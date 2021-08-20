404
Captain Sensible August 20

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 2?

404 Comments
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are faced with a tough captaincy decision for Gameweek 2.

Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) and Bruno Fernandes (£12.1m) go head-to-head again after huge opening-day hauls, but there are other FPL assets whose cases deserve examining too, including Sadio Mané (£12.0m), Riyad Mahrez (£9.0m) and Son Heung-min (£10.0m).

First, we will assess the fallout of the Gameweek 2 Captain Poll, before then analysing the leading candidates, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Unsurprisingly, Salah has dominated the vote so far.

The Egyptian midfielder, who produced a goal and two assists last time out, has gained 63.4% of total votes from our users at the time of writing.

Only one other player has garnered more than 10% of votes at this stage, with Manchester United midfielder Fernandes currently in second place, backed by 19.79%.

Mahrez occupies third place with 2.88% of votes, with the top-five list completed by Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0m) and Mane, with 2.3% and 1.54% respectively.

MOHAMED SALAH AND SADIO MANE

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 2: Tips, captaincy, team news and best players

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

404 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ready Player One
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    Start one. Bench one…

    Raphinha vs EVE
    Sarr vs bha

    1. Bobby_Baggio
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Tough but start Sarr

    2. Jacky boy
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      start raph

    3. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Sarr

    4. Cammick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Raph

  2. Cosmik_Debris
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Gundo currently at -96....he's going to drop tonight right?

    1. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Possibly, depending on Pep comments in press conference

      1. Cosmik_Debris
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yes - although I fear the casuals will tip him over once they see the yellow flag (unless its removed ofcourse)

        1. Jam0sh
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          It could happen yes

    2. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      depends on what Pep says soon right?

  3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    So frustrating to have to choose only one team out of City, Villa, Leeds, Brentford to watch on Saturday

    The multiple kickoffs is such a step backwards for FPL imo

    1. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Multiple screens and switching between matches like never before

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        What, in England?

    2. Joey Tribbiani
      7 mins ago

      I usually watch 2 to 4, 3pm games at the same time on my laptop, depending which players I got on my team 😀

    3. Zen Arcade
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Its all subjective but I couldn't care less what is good for FPL myself - 3PMs are the traditional kick off time and having them back last Saturday was amazing.

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Absolutely.

    4. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Haha. What’s FPL got to do with it? It’s just a silly game for losers with too much time.

    5. Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      The drip feed of games was awful for FPL imo. Enjoyed it at first (during lockdown), but so glad it's back to normal. The 3pm goal rush is what makes FPL exciting.

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        So much better. It was torture the other way round.

      2. Rassi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Indeed. Much better this way.

      3. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I developed the biorhythms of a nightshift worker, and still haven't shaken it off.

    6. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      This Saturday I'll be at an actual game (not EPL) at 3 on a Saturday for the first time in what feels like years. FPL will definitely be taking a back-seat.

  4. Kellz86
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Schmeichel
    Tismikas, TAA, Shaw, Digne
    Benhrama, Salah (c), Bruno
    Toney, Ings, Antonio

    Ready to roll

    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Good to go

  5. House Frey Wedding Planner
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Is Dennis likely to play this weekend?

    And is his price likely to rise?

    1. Joey Tribbiani
      4 mins ago

      Team news tab says yes, hes been training

      1. House Frey Wedding Planner
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Nice one

  6. mvtaylor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Really don't like that Veltman red flag... Don't want to be wasting transfers on £4.5ms... here's hoping his price holds

    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Miles off dropping lad -34.6 only

    2. Jink
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      His price is locked, no need to worry!

  7. TyroneGAA
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Foster won’t start in nets for watford will he?

    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Most likely no. Don't think he picked himself in his FPL team either haha.

  8. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Bruno vs Salah (c)... Here's my take on it.

    Overall, stats favor Mo Salah. He plays higher up, he shoots a lot, everything seems to align on him being objectively better. But there's another angle to look at it.

    How will the game actually go?

    Jan, who did the captaincy articles last year for Scout after an amazing 19/20 season, made an interesting point about how he chooses to pick his captain which I think makes a lot of sense. Envision how you think the game will go.

    We know what Burnley are like. They defend deep, they deny space and push forwards wide. Salah has traditionally struggled against those sorts of teams. I can't see why that would be too different this time around. Home crowd, sure. But they can also ramp up frustration if there is no early goal. And frankly what happens on the pitch matters more. What sort of game is it? Liverpool piling forward trying to force their way through. I didn't think they looked too fluent against Norwich and were actually quite clinical in front of goal to get their goals. I think it's quite plausible this is a low scoring game where there is a lot of space denied.

    On the other hand, United looked really good. Pogba owned the midfield, they cut through at will and Southampton looked weak in the middle against Everton. Southampton play a high aggressive line and this suits United's speed in transition. The actual game state seems to favor Bruno heavily over Salah imo and I think this is a prime case of stats vs eye test/game flow. I think Mo is gonna win most stats battles - it might even make people just perma cap him but I think this is an opportunity. A good one. Bruno has a very high ceiling in this game and I think it's worth going for. I'm leaning very slightly Bruno atm but obviously in any one game anything can happen.

    Good luck all!

    1. Cosmik_Debris
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Decent assesment there - I too am leaning towards the Bruno camp.

    2. Zen Arcade
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      How did that guy get on with his captains last season?

    3. tibollom
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      similar thinking, currently on Bruno C

    4. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Fabulous post - but ruined my morning.

  9. Cammick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Check the last fixtures against Everton, Leeds always scored 2 goals minimum minus one game

    Safety raphina, punt sarr

  10. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Sanchez

    TAA Digne Shaw Tsimikas

    Sarah Bruno Barnes

    Antonio Tony Ings

    Just roll the transfer to have the wriggle room of 2FTs next week?

    1. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Salah obviously. Autocorrect is on the bench screaming put me in coach.

  11. Rassi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bruno and Salah blanks. Wouldn't it be just typical FPL after all this thought and debating?

    1. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I hope so

  12. Andy_Social
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    How much will Odegaard be? I say a tad less than Mount, so 7.0

    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Anything over 6 is overpriced

      Open Controls
      • 7 Years
      just now

      will be considered at 6, anything more will probably make him a no go

  13. Benster
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Which combo do you think will score more over the coming weeks:

    A: Ings / DCL / Buendia
    B: Lukaku / Sarr / Dennis

  14. tibollom
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    G2G guys? think im set on my C and rolling on my FT..

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Tsiki
    Bruno(c) Salah(vc) Greenwood Barnes
    Ings Toney Tonio

    Foster Ayling Brownhill White

