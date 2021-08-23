Antonio the most-owned player on show for West Ham v Leicester

Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) second-most popular forward, Michail Antonio (£7.6m), starts as West Ham United take on Leicester City in the first Monday night football fixture of the new season.

There are no real shocks in either line-up, with both sides unchanged from Gameweek 1.

At West Ham, Vladimir Coufal (£5.0m) and Aaron Cresswell (£5.5m) both start in defence, with Jarrod Bowen (£6.5m), Said Benrahma (£6.1m) and Pablo Fornals (£6.0m) lining up behind Antonio in David Moyes’ 4-2-3-1 formation.

Arthur Masuaku (£4.5m) remains out with a knee problem.

As for Leicester, Harvey Barnes (£7.0m) – owned by 11.3% of FPL managers – starts for the visitors, alongside James Maddison (£6.9m), Jamie Vardy (£10.5m) and £4.0m defender Daniel Amartey.

Ryan Bertrand (£4.9m) is still unavailable due to the positive test that also caused him to miss last week’s match with Wolverhampton Wanderers, while new signing Jannik Vestergaard (£5.0m) has picked up an injury in training and is not included in the squad.

Kick-off at the London Stadium is at 20:00 BST.

Be sure to join Scout regulars Gianni Buttice and Seb Wassell for our Matchday Live watch along, as they cover all the FPL action from West Ham v Leicester, live at 19.45 BST:

GAMEWEEK 2 LINE-UPS

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Baptiste, Fredericks, Diop, Johnson, Coventry, Noble, Lanzini, Yarmolenko

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas, Ndidi, Tielemans, Perez, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy

Subs: Ward, Castagne, Choudhury, Soumaré, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Albrighton, Daka, Iheanacho

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW FROM GAMEWEEK 2

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT