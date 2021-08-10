Can Cristian Romero boost the clean sheet prospects of Spurs’ FPL defenders?

We assess the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) appeal of Cristian Romero (£5.0m) following his move to Tottenham Hotspur from Atalanta.

How many people would believe that, throughout the 17-month reign of supposed defensive guru José Mourinho, Spurs lost more tackles in the Premier League than any other side?

Answer: A lot of Spurs fans.

Whilst such a stat may seem eye-rubbingly unplausible to those not paying full attention, it’s indicative of a softness that has blighted Tottenham’s defensive stats over the past two seasons.

Since the dizzying heights of peak Mauricio Pochettino, when Spurs finished the 2016/17 season second in the Premier League having conceded a league-low 26 goals the entire campaign, things have steadily declined at the back.

The loan-to-buy signing of Romero from Atalanta looks sure to add some much-needed steel to incumbent Nuno Espírito Santo’s Tottenham side. But whilst the full-throttled Argentinian may well prove the answer to a faltering Spurs defence, how will his performances, and indeed place within a new Spurs system, play out for Fantasy managers?

THE HISTORY

Born in Argentina’s second city of Córdoba, Romero spent his fledgling years with hometown side Belgrano, eventually breaking into the first team at just 18.

He made 16 Argentinian top-flight appearances before taking the much-trodden route from his homeland to Serie A when Genoa acquired a then 20-year-old Romero ahead of the 2018-19 season.

There, he quickly established himself as a permanent fixture, predominantly on the left-hand side of a central back three, marshalled by Domenico Criscito.

Notable was the physicality to his game that defied his tender years and appearances. After receiving a booking in the ninth minute of his debut away to Juventus, he would go one better on his home bow against Udinese – sent off for two bookable offences after earlier rising to head his side into a 2-1 lead.

Despite this early misdemeanour, Romero’s ruggedness and love of close combat endeared him to not only the Genoese fans but also caught the eye of bigger clubs. Notably that of then Juve director of football, Fabio Paratici. Yes, the same guy who is now in charge of reinvigorating Tottenham.

Purchasing Romero at the end of that first season in Serie A for a little over £20m, the Old Lady sent Romero back to Genoa for the 2019/20 season, where he made 57 Serie A appearances in total for Il Grifone before spending last season on loan at high flying Atalanta.

Undertaking the same role in a three at the Bergamo club that he had enjoyed at Genoa, the Argentine flourished, picking up the Serie A defender of the year last season (no small feat) as Atalanta ransacked their way to a third-place finish behind the two Milan clubs.

Cristian Romero’s season heatmap 2020/21, via Sofa Score

DEFENSIVE POWERHOUSE

The accolades rained upon Romero in Italy are enough to suggest that he will be an important figure for Spurs this season. And whilst he looks certain to offer a degree of attractiveness to would-be Fantasy investors, perhaps his real impact will be found in how his presence may allow others to flourish.

So, what are the positives?

First, he is an interception demon – averaging 3.4 every 90 minutes in Serie A in the season just gone. A repeat of such numbers would comfortably see him at the top of indexes in the Premier League. For comparison, of players that featured in over 25 games in the Premier League last season, Liam Cooper (£4.5m) led the way with most interceptions per 90 mins. With one made every 35.9 minutes, that equates to a mere 2.5 interceptions per game in comparison.

Whilst undoubtedly feeding his own Baseline Bonus Point potential, Romero’s high press action and breaking up of play could prove fruitful should Spurs be able to counter-attack opponents effectively. In such cases, one can see the likes of Sergio Reguilón (£5.0m) and Son Heung-min (£10.0m) and perhaps fellow new boy Bryan Gil (£6.0m) profiting should the ball be released quickly.

Another standout stat earmarking his defensive dominance is his uncompromising ability aerially. Last season, in all competitive games, Romero averaged over 4.0 aerial duals won per 90 minutes, with only the likes of James Tarkowski (£5.0m) in the same stratosphere in Premier League terms.

Of the teams that stayed up, only Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, Leeds United and Burnley conceded more headed attempts last season than Spurs, with ten of their 45 league goals conceded coming by way of headers. Thus, the addition of Romero in this regard can only help to eradicate such concessions boosting clean sheet potential for both him and his defensive colleagues.

ROMERO V SPURS’ CENTRE-BACKS: 2020/21 STATS

