Robertson and Alexander-Arnold return to Liverpool XI as Jota starts again

Liverpool’s trip to Brentford is the seventh and final Premier League match of the day.

Kick-off is at 17:30 BST.

After a blank for Cristiano Ronaldo earlier in the day, captainers of Mohamed Salah have a chance to steal a march on those Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who decided against handing the armband to the Egyptian.





Above: Gameweek 6 captaincy and effective ownership stats among the top 10,000 FPL managers

Jurgen Klopp has made four changes to the Liverpool team that beat Crystal Palace 3-0 at Anfield last weekend.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip and Andrew Robertson all return in defence, with Curtis Jones replacing the injured Thiago Alcantara in midfield.

James Milner, Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas make way.

Diogo Jota again leads the line, with Salah and Sadio Mane either side of the Portugal international, but Roberto Firmino is back among the substitutes after a month on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank makes just the one change to the Bees side that won 2-0 at Wolverhampton Wanderers last Saturday.

Frank Onyeka replaces Shandon Baptiste, who drops to the bench.

Ten Brentford players are ever-present starters in the Premier League this season.

GAMEWEEK 6 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raja, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Onyeka, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney.

Subs: Fernandez, Jensen, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Zanka, Baptiste, Bidstrup, Roerslev

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Jones, Salah, Jota, Mane.

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Firmino, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi

