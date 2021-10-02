1220
Dugout Discussion October 2

Ronaldo and Pogba benched but Shaw fit to start for Manchester United v Everton

1,220 Comments
Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.7m) has been left out of the Manchester United starting XI by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the opening Premier League match of Gameweek 7.

The most-owned forward in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is joined by Paul Pogba (£7.8m) on the home bench, with the United boss making three changes from the side that lost to Aston Villa last weekend.

The injured Harry Maguire (£5.4m) is the other player to make way.

“Wednesday night was a big effort, big emotional and physical output, so we needed to freshen it up when it’s an early kick-off.” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on his team selection

Edinson Cavani (£8.4m), Anthony Martial (£7.6m) and Victor Lindelof (£4.8m) are the three players who didn’t start in Gameweek 6 who make the line-up today.

Luke Shaw (£5.4m) is fit to start, meanwhile, having been a doubt for this game because of illness and injury.

Shaw was the most-sold player of Gameweek 7, with just under one million Fantasy managers offloading him.

Above: The most-captained players among the top 10,000 FPL managers

The Everton team news is much more straightforward: head coach Rafael Benitez makes one change from last weekend’s 2-0 win over Norwich City, with youngster Anthony Gordon (£4.5m) starting in place of the injured Alex Iwobi (£5.9m).

GAMEWEEK 7 LINE-UPS

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Fernandes, Greenwood, Martial, Cavani.

Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Pogba, Ronaldo, Lingard, Sancho, Telles, Matic, van de Beek.

Everton XI: Pickford, Godfrey, Keane, Mina, Digne, Doucoure, Allan, Gordon, Gray, Townsend, Rondon.

Subs: Begovic, Lonergan, Kenny, Holgate, Gbamin, Davies, Branthwaite, Whitaker, Dobbin.

WATCH OUR MATCHDAY LIVE STREAM HERE

1,220 Comments Post a Comment
  thegaffer82
    10 Years
    1 min ago

    Solskjaer grinning like a Cheshire cat!
    You're drawing 1-1 at home to Everton, what is there to smile at?

    Open Controls
    MIGHTY JOE
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      just now

      Unfortunate the camera picked that up…

      Open Controls
    dark91
      5 Years
      just now

      He is happy he didn't lose

      Open Controls
    Milkman Bruno
      just now

      Yeah, this really pi$$ed me off actually. What are you smiling about you fool

      Open Controls
  Rainer
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 Years
    1 min ago

    Two points dropped by the title challengers, Rafa will be disappointed.

    Open Controls
  DycheDycheBaby
    6 Years
    1 min ago

    SIUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU.
    Oh....

    Open Controls
  TomSaints
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 Years
    1 min ago

    Good game, United edged it but looked a bit tired.

    They really need to sort this nonsense Wednesday -> Saturday lunchtime.

    It ruins the games

    Open Controls
    DycheDycheBaby
      6 Years
      just now

      I wouldn't say they edged it at all. Everton deserved a point.

      Open Controls
  PartyTime
    1 min ago

    Siuuuuuu

    Open Controls
  Milkman Bruno
    1 min ago

    It's just getting really hard to watch

    Open Controls
  Gandalf
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 Years
    1 min ago

    Painful gameweek already. Need Sarr, Lukaku, Rudiger blanks to have a chance of avoiding a big red arrow, don't fancy my chances.

    Open Controls
  @FPL_Scorpio
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 Years
    1 min ago

    Ole has got to go come the end of the season.

    Open Controls
  Zilla
    4 Years
    just now

    Season ender this

    Open Controls
  Cok3y5murf
    5 Years
    just now

    Baffling that Ole hasn't been sacked yet. Anyone who thinks otherwise has been fooled by the regular papering over cracks.

    Open Controls
  jackruet
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    just now

    Ronaldo captain, christensen owner, brandon owner with no sub. Thanks

    Open Controls
    jackruet
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      With -4

      Open Controls
  Ruinenlust
    3 Years
    just now

    Ronaldo captain fail

    Open Controls
  Rainer
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 Years
    just now

    Decent start for Shaw, Greenwood & Ronnie out on WC.

    Open Controls
  F4L
    6 Years
    just now

    Won't be long until Arsenal overtake United

    Open Controls
  DannyDrinkVodka
    2 Years
    just now

    Chances of Alonso coming on for a cameo?

    Open Controls
    Thanos
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Nil

      Open Controls
  Thanos
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    just now

    This is an Everton team without DCL and Richa!

    What's wrong with Ole??? 😡

    Open Controls
  Dušan Citizen
    7 Years
    just now

    I really love to watch United games. No tactics, just vibes.

    Open Controls
  Thomas Magnum
    6 Years
    just now

    It's going to hurt when I sell Bruno and his teammates finally learn how to pass to him

    Open Controls

