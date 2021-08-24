Three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser on the Wildcard conundrum

The Gameweeks are coming in thick and fast and more often than not we forget to sit back and think macro.

Chelsea’s performance on Sunday was incredibly encouraging and with most Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers having no Blues assets, a few might be thinking of a Wildcard during the first international break which follows Gameweek 3.

So, I thought it might be a good time to look at the merits of a Gameweek 4 versus a Gameweek 7 Wildcard.

The idea of this article is to help you think about the factors involved, that is all. Whether you Wildcard or not obviously depends on the state of your team and I leave that decision to you.

GAMEWEEK 4 WILDCARD

Also, before I finish up, Fantasy Football Scout has been nominated along with our podcast ‘The FPL Wire’ for the Football Content Awards (Best Podcast – Fantasy Football).

If you have liked our work, please vote here, and thank you!

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT