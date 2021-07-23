What players are being overlooked

The admins at Fantasy Football Scout recently put out a tweet asking who are the overlooked players for the start of the season. That gave me an idea of putting together an article on who are the players that FPL managers may be overlooking before the season gets underway.

TIMOTHY CASTAGNE

The Belgian international is priced in FPL by 5.5 and has only been picked up by 4.1% of managers to date. For us, he is definitely an under the radar pick. If we look at the stats from the 2020/21 season, Timothy Castagne scored a total of 94 points overall for Leicester City.

If we break the 94 points down, it comes out with, two goals scored, four goals assisted for his teammates and six clean sheets. He was in my side on different occasions last season and if Leicester can get off to a good start against Wolves at home on the opening weekend and West Ham in London the weekend after, he will definitely be worthy of consideration.

RIYAD MAHREZ

The heavy-hitter of the crew in this article. FPL managers will have to shell out a whopping 9.0 for the Algerian international and that is perhaps why many managers are a bit wary of picking him up. The percentage of FPL managers, who have taken a chance on Mahrez is 3.7% as of the time of writing this article.

We all know that with Manchester City each week, you will always be playing Pep Roulette. Not many would’ve picked Riyad Mahrez, but based on last season’s stats, I would ask you to at least consider him. Nine goals scored and eight assists meant that Riyad Mahrez came out with 145 points. Will he get more this season?

GABRIEL JESUS

For the forward spot in this article, I have decided to go for two strikers, Gabriel Jesus and Danny Welbeck. I will begin with Gabriel Jesus and Manchester City. I know Pep is in the market for a striker this summer, but like Luke Shaw at Manchester United when Alex Telles came in, Shaw stepped up to the mark. I expect Jesus to do the same if City bring in a striker. The stats were still on the good mark for Gabriel last season, 115 overall points, broken down come out with nine goals scored and five assists.

An OK start to the season with games against Tottenham Hotspur away and a home game hosting newly promoted Norwich City. Not many points will come from the Tottenham game, but a hat-full for both Mahrez and Jesus could be received in the Norwich clash.

Thanks for reading