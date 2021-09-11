1867
Dugout Discussion September 11

Ronaldo starts and City unchanged again: FPL Gameweek 4 team news

1,867 Comments
There are six Premier League matches kicking off simultaneously this afternoon but there is only one place to begin with the team news.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes his first start for Manchester United since re-signing from Juventus last month and is one of two changes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made to his starting XI from Gameweek 3.

Nemanja Matic also returns, with Fred dropping to the bench.

The Red Devils’ opponents, Newcastle United, make four changes to the side that drew 2-2 with Southampton last time out.

Callum Wilson is injured, with Joelinton replacing him up top.

Fabian Schar, Federico Fernandez and Jacob Murphy also make way, with Isaac Hayden, Ciaran Clark and Javier Manquillo recalled.

As for the ‘noisy neighbours’, Pep Guardiola has named an unchanged team for the third match in a row.

Brendan Rodgers makes three alterations from the Leicester side that begun the win at Norwich, with Ryan Bertrand and Jannik Vestergaard making their first Leicester starts. Timothy Castagne is also recalled.

Daniel Amartey, Ricardo Pereira and Luke Thomas drop out.

Ralph Hasenhuttl makes two tweaks to the Southampton team that salvaged a point at Newcastle, with Nathan Redmond and Romain Perraud brought in for the benched Che Adams and Kyle Walker-Peters.

West Ham boss David Moyes keeps faith with the same side for the fourth game in a row, with recent signings Kurt Zouma, Nikola Vlasic and Alex Kral all among the substitutes.

Watford make two changes from their 1-0 defeat by Spurs before the break. Both are at full-back, with Danny Rose and Jeremy Ngakia ousting Craig Cathcart and Adam Masina.

Wolves are unchanged again.

Mikel Arteta makes seven changes from the 5-0 defeat at Man City.

Kieran Tierney, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are the only four players to keep their places.

Aaron Ramsdale and Takehiro Tomiyasu make their debuts, while Emile Smith Rowe is only a substitute.

Daniel Farke makes four changes from his side’s last outing. Christos Tzolis, Lukas Rupp, Kieran Dowell and Andrew Omobamidele start, with Ben Gibson, Billy Gilmour, Milot Rashica and Todd Cantwell dropping to the bench.

Brentford make one change from the side that drew 1-1 at Aston Villa as Shandon Baptiste makes his first Premier League start, with Saman Ghoddos dropping to the bench.

Brighton hand a debut to Spain international defender Marc Cucurella, with Joel Veltman and Danny Welbeck also recalled.

GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tierney, White, Gabriel, Saka, Odegaard, Aubameyang, Maitland-Niles, Tomiyasu, Pepe, Lokonga

Subs: Leno, Partey, Lacazette, Smith Rowe, Soares, Tavares, Chambers, Mari, Martinelli

Norwich XI: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Rupp, Dowell, Tzolis, Lees-Melou, Williams, Pukki, Kenny McLean, Omobamidel

Subs: Gunn, Gibson, Gilmour, Cantwell, Kabak, Normann, Rashica, Sorensen, Idah

Brighton: Sanchez, Webster, Duffy, Dunk, Cucurella, Veltman, Lallana, Bissouma, Welbeck, Trossard, Maupay.

Subs: Steele, Scherpen, Roberts, March, Alzate, Richards, Locadia, Roberts, MacAllister.

Brentford: Raya, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Henry, Janelt, Norgaard, Canos, Baptiste, Toney, Mbeumo.

Subs: Fernandez, Thompson, Ghoddos, Jensen, Onyeka, Zanka, Forss, Wissa, Roerslev.

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Bertrand, Albrighton, Ndidi, Tielemans, Barnes, Vardy, Maddison.

Subs: Ward, Amartey, Ricardo, Evans, Dewsbury-Hall, Soumaré, Daka, Lookman, Iheanacho.

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus, Torres, Grealish.

Subs: Carson, Stones, Ake, Sterling, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Foden

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, Pogba, Matic, Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo.

Subs: Heaton, Bailly, Dalot, Lindelof, Fred, Lingard, Mata, van de Beek, Martial

Newcastle XI: Woodman, Manquillo, Hayden, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Willock, Longstaff, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin.

