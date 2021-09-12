FFScout nominated in Football Content Awards – voting closes tonight

Voting closes this evening in the Football Content Awards 2021, where Fantasy Football Scout are shortlisted in two categories: ‘Best in Fantasy Football – Editorial’ and ‘Best in Fantasy Football – Podcast’.

It’s a huge honour to be up for the awards and a great big thank you is owed to those of you who nominated us and to those who have already voted.

If you do want to vote for Fantasy Football Scout to win either award and haven’t done so already, then you can cast your ballot by CLICKING HERE and selecting ‘Best in Fantasy Football’ from the drop-down menu.

Alternatively, you can fill out the simple forms below (the top one for editorial, the second for podcast).

The editorial team would also like to thank all of our authors, who have helped contribute to the broadest and most comprehensive programme of articles in the Fantasy Football community.

During the regular season, Fantasy Football Scout readers can enjoy at least four articles every day (usually more) and a minimum of 28 every week.

Across the whole campaign, our paid subscribers also have access to 150+ Members articles with enhanced data analysis.

So much of this content is free to the public and we are delighted that so many in the Fantasy community are able to enjoy it – although we also offer plenty of exclusive content to our Premium Members.

Our regular offerings include:

Scout Notes – Detailed FPL match reports on every match of the Gameweek, every Gameweek.

Team news round-ups (in article and podcast form) and predicted line-ups for every club, every Gameweek.

The Scout Squad – Our writers select their best options for the upcoming Gameweek

The Scout Picks – Our best XI for every Gameweek

The Watchlist – Our best medium-term FPL picks

Spot the Differential – Picking out three realistic assets owned by less than 5% of managers

Frisking the Fixtures – A regular analysis of the changing fixture landscape

Pro Pundits – Regular strategy advice from FPL’s top writers

Captain Sensible – A weekly data comparison of the best captains for every Gameweek

Big Numbers – A regular analysis of the Gameweek’s best stats

Team Reveals – Drafts and pre-deadline team reveals from top FPL managers

Scout Reports/Moving Targets – Analysis of key new signings in FPL

Scoutcast – Joe, Seb and Andy preview the upcoming Gameweek in their weekly Scoutcast podcast and video

Numerous other videos and podcasts, from Meet the Manager to Ted Talks FPL

OTHER GAMES COVERED

Sky Fantasy Football

Fantasy Bundesliga

UEFA Champions League Fantasy

Sorare

Fantasy5

