probably go Perisic, otherwise a coin toss

                Open Controls
              2. Karan14
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                8 mins ago

                If you need a Day 3 captain Perisic otherwise Yarmo.

                I've ditched both on my WC for KDB Haz Havertz Gnabry midfield. Ukraine can be covered with Yaremchuk upfront.

                Open Controls
            • Silent Friend
              • 9 Years
              21 mins ago

              sell Ferran Torres or Wijinajdum?

              Open Controls
            • ivantys
                11 mins ago

                Spanish Werner offside

                Open Controls
                1. Redranger
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Goal

                  Open Controls
              • ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
                • 11 Years
                9 mins ago

                Morata essential

                Open Controls
              • ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
                • 6 Years
                9 mins ago

                Decision was made very quickly

                Open Controls
              • bso
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                8 mins ago

                Best front three?
                Is Denayer likely to start?
                Thanks guys!

                Open Controls
              • Gudjohnsen
                • 4 Years
                7 mins ago

                Spinazola, Berardi and insigne all benched tomorrow?

                Open Controls
                1. Avery
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  1 min ago

                  Strong possibility reports the press

                  Open Controls
                2. ivantys
                    1 min ago

                    I wouldn't even pick their defence if more than half of their team get rested.

                    Open Controls
                3. xiMoxiee
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Muller + Olmo vs Moreno + Gnabry?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Avery
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    3 mins ago

                    2nd pick

                    Open Controls
                  2. Z
                    • 3 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Coin flip

                    Open Controls
                  3. ivantys
                      2 mins ago

                      Not Muller

                      Open Controls
                    • Karan14
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      Moreno + Gnabry

                      Open Controls
                  4. Z
                    • 3 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Netherland, Belgium and Italy will reat all players....right?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Rainer
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      Doubt all, keepers may play but should be mass rotation.

                      Open Controls
                  5. Rainer
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Gerard Moreno 6.5m going right in my MD3 basket.

                    Open Controls

