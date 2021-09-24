Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 6?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have three main captain candidates for Gameweek 6, with Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.7m), Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) and Michail Antonio (£7.9m) all in the conversation.
First, we will assess the fallout of the Gameweek 6 captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.
THE CAPTAIN POLL
Ronaldo dominates the vote so far.
The Portuguese forward, who has produced four goals in three starts since re-signing for Manchester United, has gained 47.57% of total votes from our users at the time of writing.
Meanwhile, second-placed Salah has received 27.72% of votes ahead of his away match against Brentford.
Antonio occupies third place with 7.98%, with the top-five list completed by Romelu Lukaku (£11.6m) and Bruno Fernandes (£11.9m), with 3.52% and 2.35% respectively.
MOHAMED SALAH AND SADIO MANE
HOW HAS CAPTAIN SENSIBLE PERFORMED SO FAR THIS SEASON?
|Gameweek
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|1
|Salah (17)
|Fernandes (20)
|Mane (3)
|2
|Salah (3)
|Fernandes (1)
|Mane (8)
|3
|Son (10)
|Antonio (11)
|Fernandes (2)
|4
|Ronaldo (13)
|Salah (8)
|Lukaku (13)
|5
|Salah (12)
|Mane (8)
|Ronaldo (6)
Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles
Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT
E Mendy is back