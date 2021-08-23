Antonio the most-owned player on show for West Ham v Leicester

Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) second-most popular forward, Michail Antonio (£7.6m), starts as West Ham United take on Leicester City in the first Monday night football fixture of the new season.
There are no real shocks in either line-up, with both sides unchanged from Gameweek 1.
At West Ham, Vladimir Coufal (£5.0m) and Aaron Cresswell (£5.5m) both start in defence, with Jarrod Bowen (£6.5m), Said Benrahma (£6.1m) and Pablo Fornals (£6.0m) lining up behind Antonio in David Moyes’ 4-2-3-1 formation.
Arthur Masuaku (£4.5m) remains out with a knee problem.
As for Leicester, Harvey Barnes (£7.0m) – owned by 11.3% of FPL managers – starts for the visitors, alongside James Maddison (£6.9m), Jamie Vardy (£10.5m) and £4.0m defender Daniel Amartey.
Ryan Bertrand (£4.9m) is still unavailable due to the positive test that also caused him to miss last week’s match with Wolverhampton Wanderers, while new signing Jannik Vestergaard (£5.0m) has picked up an injury in training and is not included in the squad.
Kick-off at the London Stadium is at 20:00 BST.
GAMEWEEK 2 LINE-UPS
West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio
Subs: Areola, Baptiste, Fredericks, Diop, Johnson, Coventry, Noble, Lanzini, Yarmolenko
Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas, Ndidi, Tielemans, Perez, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy
Subs: Ward, Castagne, Choudhury, Soumaré, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Albrighton, Daka, Iheanacho
Screw you coufal!
Yes antoniooooooooooo!!!