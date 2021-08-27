750
Team Reveals August 27

FPL Team Reveal: Why Ronaldo’s move has changed my Gameweek 3 plans

750 Comments
Phil Gill, aka @FPLSorcerer, is an incredibly successful Fantasy Premier League (FPL) veteran who can boast of two top 1k finishes, six top 5k finishes and eight top 10k finishes.

Phil sits 85th in the Career Hall of Fame and has had a great start to the season, sitting at 13,185 overall with £1.0m in the bank and two free transfers going into Gameweek 3.

Here he discusses his team plans for the weekend and beyond.

CURRENT TEAM

TRANSFER THOUGHTS

  1. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    Greenwood's starting place judt went up in flames with the return of Ronaldo.

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Finally...

      Open Controls
    2. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yup. glad I didnt bring him in.

      Open Controls
  2. ZTF
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Start

    A. Duffy (EVE H)
    B. Livramento (NEW A)

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      I don't trust Saints defense, so Duffy

      Open Controls
    2. Gunneryank
      6 mins ago

      The Duffman.

      Open Controls
    3. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yup. Duffy this week. Livramento may be a long term keeper though. Duffy is not,.

      Open Controls
    4. ZTF
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Cheers guys

      Open Controls
    5. Gabbiadini
      • 4 Years
      just now

      b

      Open Controls
  3. iL PiStOlErO
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    GTG? Or maybe play Bisso instead of Livra?

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Coufal Livramneto
    Salah Bruno Mahrez Maddison
    Antonio(C) Ings

    Steele Bisso Scarlett White

    Open Controls
    1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Coin flip.

      Open Controls
  4. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Who to cap?

    Antonio or Son???

    Open Controls
  5. Get up ya bum
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Ol man Ronnie won't match Salah and Kane imo

    Open Controls
    1. Garth Marenghi
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Burden of proof is on you to prove he can't

      Open Controls
      1. Get up ya bum
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Burden of proof 😆 😆

        Open Controls
  6. JasonG123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Why is Livramento favoured over Duffy here?

    Open Controls
  7. ZTF
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Where do people think Pogba will start with Ronaldo in the side?

    Open Controls
  8. FortunesAlwaysHiding
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Is Bertrand nailed on for Leicester when fit?

    Open Controls
    1. Get up ya bum
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      No

      Open Controls
      1. FortunesAlwaysHiding
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      just now

      No

      Open Controls
  9. fplfansss
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    GTG?

    Sanchez
    TAA, Shaw, Ayling, Amartey
    Mahrez, Benrahma, Bruno, Salah
    Ings, Antonio

    Foster, Deeney, Brownhill, White

    Open Controls
  10. trafalgarlaw
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Start Tsimikas or Dallas ?

    Sanchez
    Shaw Dias Coufal Tsimikas
    Salah Bruno Son
    Antonio Ings Toney

    Foster Dallas Bissouma White

    Open Controls
  11. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Is Christensen likely to be a regular starter?

    Open Controls
  12. Holmes
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Reminder for myself : Just because he has joined the league doesn't mean other players will stop scoring points. Don't get overhyped!!!

    Oh and I may finally be able to watch him play live for the first time 😆

    Open Controls

