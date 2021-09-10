538
Captain Sensible September 10

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 4?

538 Comments
The Fantasy Premier League (FPL) captaincy debate for Gameweek 4 has been completely turned on its head by the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) at Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side host Newcastle United on Saturday, thrusting their assets into the spotlight, but there are other options on the radar too, including Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m), Mohamed Salah (£12.5m), Harry Kane (£12.3m) and of course, the in-form Michail Antonio (£7.9m).

First, we will assess the fallout of the Gameweek 4 captain poll, before then analysing the leading candidates, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Unsurprisingly, Ronaldo is the runaway leader in this week’s captain poll, gaining 42.7% of votes so far, with Salah currently sitting in second, backed by 17.95%.

Fernandes occupies third place with 9.85% of votes, with the top-five list completed by Lukaku and Antonio, with 7.53% and 4.25% respectively.

CRISTIANO RONALDO AND BRUNO FERNANDES

HOW HAS CAPTAIN SENSIBLE PERFORMED SO FAR THIS SEASON?

Gameweek1st2nd3rd
1Salah (17)Fernandes (20)Mane (3)
2Salah (3)Fernandes (1)Mane (8)
3Son (10)Antonio (11)Fernandes (2)

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 4: Tips, captains, Wildcard advice, team news and best players

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

538 Comments Post a Comment
  1. TeddiPonza
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 25 mins ago

    Which option:

    A. Bruno Ings to Torres/Mount and Ronaldo
    B. Mahrez Ings to Greenwood and DCL (wait on Ronaldo)
    C. Mahrez, Bruno and Scarlett to Ronaldo, Greenwood and Sissoko for -4.
    D. Bruno Mahrez Ings to Torres/Mount Greenwood and Ronaldo for -4

    Team
    Sanchez (Begovic)
    TAA Shaw White (Livramento Tsmikas)
    Bruno Salah Mahrez Raphinha Benrahma
    Antonio Ings (Scarlett)

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 50 mins ago

      A or D

      Open Controls
      1. TeddiPonza
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 45 mins ago

        Thank you. So it’s a matter of Mahrez to Greenwood for a hit or not

        Open Controls
        1. the dom 1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 38 mins ago

          I'd do Mahrez > Greenwood but that imo only

          Open Controls
  2. unholysmoke
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 24 mins ago

    Really cannot wait till Bruno steps up to take the penalty on Saturday and winks through the camera and 10 million FPL suckers.
    At least I really, really hope that's what happens.

    Open Controls
    1. JUNITED
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      If Ronaldo being subbed off and then United get a penalty, that might be the case.

      Open Controls
    2. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      And then misses

      Open Controls
      1. King Drogba11
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 11 mins ago

        Then Ronaldo taps in the rebound.

        Open Controls
  3. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 24 mins ago

    Best move here with 1FT. 1.4m ITB? Cheers

    A. Bruno/Ings to Torres/Ronaldo -4
    B. Ings -> DCL

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Duffy
    Salah Bruno Greenwood Benrahma
    Toney Ings Antonio

    Steele Ayling Brownhill Tisimikas

    Open Controls
  4. HM2
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 24 mins ago

    Please critique my WC!

    —————Sanchez——————
    -—-Dias —- Christensen—-TAA ——
    Traore - Salah - Raph - Torres - Jota
    ————Ronaldo — Antonio ———

    Bench: Steele, Dier, Livra, Scarlett

    Dier comes in for Raph if FIFA/Brazil do their thing.

    Open Controls
    1. JUNITED
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 15 mins ago

      Do you have plan when and how to get rid Torres, Jota, and Chistensen when they become no longer nailed on?

      Open Controls
      1. HM2
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 32 mins ago

        To be honest, no

        Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 13 mins ago

      For what it's worth I quite like it.

      What is your Chelsea plan in GW7. Moving to a 343, or selling Ronaldo?

      Only ask as wondered if Mount was going to be bought & the effect that has on your back line.

      Open Controls
      1. HM2
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 32 mins ago

        Ronaldo > Lukaku is the plan

        Open Controls
    3. Khark
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 12 mins ago

      Christensen will play 2 out of 3 games IMO - if you're happy with this, go for it.

