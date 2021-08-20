Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 2?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are faced with a tough captaincy decision for Gameweek 2.
Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) and Bruno Fernandes (£12.1m) go head-to-head again after huge opening-day hauls, but there are other FPL assets whose cases deserve examining too, including Sadio Mané (£12.0m), Riyad Mahrez (£9.0m) and Son Heung-min (£10.0m).
First, we will assess the fallout of the Gameweek 2 Captain Poll, before then analysing the leading candidates, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.
THE CAPTAIN POLL
Unsurprisingly, Salah has dominated the vote so far.
The Egyptian midfielder, who produced a goal and two assists last time out, has gained 63.4% of total votes from our users at the time of writing.
Only one other player has garnered more than 10% of votes at this stage, with Manchester United midfielder Fernandes currently in second place, backed by 19.79%.
Mahrez occupies third place with 2.88% of votes, with the top-five list completed by Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0m) and Mane, with 2.3% and 1.54% respectively.
MOHAMED SALAH AND SADIO MANE
