FFScout nominated in Football Content Awards – voting closes tonight

Voting closes this evening in the Football Content Awards 2021, where Fantasy Football Scout are shortlisted in two categories: ‘Best in Fantasy Football – Editorial’ and ‘Best in Fantasy Football – Podcast’.

It’s a huge honour to be up for the awards and a great big thank you is owed to those of you who nominated us and to those who have already voted.

If you do want to vote for Fantasy Football Scout to win either award and haven’t done so already, then you can cast your ballot by CLICKING HERE and selecting ‘Best in Fantasy Football’ from the drop-down menu.

Alternatively, you can fill out the simple forms below (the top one for editorial, the second for podcast).

The editorial team would also like to thank all of our authors, who have helped contribute to the broadest and most comprehensive programme of articles in the Fantasy Football community.

During the regular season, Fantasy Football Scout readers can enjoy at least four articles every day (usually more) and a minimum of 28 every week.

Across the whole campaign, our paid subscribers also have access to 150+ Members articles with enhanced data analysis.

So much of this content is free to the public and we are delighted that so many in the Fantasy community are able to enjoy it – although we also offer plenty of exclusive content to our Premium Members.

Our regular offerings include:

  • Scout Notes – Detailed FPL match reports on every match of the Gameweek, every Gameweek.
  • Team news round-ups (in article and podcast form) and predicted line-ups for every club, every Gameweek.
  • The Scout Squad – Our writers select their best options for the upcoming Gameweek
  • The Scout Picks – Our best XI for every Gameweek
  • The Watchlist – Our best medium-term FPL picks
  • Spot the Differential – Picking out three realistic assets owned by less than 5% of managers
  • Frisking the Fixtures – A regular analysis of the changing fixture landscape
  • Pro Pundits – Regular strategy advice from FPL’s top writers
  • Captain Sensible – A weekly data comparison of the best captains for every Gameweek
  • Big Numbers – A regular analysis of the Gameweek’s best stats
  • Team Reveals – Drafts and pre-deadline team reveals from top FPL managers
  • Scout Reports/Moving Targets – Analysis of key new signings in FPL
  • Scoutcast – Joe, Seb and Andy preview the upcoming Gameweek in their weekly Scoutcast podcast and video
  • Numerous other videos and podcasts, from Meet the Manager to Ted Talks FPL
OTHER GAMES COVERED
  • Sky Fantasy Football
  • Fantasy Bundesliga
  • UEFA Champions League Fantasy
  • Sorare
  • Fantasy5

NOMINATED FOR ‘BEST IN FANTASY FOOTBALL’ AT THE FOOTBALL CONTENT AWARDS 2021

2021 Finalists Announced - Football Content Awards

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT BY
CLICKING HERE.

  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    why was gilmour dropped yesterday? thanks

    1. mcpoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      https://www.eveningnews24.co.uk/sport/norwich-city/canaries-ncfc-arsenal-daniel-farke-selection-policy-revealed-8316382

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        thank you

      2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Great find. Thanks. Gilmour and Williams in my 11 next GW.

    2. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      58 mins ago

      Cheers should be safe now

    3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      57 mins ago

      Gilmour and Williams are an integral part of my 11 next GW.

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        going places 😉

        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Hahaha! Benching Antonio. Gilmour was always a part of the plan this GW.

  2. Lord of Ings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Are you guys keeping or selling Antonio?

    1. mcpoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      47 mins ago

      I think I'll keep and sell Toney instead.

      1. Corona is not good 4 U
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        Who will you buy for Toney?

        1. mcpoop
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Probably Pukki, then I'll probably do Torres to a 5.5/6 and upgrade Antonio to Lukaku.

    2. Joey Tribbiani
      • 1 Year
      47 mins ago

      Already gone

    3. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      46 mins ago

      I was planning to bench him anyway

    4. FPL Pillars
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      Keeping

    5. svgcr
      • 9 Years
      41 mins ago

      Regardless of the RC, is Bamford a better option for the next few GWs?

      I leaning towards yes based on fixtures.

      1. Lord of Ings
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Then again Antonio is the better player
        And the fixtures aren’t terrible for Antonio either

    6. Gunneryank
      37 mins ago

      Keeping.

