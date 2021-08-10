767
Scout Notes August 10

£4.0m FPL defender Tsimikas impresses in injured Robertson’s stead

767 Comments
Share

We round up the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Monday’s pre-season match at Anfield in our latest Scout Notes article.

You can read about the goals, assists, injury news and FPL takeaways from the weekend’s games below:

Don’t forget to check out our comprehensive pre-season page for more information on the action taking place ahead of Gameweek 1.

LIVERPOOL 3-1 OSASUNA

  • Goals: own-goal, Roberto Firmino x2 (£9.0m)
  • Assists: Fabinho (£5.5m), Kostas Tsimikas (£4.0m), Takumi Minamino (£5.5m)

Liverpool completed their pre-season schedule with a routine 3-1 win over La Liga outfit Osasuna at Anfield on Monday night.

24 hours on from the 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao, Jürgen Klopp fielded a selection of first-teamers in need of minutes and fringe players.

Takumi Minamino (£5.5m) was lively throughout and netted the opener before Roberto Firmino (£9.0m) converted an excellent low cross from Kostas Tsimikas (£4.0m) and added a second just before half-time.

As one of the later arrivals to the squad, having reached the final of the Copa América with Brazil, Firmino got 60 minutes in the tank and will have done his prospects no harm at all with an excellent showing – something that’s not ideal for Diogo Jota (£7.5m) and his first-team prospects.

The second half was a rather more subdued affair, with Klopp introducing a raft of substitutions.

Ibrahima Konaté (£5.5m) caught the eye with his distribution from the back on his first Anfield appearance, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (£6.0m) looked sharp in midfield, while Tsimikas impressed with an adventurous display from left-back and was also handed some set-pieces. 

Robertson and Watkins injury latest as Son starts up front again in Kane absence 2

Prior to kick-off, Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) took to social media to confirm a period on the sidelines with ankle ligament damage, which was later discussed by Jürgen Klopp, with his manager’s comments suggesting that he could be out until after the international break:

“It could have been much worse. It will not be too long. I’m not sure if it will be before the international break or after it but, as I say, I think we got lucky.”

Given Tsimikas’ solid pre-season, he could well be a starter against Norwich City in Gameweek 1, then.

On the performance, Klopp said:

“The first half was absolutely exceptional in many different departments. There were a lot of long ball and I liked our formation around that and how we passed the ball forward with Bobby in between the lines.

From a speed perspective, we were exceptional today and Ox was on fire. Fab controlled the counter-pressing situations and how it should be. The last line were good, we defended well and the goals we scored were outstanding. The second half was harder but there’s nothing really to moan about.

With all the changes, I didn’t feel we really disrupted the rhythm so it was good. Ben [Woodburn] has shown up in a top, top way. In pre-season, he’s played in four or five different positions.

Kostas has also shown up in pre-season as well and on top of that, he’s needed as well.”

On this evidence, Liverpool look all set for their Premier League opener against Norwich City on Saturday.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, N Williams (Bradley 80), Konate (Davies 80), Gomez (R Williams 60), Tsimikas (Beck 71), Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho (Thiago 60), Jones (Woodburn 30), Gordon (Origi 46), Minamino (Henderson 71), Firmino (Clarkson 60)

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2021/22

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

767 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Danstoke82
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    I can’t afford Mahrez so which is a better alternative?

    A) Grealish
    B) Gundo

    Thanks in advance!

    Open Controls
    1. Wish you were me
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      Gundo

      Open Controls
    2. hafakilo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      Gundo

      Open Controls
    3. Mo Mane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      Gundo to start, he is proven, Grealish may not start most games until he settles in the club...

      Open Controls
    4. The Invincibles
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Gundo is better even if you can afford Mahrez.

      Open Controls
    5. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Gundo. Pep has said Grealish unlikely to start and may well play him in a deeper role to the left-side attack he played for Villa.

      Open Controls
    6. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Mahrez is a nice cash cow. Can become most other midfields and can get to Sancho/Son if funds permit.

      Open Controls
  2. boroie
    • 2 Years
    32 mins ago

    Best use of £9m on keepers?

    A - Sanchez & Bachmann
    B - Schmeichel & Foster
    C - De Gea & Foster

    Open Controls
    1. hafakilo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  3. Wish you were me
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    Mendy
    Coufal shaw tsimikas
    Salah(c) Fernandes barnes gundogan
    Antonio ings bamford
    Bench: amartey gilmour manquillo

    0.5 itb
    What do you think
    Is there a problem with bamford, why is no one going for him?

    Open Controls
    1. Mo Mane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Bamford?? Current ownership is 20% of managers.
      I am starting with him as it looks like DCL is doubtful for this weekend.
      But if both playing and the first 6 weeks that Everton have got, DCL over Bamford...
      100% I really am torn between the 2!!!

      Open Controls
      1. Wish you were me
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Honestly i was with dcl as well, but the knock made me switch. I'm still quite confident in bamford getting goals despite leeds having tough fixtures

        Open Controls
        1. Mo Mane
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I also had to replace Watkins as he is doubt for game week 1 too.
          So with all the choices I plumped for Bamford and Iheancho...
          Bamford I am happy with
          Iheanacho, not so sure, looking at Wilson, Antonio, Jimenez and Adams...
          I will probably rest on Wilson as I have had him in my sides since his bournemouth days.

          Open Controls
  4. Bowser86
      30 mins ago

      Right, think i'm locked in. Thoughts lads?

      Sanchez Steele

      TAA, Shaw, Tsmikas, Coufal, Amartey

      Salah, Bruno, Son, Barnes, ESR

      Antonio, Toney, Obafemi

      Open Controls
      1. hafakilo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Very nice, good luck

        Open Controls
    • boroie
      • 2 Years
      27 mins ago

      Pre “Kane to City” team:

      Sanchez
      TAA Shaw Digne
      Salah Bruno Raphinha Buendia
      Ings Antonio Toney

      Bachmann; Tsimikas White Bissouma

      Post “Kane to City” team:

      Sanchez
      TAA Shaw Tsimikas White
      Salah Bruno Raphinha Buendia
      Kane Toney

      Foster; Dier Bissouma Obafemi

      Thoughts?

      Open Controls
    • mrmojorisin8
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      Sanchez (Steele)
      TAA Shaw Digne (Tsimikas Amartey)
      Salah(c) Bruno Buendia Raph (Gilmour)
      DCL Antonio Watkins

      What are we saying? Only player I’m really wanting is Mahrez which would probably mean TAA going, Tsimikas starting and some other tinkering up top to get the rest of the cash…

      Open Controls
      1. Paul Psychic Octopus
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        With how much ITB? 0m? Possible holes in your cheese...

        - DCL injured, may limit his minutes
        - Buendia missed last 2 games
        - Watkins injured
        - 2x £m defenders. Unlikely both will get a long run of games. I would not be surprised if Leicester sign a centre back very soon, as Evans/Fofana have been/are longer-term injuries.
        - You must be one of the few with two Everton players.

        Open Controls
      2. blakey20
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        You don't need to get rid of TAA. Downgrade Digne to White or Ayling 4.5 m ( 1 m) downgrade DCL to Toney ( 1.5 m) = 2.5 m to spend. Upgrade Buendia (who may not even start gameweek 1) to Mahrez.

        Open Controls
    • Paul Psychic Octopus
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      Hardly ever post my draft team but am interested in what people think/suggest. Have used the Tsimikas dividend to upgrade Wilson > Ings and Smith Rowe > Barnes.

      Kane is a placeholder for Lukaku, or better times. Should be sub-12.5m, which would allow for a few upgrades elsewhere.

      Schmeichel, Sanchez;
      Shaw, Coufal, White, Ait Nouri, Tsimikas;
      Salah, Mahrez, Barnes, Harrison, Gilmour;
      Kane, Ings, Antonio.

      Open Controls
    • Kyle2210
        19 mins ago

        Any thoughts on this team? In particular double United defence and Antonio or Iheanacho.

        Sanchez (Foster)
        Maguire Shaw TAA White (Manquillo)
        Salah Bruno Soucek (Raphina Brownhill)
        Antonio Ings Jimenez

        Thanks guys

        Open Controls
        1. Mo Mane
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          14 mins ago

          Antonio, Iheanacho and don't forget Wilson!!
          So difficult to choose nailed on for GW1...I feel your pain in choosing..

          Open Controls
        2. Paul Psychic Octopus
          • 10 Years
          11 mins ago

          Jimenez, Soucek, Brownhill... not for me.
          Ditto double Man U defence.
          You may get lucky with Manquillo as a 4.0m defender.
          Antonio over Nacho, until he gets injured.

          Open Controls
          1. Mo Mane
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            8 mins ago

            I am shocked by you not liking Soucek ( he is not in my side) but he is probably guaranteed 3420 minutes this season than the rest of the team? that is 76 points and he gets assists and goals occasionally. I don't think he can be discounted for 6.0M?

            Open Controls
            1. Paul Psychic Octopus
              • 10 Years
              3 mins ago

              All points valid, but for 6.0m I would prefer Willock.

              Open Controls
            2. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              That's 2PPG. Not a great return mate

              Open Controls
        3. Reinhold
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          I like it. I'd play Raphinha over White for sure though

          Open Controls
      • Reinhold
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        Hi ladies and gents

        How is this for a Son-Salah-Bruno team?

        Bachmann/Foster

        TAA / Shaw / Tzatziki / Amartey / White

        Son / Bruno / Salah / Greenwood (4.5)

        Antonio / Deeney / Toney

        I know Deeney will cause some reactions, but I am wildcarding early, he is a Birmingham fan, and he has something like six goals in the last four against Villa. Thought I'd punt.

        Open Controls
        1. Reinhold
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          Planning on an early wildcard, hence the 4.0s and Deeney

          Open Controls
        2. Mo Mane
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Why not go for a side that you would happy with for at least first 3 gameweeks before you think of Wilcarding too early?

          Open Controls
          1. Mo Mane
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Can you imagine wildcarding in GW 1 or 2, only to then see those players bring in good hauls. the top 10K do not get there based ona weekly change, they get there trusting in the spine of there team (say 6-7 players....) I believe!!

            Open Controls
        3. Dr. Rog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          dislike the strikeforce

          Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.