Ronaldo and Pogba benched but Shaw fit to start for Manchester United v Everton

Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.7m) has been left out of the Manchester United starting XI by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the opening Premier League match of Gameweek 7.

The most-owned forward in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is joined by Paul Pogba (£7.8m) on the home bench, with the United boss making three changes from the side that lost to Aston Villa last weekend.

The injured Harry Maguire (£5.4m) is the other player to make way.

“Wednesday night was a big effort, big emotional and physical output, so we needed to freshen it up when it’s an early kick-off.” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on his team selection

Edinson Cavani (£8.4m), Anthony Martial (£7.6m) and Victor Lindelof (£4.8m) are the three players who didn’t start in Gameweek 6 who make the line-up today.

Luke Shaw (£5.4m) is fit to start, meanwhile, having been a doubt for this game because of illness and injury.

Shaw was the most-sold player of Gameweek 7, with just under one million Fantasy managers offloading him.

Above: The most-captained players among the top 10,000 FPL managers

The Everton team news is much more straightforward: head coach Rafael Benitez makes one change from last weekend’s 2-0 win over Norwich City, with youngster Anthony Gordon (£4.5m) starting in place of the injured Alex Iwobi (£5.9m).

GAMEWEEK 7 LINE-UPS

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Fernandes, Greenwood, Martial, Cavani.

Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Pogba, Ronaldo, Lingard, Sancho, Telles, Matic, van de Beek.

Everton XI: Pickford, Godfrey, Keane, Mina, Digne, Doucoure, Allan, Gordon, Gray, Townsend, Rondon.

Subs: Begovic, Lonergan, Kenny, Holgate, Gbamin, Davies, Branthwaite, Whitaker, Dobbin.