    7. Mo Mane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      only one week banned so keeping!! made a profit on him and don't want to lose money buying him back!

  3. mcpoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Anyone thinking of just keeping Antonio. The game he will miss is hardly one where'd you'd expect him to haul and the 2 afterwards are decent.

    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Yes- I am keeping. keeping an eye on his form with many upcoming games.

      1. mcpoop
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        If anything not playing MU may mean he'll be fresh for the next games.

        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Not really. Moyes insinuated he'll play the Europa tie now.

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Makes sense.

  4. drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Best option

    A. Antonio>bamford
    B. Antonio and Bruno > Ronaldo and mount -4

    Open Controls
    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      B

    2. mcpoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      2, as Ronaldo is the standout captain for gw6.

  5. Frosti
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Decided to push the WC button after Ronaldo's double yestertday.

    Trying to fit in Salah, Lukaku and Ronaldo was tough but I think it's not too unbalanced.

    Sanchez / Steele

    Cancelo, James, White, Duffy, Livramento

    Salah, Torres, Benrahma, Gallagher, Mendy

    Ronaldo, Lukaku, Antonio

    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Looks good. when Cancelo gets rested, you dont have great cover. Lack of TAA hurts. Rest of the team is very good

    2. Collie01
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      It certainly isn't bad, but I can see a worst case scenario where Cancelo, James, Torres are benched/rotated around CL matches, and Benramha has to be a slight doubt around gametime with Europa starting also. You could even be left with something like:

      Sanchez
      White, Duffy, Livramento
      Salah, Benrahma, Gallagher, Mendy
      Ronaldo, Lukaku, Antonio.

      1. Frosti
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Yeah the city players and James are probably my biggest concern, i think they both all get rotated just hope it ends up being across separate game weeks. Will probably leave it in place for a few and see if anyone nails a place in either backline.

      2. Frosti
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Fitting in TAA was a stretch too far with the 3 big hitters it really hurt the rest of the squad, Might still get Robbo instead of cancelo for pool defence cover but he won't offer nearly as much going forwards as TAA

  6. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (2730 teams)

    Current safety score = 24 with autosubs
    Top score = 77
    LMS average = 41.38 (-1.69) = 39.69
    Players played = 8.09/12.0
    Captains played = 69.17%

    2 games left.

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    1. Khark
      • 6 Years
      41 mins ago

      Do people get removed from the league if they fall below the safety score?

      1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        39 mins ago

        yes once GW is over.

        1. Khark
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Sweet. I've noticed new people joining this week? Do they just get removed aswell?

      2. Gunneryank
        39 mins ago

        yes

      3. Jack Burton
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        38 mins ago

        Yes knock out competition

    2. FPL Pillars
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      Can sleep walk these early stages but get to GW30 things get dicey

      Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Depends on your style of play. If you like to take risks you can easily fall in the first few rounds

        Open Controls
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Last season I took a bunch of hits to set up my squad for the future one week. Forgot about LMS!

  7. balint84
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Recommended under 6.0 midfielder?

    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      A couple are about to take the field.

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        6 not an option?

        1. balint84
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Defo yes

          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            sarr for me

  8. drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Best midfield option for 7.5 or less ?

    1. balint84
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Greenwood?

      1. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        7.7

    2. Collie01
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I've just been having a look and Raphinha, Mount, Zaha, Pepe, Traore, Trossard, Saka, Sarr are the possibilities.

      1. Collie01
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        And Torres of course.

        1. drughi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Torres not likely to loose his place ?

          1. Collie01
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Possibly, but he's certainly an option.

            Raphinha probably the best option.

            1. drughi
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              Got Raphinha already

    3. balint84
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Then Torres

  9. Lord of Ings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Gray adama or sarr?
    Planning to play Brandon Williams and it kinda sucks when I’ve a defender and attackers in the same game from opposite teams.
    I feel sarr is the best option but could give gray a try?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      great fixtures for sarr imo

    2. Khark
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Defender v attacker happens. You can't go 38gameweeks without it happening. Pick players for a run of fixtures, don't settle for Gray just because you don't like the first fixture of Sarr.

