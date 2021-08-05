77
News August 5

Manchester City confirm signing of Jack Grealish

77 Comments
The Fantasy Premier League (FPL) midfield pool at Manchester City has been swollen further by the signing of Jack Grealish (£8.0m) from Aston Villa.

The England international has joined the reigning champions on a six-year deal, with a transfer fee of £100m being reported.

The player said upon his move:

I am incredibly happy to have joined Manchester City. City are the best team in the country with a manager considered to be the best in the world – it’s a dream come true to be part of this club.

Over the past 10 seasons, they have won major trophies consistently. Pep coming here has taken them to the next level and the football this team plays is the most exciting in Europe. To play for Pep and learn from him is going to be special and it’s something any top footballer would want.

The facilities are amazing, and I honestly can’t wait to get started, meet everyone and get playing.

City’s Director of Football, Txiki Begiristain, added:

We are absolutely delighted to be able to welcome Jack Grealish to Manchester City. He is an incredible talent.

Jack’s development over the past few seasons both for club and country has been plain for everybody to see. His natural talent together with his commitment to improve as a player, has seen him become one of the most exciting attacking players in world football today.

I am certain that the fans are going to love seeing him in our team. Pep loves the way he plays, and we all feel he is an ideal fit for Manchester City. Our style and his style are a perfect match. I’m excited to watch him over the coming years.

Grealish predominantly played on the left side of attack in a 4-2-3-1/4-3-3 at Villa, although was occasionally deployed deeper in the central midfield trio.

Capable of also operating as a number 10, his move to City does beg the question over who will make way to accommodate him.

Raheem Sterling (£11.0m) and Phil Foden (£8.0m) were both used heavily down the left flank in 2020/21, while Ilkay Gundogan (£7.5m) had the stronghold over the left-side central midfield spot.

Above: Average position maps for 2021/22 taken from our Premium Members Area

Only two midfielders created more chances (CC, below) than Grealish in the Premier League last season, while new teammate Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0m) was the only one who could beat his minutes-per-CC average of 27.

We’ll have more in-depth analysis on Grealish’s move in a Moving Target piece tomorrow.

  1. Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    And here I was thinking I may have some good Gundo moments again at some point this season.

  2. FPL Pillars
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    His ownership is 31.3% What will it get too I wonder, any guesses?

    Be good to see the line ups at the weekend!

  3. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    Is pickford likely to be back for GW 1?

  4. Jerse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    Good to see Pep expert coaching developing local talent again. If in doubt as players not good enough for him, go out and get yet another 50 to 100m to double/tripple up in every position. Elite coach, you are joking.

    1. Galza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Perhaps that’s why he rotates so much.

      He’s not being tactical, he’s just trying to keep them all happy by giving them minutes. 🙂

    2. mox81
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      He's not a coach, he's a manager? I'm no citeh fan and pep has a lot to answer for from an fpl perspective, but to be fair, he's an architect of the modern game.

  5. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    grealtsh just another number added to peps roulette wheel,great team to watch,but rubbish for FPL no interest here...

    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Doesn’t get enough goals to be a good option in that team fpl wise

  6. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    19 mins ago

    Ings and 5.0 def

    Or Watkins and 5,5 def

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Ings

    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Probably A

    3. Cruicky
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      so Ings + Coufal or Watkins + Cresswell for example.

      Tough one - probably the former.

  7. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Hi....what do u think is best option to start season with please?

    A.... ings and sarr

    B....Antonio and buendia

    Thanks

    1. No Professionals
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      B

    2. Boly Would
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      B

  8. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Lost on last article.

    Jeez, ignore the noise. Many putting themselves forward as "experts" to generate Youtube income. Even a well known "expert" on here earlier asking "who is Ward" a 4.0 Leicester keeper. Its only Danny Ward who as Wales keeper in Euros attracted very good reviews. If you put yourself foward as an expert then please be an expert

    1. Cheeseoid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      There are very few who are genuinely worth paying any attention to. Personally I have come to the pont where I work it out myself and largely ignore anyone else

      You don't win anything by being template and listening to others only results in a push towards the template

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Yeah I keep saying I’ll block out all noise and do it myself, like I used to. But it’s hard.

