Scout Reports September 1

What does Nikola Vlasic’s move to West Ham mean for Said Benrahma in FPL?

West Ham United increased their Fantasy Premier League (FPL) attacking options on transfer deadline-day with the signing of Nikola Vlasic (£6.0m) from CSKA Moscow.

The Hammers paid £26.8m, plus £7.7m in add-ons, for the 23-year-old Croatia international.

Due to the club’s involvement in European competition, which commences between Gameweeks 4 and 5 in FPL, David Moyes had been keen to add to his squad with Michail Antonio (£7.9m) his only senior striker and Jesse Lingard (£6.9m) having returned to Manchester United following his loan spell last season.

Boss Moyes has long admired Vlasic, and said of his capture:

“I have been watching Nikola improve over recent seasons – he has got a good goals and assists record during that time. He is also a Croatia international with experience and still being only 23, I feel there is more to come from him. 

I was really impressed with how determined Nikola was to become a West Ham player. It’s that hunger and ambition that fits with what we are trying to build here at the Club.”

Many will remember Vlasic from his unremarkable two-year spell at Everton which ended in 2019, but how has he developed since, where does he fit in at West Ham and what does it mean for Said Benrahma (£6.4m) in FPL?

We’ll attempt to answer those questions in this Scout Report.

THE HISTORY

Nikola Vlasic started his career with NK Omladinac before moving to Hadjuk Split in 2010, where he excelled in the academy set-up and scored on his first-team debut at just 16 years old.

By the season’s end, he had made 37 appearances and scored four goals, still well short of his 18th birthday.

Those performances earned him a move to Everton in 2017 for a fee of around £8m, having impressed then Toffees manager Ronald Koeman in a UEFA Europa League tie. Upon his arrival at Goodison Park, he was tipped for big things, but struggled for game-time under Sam Allardyce who replaced the outgoing Dutchman.

In an interview with The Athletic, Vlasic spoke about the difficulties he faced under Allardyce, citing a more defensive approach as a key reason why he struggled:

“It was hard. The hardest was when we would play 4-4-2. I would be on the right wing but it was more right wing-back because we were so defensive. I played three or four times under Allardyce and I felt like I was a full-back. It was the first experience for me in that position and I felt so bad because I had never played winger before. It was a difficult season but it only made me better.”

He went on to make just 19 appearances in an underwhelming two-year spell at Everton, before he joined CSKA Moscow for the 2018/19 season, which is where he took his game to a new level.

In 108 games for CSKA in all competitions, he has been directly involved in 54 goals, has featured in both the UEFA Champions League and Europa League and was named Russian Premier League Footballer of the Year in 2020. He was also involved in one of the clubs most iconic moments, a historic UEFA Champions League double over Real Madrid.

LEAGUE STATISTICS

SeasonClubAppearancesGoalsAssists
2014/15Hajduk Split      22 (5)33
2015/16Hajduk Split      22 (1)14
2016/17Hajduk Split      27 (3)47
2017/18Hajduk Split      5 (1)30
2017/18Everton7 (5)00
2018/19CSKA Moscow   2555
2019/20CSKA Moscow   30125
2020/21CSKA Moscow   26115
2021/22CSKA Moscow   3 (2)01

At international level, Vlasic has been capped 26 times by Croatia, netting six goals, with four of those appearances arriving at EURO 2020 where he scored in the 3-1 win over Scotland.

PROFILE AND STATISTICS

Vlasic is a versatile attacking midfielder, who can operate on either flank but is at his best through the middle as a classic no. 10.

He is a dribbler, creator and also has a keen eye for goal, having scored 11 goals in 26 Russian Premier League matches last term. His 2020/21 shot map also suggests that he isn’t afraid to try his luck from distance.

Last season’s numbers were particularly impressive. 

His 103 goal attempts total was more than any other player in the Russian top flight, while his 73 key passes ranked second, highlighting his potential to offer both goal and assist points in FPL. 

However, we should point out the he did have a share of dead-ball duties at CSKA, with three of last season’s 11 goals arriving from the spot. 

COMPARISONS WITH WEST HAM ASSETS IN 2020/21

  1. Jacky boy
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    Do you think torres will start both lei and sou games ?

    1. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      You'll never get a satisfactory answer to this question.
      High variance pick, just make sure you have a decent 1st sub

  2. Game of Throw_ins
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    Hey lads, my WC is on. How does this TAA-less draft look?
    Sanchez | Steele
    Alonso | Shaw | Coleman | Semedo | Livra
    Salah | Torres | Jota | Raphinha | Sissoko
    Antonio | Ronaldo | DCL

    1. caldracula
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Wouldn’t get Alonso, Chilwell will be back soon.

  3. RUN DCL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    28 mins ago

    I suspect Vladivostok will be eased in gently

    1. RUN DCL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      16 mins ago

      Vlasic sorry

    2. RUN DCL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      16 mins ago

      Fnar fnar

    3. Rochdale_Cowboy
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      The San Fransico of Russia

    4. Diamondgeezer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Benny was eased in last season. I imagine it will be the same for vlasic.

    5. KunDogan (B.D.)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Most likely

  4. Jimjam
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    How does this WC look? (Other than template-y!)

    Sanchez (Steele)
    TAA, Christensen, Dier (Livramento, Duffy)
    Salah, Jota, Torres, Raphinha (Gilmour)
    Ronaldo, DCL, Antonio

    1. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      looks template. Christensen is a rotation waiting to happen - I'd pick Tierney who has the stats and the fixtures.
      If you need to free funds for a Duffy upgrade, consider Bamford (or Jiminez) whose fixture runs are most excellent.

      1. Jimjam
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Thanks Dr. Rog - really helpful. Christensen's minutes was a nagging concern, I'll have a re-think.

    2. Guba
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      I think Christensen is fine honestly, you have a playing bench other than maybe Duffy who I'd change. Christensen will play the vast majority of games, he's a Tuchel favourite and has played most games since appointed. Good value pick if you can stomach the odd rest.

  5. Milkman Bruno
    27 mins ago

    😆 😆

    https://www.joe.ie/news/kids-pull-bart-simpson-style-prank-school-board-brilliant-viral-clip-729952

  6. Dr. Rog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    24 mins ago

    Good article. Those Vlasic stats are eye-opening.

    1. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Are they though? Russian football is average at best. Hard to compare imo

      1. Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        clearly likes to shoot

  7. waltzingmatildas
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    No need for a wildcard here right?
    Think I'll just to bruno and toney to mount and ronny

    Sanchez foster
    TAA shaw White ayling livra
    Salah Bruno raphinha benrahma gilmour
    DCL antonio toney

    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Why Mount & not Torres or Jota?

  8. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    Have we had a Firmino update yet??

    1. Original - Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Nope he's just checking the cake Jota sent him.

    2. caldracula
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Apparently a couple of weeks but has to undergo more tests. You’d think Jota should be good for the next few even if Firmino does recover Jota should still get some decent minutes.

  9. JUNITED
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Which one the best two options from these four:

    Torres
    Jota
    Raphinha
    Mount

    1. The Sociologist
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      One from the first two, one from the second two.

    2. The Sociologist
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      I’d go Torres/Raphinha

    3. caldracula
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Jota and Raph then move Jota to Mount in 7.

    4. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      all very good. the first two have superior ppg, but play less.
      high variance or steady eddy.

    5. Rochdale_Cowboy
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Raph
      Jota

  10. Rochdale_Cowboy
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Ronaldo 4 game points and minutes prediction
    1) Scores a tap in on debut after coming on as a late sub.
    2) 90 mins and a blank
    3) see 2)
    4) Benched and blank

    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      he'll start and score a tap-in and a deflected long ranger, because that's what would annoy me the most 😀

    2. Sgt Frank Drebin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      1 and everyone jumps on him in FPL

    3. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Lol not a fan then!

  11. Sgt Frank Drebin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Ronaldo with a 9% ownership already, wonder what it will be at the start of GW. Any guesses? Huge advantage to gain here as he can be used as a sub vs Newcastle, then United has tough fixtures

    Open Controls
    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      32

      1. Rochdale_Cowboy
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yeah I was going to guess around 30.

    2. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      20% ish. the big spike is done now and should acrue 0.5% per day, with another big spike (5%+) towards the deadline as the content creators hype him up, and the herd buys in for FOMO.

    3. fclackless [Brazil Nuts]
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Maybe last season, but all those defences in the following four games have been suspect so far

      1. Sgt Frank Drebin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Fair point

    4. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Tough fixtures?

      West Ham concede 2 against palace and new castle and 1 against a ten mans Leicester side

      Then they are home to villa who conceded 3 away to Watford

  12. Bruno Commando
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Is Coady nailed? Looking for a 4.0 defender to replace Tsimikas to free up Pool slot and bank it the 0.1. His fixtures seem pretty good...

    1. Wivanee
      • 8 Years
      just now

      As nailed as can be. I'd rather go Marcal, more chance of some attacking returns

  13. Wivanee
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Any update with the isolation rules coming back from international fixtures?

  14. jai1212
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    I know planning too ahead is futile but nevertheless we all are masters at it. I've planned 5 transfers which I'm planning to do over 2-3 weeks (I've got 2FT), just wanted your take on the order of the transfers.

    For GW4:
    Bruno / Ings / Wilson >> Ronaldo / Traore / DCL

    For GW5:
    Son to Salah

    For GW6:
    Benrahma to Raphinha

    I'm just worried about not having Salah for GW4, like any Son involvement would offset the Salah rank drop but 1% Salah outscores Son and I'm screwed.What do you chaps?

  15. Viva Ronaldo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Good article this.

    I think the other big thing is we'll found out what West Ham's rotation is like after the next game when their EL campaign kicks off. I think I'll hold for one more week but from then onwards I'll be considering just having one WHU player in my team.

    1. Wivanee
      • 8 Years
      just now

      The only player worth having / nailed for the prem is Antonio

  16. Twisted Melon
    • 7 Years
    just now

    A) Coufal and Dier
    B) Reguilon and Sanchez/Tanganga

    1. jai1212
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Definitely A

