Pro Pundits - Lateriser August 24

Three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser on the Wildcard conundrum

The Gameweeks are coming in thick and fast and more often than not we forget to sit back and think macro.

Chelsea’s performance on Sunday was incredibly encouraging and with most Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers having no Blues assets, a few might be thinking of a Wildcard during the first international break which follows Gameweek 3.

So, I thought it might be a good time to look at the merits of a Gameweek 4 versus a Gameweek 7 Wildcard.

The idea of this article is to help you think about the factors involved, that is all. Whether you Wildcard or not obviously depends on the state of your team and I leave that decision to you.

GAMEWEEK 4 WILDCARD

  1. Dogs Of War
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 mins ago

    How much do we trust the Arsenal defence with the good fixtures from GW4? Thinking of ditching White, but am I jumping the gun? Any positives with them?

    Open Controls
    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      they haven't actually played a game with their first choice defence yet so maybe there is some hope

      Open Controls
    2. Weeb Kakashi
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I have to get one of Veltman/White out this week. Thinking of holding White. Do you think he comes back for Norwich?

      Open Controls
    3. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Arsenal are flat track bullies. Clear HOLD imo.

      Open Controls
  2. Champ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Not having Lukaku for the swing could hurt but having DCL, Antonio and Bamford for Leeds swing should be ok I feel... Really not keen on losing Salah or Bruno as there are plenty of options up front

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      There are also midfield options like Raphinha and Harrison(?) for example. Supposing many are keeping Salah, there is strong case to drop Bruno for Kaku for the fixture swing.

      Open Controls
  3. CaptainKazuru
    7 mins ago

    Best marhez replacement under 7.5?

    A) Greenwood
    B) benrama
    C) other

    Can then do Toney > DCL next week

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      just now

      But he is 7.6m

      Open Controls
    3. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  4. Similan
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hi all,

    Esr to bissouma and veltman to recce james
    Or esr to rice and veltman to reguilon?

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Don't like either

      Open Controls
      1. Similan
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I got no choice, i can only go this route to get a playing defender.
        Cant be selling bruno or salah right

        Open Controls
  5. Zoostation
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    1 FT and 0.0 ITB.

    No Benrahma is the glaring issue but feel like holding transfers for the break is the way to go.

    Any issues?

    Sanchez (Gunn)

    TAA Shaw Ayling (Tsimikas, White)

    Salah Fernandes Grealish Raphinha (Brownhill)

    DCL Antonio Toney

    Open Controls
  6. Dr. Rog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Grealish vs DCL

    who is the better pick or is there not much in it

    Open Controls
    1. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      DCL’s fixture run hard to ignore

      Open Controls
    2. Similan
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Dcl of course

      Open Controls
  7. FPL Joker
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Since his Liverpool debut, Salah has out scored every other premier league player, yes that includes Kane, Vardy, Sterling, Aubameyang etc. He is second to de Bruyne on assists. I’m staggered people still doubt him and call him greedy.

    Since his debut in the 17/18 season:
    Salah 96 goals
    Kane 88 goals
    Vardy 77 goals
    Sterling 66 goals
    Aubameyang 64 goals
    Aguero 62 goals

    But apparently Salah is wasteful

    Open Controls
  8. borgir
    1 min ago

    anyone else keeping tsimikas? gut feeling tells me that klopp might play him more than we expected

    Open Controls
  9. Stupendous
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Anyone got both Bruno and Fernandes?

    Big chunk of change!

    According to FFS Team News Predicted Lineups both are starting up top!

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      just now

      What?

      Open Controls
  10. BrockLanders
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Quite a few fixtures tonight/tomorrow in the league cup. Hopefully few and far between risked from the big sides. Villa, Leeds, Everton, Brentford, Norwich, Wolves and Watford all out tonight.

    Let's not see- Buendia, Ings, Raphina, Ayling, Richarlson, DCL, Toney, Pukki, Sarr etc..

    Open Controls
  11. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Every season I try to ban myself from using the wildcard until at least GW10 but already Im getting twitchy fingers! Its almost like it burns a hole in my pocket.

    Open Controls

