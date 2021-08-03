253
Fantasy Bundesliga August 3

The best goalkeepers for Fantasy Bundesliga 2021/22

253 Comments
Share

With just under two weeks to go until the 2021/22 Fantasy Bundesliga season kicks off, our series of preview articles gets underway with a look at the best goalkeepers from the German top flight.

If you’re new to the game or just need a reminder of the rules, check out our ‘how to play’ guide below.

How to play Fantasy Bundesliga – A beginner’s guide

Most of the league’s biggest teams have seen managerial changes over the summer, with seven of last season’s top eight – except for surprise package Union Berlin – now under new management. This means we can expect some inevitable tactical changes and surprises.

It was recently announced that this season will have five unlimited transfers, or Wildcard periods, with the first arriving on August 29th, which follows Matchday 3 and precedes the first international break of the campaign.

This means we’ll only be looking at the opening three fixtures in this article, in an attempt to maximise points from the get-go.

Sign up to Fantasy Bundesliga and pick a team here

HOW GOALKEEPERS SCORE POINTS

Goalkeeper scoring in Fantasy Bundesliga is different to Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

For starters, goalkeepers only receive three points for a clean sheet, which is as many as they gain for just two in-game stops or a penalty save. 

They also lose one point for every goal conceded, four for an own goal and two for conceding a penalty.

Like all other players, they gain one point for being on the winning side and lose one if their team suffers defeat.

The focus on save points means that Fantasy Bundesliga heavily favours budget goalkeepers.

Given that starting prices range from Manuel Neuer at 12.0m to newly promoted Manuel Riemann and Sascha Burchert at 5.0m, there’s a huge amount of saving that can be done across the two goalkeeper spots in your squad. 

Last season’s top scorer was Arminia Bielefeld’s Stefan Ortega (8.0m), whose 234 points was nearly fifty higher than Neuer’s 186, despite Ortega finishing the season at nearly half the price of the Bayern Munich man (7.5m vs 14.3m).

Fixtures don’t matter as much for goalkeepers in this game, as a 2-0 loss can still mean big points if they have made multiple saves. However, losing by three or more goals costs all players two points. 

THE GOALKEEPERS UP FOR CONSIDERATION

As discussed above, budget goalkeepers are the way to go in Fantasy Bundesliga.

With that in mind, we’ve highlighted some potential picks, with the most expensive being Ortega and Florian Müller, who will both cost you 8.0m. 

The biggest issue with these goalkeepers is that, as most of them play for smaller teams, they tend to all feature in the 3:30 CEST slot on a Saturday afternoon, meaning you can only start one of them.

As a result, it could make sense to set up your goalkeepers like FPL, with one playing and one permanently on the bench, or structure your decisions around the few options with two or three games at different times across the first three Matchdays. 

The three best goalkeepers to own to maximise the number of games you cover are Hertha Berlin’s Alexander Schwolow (7.0m), Hoffenheim’s Oliver Baumann (7.0m) and Union Berlin’s Andreas Luthe (6.0m), as these tend not to play in the 3:30pm slot, the German equivalent of the 3pm kickoff.

The best goalkeepers for Fantasy Bundesliga 2021/22 2

Luthe looks like the best option here. 

The cheapest of the three, and also the highest scorer from last season (158 points), the 34-year-old is one of the key pieces in Union’s defence which conceded the fourth least goals in last season’s Bundesliga.

Luthe can be put in two possible 12.0m combinations, with Mainz’s Robin Zentner (6.0m) and Köln’s Timo Horn (6.0m).

Zentner has the better fixtures of the two, facing newly promoted Bochum and Greuther Fürth in Matchday 2 and 3 respectively as part of Bo Svensson’s resurgent Mainz side.

If you want to pick a goalkeeper combination for the opening three Matchdays, Luthe and Zentner present very attractive options, with plenty of chances for them to score big. 

However, if you want to run with just one starter, then look no further than the three highest scoring goalkeepers from last season.

The best goalkeepers for Fantasy Bundesliga 2021/22 4

Ortega, Rafal Gikiewicz (7.0m) and Müller scored 234, 200 and 189 points respectively in 2020/21. They had the top three most saves and highest save percentages in the league between them, which suggests it pays to get behind an average-to-poor defence as a goalkeeper in Fantasy Bundesliga. 

They all have middling fixtures to start the season.

Gikiewicz’s Augsburg are facing Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen sides who will still be bedding in under new management, alongside a very up and down Hoffenheim side.

Müller and Ortega have similar fixtures, as VfB Stuttgart and Bielefeld are the first two sides to face newly promoted Fürth, who have had some of their key players sold since they’ve come up to the top tier. 

Although Fürth were the second highest scorers in the 2. Bundesliga last season, they’ve lost key creator David Raum (9.0m) to Hoffenheim and strikers Branimir Hrgota (6.0m) and Havard Nielsen (6.0m) have failed to impress in previous stints in Germany’s top tier.

Ortega and Müller also both face Freiburg, while games against Frankfurt and RB Leipzig respectively are the biggest hurdle for those going with just one goalkeeper to face, although they could both be prime fixtures to garner plenty of save points.

The best goalkeepers for Fantasy Bundesliga 2021/22 3

This brings us to our last two options as Fantasy Bundesliga goalkeepers.

Riemann and Burchert are the starting goalkeepers from the two newly promoted sides, Bochum and Fürth. Having conceded 39 and 44 goals respectively last season, they are behind weaker defences than Ortega was when Bielefeld were promoted in 2019/20 (30 goals conceded).

However, they will undoubtedly face a huge amount of shots in the Bundesliga and this will inevitably mean saves. For their bargain prices as the cheapest starting goalkeepers in the game, you could pick a lot worse than these two, with Riemann especially known as a leader for Bochum, producing plenty of incredible and crucial saves for Die Unabsteigbaren last season.

Both sides have relatively easy opening fixtures and could be great early picks to save some funds and still score big.

HOW TO JOIN OUR FANTASY BUNDESLIGA MINI-LEAGUE

Image

We’ve launched our very own mini-league, which we are delighted to announce will offer prizes to the manager of the month and overall winner and runner-up.

Click on this link here to sign up to our Fantasy Bundesliga mini-league. No password or pin is required.

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2021/22

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

253 Comments Post a Comment
  1. daitheboot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Just back to pick my side and always fun playing around pre-season picking team and using the Rate My Team tool. Highest I managed so far was 350.06 with:

    Sanchez, Foster
    Digne, TAA, Veltman, Fofana and Omobamidele
    Raphinha, Salah, Fernandes, Mahrez, Buendia
    DCL, Rodriguez, Obafemi

    Doesn't look a bad team but thinking Toney would be better than Rodriguez?

    Open Controls
    1. kevchenko
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      He's 1.0 more expensive though isn't he?

      Open Controls
      1. daitheboot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        Sorry Rodrigo at Leeds and Toney are both 6.5. Now got to 351.95 with Bowen instead of Buendia 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. kevchenko
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 20 mins ago

          Ah I see, sorry should have worked that out.

          351.95 is the highest I've seen.... I think mine is closer to 340 so on paper I'll be behind you... 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. daitheboot
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 13 mins ago

            If only it was that easy mate 🙂

            Open Controls
        2. Dynamic Duos
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 18 mins ago

          Over 6 gwks? Buendia v Bowen over 3 gwks?

          Open Controls
          1. daitheboot
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 14 mins ago

            Over the 6 weeks. Be interesting to see how Buendia goes, especially if there is no Grealish. Bowen wasn't really on my radar but now thinking he could be decent again.

            Open Controls
            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 12 mins ago

              Buendia is a 3 week pick then move to Raph

              Open Controls
  2. Bury94
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Dunk injured?

    Open Controls
    1. Sylas
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Try google.

      Open Controls
  3. Weeb Kakashi
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    New Draft.

    Bachmann
    TAA Digne Veltman (Ayling)
    Salah Bruno Kai Raphinha
    Wilson Antonio Maupay

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Maupay can only end in tears

      Open Controls
    2. J ⚒ Salah & Vinagre
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      I have heard that having Maupay in your squad is a bannable offence....

      Open Controls
  4. FPL Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    My team scored a 350.94 on the Build My Squad/Rate My Team tool. Not sure if this is above or below average, anyone else done theirs?

    Open Controls
    1. Chelsea Dagger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      I'm sitting at 349.78 for first 6 GW. Think most templates are in that range.

      Open Controls
      1. PastaConcerto
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        Seems to be 348 to 352 range for most template teams. Certain players seem to be way off as far as predictions on here versus other sites.

        Open Controls
    2. PastaConcerto
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      A bit higher than average.

      Open Controls
  5. Jambot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Why can’t you sort by difficulty on the ticker anymore?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      People like me who won't put their hand in their pocket

      Open Controls
    2. 1justlookin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      I'd like to know this too. I'm a member after all.

      Open Controls
    3. Gomolon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      You can still sort by difficulty?

      Open Controls
    4. Wild Card this...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      You can. I’m members area only.

      Open Controls
      1. Jambot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Found it. Thanks!

        Open Controls
  6. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Is 3-4-3 better than 3-5-2?

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      3-4-3 works for me.

      Open Controls
    2. kevchenko
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      For what?

      Depends on the players doesn't it...

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Who's your potential fifth midfielder vs third striker?

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        For me atm it is Greenwood v Jota v Antonio

        Open Controls
    4. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      3-5-2 always been my favourite.
      Though probably the most ‘expensive’ formation

      Open Controls
    5. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Should give you a stronger XV, but do you need 15?

