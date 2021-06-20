The best FPL players for Arsenal in 2021/22

A small number of the 2021/22 Fantasy Premier League player prices for Arsenal have been revealed.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has dropped in starting price from £12.0m to £10.0m and is now a forward, while last season’s budget favourite Emile Smith Rowe is still in affordable territory at £5.5m.

Nicolas Pepe (£7.5m) and Gabriel (£5.0m) are the other players priced up so far.

The slightly muted reaction from the Fantasy community is indicative of where the Gunners are at present: after successive eight-placed finishes in the Premier League, they are members of the so-called ‘big six’ in much the same way that the Liberal Democrats are considered one of the United Kingdom’s three main political parties.

Mikel Arteta’s attempt to steer the once-great ship back on course has been slow going, with cup exploits probably the chief reason why he hasn’t already gone the way of predecessor Unai Emery.

But some decent form this calendar year has renewed a bit of hope, with Arsenal fourth in the Premier League form table for 2021 (via Transfermarkt):

An early-season double-header against Chelsea and Manchester City aside, the Gunners’ opening fixtures of 2021/22 aren’t too bad.

Newly promoted Brentford are up first, while Arteta’s troops sit top of our Season Ticker from Gameweeks 4-11.

With the Gunners free of the distractions of the UEFA Europa League, and with wholesale rotation less of a concern, might they re-enter the Fantasy radar once again?

It’s a big ask but we’ll assess the good and the bad of the sleeping north London giants in this Premium Members article here.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures

