The best Adam Webster replacements in Sky Fantasy

Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to be partnering with Sky Sports Fantasy Football this season – bringing you even more content on the popular, free-to-enter game.

Our resident experts Luke Williams and Niall Murphy will be recording videos every week throughout the season and will each be writing monthly articles, so you will get the very best insight and advice on these pages.

This week, Luke tackles the Aaron Webster injury issue suffered by many a Sky manager post-Overhaul. Even if you do not own Webster, the replacements should appeal as budget options in the coming weeks. 

New to Sky Sports Fantasy Football? Read FFScout’s Official Sky Beginner’s Guide to get you started.

Webster, who currently sits in 46% of the top 1k managers’ teams, picked up a hamstring injury against Brentford at the weekend.

At the time of writing this piece, there have been no updates on his likely length of absence – so initially it seems wise to wait on further news.

If Webster was in line to return for his single matchday on September 27 against Crystal Palace then holding him would be my preference, simply because I expect him to be the best player at his price or below over the season, and swapping out low-impact assets isn’t usually an efficient use of transfers. 

However, if we assume the worst and it’s a month or more out, then moving on seems wise.

My top targets are listed below…

Connor Gallagher (7.3m)

If you can find the spare 0.3m and have a midfield position free or even if you have other issues in your team, then Gallagher currently looks a top target.

The midfield position is often underwhelming in Sky and Gallagher looks the perfect player to slot into an area you don’t really want to spend too much money in. His fixtures don’t look overly appealing but as a long-term hold it shouldn’t deter you, and he also has the benefit of covering the aforementioned September 27 fixture that most of us had Webster earmarked for.

His expected goal involvement (xGI) is 3.22 over the last three games, better than any other Premier League player. More than that, though, he offers bonus points with high tackle numbers and shots on target – a rare asset to have for a player so cheap. 

Shane Duffy (6.6m)

Budget FPL players Duffy and Bissouma 2

My second choice to replace Webster would be Shane Duffy. Whilst this move carries an element of risk due to Duffy’s starts not being cemented, the volume of injury issues in Brighton’s squad coupled with the Ireland international’s performances suggest he could become either a permanent fixture or at least carry us for many weeks to come.

He offers similar passing levels to Webster (currently 56.3 per 90 minutes played) but with added goal threat for a cheaper price. 

Marcal (6.4m)

I have perhaps been guilty of overlooking Marcal until now, but his recent haul certainly got my attention. Bruno Lage has both his full-backs playing extremely high up the pitch and therefore more attacking returns look likely in the coming weeks.

This, coupled with an excellent fixture run and a tendency to pick up tackle bonus (three times in four weeks so far), means that he looks like a very shrewd pick. In fact, he has won 14 tackles so far, which is behind only Cesar Azpilicueta.

My only slight worry would be his injury record and that’s why he finds himself third on my list.  

Liam Cooper (6.9m)

Leeds have had a pretty torrid start, and conceding 11 goals in four games doesn’t scream ‘invest’. 

However, the Whites now embark on a very favourable fixture run and Cooper could serve as a stop-gap with a move back to Webster when he returns. He also offers captaincy coverage this Friday if you require it.

Cooper’s main appeal is high passing numbers. He currently sits at 56.8 passes per 90 minutes despite the tough games and I suspect he will be hitting the 60/70 benchmark for bonus points as the fixtures ease.  

  1. Daghe Munegu
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    I really like Jiménez for the coming fixtures but you all seem to prefer Bamford.

    Can you explain to me why you think he is a better bet ?

    Have a feeling Jiménez is due with all the chances Wolves create

    Open Controls
    1. LikeItLoveIt
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Same dilemma - Bams stats have been better but Wolves have created more chance. Either or Neither could score big both have decent fixtures - so pick your favourite or get both

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Kind of want both tbh

      Open Controls
    3. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      I went Bamford purely cause I have Traore

      Both great options

      Open Controls
    4. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      I feel there is could a psychological barrier for Jimenez, thats why waiting for him to break the deadlock.

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        *there could be a*

        sigh!

        Open Controls
    5. Ruud van Basten
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      I’ve been mulling over this and have decided to go with Wolves, only problem now is that I can’t make my mind up whether to go Jimi or Hwang as Hwang had a great game when he came on at weekend! Any thoughts gents, and ladies?

      Open Controls
    6. Khark
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Jimenez is playing like Harry Kane. He's dropping deep and essentially Traore and Trincao are the strikers with Jimenez as 10, massively puts me off. It could change but the heat maps and stats lean towards Jimenez having a slightly different role under the new mananger. Where as Bamford you just know what you're gonna get, the only issue is Leeds have had a weird start to the season

      Open Controls
      1. Ruud van Basten
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        What about Hwang then, is he likely to be on bench u reckon?