      Torres will play against teams other than the top 6 IMO. He's a great option if you have a decent first sub - which im not sure Dier is, can you play and get Tierney in that spot with an extra 0.4?

      Open Controls
      1. HM2
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 31 mins ago

        I can go for Sa, Reguillon and Semedo instead of Sanchez, Dias and Dier?

        Open Controls
  5. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 23 mins ago

    Lads how do I get Ronaldo in? Ready to take -8. 1M ITB, 1FT

    Sanhez,4.0
    TAA,Tsimikas,Shaw,Ayling,Veltman
    Salah,Bruno,Greenwood,Raph,Benrahma
    Antonio,Bamford,Perica

    Open Controls
    1. HM2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      Switch formation and go

      Bruno, Greenwood, Perica > Jota, Traore, Ronaldo

      Open Controls
      1. HM2
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 47 mins ago

        If that’s even affordable

        Open Controls
    2. Zladan
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 43 mins ago

      Bamford Greenwood Shaw to CR7 Gray Coady?

      Open Controls
    3. Khark
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      Why -8?

      Bruno - Sissoko / Allan / Gilmour
      Perica - Ronaldo

      Open Controls
  6. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 21 mins ago

    Thoughts on Son & Ings to Odegaard & Ronaldo(C) for -4?

    Also play one of

    A. Tsimikas
    B. Livramento
    C. Ayling

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 20 mins ago

      Yes
      C

      Open Controls
    2. HM2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 19 mins ago

      Play B. Very slim chance Tsimikas starts, and a high chance he comes on for 5-10 mins

      Open Controls
    3. My neck my back my Saed Kol…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 19 mins ago

      Coming from an arsenal fan I'd say odegaard is still a bit of a wait and see. He comes deep for the ball a lot, smith Rowe looked more lively so far this season but his illness is a bit of a worry. I'd definitely play Livramento as well.

      Open Controls
    4. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 18 mins ago

      Looks ok if you are fine with Odegaard

      Livramento

      Open Controls
    5. Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      Cheers everyone

      Open Controls
  7. My neck my back my Saed Kol…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 18 mins ago

    Torres or Mount on wildcard?

    Open Controls
    1. JUNITED
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      It depends. Chelsea will have good fixtures soon but Torres offers more in short term.

      So it depends whether you have a plan to waste your FT to get rid Torres when Pep starts benching him or no. If you don't want to waste that FT because you have a plan to use it somewhere else then get Mount.

      Open Controls
      1. My neck my back my Saed Kol…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 38 mins ago

        Good points. I think I'll be doing Ronaldo to Lukaku GW7 for sure, then possibly shaw to a Chelsea defender and would like mount for that run also ideally. It's a tough call though.

        Open Controls
  8. Champions League Varane
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 16 mins ago

    Lukaku is going to haul this week. No Martinez Konsa Mings or Buendia for Villa. I’d love to get him and Ronaldo.

    Open Controls
    1. Sleepless in Settle FPL
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      Still have Hause Tuanzebe Bailey Ramsey Traore

      Open Controls
    2. Khark
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      I prefer Lukaku over C.Ron this week. It's just the 2 gameweeks after before his nice run which are a little dodgey.

      Open Controls
  9. Danno - Emre Canada
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 15 mins ago

    Morning all, Jota and and Bissouma or Sarr and Dele/Bergjwin? Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      Jota Biss

      Open Controls
  10. RedJive79
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 10 mins ago

    GTG?

    Sanchez
    TAA / Shaw / Ayling
    Salah/ Benrahma / Jota / Mahrez
    Toney / CR7 (c) / Antonio

    Foster / Livra / Gilmour / Amartey

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  11. Jässi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 9 mins ago

    Is it better to take -8 to fix issues in the squad and save WC for next international break, or simply play it now?

    Open Controls
    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      think this is your call lad. Its early days but - 8 hit ouch...

      Open Controls
    2. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      No difference in taking -8 now and playing WC later, or playing a WC now and taking a -8 later. I would say if a -8 fixes all your problems, then do it.

