Spot the Differential October 14

Three FPL differentials to consider for Gameweek 8

358 Comments
Share

Gameweek 8 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Brighton and Hove Albion, Leicester City and Aston Villa who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

MARC CUCURELLA

  • FPL ownership: 0.9%
  • Price: £5.0m
  • GW8-12 fixtures: nor | MCI | liv | NEW | avl

Spaniard Marc Cucurella (£5.0m) has impressed at Brighton and Hove Albion since his summer transfer from Getafe.

Having mostly been deployed as a wing-back, the 23-year-old made an encouraging debut against Brentford in Gameweek 4, before then being named man-of-the-match on his home debut at the Amex Stadium in a 2-1 win over Leicester City. However, his best performance of the season so far arrived against Arsenal last time out, as he thrived down the left of Graham Potter’s 3-5-2 formation, ending the match with 57 opposition-half touches, seven attempted crosses and four created chances.

Since making his first start back in Gameweek 4, Cucurella ranks fourth amongst all defenders in the division for final-third touches and sixth for expected assists (xA). Given the opposition faced – Brentford (a), Leicester City (h), Crystal Palace (a) and Arsenal (h) – those numbers stack up pretty well. He’s impressed defensively, too, with 14 tackles won, a team-leading total.

This weekend’s opponents, Norwich City, have looked particularly blunt going forward this season, scoring just one goal from open-play so far. And while their left-flank has looked vulnerable, their right-side has allowed more crosses (94) than any other team in the division. That’s encouraging for Cucurella’s small army of owners, whose delivery from wide areas is one of his main strengths. 

Brighton’s defensive form is also worth touching on here. The Seagulls have now kept clean sheets against Arsenal, Brentford and Watford, and from open-play have an expected goals conceded (xGC) total of just 3.8. For context, Manchester City are the only Premier League team with lower.

Cucurella has settled in quickly at Albion and could be an effective differential for Gameweek 8 and beyond.

KELECHI IHEANACHO

  • FPL ownership: 2.4%
  • Price: £7.0m
  • GW8-12 fixtures: MUN | bre | ARS | lee | CHE

2020/21 Fantasy favourite Kelechi Iheanacho (£7.0m) was on the scoresheet in Gameweek 7, as he marked his first Premier League start of the campaign with a goal and maximum bonus.

The Nigerian international is now in the shake-up for a start this weekend, as Leicester City take on a Manchester United side who are set to be without first-choice central defenders Harry Maguire (£5.4m) and Raphael Varane (£5.5m). That means Victor Lindelof (£4.8m) and Eric Bailly (£4.9m) are likely to feature in the heart of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s defence at the King Power Stadium. 

Iheanacho was in excellent form for the Foxes during the run-in last season, as he netted 11 Premier League goals and provided two assists in his final 12 matches. Encouragingly, he also ranked top amongst all forwards per 90 minutes for goals and joint-fourth for expected goal involvement (xGI) across the entire campaign, highlighting his potential when on the pitch. 

Despite operating in a slightly deeper role at Crystal Palace in Gameweek 7, his partnership with Jamie Vardy (£10.5m) once again thrived. In fact, since March, the duo have netted a combined 18 goals in the last 15 matches that they have started together across all competitions. That could see Brendan Rodgers pair them together again on Saturday, in an attempt to revive his Leicester side, who haven’t exactly set the world alight this term.

This season hasn’t quite gone to plan for Iheanacho so far, but if he can retain his starting role in the coming weeks, could be the forward to shake up the current template.

MATTY CASH

  • FPL ownership: 3.9%
  • Price: £5.1m
  • GW8-12 fixtures: WOL | ars | WHU | sou | BHA

Aston Villa defender Matty Cash (£5.1m) has made an impressive start to the new campaign, particularly since Aston Villa shifted to a back-three formation against Chelsea in Gameweek 4.

As a result, the 24-year-old has been deployed as a wing-back in recent weeks, with plenty of freedom to get forward and contribute higher up the pitch. That was evident against Everton last month, as he netted his first Premier League goal in a 3-0 win, but also at Old Trafford in Gameweek 6, when he came agonisingly close to adding an assist for team-mate Matt Targett (£4.8m).

He’s posted some eye-catching underlying numbers, too.

Amongst all defenders, Cash ranks second for penalty area touches (18), joint-eighth for goal attempts (7) and joint-ninth for successful take-ons, while at the back, his 17 tackles won and 11 interceptions also fair well.

As for Villa, following a testing run that has included games against Chelsea (a), Everton (h), Manchester United (a) and Tottenham Hotspur (a), they now embark on a kinder run of fixtures. In fact, between Gameweeks 8 and 13, they sit fourth on our season ticker for ease of defensive fixture. It’s also worth noting that only five teams can boast a lower xGC total so far in 2021/22, while last season’s 15 Premier League clean sheets total was only bettered by Manchester City and Chelsea.

