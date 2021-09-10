Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 4?

The Fantasy Premier League (FPL) captaincy debate for Gameweek 4 has been completely turned on its head by the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) at Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side host Newcastle United on Saturday, thrusting their assets into the spotlight, but there are other options on the radar too, including Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m), Mohamed Salah (£12.5m), Harry Kane (£12.3m) and of course, the in-form Michail Antonio (£7.9m).

First, we will assess the fallout of the Gameweek 4 captain poll, before then analysing the leading candidates, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Unsurprisingly, Ronaldo is the runaway leader in this week’s captain poll, gaining 42.7% of votes so far, with Salah currently sitting in second, backed by 17.95%.

Fernandes occupies third place with 9.85% of votes, with the top-five list completed by Lukaku and Antonio, with 7.53% and 4.25% respectively.

CRISTIANO RONALDO AND BRUNO FERNANDES

HOW HAS CAPTAIN SENSIBLE PERFORMED SO FAR THIS SEASON?

Gameweek 1st 2nd 3rd 1 Salah (17) Fernandes (20) Mane (3) 2 Salah (3) Fernandes (1) Mane (8) 3 Son (10) Antonio (11) Fernandes (2)

