Iheanacho starts for Leicester as highly-owned Antonio leads West Ham attack

There are three Premier League matches kicking off at 14:00 BST today – Crystal Palace v Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa and West Ham United v Brentford.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira names an unchanged starting XI after Monday night’s 1-1 draw with rivals Brighton and Hove Albion. The Eagles are unbeaten in their three Premier League home matches this season, conceding just one goal at Selhurst Park so far.

For Leicester, Kelechi Iheanacho (£7.0m), who was unable to feature in Thursday’s UEFA Europa League game due to an issue with his travel documents, starts alongside Jamie Vardy (£10.4m), with Hamza Choudhury (£4.5m) and Ademola Lookman (£6.0m) also featuring.

Ricardo Pereira (£5.5m) drops to the bench, with Jonny Evans (£5.4m) and Wilfred Ndidi (£4.9m) unavailable.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur are looking to avoid a fourth straight Premier League defeat, and make three changes from last weekend. Emerson Royal (£5.0m), Cristian Romero (£4.9m) and Oliver Skipp (£4.5m) all come in, replacing Japhet Tanganga (£4.6m), Davinson Sanchez (£4.5m) and Dele Alli (£6.5m).

Son Heung-min (£10.0m), who has netted three of Spurs’ four Premier League goals this season including both at home, is involved, as is the 5.1% owned Harry Kane (£12.1m).

Opponents Aston Villa, who are going for a third win on the bounce, are unchanged. As a result, Leon Bailey (£6.4m) and Morgan Sanson (£5.0m) both miss out, with Dean Smith hopeful the pair will return after the international break.

West Ham United name the same starting XI that began their 2-1 win at Leeds United in Gameweek 6. Vladimir Coufal (£5.0m) returns after missing their European tie against Rapid Vienna with a groin injury, and starts alongside the highly-owned Said Benrahma (£6.6m) and Michail Antonio (£8.0m)

For Brentford, head coach Thomas Frank makes two changes, as Mathias Jorgensen (£4.5m) and Shandon Baptiste (£5.0m) replace Kristoffer Ajer (£4.5m) and Frank Onyeka (£4.9m).

GAMEWEEK 7 LINE-UPS

C Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Milivojevic, McArthur, Gallagher, Ayew, Zaha, Edouard

Subs: Butland, Tomkins, Kelly, Clyne, Kouyate, Hughes, Schlupp, Olise, Benteke

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Bertrand, Choudhury, Tielemans, Barnes, Lookman, Vardy, Iheanacho

Subs: Ward, Amartey, Pereira, Dewsbury-Hall, Soumaré, Albrighton, Pérez, Maddison, Daka

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Royal, Romero, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Ndombele, Moura, Son, Kane

Subs: Gollini, Doherty, Sanchez, Rodon, Winks, Lo Celso, Gil, Alli, Scarlett

A Villa XI: Martinez, Konsa, Hause, Mings, Cash, McGinn, Luiz, J Ramsey, Targett, Ings, Watkins

Subs: Steer, Tuanzebe, Young, Nakamba, Buendia, El Ghazi, Philogene-Bidace, Traore, Archer

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Johnson, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku, Kral, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Vlasic

Brentford XI: Raya, Zanka, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Baptiste, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney

Subs: Fernandez, Goode, Jensen, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Bidstrup, Roerslev

