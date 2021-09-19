Ronaldo leads Man Utd line as Pogba set to feature in advanced role

Two Premier League matches kick off at 14:00 BST today – Brighton and Hove Albion v Leicester City and West Ham United v Manchester United.
At Brighton, Graham Potter makes just one change as Adam Webster (£4.5m) is sidelined with a hamstring injury and is replaced by Solly March (£5.4m).
Pascal Gross (£6.0m) is continuing to self-isolate due to Covid-19 regulations, but Enock Mwepu (£5.9m) does return to the bench along with Tariq Lamptey (£4.4m).
As for Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City, Boubakary Soumare (£4.9m) makes his first Premier League start and comes in for Marc Albrighton (£5.4m), while Ricardo Pereira (£5.5m) replaces Timothy Castagne (£5.4m) at right-back.
Meanwhile, Michail Antonio (£7.9m) is suspended for West Ham United after being sent off against Southampton in Gameweek 4. As a result, either Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m) or Nikola Vlasic (£6.0m) will lead the line, with Said Benrahma (£6.4m) and Pablo Fornals (£6.0m) completing David Moyes’ front four.
For Manchester United, Scott McTominay (£5.4m) starts alongside Fred (£5.0m) in a double pivot following groin surgery. That means Paul Pogba (£7.8m) could move back into a more advanced role on the left of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s 4-2-3-1 formation.
Mason Greenwood (£7.7m) starts ahead of Jadon Sancho (£.9.1m) on the right, who drops to the bench along with Donny van de Beek (£5.8m) and Victor Lindelof (£4.9m), both of whom featured in Europe.
GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS
Brighton XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Duffy, Dunk, March, Lallana, Bissouma, Cucurella, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck
Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Burn, Richards, Mwepu, Alzate, Mac Allister, Moder, Connolly
Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Bertrand, Tielemans, Ndidi, Soumare, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy
Subs: Ward, Castagne, Dewsbury-Hall, Amartey, Choudhury, Daka, Lookman, Iheahancho, Albrighton
West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Vlasic, Benrahma, Fornals, Bowen
Subs: Areola, Masuaku, Dawson, Noble, Kral, Lanzini, Fredericks, Diop, Yamolenko
Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Greenwood, Fernandes, Pogba, Ronaldo
Subs: Heaton, Dalot, Matic, Martial, Sancho, Lingard, Bailly, van de Beek, Mata
Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles
Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT
is christensen starting?