Ferran Torres benched as €4.0m defender Puchacz starts for Poland

Ferran Torres (€8.0m) finds himself on the bench as Spain play their second match of EURO 2020.
The Manchester City man drops out of the line-up to be replaced by Gerard Moreno (€6.5m) as Luis Enrique persists with a 4-3-3 formation.
That shape means Dani Olmo (€7.0m) retains his starting berth on the other flank, with Alvaro Morata (€9.0m) through the middle.
Torres’ namesake Pau Torres (€4.5m) earns a second successive start alongside Aymeric Laporte (€6.0m) at centre-back in front of goalkeeper Unai Simón (€5.0m).
Poland have made some changes of their own, one of which includes €4.0m defender Tymoteusz Puchacz (€4.0m) coming in for Maciej Rybus (€5.0m) at left wing-back.
Spain XI: Simón; Alba, P Torres, Laporte, Llorente; González, Rodri, Koke; Olmo, Morata, Moreno.
Poland XI: Szczesny; Bednarek, Glik, Bereszynski; Puchacz, Moder, Klich, Jozwiak; Zielinski, Swiderski; Lewandowski.
Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles
Full-year memberships are now available, as are monthly subscriptions. A FREE trial is now available.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
1 hour, 7 mins ago
Pau please save my gameweek