Cash has benefitted most from Villa’s recent change of shape, and could be a nice under-the-radar pick with real potential for attacking returns.

  1. jdp219
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Been about a 50/50 response so far, so asking again... Would you activate your WC if this was your current team?

    Sanchez, Foster
    Alonso, Rudiger, Cancelo, Livra, Shaw
    Salah, Greenwood, Benrahma, Raphinha, Bissouma
    Toney, Antonio, Ronaldo

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      38 mins ago

      No, team looks fine to me.

      Open Controls
      1. jdp219
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
    2. Joey Tribbiani
      • 1 Year
      36 mins ago

      Yes, would make 6/7 changes

      Open Controls
      1. jdp219
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yep, that's how many I was thinking. But just can't decide if it's worth it this week. Decent fixtures for several in the team right now. Still, no Trent (among other question marks).

        Open Controls
    3. CrouchDown
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      No looks good

      Would plan to do Shaw + Ronaldo to Lukaku and Trent next week

      Open Controls
      1. jdp219
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Good idea, thank you.

        Open Controls
    4. Shark
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      I would give it one more week for a better sample size of the budget mids - Townsend, Mbeuno, Saka, ESR etc. and to see if James returns at Chelsea. Backline ok at the mo and Shaw still has great stats. Options like Hwang and Nacho may emerge up top too.

      Open Controls
    5. Yank Revolution
      • 10 Years
      just now

      No way

      Open Controls
  2. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Pick one:

    A: Gray
    B: ESR

    Open Controls
    1. CrouchDown
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      ESR

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      ESR

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    4. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      27 mins ago

      A, been more consistent, nailed and with the return DCL he will only improve.

      Open Controls
    5. No Salah
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      A More attacking, Will get even better with key players returning.

      Open Controls
    6. ‘Tis the Season
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      no contest - B

      Open Controls
  3. Big Al Stankovic
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    On wc, who to choose?
    1. Son or Antonio?
    2. Mbuemo or Toney?

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      1 Son
      2 Toney

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      Antonio
      Mbeumo

      Open Controls
    3. CrouchDown
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      Son Toney

      Open Controls
    4. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Son Antonio

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        just now

        If you can find the cash to fit them both.

        Open Controls
    5. F4L
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      depends where the spare cash is going, all 4 good picks in their own price brackets

      Open Controls
    6. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Antonio and Mbeumo

      Open Controls
  4. That Was Easy!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Would you WC this lot? 1FT

    Sanchez
    TAA Azpi Veltman Semedo
    Salah (C) Greenwood Raphihna Benrahma
    Ronaldo Antonio

    4.0; Sarr, Ayling, Scarlett

    Thinking of just taking a hit.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Wouldn't WC

      Open Controls
    2. DycheDycheBaby
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      No.

      Open Controls
    3. Rog.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
    4. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Honestly I think WC could be good here

      Veltman, Semedo, Greenwood, Benrahma, Ayling, Sarr, Scarlett could all go, Raph probably wont play, Ronaldo could go, thats enough to justify a WC

      Open Controls
  5. Eman47
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Is Lukaku/Grealish to Son/Vardy worth the hit? Or save the transfer and waut a week. TIA

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Save tranny

        Open Controls
      2. Pukkipartyy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Why would u transfer Lukaku out?....

        Open Controls
      3. Rog.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Easy save

        Open Controls
    • FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Is the consensus to keep Antonio if you have him and until he breaks as he will be involved in loads of WHU goals?

      Open Controls
      1. CrouchDown
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        Correct

        Open Controls
      2. Oooo Matron
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Tempted to get Jiminez instead on a WC, but probably stick with Antonio for now

        Open Controls
      3. Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Antonio to DCL at some point i think

        Open Controls
    • FPL Kaka
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I want a City defender in, what should I do?

      a) Williams to Laporte

      b) Williams and Sarr --> Dias and ESR (-4)

      Open Controls
      1. Rog.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        I’d probably do B but only just

        Open Controls
      2. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    • Oooo Matron
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Final WC thoughts? Maupay & Trossad go to Toney & Raphina next 2 weeks.

      Ramsdale
      Trent Laporte James Azpi
      Salah Son Trossad
      Lukaku Antonio Maupay

      Subs: Livramento, Allan, Brownhill

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        I wouldn't plan transfers ahead on a WC like that, especially with 2 serious rotation risks in the backline.

        Open Controls
      2. Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        I think only one of Maupay or Trossard is enough.

        Open Controls
      3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        It's something I'm contemplating myself.

        But you would need to revamp that back line to get more nailed players in - Probably something like Dias+Tierney for Laporte+James

        Open Controls
    • Rog.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Someone talk me out of

      Ronnie + Omdele -> Canc and Werner (-4)

      If I dont do that I’ll probably do a different -4 to upgrade Omdele

      Open Controls
      1. Pukkipartyy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        Ronnie = CR7? Not a fan, coz i wont be suprise if both cancelo/werner are on the bench.