        Open Controls
        1. Khark
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          I imagine to start with he will be, but he will be putting pressure on Traore and Trincao.

          Ive had a little look on wikipedia about Hwang for a striker his goalscoring record for club isn't that great apart from at Salzburg, which is the Austrian league and he did have a certain Haaland as his striking partner. Im a wait and see on him, but he could be a very good option if Traore and Trincao carrying on being scared of the goal.

          Open Controls
    7. tangtastic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      I went for Jiminez. Better stats and from what I've seen, registered higher on the eye test, individually and team wise.

      It is a psychological barrier that is preventing others, which motivated me more to get. If it comes off he is a major differential.

      In more than one game he could have double digits, and I think it's more likely than not we will see a correction in his underperformance during those nice set of fixtures.

      Open Controls
      1. Ruud van Basten
        • 10 Years
        2 hours ago

        Nice one gents, I’m going Jimi

        Open Controls
  2. Mr. O'Connell
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Wildcard decisions

    A) Lukaku, Gray, Gallagher
    Or
    B) Jota, Bamford, Jiminez

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Laurenzo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      I predict B out scores A but with Lukaku captaincy it makes it hard. Maybe still B

      Open Controls
    5. tangtastic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    6. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      I think you've summed it up well and I'm yet to decide on this one.

      Am I right to say A is with Ronaldo and B means neither Rom or Ron?

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 9 Years
        41 mins ago

        A is with the Salah, Rom and Ron.

        B is with Salah and Ron (so still 2 good captaincy picks)

        Open Controls
    7. Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      40 mins ago

      Cheers for the replies. Basically a bit of a headscratcher.

      Open Controls
  3. chelseabrad
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Bachmann
    TAA AWB Coufal
    Salah Bruno Raph Benrahma
    Antonio Toney Ings

    (Foster Veltman Williams Brownhill)

    A) Bruno Toney > Ronaldo Doucore -4
    B) Wildcard
    C) Other

    Open Controls
  4. FOMFF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    1. FT Antonio > Bamford
    2. WC, 0.9 ITB - new signings in ()
    Sanchez, Steele,
    TAA, Shaw, (Rudiger), (Marcal), Manqullio
    Salah, Jota, Greenwood, (Gray), (Gallagher)
    Ronaldo, (Bamford), (4.5)

    Open Controls
  5. Mahjongking
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Do you think esr will start for arsenal or bench again??

    Open Controls
    1. Thinkering like a Boss
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      bench again

      Open Controls
  6. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    What I am noticing about most teams being posted is heavy at the back, Ronaldo and Lukaku up top and Salah plus the budgets in midfield.

    Open Controls
    1. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Seeing this also, that’s why if you’re not going with a Ronaldo, Lukaku & Salah side, nailing your more expensive midfield picks will be so important because they may end up as differentials

      Open Controls
    2. Thinkering like a Boss
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      I'm still think captaining on Premium mid will always the best unless you predicted the attackers gonna get 2 goals or more

      Open Controls
    3. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      yep. better value for the 5-6m defenders long term plus it saves you making defender transfers (hopefully), so if you decide to downgrade one of rom/ron you put that money back into midfield.
      my concern is a lot of wildcard teams will be quite similar starting from this week

      Open Controls
  7. dbeck
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Bruno and Scarlett to Bamford and who?

    I have up to 8m to spend on a mid spot. Do I back the fixtures and get Raphina in, Newcastle are 20th for Xgc conceded and a double up with Bamford could be good. Do I go off pure stats, Pepe maybe is edging this but can we trust Arsenal? Or do i keep it obvious and go with Jota?

    Open Controls
    1. Thinkering like a Boss
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Why you wanna get rid of Bruno and not getting Lukaku at least?

      Open Controls
      1. dbeck
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        I have lukaku and mo already. I am on a 3 premium team plus trent and I dont like the balance. The plan was to give Bruno the newcastle game and then downgrade to spread the funds. Moving also allows me to bench Antonio this week

        Open Controls
        1. Thinkering like a Boss
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 43 mins ago

          What is your full team? 2 FT?

          Open Controls
          1. dbeck
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 40 mins ago

            yeah, 0itb

            Sanchez
            Shaw Trent Coady (Webster, Livra)
            Mbeumo Bruno Mo Sarr Benrhama
            Lukakau Antonio (Scarlett)

            Bruno and Antonio to Ronaldo and Rahpina is on my mind

            Open Controls
            1. Thinkering like a Boss
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 36 mins ago

              Sound good to me tbh. I do that

              Open Controls
  8. Thinkering like a Boss
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Which option is the best FWD under 6.3m?

