Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 6?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have three main captain candidates for Gameweek 6, with Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.7m), Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) and Michail Antonio (£7.9m) all in the conversation.

First, we will assess the fallout of the Gameweek 6 captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Ronaldo dominates the vote so far.

The Portuguese forward, who has produced four goals in three starts since re-signing for Manchester United, has gained 47.57% of total votes from our users at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, second-placed Salah has received 27.72% of votes ahead of his away match against Brentford.

Antonio occupies third place with 7.98%, with the top-five list completed by Romelu Lukaku (£11.6m) and Bruno Fernandes (£11.9m), with 3.52% and 2.35% respectively.

MOHAMED SALAH AND SADIO MANE

HOW HAS CAPTAIN SENSIBLE PERFORMED SO FAR THIS SEASON?

Gameweek 1st 2nd 3rd 1 Salah (17) Fernandes (20) Mane (3) 2 Salah (3) Fernandes (1) Mane (8) 3 Son (10) Antonio (11) Fernandes (2) 4 Ronaldo (13) Salah (8) Lukaku (13) 5 Salah (12) Mane (8) Ronaldo (6)

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT