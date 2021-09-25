1076
Dugout Discussion September 25

Robertson and Alexander-Arnold return to Liverpool XI as Jota starts again

1,076 Comments
Share

Liverpool’s trip to Brentford is the seventh and final Premier League match of the day.

Kick-off is at 17:30 BST.

After a blank for Cristiano Ronaldo earlier in the day, captainers of Mohamed Salah have a chance to steal a march on those Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who decided against handing the armband to the Egyptian.

  • Robertson and Alexander-Arnold return to Liverpool XI as Jota starts again

Above: Gameweek 6 captaincy and effective ownership stats among the top 10,000 FPL managers

Jurgen Klopp has made four changes to the Liverpool team that beat Crystal Palace 3-0 at Anfield last weekend.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip and Andrew Robertson all return in defence, with Curtis Jones replacing the injured Thiago Alcantara in midfield.

James Milner, Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas make way.

Diogo Jota again leads the line, with Salah and Sadio Mane either side of the Portugal international, but Roberto Firmino is back among the substitutes after a month on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank makes just the one change to the Bees side that won 2-0 at Wolverhampton Wanderers last Saturday.

Frank Onyeka replaces Shandon Baptiste, who drops to the bench.

Ten Brentford players are ever-present starters in the Premier League this season.

GAMEWEEK 6 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raja, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Onyeka, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney.

Subs: Fernandez, Jensen, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Zanka, Baptiste, Bidstrup, Roerslev

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Jones, Salah, Jota, Mane.

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Firmino, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,076 Comments Post a Comment
  1. have you seen cyan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    any move suggestions? 2ft, 0.1 itb

    Ramsdale
    Semedo - TAA - Marcal
    Salah - Jota - Doucoure - Raph - Greenwood
    Auba - Ronaldo

    Foster, Livra, Williams, Scarlett

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      4 mins ago

      Semedo -> Christensen maybe

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        ty

        Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Auba > Vardy

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        im 0.1 off Greenwood>Sarr and Auba>Lukaku 🙁
        Vardy is an option yea

        Open Controls
  2. TheBiffas
    6 mins ago

    39 with Livramento zaha and Sanchez, WC active

    Open Controls
  3. BENOIT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Best option longer term for one of my 8 man draft leagues??

    A) White, 4.4 mid, Jota
    B) Tierney, Gallagher, Mbuemo

    A means only 1 playing sub, but means 2 playing subs.

    Open Controls
    1. BENOIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Anyone? :/

      Open Controls
  4. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    James injury, just looking at it a different way, does this make azpi even more nailed ?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Doesn't CHO also play there?

      Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      3 mins ago

      Is azpi worth 6 mil? I'd go for rudiger if you're playing it safe

      Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Possibly

      Open Controls
    4. Messiah Hazard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Rudiger does seem to be a safe option… Azpi could be preferred in UCL games and CHO might get a run out in easier (on paper) PL games

      Open Controls
    5. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Someone here mentioned Azpi limping imo.

      Open Controls
    6. BENOIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Agree. Same goes for Christensen though!

      Open Controls
  5. Isca Extremadura
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    46 with Semedo & Liv to play

    Open Controls
  6. Willesden Mariner
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Wild Card template

    Sanchez, Foster

    TAA, Dias or Cancelo, Alonso, Rudiger, Livramento

    Salah, Sarr, Benrama, Raph, Townsend or Gray

    Lukaku, Antonio, Toney or Pukki or ASM or other 7.2 or under

    Open Controls
  7. Beautiful Game
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Who do you think is the best asset from Man City?

    Open Controls
    1. The Pesci challenge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Cancelo

      Open Controls
    2. The Mighty Hippo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Cancelo, Dias and Grealish

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Defenders and Grealish

      Open Controls
  8. Pratik
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Should be a low scoring week on avg. You’re fine if you can get 40.

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Red flag with 40

      Open Controls
  9. sirmorbach
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Friends, got the exact money to this WC team before price rises. Hit it?

    Mendy / 4.0
    TAA / Dias / Alonso / Duffy / Livramento
    Salah / Raphinha / Zaha / Sarr / Douglas Luiz
    Lukaku / Antonio / Toney

    Open Controls
    1. The Pesci challenge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes do it if you’re definitely wcing

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        If I may, Mr. Pesci, current team as follows. Definite WC material, right?

        Meslier (4.0)
        TAA / Shaw / Livramento (Marçal, Omobamidele)
        Salah / Jota / Torres / Raphinha / Benrahma
        Antonio / Ronaldo (Obafemi)

        Open Controls
        1. BENOIT
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Not sure that requires a WC tbh

          Open Controls
  10. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Gutted by that Bruno pen miss 🙁

    Open Controls
  11. merin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Who has already activated their WC? How does it look? Do you have both Ronaldo and Lukaku, or just one of them?

    Open Controls
    1. Messiah Hazard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I got both in GW4 WC

      Open Controls
    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Activated it in 4. Have both. One green and two reds.

      Open Controls
  12. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Traore if there was ever a week to bang, it is this one.

    Open Controls
    1. Messiah Hazard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      No please… I sold Jota and Traore to Sarr and Gray this week to be able to afford a Chelsea defender next week

      Open Controls
    2. HIAFL (Howe to Train your D…
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Yup hopefully. Have 4 players in tomorrow's wolves vs Southampton match

      Open Controls
  13. Royal5
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Trent not colse to being worth his price tag atm. Risky to sell surely, but still rather have City or Chelsea defense for sure.

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      *close

      Open Controls
    2. Messiah Hazard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Need Trent for the season… Chelsea and City defense will be rotated. So would get one of them along with Trent

      Open Controls
  14. Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Been scoring 70+ since GW1.

    Currently on 52 with Duffy, Guaita and Livramento left. Can I get 70+ again?

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      just now

      What's the rank now?

      Open Controls
    2. The Pesci challenge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      It’s possible but I can’t see it as you’re hoping for 3 clean sheets

      Open Controls
  15. Lindelol
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Should I press the WC button or wait for one more GW?

    Open Controls
  16. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    How did Ings look today?

    Open Controls
  17. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Sell which 1 for Raphinha?

    A) Greenwood
    B) Jota

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. Messiah Hazard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Isn’t Raphina injured?

      Open Controls
    2. BENOIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  18. FFSbet.com
    • 5 Years
    just now

    57(-8)=49 all out
    Unlucky with Salah + Jota 1vs1 with GK

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.