      Open Controls
    3. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours ago

      -8 is better than wc

      Open Controls
  12. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 9 mins ago

    Which would you get in on WC?

    a Jota (got Salah & TAA)

    b. Mount ( no other CHE assets)

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 16 mins ago

        cheers

        Open Controls
  13. King Kohli
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 7 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit here?

    Sanchez
    Shaw Ayling Webster
    Salah Son Jota Benrahma
    Ronaldo Ings Antonio
    4m Gilmour Livra Tsimi

    0 FT 0.3 ITB

    A. Son to Greenwood
    B. Ings to DCL
    C. Don't take a hit

    Open Controls
  14. Vertigo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 5 mins ago

    Captaincy poll's not very helpful as today stands, is it?

    If all 20.3% of Ronaldo's current owners decide to captain him, his EO still doesn't match Bruno's should nobody bother to captain him, and actually suggests Salah is the standout pick.

    Obviously only fear dictates whether that matters or not, but still, it's not entirely without merit leaving Ronaldo alone if you had any doubts.

    Open Controls
  15. Pompel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 57 mins ago

    Just did some quick back of the envelope evaluation on the value of going with three big hitters, based on RMT ratings for GWs 4 through 18. Looking at the four big hitters Salah, Lukaku and Ronaldo, their projected ppm value over those 15 GWs are at 7.87, 6.34 and 5.87 repsectively. So Salah as expected should still be in our teams as expected, but should we double up with Ronaldo and Lukaku? If you captain all you big hitters 1/3 of matches, the value of Ronaldo would be 7.6 and for Lukaku 8.4. If selecting only one of them to double up with Salah, their value would be 8.6 and 9.5. Now, looking at a few popular midfielders over same period, Raphina is at 9.15 ppm, Benrahma at 8.67, Sarr at 9.11 , Son at 7.6 and Mount at 8.09. Even more interesting is looking at popular defender picks. E.g. Dias is at 9.61 ppm, R.James at 11.25 ppm (even if not playig GW4), Shaw at 9.01 and Semedo at 8.89.

    So based on this rather crude analysis, it supports that 2 big hitters is the best strategy, and use extra funds on premium defenders and low mid-price range mids.

    Disclaimer: Wouldn't be surprised at all if Ronaldo significantly outscores his projected RMT points

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      What I want to know is why the RMT is so damn hard on Traore? He is not that bad of a finisher as everyone makes out.

      Based on this analysis, would a squad with a single premium not be optimal then? This is something I would like to do, and will do if Jimenez is somehow cleared.

      Open Controls
      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        Dunno about Traore, but I observe people saying he can't hit a barn door

        Value wise 1 single big hitter e.g. Salah could be superior, but comes at a risk. If he's out, no direct transfer Ronaldo/Lukaku/Kane. And having two big hitters to swap armband could increase effective ppm

        Open Controls
        1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 hours, 53 mins ago

          I think Salah (as I have him) to Lukaku in 7 (requiring a double transfer or hit) to Kane in 12 and then Ronaldo in 16 (or Ronaldo directly in 12) would be a strong single premium setup that potentially takes you to end of February.

          I think the benefits of double or treble premium are a fallacy. It's just something FPL managers have convinced themselves is good without basis. Explain to me how two rotating GKs is a complete no-no (correctly), and yet having two or even three rotating captains, which follows the exact same principle and soaks up massive funds that you don't have at the start, is optimal?

          Open Controls
  16. McSlu
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 38 mins ago

    Jota or Greenwood??

    Sanch
    TAA, regulion, tierny (williams, livra)
    salah, benny, torres, X (allan)
    DCL, Ron, Antonio

    Open Controls
  17. Chris BME
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    33 mins ago

    Two free transfers, going to bite the bullet and sell Fernandes and Wilson to get to Renaldo. Can't get to the 7plus group so midfield is between Sarr and Gray?

    Open Controls
  18. Bobby's Teeth
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Hey legends, hope you are all having a great Friday. Couple of questions that I could use help with:

    1. Any news on Son's fitness?
    2. Traore - still a troll or worthy of consideration?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.