Dugout Discussion August 23

Antonio the most-owned player on show for West Ham v Leicester

Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) second-most popular forward, Michail Antonio (£7.6m), starts as West Ham United take on Leicester City in the first Monday night football fixture of the new season.

There are no real shocks in either line-up, with both sides unchanged from Gameweek 1.

At West Ham, Vladimir Coufal (£5.0m) and Aaron Cresswell (£5.5m) both start in defence, with Jarrod Bowen (£6.5m), Said Benrahma (£6.1m) and Pablo Fornals (£6.0m) lining up behind Antonio in David Moyes’ 4-2-3-1 formation.

Arthur Masuaku (£4.5m) remains out with a knee problem.

As for Leicester, Harvey Barnes (£7.0m) – owned by 11.3% of FPL managers – starts for the visitors, alongside James Maddison (£6.9m), Jamie Vardy (£10.5m) and £4.0m defender Daniel Amartey.

Ryan Bertrand (£4.9m) is still unavailable due to the positive test that also caused him to miss last week’s match with Wolverhampton Wanderers, while new signing Jannik Vestergaard (£5.0m) has picked up an injury in training and is not included in the squad.

Kick-off at the London Stadium is at 20:00 BST.

Be sure to join Scout regulars Gianni Buttice and Seb Wassell for our Matchday Live watch along, as they cover all the FPL action from West Ham v Leicester, live at 19.45 BST:

MATCHDAY LIVE WATCH ALONG

GAMEWEEK 2 LINE-UPS

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Baptiste, Fredericks, Diop, Johnson, Coventry, Noble, Lanzini, Yarmolenko

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas, Ndidi, Tielemans, Perez, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy

Subs: Ward, Castagne, Choudhury, Soumaré, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Albrighton, Daka, Iheanacho

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW FROM GAMEWEEK 2

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

  1. Salah’s Sonnet
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Screw you coufal!

    Yes antoniooooooooooo!!!

  2. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Omg Antonio

  3. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Coufal A at least!

  4. TheBiffas
    just now

    Suddenly forgot I don't own Benrahma...

  5. Coming Rome
    just now

    We want mooooore!!!

  6. Isco Disco
    • 3 Years
    just now

    OMGGGGGg

  7. Ady87
    • 7 Years
    just now

    36k > 87k OR with that goal. He’s an absolute monster!

  8. Ibralicious
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Antonio golden boot is a lock. City should just ignore Kane and go after the best number 9 in the country

  9. stumanchuu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Toney, barnes and gundo out

    Benhrama raphina and dcl in -4 sounds decent?

  10. Isco Disco
    • 3 Years
    just now

    COUFAL ASSISTTTTTT
    TONIO GOALLLLL

  11. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    This guy is so good

  12. I'M VARANE GRATEFUL
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Antonio non-owners in tears.

  13. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Southgate giving Antonio a ring before the IB?

  14. Herman Toothrot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Coufaaaallllll

  15. Twisted Saltergater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Logged in just to post! YOU LIVE FOR NIGHTS LIKE THESE!!!

    And I don’t even own Benrahma 😆

  16. pundit of punts
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Early WC for those without Hammers assets.