  10. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Forest need a new manager ASAP

    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      56 mins ago

      Decent goalie might be worth looking for to start with

    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      52 mins ago

      John Terry is making enquiries

      1. Gunneryank
        33 mins ago

        "Now there's a name i've not heard in a long, long time"

  11. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    What is with Benrahma? Two weeks ago everyone transfered him in. Now everyone seems to transfer him out. Is this not crazy?

    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      27 mins ago

      Nothing is crazy in FPL.

      1. ThisTimeNxtYrRodney
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Any news on FFS H2H leagues and fixtures yet, magic man. No update for 3 weeks isnt what I expected. Please, at least comment and let us know what the problem is. Like many others it's becoming very frustrating not knowing your opponents.

    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      Two weeks ago was too late. I had him from GW1 with a clear plan to sell him when Europa starts. Which I will do this week.

      1. Mo Mane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        I like your posts, but disagree with this one...he is 26, in form, he should be able to play 2 games a week, you really think EL will have such and effect?

        1. fish&chips
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          I think it's more a case of how it affects WHU as a whole. Historically teams with thin squads have struggled in the league when also contesting EL. So if WHU are struggling, Benny probably isn't scoring points either

        2. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          I'm not saying he can't; I'm expecting the manager to rotate the midfield for the 2 competitions. We'll see, but I'm ready to ship him out for someone with 2 jammy fixtures before my focus turns to Chelsea.

    3. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      FPL Mgrs are a fickle bunch 🙂

  12. Tinfoil Deathstar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Knee-jerk thoughts with £0.1 ITB?:

    A) Antonio and Benrahma -> Jimenez + Raphinha for -4
    B) Antonio and Benrahma -> Bamford + Traore for -4
    C) Bench Antonio for White

    Team is:
    Sanchez
    TAA - Coady - Christensen (White, Livra)
    Salah - Jota - Torres - Benrahma (Allan)
    Ronaldo - DCL - Antonio

    1. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      just now

      C: White v bur is a good shout. A I like also, but Ant has good & then decent fixtures following his ban.

      Good moniker btw

  13. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    What to do with this horror show?

    Sánchez, Foster
    Alexander-Arnold, Shaw, Marcal, White, Ayling
    Salah, Jota, Greenwood, Benrahma, Gilmour
    Ronaldo, Antonio, Toney

    one free transfers and 0.4 in the bank.

    I will loose Toney, but give Benrahma and Antonio another chance.

    Thank you!

    1. Tinfoil Deathstar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Far from a horror show. Could move Toney to Pukki.

  14. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    think i m going heavy keeper in my wc team. enough of 2 pointers every week! just felt like sharing 🙂

    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      You must have the wrong keeper. 4.5 Sanchez has got many of us 2 clean sheets already.

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 7 Years
        22 mins ago

        i m terrible at picking keepers yes 🙂 went bachmann...

        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          Haha. Ditto! I went Marti -> Batman, rather than Sa this week 🙂 Next 2 fixtures are good though, then wc gw7

        2. Pep bites Kun
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Edouard 'the cat' Mendy looks great btw if you can stretch to 6m. Sa at 5.0. Sanchez is delivering, but I seem to be allergic to him.

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      Who did you get in?

  15. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    How are fellow Salah cappers feeling?

    1. Gunneryank
      31 mins ago

      Not capping but triple Pool has me vibrating with excitement.

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      Capped Ronaldo but have that feeling Salah is going to make me regret not giving him the armband...

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Wish I felt that way. I meant to cap Ronaldo but missed the deadline somehow.

  16. Hint
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Would you WC this? I was hoping to wait til gw7 but tempted to just pull the trigger and bring the Chelsea lads in early - I don't see Spurs as a huge challenge for them.

    Flagged the players I'd want to change

    Sanchez - Gunn

    TAA Shaw* Ayling Tsimikas* Livramento

    Bruno* Benrahma* Salah Greenwood Brownhill*

    Toney* DCL Antonio*

  17. FPL Pillars
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    You’re already up on Antonio cappers 🙂

    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Got a ML rival who captained Son. The relief he must have felt when he realised Son was injured and his vice-cap was..... Antonio!