        1. Cheeseoid
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          It is. I used to be on here loads but now I pretty much only come in to use the stats and check on injuries and I do better for it on the whole.

          I rarely venture on to twitter

          To be honest I hate the way social media has gone in general. It is all so sycophantic, toxic or aggressive in general and I am sure FPL twitter is much the same as everything else

          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            You sound like an old soul, like I.

        2. Qaiss
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          Theres nothing wrong with listening to a podcast or two, there are good things to listen to but I'd never ever let someone else decide my team or even a player pick, for me. It's a game for enjoyment at the end of the day and the only way to get true satisfaction is by making your own decisions every single time.

          Each to their own but I can never understand why people pay for FPL advice and why people think an 'FPL expert' is even a thing.

          1. Cheeseoid
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            For me reading or listening too much just tends to seep into your subconscious and changes your ways of thinking rightly or wrongly. It is very easy to get swept up in other peoples ways of thinking

            Maybe I am suggestable!

        3. mox81
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          Exactly! Best season I had I paid so little attention to what was going on elsewhere I didn't realise I was doing well until Christmas!

    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      I'm an expert, see the start of my username for proof

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        Ha. Is that an alcohol pun? If so, I love it.

        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          10 mins ago

          Oh apparently the authentication has moved to the end. FFS must have updated their system

          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Oh darn. I thought you were referring to Gin. And it being 80% proof. Hahah.

    3. No Professionals
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Fpl Twitter is the worst thing ever. All brown nosing each other for followers, pretending that fpl is really important and a special skill. I love fpl, but let’s face it, it’s sad.

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Oh mate, it’s extremely sad. But hey, here we are.

        1. No Professionals
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          Exactly

      2. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Very true

        ‘Go and give this guy a follow’

      3. mikess
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Amen

    4. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Most of these new experts have just seen a badnwagon and think they will have a crack at getting paid to chat bolloks about fpl

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Fair play to them if it works.

        1. KNOW IT ALL
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          Need any expert advice Rupert?

          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Always. Educate me.

    5. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Tbh the experts aren't the annoying people, the people lining up to hang on their every word and then complain if something goes wrong are the weird ones to me. The whole point of this game is to back yourself and your own thoughts and try to beat other players, not just blindly follow listen and copy others

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Bang on.
        But then, this is just one of my silly magpie posts.

  9. ClassiX
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    I guess, with the Grealish signing and Messi available at the cost of his wages, City will be happy to stop going after Kane and make a play for Messi? Messi will cost half of Kane, and City will be unlikely to recover much of the transfer fee for Kane if they have to trade him in 4-5 years.

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Nice thought, but it’s not happening. Your logic is sound, I have the same thinking, but it’s still not happening.

    2. NateDogsCats
        just now

        It could leave the Kane situation in an interesting position. Realistically if City have a chance at signing Messi, Levy will know that they won't be increasing their offer for Kane, and no-one else realistically will come knocking with the money he's looking for. So unless he really wants to keep Kane (which I doubt is the case), he's going to have to deal with things staying as they are.

    3. Jullepuu
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      How this 4-4-2?

      Sanchez Foster
      TAA Shaw Digne Veltman Ayling
      Salah Bruno Son Raphinha Brownhill
      Toney Wilson Obafemi

      1. Flynny
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Pretty strong mate!

        1. Jullepuu
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Cheers

      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Strong, like a duck.

        1. Jullepuu
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          I'm too tired to figure out if this is a compliment or not lol

          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            It’s just my awful humour. Ducks aren’t week or strong. Most of what I say is pointless stuff to make me laugh.
            Eg, tall, like pig.
            Or ha, I’ve seen elephants with bigger willys! Nonsensical.

            Anyhoo, get some rest.

            1. Jullepuu
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Nothing wrong with trying to make people (or yourself) crack a smile. I'm just gonna eat some cereal and then I'm off to bed

      3. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        I really like it by the way.

      4. Bushwhacker
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Don't like the front line at all I have to be honest.

    4. Zoostation
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      I know it’s not completely template but looking more at having a premium forward in anticipation of Kane or Lukaku?

