Three One Week Punts for GW7

With many of us wildcarding in Gameweek 8, this weekend provides us with a rare opportunity to be a bit more creative with our transfers and really attack Gameweek 7

Chris Wood £6.8mil – Burnley

The New Zealand international was a tight offside call away from his second goal of the season at Leicester last weekend and in GW7 he plays statistically the worst defensive team in the premier league in the shape of Norwich.

They’ve conceded 16 goals in just 6 games so far this season and whilst that in part is down to some unforgiving fixtures, they have also conceded 71 crosses from their right flank which is second-worst in the premier league.

Poised to exploit this weakness is Dwight McNeil who leads the premier league standings in terms of crosses so far this season and with a 10% success rate there’s a good chance Chris Wood can get on the end of one or two of them this weekend. Couple that with the fact that this is a must-win game for Burnley and everything points to a potential haul for a Burnley player.

Daniel Podence £5.5mil – Wolves

It’s easy to forget, but this time last year Daniel Podence was situated in many of our teams as a £5.5 mil enabler after finding some early season form but after a prolonged injury absence and some in and out performances, the diminutive Portuguese winger has fallen out of our consciousness somewhat.

Well this is a game where it sometimes pays to take a speculative punt and after Podence’s first start of the season at Southampton last weekend, he may just be primed to strike against a Newcastle side that has conceded 14 goals in the first six games facing 108 shots in the process, which is the second highest of all teams.

At £5.5 million Podence may just be worth the risk this week, even if you’re not on a wildcard. Now don’t expect him to complete 90 minutes as he rarely does, but in the time he is given I think he may just give Wolves the cutting edge they’ve been missing so far this season.

Kelechi Iheanacho £7.0mil – Leicester

Now make no mistake this is a risk, but the upside could be huge and help you gain a competitive edge over your mini-league rivals.

Before Saturday the Nigerian forwards’ output had been strictly binary, returning only 1 point in the first 5 gameweeks all from the bench, but it was from the bench that he got his assist for the second of Jamie Vardy’s goals against Burnley last time out. Add to that the fact Leicester are misfiring currently and Iheanacho missed the trip to Warsaw in the Europa League on Thursday, due to a document mishap, the well-rested Nigerian might just be the tonic the Foxes need to vanquish Crystal Palace on Sunday.

He’s also dropped to £7.0 Mil and given the form he was in at the back end of last season, 13 goal involvements in 12 games, that price could be a steal.

