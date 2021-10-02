Ronaldo and Pogba benched but Shaw fit to start for Manchester United v Everton

Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.7m) has been left out of the Manchester United starting XI by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the opening Premier League match of Gameweek 7.
The most-owned forward in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is joined by Paul Pogba (£7.8m) on the home bench, with the United boss making three changes from the side that lost to Aston Villa last weekend.
The injured Harry Maguire (£5.4m) is the other player to make way.
“Wednesday night was a big effort, big emotional and physical output, so we needed to freshen it up when it’s an early kick-off.” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on his team selection
Edinson Cavani (£8.4m), Anthony Martial (£7.6m) and Victor Lindelof (£4.8m) are the three players who didn’t start in Gameweek 6 who make the line-up today.
Luke Shaw (£5.4m) is fit to start, meanwhile, having been a doubt for this game because of illness and injury.
Shaw was the most-sold player of Gameweek 7, with just under one million Fantasy managers offloading him.
Above: The most-captained players among the top 10,000 FPL managers
The Everton team news is much more straightforward: head coach Rafael Benitez makes one change from last weekend’s 2-0 win over Norwich City, with youngster Anthony Gordon (£4.5m) starting in place of the injured Alex Iwobi (£5.9m).
GAMEWEEK 7 LINE-UPS
Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Fernandes, Greenwood, Martial, Cavani.
Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Pogba, Ronaldo, Lingard, Sancho, Telles, Matic, van de Beek.
Everton XI: Pickford, Godfrey, Keane, Mina, Digne, Doucoure, Allan, Gordon, Gray, Townsend, Rondon.
Subs: Begovic, Lonergan, Kenny, Holgate, Gbamin, Davies, Branthwaite, Whitaker, Dobbin.
WATCH OUR MATCHDAY LIVE STREAM HERE
Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek
Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles
Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT
Solskjaer grinning like a Cheshire cat!
You’re drawing 1-1 at home to Everton, what is there to smile at?