      Any thoughts?

      Bachmann (Foster)

      TAA Shaw Veltman (White, Omobamidele)

      Salah Fernandes Buendia ESR (Brownhill)

      Vardy Antonio Toney

      1. shiraz
          just now

          Too heavy on the forward, esr can do with some upgrade as the 4th mid

      2. shiraz
          12 mins ago

          Current draft

          Bachman Foster
          TAA Coufal Veltman White Omobamidele
          Salah Bruno Raphinha Havertz Barnes
          DCL Toney Obafemi.

          Considering switching havertz > grealish. Something about not having dias is weighing

        • unholysmoke
          • 6 Years
          12 mins ago

          Just a very brief plug. FPL team names, free to good homes.
          https://twitter.com/FplNames

          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            6 mins ago

            What about Bamford and Son?

          2. Nomar
            • 11 Years
            just now

            I like the See You Later Alligator one 😀

        • Tinmen
          • 7 Years
          12 mins ago

          How’s this team folks? Too risky?
          Just looks potentially explosive if it works

          Bachmann
          Trent Shaw Digne Coufal
          Salah Bruno Greenwood Jota
          Antonio Ings

          Foster Gilmour Williams Obafemi

          1. shiraz
              3 mins ago

              Triple pool and man u, kinda risky but may paid off. Overall is good

            • Jordan.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              3 mins ago

              forwards will be on the sick by october..

              Open Controls
              1. Dynamic Duos
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Great price points for easy changes

            • Galza
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Nice team in general, however your strikers haven’t got a hamstring between them.

          2. mikey
            • 11 Years
            11 mins ago

            Who is likely to be Everton back up goalie
            Virginia or begovic?

            1. shiraz
                just now

                Begovic look the better option for rafa backup

            2. Jordan.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              10 mins ago

              pay messi a hundred quid a week and 20% of worldwide shirt sales ,could play for burnley then...

            3. TimoTime
              • 2 Years
              8 mins ago

              Alright lads, thoughts on the first attempt at this seasons GW1 team? Quite template?:

              Bachmann
              TAA, Dias, Shaw
              Bruno, Salah, ESR, Raphinha
              DCL, Anotonio, Watkins

              (Foster, Veltman, Gilmour, Manquillo)

              0ITB

              1. Flynny
                • 6 Years
                2 mins ago

                Template and strong

              2. shiraz
                  1 min ago

                  Kinda template. Like the dias pick

                • Jordan.
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  jolly good first attempt ,its fine and gtg

              3. Flynny
                • 6 Years
                4 mins ago

                Any views on this 352 set up please?

                Bachman foster
                Taa shaw digne veltman manquillo
                Salah bruno mahrez buendia sarr
                Antonio toney davis

                Thanks

                1. shiraz
                    just now

                    Solid. Have sarr and mahrez but switched to havertz and barnes

                2. sirmorbach
                  • 5 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Go ahead and destroy it:

                  Meslier (4.0)
                  TAA / Shaw / Coufal (White, 4.0)
                  Salah / Bruno / Barnes / Raphinha / Buendía
                  Bamford / Watkins (4.5)

                  1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Very nice team that

                    1. sirmorbach
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      Thanks, Kev!

                3. Tomas_brolin
                  • 3 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  1. De Gea or Bachmann? 5.0 for DDG looks good as he will start over Henderson who’s still recovering from COVID

                  2. Start with Havertz and switch to Son or just start with Son?

                  1. Bushwhacker
                    • 2 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Why would you build in a transfer at GK? Just start with Pickford.

                  2. shiraz
                      just now

                      1. Bachman, can use the extra fund for upgrades
                      2. Havertz and observe son for gw1

                  3. Tinmen
                    • 7 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Folks. Anyone know if Ritchie is nailed?

                    If so, Would be a good pick I think. Has great returns per minutes played

                  4. diesel001
                    • 4 Years
                    1 min ago

                    So Villa's calculation is a 'moneyball' type one. They believe that Grealish's goals, assists, creativity and inspiration can be replaced by Buendia, Bailey, Ings and possibly another (e.g., Cantwell).

