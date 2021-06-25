54
  1. The Red Devil
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    How's this? (no WC)

    Lloris/stekelenberg

    Di Lorenzo/spinazzola/maehle/Dumfries/Alba

    Forsberg/Gini/sarabia/kdb/Damsgaard

    Benzema/immobile/depay

    1. Rinseboy
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      like it not far off mine.

      differences I have are Donna Pavard and Berardi over your Lloris Di Lorenzo and Sarabla

  2. Jacky boy
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Which one?
    A) Grealish + Fofana
    B) Antonio + Targett/Coufal

    1. BENOIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Jamaica in the Euros?

    2. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      None until August

    3. Aztec Kamara
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      A. But I’d reconsider if Grealish leaves.

  3. ktongue
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    Great article but love to see an option from people that still have there wild card. I can't be the only one with that still, can I?

    1. xuwei
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Me too - when are you planning to use it? Next round?

      1. Hart-ake
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Yeah next round makes the most sense.

    2. Guba
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Still got mine too. Likely will use it next round as I've got a fair number of players that might no get through.

      1. xuwei
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        I was planning on stocking up on Players I think would progress just because it’s an easier fixture so not sure how much I’ll need it.

    3. Hart-ake
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Same here. Going heavier on Italy, France, Netherlands, Spain. Good opportunity.

  4. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Looking for one player in Germany v England game

    A Gosens
    B Stones

    1. BENOIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      B

      1. JohnnyRev7
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Agreed. Stones is in my squad.

  5. iberiaballer
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Who’s the best “budget forward” for the round of 16?
      Yaremchuk vs SWE
      Poulsen vs WAL
      G.Moreno vs CRO
      Embolo vs FRA
      Weghorst vs CZE
      Malen vs CZE
      K.Moore vs DEN
      Arnautovic vs ITA
      Isak vs UKR
      Braithwaite vs WAL

      1. BOATIES FC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Moreno

      2. Mork calling Orson
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        I like the look of this Isak character, he looks like an exciting option to own & I fancy Sweden to progress.

      3. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours ago

        Moreno

      4. Hart-ake
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Isak

      5. Scratch
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        For the round alone I'd say Yaremchuk but since Spain have a much better chance of advancing than Ukraine i'd pick Moreno or Isak

    • BENOIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Punt on which one if these?

      A) Ramsey (Den)
      B) Perisic (Spain)
      C) Jota (Belg)

    • KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Had a dream last night where I could see the top scoring fpl players at the end of the 21/22 season.

      Remember seeing Cancelo at the top of the defender charts, Foden was up there for mids as well as KdB and a few cheap surprises.

      1. BENOIT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Lol

    • JohnnyRev7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Looking through Deurofail's Euro ML (and seeing how shite I am) there's some cool names in there. One that stood out as clever wordplay with a Bayern twist was...

      "Coman Feel The Neuers" which reminded me of this brilliant cover version:

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4aYGbsg5egc

      Yes, I'm old enough to remember Slade's original so don't click on the youtube link if you're Manc/Gallagher adversive.

      I'm guessing it was another live performance date where Liam claimed a "sore throat" (aka hangover) and couldn't be arsed to get out of bed.

    • dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Anything you would spend 1.1 m on or gtg? No chips left

      Donnarumma
      Dumfries Maehle Spinazzola (1)
      Wijnaldum Insigne Berardi Damsgaard
      Lukaku Depay (2) Benzema (3)

      Stekelenburg Forsberg (4) Alba Stones

    • fcsaltyballs
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Donnarumma Stekelenburg
      Spinazzola Kimpembe Dumfries Torres Danielson
      Insigne Grealish Wijnaldum Damsgaard Pogba
      Lukaku Benzema Depay

      Thoughts on this please? (WC intact)

      Thanks

      1. Hart-ake
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Fairly similar to mine. Dunno about the Grealish punt, feel like there are better options like one of the Swedes.

        No Maehle? I had Kimpembe but switched to Alba as trust the Spain defence more.

        1. fcsaltyballs
          • 5 Years
          52 mins ago

          I’ve just switched Danielson >> Maehle

          I know what you mean with Grealish, I’m an England fan and I don’t normally let who I support influence me in fantasy, but as Euro fantasy is a bit more fun I wanted him in.

          What’s your team mate?

    • Cheeto__Bandito
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Cannot split these choices, which is best?....

        Sarabia and Donrumma
        vs
        Insigne and Lloris

        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          For me first one- S and D

      • Ronny Sandstone
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Anyone made a team with a wildcard saved? be interested in seeing a team that's set up to wildcard again the following week

        Trying this myself and thinking of going France/Italy/Netherlands heavy

        Also many in the Ronaldo over Lukaku camp?

        1. Hart-ake
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          52 mins ago

          Here's my current draft

          Stek Simon
          Spinna Alba Dumfries Di Lorenzo Maehle
          Insigne Berardi Wijnaldum Forsberg Damsgaard
          Depay Benz Mbappe

          1. Hart-ake
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            52 mins ago

            with a WC saved

            1. Ronny Sandstone
              • 7 Years
              18 mins ago

              Kinda similar (still a work in progress)

              Donna - Stek
              Spinna - Di Lorenzo - Dumfries - Kimpenke - Maehle
              Wijndlum - KDB - Beradi - Sarabia - Hojbjerg

              1. Ronny Sandstone
                • 7 Years
                16 mins ago

                Kinda similar (still a work in progress)

                Donna - Stek
                Spinna - Di Lorenzo - Dumfries - Kimpenke - Maehle
                Wijndlum - KDB - Beradi - Sarabia - Hojbjerg
                Ronaldo - Depay - Benzema

                0.6 in bank, Not convinced with Stekelberg/Sarabia tbh (wildcard still intact)

                1. Hart-ake
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Decent. Stek is just so cheap though. You could upgrade him to Simon I guess if nothing else to do?

                  I am toying with Sarabia as well. He could be great value. Just don't like the risk for the later matches.

                  1. Hart-ake
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    Like the triple Italy def.

                    1. Ronny Sandstone
                      • 7 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Thanks, Stek to Simon is a good shout actually! As you say Stek is cheap though, I feel I should have 1 punty type shot and that's Sarabia currently, don't see any real value in saving a wildcard again for the next round so pretty sold on using it then tbh so I may as well spend it all

                      I'm liking your double France attack punt (especially if you plan to WC again next round) seeing Forsberg in lots of teams and he gives you a back up captain for the last day if needed

          2. fcsaltyballs
            • 5 Years
            17 mins ago

            Just seen this, looks v good

            1. smash
              • 11 Years
              7 mins ago

              Cheers, Kulusevski instead of Sarabia is an option also as it'll give me a player on the last day if it all goes belly up?! (I guess he is a risk himself though) ...he who dares etc

              Good luck all!

              1. Ronny Sandstone
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Sarabia vs Kulusevski is defiantly something to consider, don't know too much about the latter but seen a few saying he could start, still switching between Lukaku and Ronaldo finding that my hardest decision.

      • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Best option here folks????

        A- KDB and Immobile
        Or
        B- Mbappe and Insigne

        No WC left!!
        Cheers!!!

        1. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          A on my squad

          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            Yeah that’s what I’m on currently too mate, will be Immobile captain tomorrow too, think I’ll
            Stick with it now too

        2. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          49 mins ago

          A for me too.
          Mbappe just is so expensive.

      • Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Done for now
        Sanchez?/Foster
        TAA/Dias/ShawDinge or a 4.0/Lamptey/Fofana
        Sala/Bruno/Saka/Raphinha/Bissouma
        Watkins/Iheanacho/Toney

        Ready to go
        GW 4 - Wild Card - 0.0 bank
        Benzema-(c3)/Depay-(2)/Immobile-(c1)
        Wijnaldum-2/Berardi-1/Yarmolenko-4/KDB-(C2)/Forsberg-4
        Spinazzola-1/Kimpembe-3/P Torres-3/Dumfries-2/Mæhle-1
        Donnarumma-1/Mandos-3

      • dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Best Italian captain between
        A Insigne
        B Spinazolla
        C Berardi
        C Donnarumma

        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour ago

          * D Donnarumma

        2. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          51 mins ago

          Insigne for me.
          I'm 5% concerned Chiesa did enough to un-seat Berardi.

      • RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        52 mins ago

        Alright - I think I'm done fiddling with the team

        Donnarumma, Stekelenburg
        Spinnazolla, Kimpembe, Maehle, Dumfries, Maguire
        Wijnaldum(c2), Insigne, Jota, Damsgard, Forsberg (c4)
        Benzema (c3), Depay, Immobile (c1)

        Am a little concerned about 4xItaly with no WC left - but so be it.
        Looking forward to the games - think they'll be fun.

        Good luck everyone!

      • ronwon
          48 mins ago

          Please rate my team:

          Don; alba, spina, maehle, dumfries; Gini, Hojberg, Berardi; Benzema (c3), Immobile (c1) Depay (c2)

          Subs: Stek, Kimpembe, KDB, Forsberg (c4)

          Thinking about:
          A. Kimpembe/Hojbjerg to Gosens/Damsgaard
          or
          B. Alba/Hojbjerg to Pavard/Damsgaard

          Alba and Kimpembe on yellows.

          Still have my wildcard

          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            41 mins ago

            Still having the WC is interesting.
            I haven't put much thought into that one, but I would likely go 4x Italy & Netherlands like you have.

            Have you thought about punting on a defender & second keeper (generic 4.0s) and using the extra cash to upgrade Hojberg or Berardi?

            Alba & Stek > 4.0 gives you an extra 2.8
            Enough to get from Berardi to Insigne
            or Hojberg to an 8.3?

            Just a thought - you have the ability to have dud players that others don't.

        • Rinseboy
          • 9 Years
          just now

          which combo for the wildcard?

          A - Lukaku and Insgine
          B - Immobile and KDB?