Subs: Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Krafth, Fernandez, Murphy, Darlow, Gayle, White.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Livramento, Stephens, Salisu, Perraud, Elyounoussi, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Djenepo, Redmond, Armstrong

Subs: Forster, Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Adams, Broja, Tella, Diallo, Bednarek, Valery

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Zouma, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Vlasic, Noble, Diop, Fredericks, Kral

Watford XI: Bachmann, Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Sierralta, Rose, Etebo, Sarr, Sissoko, Kucka, Bonaventure, King.

Subs: Louza, Cleverley, Masina, Sema, Cathcart, Tufan, Kabasele, Hernandez, Elliot.

Wolves XI: Jose Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Nelson Semedo, Neves, Joao Moutinho, Marcal, Trincao, Jimenez, Traore.

Subs: Hoever, Ait Nouri, Daniel Podence, Mosquera, Boly, Silva, Ruddy, Hwang, Dendoncker.

1,867 Comments Post a Comment
  1. CrouchDown
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Coufal + Benrahma > Marcal + Raph?

    Open Controls
    1. Moose™
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Same moves here..

      But, add on Antonio > Bamford too!

      Open Controls
    2. Manani
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      did west ham look that bad?

      Open Controls
  2. StevenW
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Pogba & Ings -> Ronaldo & Traore -8, looks like a fail! Bloody pogba!

    Open Controls
  3. Gunneryank
    6 mins ago

    Thanks be to you, FPL gods, for the keeper cleanie and the 2 cleanies on my bench, for the cost of sending off a starting defender in the 11th minute.

    Open Controls
  4. dshv
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Dier to who..

    Antonio will be benched for that wildcard…

    Have: taa shaw tsimikas*dier*ayling

    Open Controls
    1. Gunneryank
      1 min ago

      Maybe catch Marcal's inevitable price rise? Wolves having a nice run of solid defense...and they only just now started getting returns on it.

      Open Controls
  5. Moose™
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Sanchez Steele

    TAA Shaw Coufal* Tsimi* Livramento

    Salah Bruno Gray Benny* Gilmour*

    CR7 Antonio* Scarlett

    1FT & 0.3ITB

    A. WC
    B. -4
    C. -8

    Open Controls
  6. We Go Again
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bruno + Antonio -> Ronaldo + ??? (8.4M)

    Open Controls
    1. noahzark22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Doucoure

      Open Controls
    2. We Go Again
      • 7 Years
      just now

      WC Antonio back in GW7 so will be out of my team for GW6 basically

      Open Controls
    3. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Havertz

      Open Controls
  7. Joey Tribbiani
    5 mins ago

    Son & Antonio to Raphinha & Ronaldo, looks tasty 😛

    Open Controls
  8. Gunneryank
    5 mins ago

    Is it time we start taking Pogba seriously then?

    Open Controls
    1. noahzark22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'll take a 25 assist season from a 7.7 mid

      Open Controls
    2. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I sold this GW, so it was no surprise really

      Open Controls
    3. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Owner, no idea - was seeing how I could get rid just before the first assist

      Open Controls
    4. Moose™
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Bruno to Pogba might give is the funds to upgrade other spaces..

      Open Controls
  9. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Just seen Auba goal, how on earth was that not disallowed for offside?!

    Open Controls
  10. as33
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Best Mahrez replacement?

    Open Controls
    1. Manani
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      thinking Raphinna myself just to free up some money

      Open Controls
    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      anyone

      Open Controls
  11. Manani
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Antonio > Bamford
    or
    Mahrez + Antonio > Raphinna + DCL (-4)

    Open Controls
  12. billnats
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Son injury and Antonio suspension… which way to go:
    A) Vardy & Pogba
    B) Salah & Denis

    Watford and Liverpool have some great fixtures coming up. But Vardy & Pogba makes sense to me despite United’s fixtures

    Open Controls
  13. Isco Disco
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Absolutely delighted with Marcal today.
    So glad I went him over Semedo. Never believed the qualities of Semedo anyways

    Open Controls