    1) Pukki
    2) Adams
    3) Welbeck
    4) Hwang
    5) Dennis
    6) Wait for Toney price to drop

    Open Controls
    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      1 is worth a punt

      Open Controls
    2. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      anyway you can go with Dennis for the next 3 then look for Adams when the fixtures turn from GW8?

      Open Controls
    3. Gabbiadini
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Adams is 7.0

      Open Controls
    4. PocketZola
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      i had pukki in on my draft wc

      Open Controls
    5. Thinkering like a Boss
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      I can go Pukki/Dennis, and if that not turn up great, can always go Lukaku -4 of couse

      Open Controls
  9. Thomas Magnum
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Not worrying about them taking up a spot for an attacking player from their side, would you rather Matip or Christensen @ 5 million?

    Open Controls
    1. Thinkering like a Boss
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Christensen

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Chelsea's fixtures looks better on first glance, so I would go for Christensen.

      Open Controls
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Matip is a threat when LFC have set plays as well as corners. Matip for me. Plus, as long as he stays fit, he will start every match.

      Open Controls
      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        at some point soon klopp will rotate him, he simply can't play 3 times a week but maybe he's first choice for PL when fit

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          Cup games Gomez and Konate will feature.

          Open Controls
    4. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Thanks all, I like both @ 5, I think they’ll tick along with 6 pointers nicely but it’s just tough to differentiate between the two

      Open Controls
    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Christensen.

      Open Controls
  10. PocketZola
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    What is the best plan here? wc or roll the tf?

    sanchez
    taa shaw ayling
    salah benrah grealish raph
    toney ronaldo ings

    subs, livra, brownhill, 4.0

    Open Controls
    1. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      No need to WC

      Open Controls
    2. CAVEAT KING
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Let us look at marks out of 10 per player considering form fixtures rotation etc. (5 or above no need to change)
      5
      9 7 6
      9 4 4 6
      5 9 4
      6 4 0
      Now on a WC can you increase values to an average of 7 with those who are below that point
      Ben Gre Ings Tony can be improved but to what extent? Subs not so critical.
      For me the answer is no. Maybe make 1 FT to someone you want to go to.

      Open Controls
  11. chelseabrad
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Bachmann
    TAA AWB Coufal
    Salah Bruno Raph Benrahma
    Antonio Toney Ings

    (Foster Veltman Williams Brownhill)

    A) Bruno & Toney > Ronaldo & Doucoure for -4
    B) Toney & Antonio > Jiminez & Bamford for -4
    C) Toney, Antonio & Bruno > Ronaldo, Jiminez & Gray for -8
    D) Wildcard to this:

    Sanchez Foster
    TAA Marcal Ayling 4.0 3.9
    Salah Raph Gray Doucoure 4.5
    Ronaldo Lukaku Jiminez

    Open Controls
    1. chelseabrad
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Swaying towards B

      Open Controls
    2. Boly Would
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      I'd keep Antonio so probably A for me

      Open Controls
  12. Mahjongking
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Sanchez
    Taa coady james
    Salah pogba raphinha townsend esr
    Auba luk

    Subs steele shaw dennis livra

    Gtg? Will u start shaw and bench esr or?

    Open Controls
    1. Bartowski
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      I wouldn't bench Shaw no, perhaps Townsend given they have Pool away.

      Open Controls
      1. Mahjongking
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Townsend vs aston villa not pool

        Open Controls
        1. Bartowski
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Ah forgot he moved from Palace for a moment there. Esr then.

          Open Controls
  13. Bartowski
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    On Sky Fantasy, would you rather:

    A: Antonio & Shaw to Lukaku & Duffy

    B: Antonio & Benrahma to Bamford & Gallagher

    C: Antonio & Benrahma to Bamford & Duffy (Play 4-3-3)

    Ta.

    Open Controls
  14. Mahjongking
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Anybody starting dennis?

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Currently yes … depends if I make a transfer this week. If not, it’s between Dennis … or defenders white and Williams.

      Open Controls
  15. dmansfield6
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Thoughts on Vardy in a WC?
    And Matip to double Liverpool defence with TAA?

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Avoid Vardy.

      Open Controls
  16. Pedaso Pirates
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Wildcard draft, would really like feedback please:

    Sanchez, Steer
    James, TAA, Shaw, Semedo, Livra
    Salah, Jota, Raphinha, Gray, Bissouma
    Ronaldo, Bamford, Edouard

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.