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Ouch

  18. Sparkys Barmy Army
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    What to do with this lot?

    Bachmann (Foster)
    TAA - Dias - Shaw (White - Williams)
    Bruno - Son - Mahrez - Greenwood - Gray
    DCL - Antonio (Scarlett)

    Wanting to hold off on WC until GW7 and if Son is back then its not a bad team just missing the big hitters

  19. Milkman Bruno
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    BBC are showing that Yeboah volley against Liverpool back in the day. What a strike it was

    1. fantasyfog
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      He scored a few that season, Google him if you're too young to remember

      1. Milkman Bruno
        1 min ago

        Oh I’m well old enough unfortunately!

        1. fantasyfog
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Guessed you were

    2. Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      That was a screamer alright.

    3. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Had most of the goal of the season entries that year

  20. fantasyfog
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Is Lukaku scoring more points than Trent over the season? I'm saying no, or at the very least it will be very very close, trying to justify not getting Lukaku at the expense of Trent

    1. Harry the Hack
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      28 mins ago

      of course he will

    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      He will, but he's almost twice the price so it's a bit of a daft comparison.

      1. fantasyfog
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        He's the only sensible route to Lukaku, I have Ron and Salah, would love Lukaku but not at the expense of team balance, that was my point

        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Trent should be untouchable. The key point is a squad ought to have two premiums, not more, not less. One of CR7, Lukaku and Salah have to miss out. You can play the fixtures and hokey-cokey them, but all in at once is very sub-optimal, imo.

          1. fish&chips
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Agree with this. Lukaku looks in great form but I still think it makes sense to wait until GW7 personally as Salah and Ronny have the fixture before then

          2. fantasyfog
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Yeah agreed

    3. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      Absolutely

    4. Gunneryank
      27 mins ago

      Lukaku is probably one of the few players who will outscore Trent without much difficulty.

    5. Atletico Junior
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      You have to compare the whole combo…
      Lukaku + 4.5 defender surely beats TAA + 4.5 forward or Mid

      1. fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        How about TAA and an 8.5m mid / Fwd which is the fair comparison. I'd back TAA

  21. Dammit_182
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Getting regret from not WC this week. I could squeeze ‘the big 3’ but want to know which of these trio’s is best:

    1) Trent, Greenwood, Pucki

    2) Marcel, grey, Ronaldo

    Thanks

  22. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Need a few goals & an assist from Bamford today, nice differential.

  23. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Can I just say how much I appreciate Bielsa and Klopp. Most predictable lineups in the league. I didn't even bother to check.

    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      Look at their benches and it all becomes clear.

    2. Gunneryank
      19 mins ago

      Plus i like them just in general too. Hard to root against Klopp.

  24. Rival Sons Blackberry Smoke
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Wish I had ditched Mahrez on Friday, but oh well.

    Anyway, 2 FT this week. Mahrez and Toney out.

    Which 2 (1 striker 1 midfield) would you bring in with £12.3 mill to spend???? Would appreciate thoughts.

    FYI I have - Salah, Fernandes, Benrahma, Bissouma, DCL, Antonio

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Raphina and Dennis …

      1. Rival Sons Blackberry Smoke
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Yeah.... I like Raphina just not sure on Watford at all......

    2. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      I feel for you. I nearly kept him too but so glad I finally kicked him out. You won't regret it.

  25. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour ago

    Good afternoon everyone!!! I have nothing in the bank, considering these moves…. Antonio and Mendy(4.4) to Raphinha and Broja and play 3-5-2, would free me up 0.6 to play with the week after too, and leave me with a front 7 of Salah, Jota, Greenwood, Sarr, Raphinha, DCL and Ronaldo and benching Broja.

    Good idea???

  26. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    59 mins ago

    Should be loads of goals in this, expecting a Salah haul.

    1. Salah’s Sonnet
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Cue the 1-0

  27. theoldgit
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    56 mins ago

    A Matip hat -trick would be nice.

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      ain’t happening

  28. Cojones of Destiny
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    feels there will be at least one penalty given in this game

  29. Trophé Mourinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    We need Raph and Jota goals