      Open Controls
    6. Ron_Swanson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      I’m going 4-4-2

      Open Controls
    7. UnluckyXI
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Took the top 10 mids and top 6 fwds and in terms of points per million per 90mins played they are very even so actually fwds and mids are ranked fairly evenly at the top end.

      Personally I find low price forwards to be a lot harder to find and tolerate when compared to mids so I go 3-4-3 as someone like Brownhill is more appealing than Perica

      Open Controls
  7. UnluckyXI
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Omobamidele creeping into more and more drafts, is he going to play? I know nothing about him or Norwich this season.

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Might play on a back 3 or if others are injured

      Open Controls
  8. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Haven't seen Trossard in any RMT's. I'm surprised, given BHA's opening fixtures.

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Much better players than him at 6.5m

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Did well for me when I briefly had him last year, but much better MF options got similar price available

      Open Controls
  9. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Considering a non template defence

    Bachmann - Foster
    Trent - Tierney - Doherty(/Reg) - Ayling - Veltman

    Rotates very nicely, playing 3ATB
    What do you think?

    Open Controls
    1. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Still pretty template but like it - Reg over Doherty

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        Doherty is much more tempting for old times sake 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          Is he even going to start, though?

          Open Controls
    2. Igor Biscan
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Have similar but slightly less funds spent. James and White instead of Tierney and Doherty.

      I think yours has a higher ceiling and I like the Arsenal/Leeds/Brighton rotation.

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        James and White adds up to same price as Tierney and Doherty!

        Open Controls
    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Could be brilliant but 2 sets of rotators along for regrets

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        Digne and Shaw was pretty nailed in my team from the start, but I just don't like having the same team as everyone else

        Open Controls
        1. kevchenko
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          This forum isn't everybody else though.... sticking with 'everyone else' that have chosen to go on a forum specifically for the game "should" mean they're probably at least better than the average...... after a nice solid start, you can let your creative juices flow.... and move away from the template etc... but it's not a bad thing IMO that so many teams look the same, on here.

          Open Controls
  10. Cheeto__Bandito
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Lukaku Predicted price if chelsea move happens? I think 11mil

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      10.5 or 11

      Open Controls
    2. Ron_Swanson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Probably 11 yeah but I can’t see it happening g

      Open Controls
    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      10

      Open Controls
    4. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      11+

      Open Controls
  11. Ooh Ah Cantona
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      GtG? Any glaring errors?
      ..............Sanchez.................
      ..Shaw......Digne......Creswell
      Bruno.... Salah.....Ozil....Buendia
      ....Watkins....Antonio....Bamford

      Open Controls
      1. kevchenko
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        No Trent is a glaring error in my opinion. More of an error than Ozil anyway

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 1 min ago

          What he said

          Open Controls
      2. Random Name
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Try Baines over Digne cos he's on pens. And see if you can fit RVP up top while you're at it

        Open Controls
        1. kevchenko
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 43 mins ago

          Ah Baines, I miss you.

          Open Controls
        2. Nomar
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          You’re all wrong.

          Paul Warhurst for the win!

          Open Controls
      3. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        No Trent.
        No Clayton Blackmore.

        Open Controls
      4. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Fantasy Süper Lig

        Open Controls
    • Differential C (Mark)
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Really stuck between Cavani and Havertz. More important, does that 8.5m spot (can be 9 if I do Coufal for Cress) deserve to go to a striker (433) or midfielder (442)?

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours ago

        Midfielder

        Open Controls
      2. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        MF

        Open Controls
        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 51 mins ago

          rude

          Open Controls
      3. kevchenko
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        It has to be a player by player decision doesn't it? The 8.5m options are basically Havertz, then the City 8.0's and/or Grealish ... and that's it? Anyone more expensive either requires an additional transfer anyway....

        You've got to give them a run of at least 4 or 5 weeks anyway, and if you do that with Havertz you'll probably want to stick with him for when his good fixtures start.....
        by that point Cavani might start getting rotated?

        I'd probably 'gamble' with Havertz out of the two of them.... the safety net of moving them out means they aren't worth having in the first place though.... I probably haven't worded that very well, no I haven't....I'm not starting again though haha.

        I'll try and sum up...... don't worry about whichever one has the best options to 'move to' afterwards, pick whichever you think is good for at least 4 weeks, give them chance to return and assess at the international break.

        Open Controls
      4. devoncop
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Be aware Cavani has yet to start training and has just returned from a "Red List" country for quarantine purposes so will have zero preseason even assuming he is out of quarantine by week one.

        Open Controls
      5. Differential C (Mark)
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Thanks alll!!

        Open Controls
    • Nomar
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      So if Tammy goes to Villa, what does that do to Watkins as an FPL asset?

      Open Controls
      1. Differential C (Mark)
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        Watkins theoretically could go wide.

        Open Controls
      2. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        Introduces uncertainty

        Open Controls
    • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Thoughts on this lot?

      Bachman Foster
      Trent Tierney Reguilon Veltman Ayling
      Salah Son Havertz Raphinha Brownhill
      Bamford Watkins Antonio

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        A thing of beauty.

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          Thanks!

          Open Controls
      2. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Kai to Mahrez to Sonny was it?
        And with two sets of rotating defs as well, just too many moving parts.

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          Son has been in all on my team's
          Why? They rotate perfectly

          Open Controls
      3. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        wildcard GW3

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          Because of no Bruno, or why?

          Open Controls
      4. kevchenko
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        2 sets of rotating defenders?

        A headache each week working out who to bench, when Tierney/Regulion could get attacking returns home or away.....

        In fact, it's 3-4-3 isn't it...... so you're benching one of the 'good' 4.5's every single time, as well as a Spurs/Arsenal 5.0 def....

        Unless I'm misunderstanding. It's a nice idea though!

        Open Controls
        1. polis
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          Never a terrible idea to play e fixtures and have options.

          Yes you'll inevitably bench some returns but covid and standard injuries, knocks, rotation can be easily covered. Means you can focus more on picking the standout player for the week as a transfer in without a hit too.

          Open Controls
          1. kevchenko
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            Yeah I see the theory. It's essentially 2 good players on the bench each week though and I think the threat of covid is over played .... not that it won't happen, but if it does, how much do you actually believe you'll gain on 'everyone' else?

            I wish you luck with it, it's not a bad plan at all, just too hard to get away from too if you want to significantly raise funds.

            Open Controls
        2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          That's not the way I see it but guess you could say so, yes.
          I'm benching those defenders with difficult fixtures. Check it out!

          Open Controls
    • Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Just created a No Bruno draft for the first time.. Feast your eyes.

      Bachmann.
      TAA. Digne/Shaw. Coufal.
      Salah. Son. Mahrez. Havertz. Buendia/Raphinha.
      Watkins. Toney.

      Foster. White. 4.0. 4.5. 0ITB

      Risky bench but the midfield could be incredible.

      Open Controls
      1. kevchenko
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Will do well some weeks, and others you'll have Havertz & Mahrez get 1 point each.
        Whilst Bruno ticks over like a 244 point player should...

        Open Controls
        1. kevchenko
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 49 mins ago

          Just teasing, it's a nice team.
          I won't start without Bruno though, just so easy to get Son in afterwards and the whole 'no Bruno' seems to hinge on Mahrez and Havertz for people, who may (or may not) be long term viable picks....

          Open Controls
      2. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Think I'd go for one of Havertz or Mahrez and add a bit more elsewhere.

        Open Controls
      3. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        How would you get Kane or Bruno if either start season scoring well?

        Open Controls
    • Zero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Thoughts on one of the following as a clear worst option? I can pick two of the three, already have TAA. Thanks!

      A) Robertson
      B) Toney
      C) Antonio

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Tony! Toni! Toné!

        Open Controls
      2. kevchenko
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Toney is easily the worst option.

        The other two are proven FPL assets.
        Toney isn't.

        He's not a bad pick, but he's a punt, so the 'worst' option...

        Nothing wrong with any of them though really.

        Open Controls
      3. polis
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        You'd have to say Toney because there's no proven prem record.

        All decent picks though.

        Open Controls
      4. Gomolon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Hard to argue against Toney, as the only unproven PL asset on the list

        Open Controls
      5. J ⚒ Salah & Vinagre
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        AC

        Open Controls
    • 1justlookin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      A) Digne and Sarr
      or
      B) Keane and Jota

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      3. polis
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Digne and Harrison?

        Open Controls
      4. kevchenko
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        A)

        It is also 1.0 cheaper ....

        Open Controls
    • LC1
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Evening all,

      My team is looking v template, but I'm relatively happy with it;

      Sanchez
      TAA Shaw Digne
      Salah(c) Bruno Raphinha Buendia
      Toney DCL Watkins

      Foster White Bissouma Ayling

      One thing I'm stuck on is whether to go for;
      a) Sanchez & Shaw
      b) Schmeichel & Coufal

      Any comments / advice is much appreciated!

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        A of those.

        Open Controls
      2. kevchenko
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Yep, A .... I think it's "the" template isn't it?

        Open Controls
      3. polis
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        I'd stick with A personally.

        Fancy Utd to tighten up defensively and Coufal now has European football which can see affecting Hammers.

        Open Controls
    • RUN DCL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      New post

      Open Controls
    • Oooo Matron
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Thoughts?

      Pickford
      TAA Robertson Shaw Digne
      Raphina Son Salah
      Antonio Watkins DCL

      Subs: Foster, White, Brownhill, Bissouma

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Yes if you have the patience for a back 4

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.