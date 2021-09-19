989
Dugout Discussion September 19

Ronaldo leads Man Utd line as Pogba set to feature in advanced role

989 Comments
Two Premier League matches kick off at 14:00 BST today – Brighton and Hove Albion v Leicester City and West Ham United v Manchester United.

At Brighton, Graham Potter makes just one change as Adam Webster (£4.5m) is sidelined with a hamstring injury and is replaced by Solly March (£5.4m).

Pascal Gross (£6.0m) is continuing to self-isolate due to Covid-19 regulations, but Enock Mwepu (£5.9m) does return to the bench along with Tariq Lamptey (£4.4m).

As for Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City, Boubakary Soumare (£4.9m) makes his first Premier League start and comes in for Marc Albrighton (£5.4m), while Ricardo Pereira (£5.5m) replaces Timothy Castagne (£5.4m) at right-back.

Meanwhile, Michail Antonio (£7.9m) is suspended for West Ham United after being sent off against Southampton in Gameweek 4. As a result, either Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m) or Nikola Vlasic (£6.0m) will lead the line, with Said Benrahma (£6.4m) and Pablo Fornals (£6.0m) completing David Moyes’ front four.

For Manchester United, Scott McTominay (£5.4m) starts alongside Fred (£5.0m) in a double pivot following groin surgery. That means Paul Pogba (£7.8m) could move back into a more advanced role on the left of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s 4-2-3-1 formation.

Mason Greenwood (£7.7m) starts ahead of Jadon Sancho (£.9.1m) on the right, who drops to the bench along with Donny van de Beek (£5.8m) and Victor Lindelof (£4.9m), both of whom featured in Europe.

GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Duffy, Dunk, March, Lallana, Bissouma, Cucurella, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Burn, Richards, Mwepu, Alzate, Mac Allister, Moder, Connolly

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Bertrand, Tielemans, Ndidi, Soumare, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy

Subs: Ward, Castagne, Dewsbury-Hall, Amartey, Choudhury, Daka, Lookman, Iheahancho, Albrighton

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Vlasic, Benrahma, Fornals, Bowen

Subs: Areola, Masuaku, Dawson, Noble, Kral, Lanzini, Fredericks, Diop, Yamolenko

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Greenwood, Fernandes, Pogba, Ronaldo

Subs: Heaton, Dalot, Matic, Martial, Sancho, Lingard, Bailly, van de Beek, Mata

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

989 Comments
  jackruet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 min ago

    is christensen starting?

    Open Controls
  Lingard's Shin Guards
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Cristiano last minute winner written in the stars

    Open Controls
  Liberate HK - antichinazi
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Chelsea with out Mendy ......

    Open Controls
    Liberate HK - antichinazi
      • 3 Years
      just now

      SONNNNNNNN

      Open Controls
  JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Penaldo at it again

    Open Controls
  Thomas Magnum
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Why's that not a yellow for simulation

    Open Controls
    Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Not a dive, not a pen.

      Open Controls
  NateDog
    1 min ago

    Well I'm sure glad I punted on Chilwell on WC last week and used my ft to move him to James this week

    Open Controls
    mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Tuchel hates Nate Dogg confirmed

      Open Controls
  Khark
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Mendy not playing.

    Fantasy really has been mental this weekend.

    Open Controls
  Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Not all contact in the box is a pen this season.

    Rule change after last season and Sterling in the Euro's.

    Open Controls
  HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Greenwood next on my out list then

    Open Controls
  diesel001
    • 4 Years
    just now

    The pre-season predictions were correct when they said Man Utd would get fewer penalties because of more lenient refereeing.

    Open Controls