        Open Controls
        1. Rog.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          7 mins ago

          Yeah CR7. What makes you think they’ll be benched? Werner 2 back to back 90 minutes and seems to be the only link to Lukaku. Playing well too. Cancello always a minutes risk I know but very exciting to own, is he more or a risk than usual?

          Open Controls
          1. Pukkipartyy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            I think they will start, but at the same i wouldnt be suprise if both were on the bench. Dont mind the transfer coz the upside is there.

            Open Controls
            1. Scholes Out Forever
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Who would play left back? Ake? Zinchenko still out i think

              Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Werner is one bad 75 minute performance away from being out the first XI again

        Open Controls
        1. Rog.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          He wouldn’t be a long term hold but feels like a calculated(ish) risk for the next few. Already have Lukaku

          Open Controls
          1. F4L
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            It's definitely a good punt, Chelsea certainly look more threatening with the pair up top, and the fixtures couldn't be better.

            Open Controls
            1. Rog.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              I think I’m going to pull the trigger. Thanks both.

              Open Controls
    • evilfish
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Best mid < 5.9m?

      a) ESR
      b) Mbeumo
      c) Everton mid

      Open Controls
      1. Rog.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Mbeumo, he plays too advanced to be out of the points for long

        Open Controls
    • Pukkipartyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      57 mins ago

      Sarr -> Foden?

      Open Controls
    • tim
      • 12 Years
      55 mins ago

      Too ballsy to play 5-3-2?

      Ramsdale
      Azpi Rudi Cancelo Dias Livramento
      Salah(C) Raph Foden
      Hwang Kaku

      Foster Antonio Brownhill Mbuemo

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
      1. tim
        • 12 Years
        12 mins ago

        Mbeumo

        Open Controls
      2. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        Antonio over Livra

        Open Controls
      3. GreennRed
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        3-5-2 is grand. But a goal against City and/of Chelsea can ruin your GW and balance is impacted by a pricy backline.

        Open Controls
      4. F4L
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Antonio and Mbuemo over Raph and Livra for me tbh

        Open Controls
        1. tim
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Great thoughts lads! Cheers!

          Open Controls
    • svgcr
      • 9 Years
      54 mins ago

      Best front 7 on a wildcard? Cheers!

      A) Salah - FODEN - Raph - Mbuemo - brownhill

      Lukaku - JIMMY - ANTONIO

      B) Salah - SAKA - Raph - Mbuemo- brownhill

      Lukaku - HWANG - VARDY

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      3. F4L
        • 6 Years
        just now

        yeah A, with B you're banking on Vardy and Leicester look pretty bad atm

        Open Controls
    • Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      51 mins ago

      Which of the move would you do here? Really stuck at the moment

      A) Shaw + Sarr --> Cancelo + ESR (-4)
      B) Shaw --> Christensen
      C) Traore --> Mbeumo, play Sarr
      D) Traore/Sarr --> ESR, play ESR
      E) hold, and plan to do 3 transfers next to do CR7, Shaw, Traore/Sarr out for -4

      Open Controls
    • Pukkipartyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      50 mins ago

      I know this is stupid guestion, but how "nailed" is foden to start? 80%?

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        it's basically impossible to predict unless there are injuries to other City attackers. Best you can hope for is starting 2 out of every 3 imo

        Open Controls
      2. Y26 Royal
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Consensus is that he has Grealish and Sterling as competition. Personally i dont think anyone can guess what Pep thinks!

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Keeps them on their toes, a good complacency deterrent.

          Open Controls
      3. GreennRed
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Prob about that. Not sure but probably higher chance in a few weeks when City get through CL last 16 qualification.

        Open Controls
    • Y26 Royal
      • 5 Years
      49 mins ago

      My defence worries me a bit but if i improve it i end up disliking my midfield! Any thoughts? On WC.

      Ramsdale, Foster
      TAA, Cancelo, Tomiyasu, Duffy, Livramento
      Salah, Son, Raphinha, Gray, Luiz
      Lukaku, Antonio, Toney

      Open Controls
      1. Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        47 mins ago

        whats to dislike about that midfield?

        Open Controls
        1. Y26 Royal
          • 5 Years
          41 mins ago

          I like my midfield currently its the defence that worries me.

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • 10 Years
            26 mins ago

            Nice balance. Defence is good. No eggs in two baskets scenario. I have Tomiyasu and Duffy too, though didn't like Tomiyasu watching him v Brighton. For the defenders with less attacking threat you're buying all their team's ability to keep CS and Ramsdale has definitely strengthened Arsenal's. I prob wouldn't double D Gunners though.

            Open Controls
            1. Y26 Royal
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              Thanks man. It's seeing the defences on here with TAA, Cancelo and Chelsea that have me spooked!
              I get your point of double Arsenal too so will likely switch Tomiyasu out

              Open Controls
      2. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 7 Years
        35 mins ago

        i would dop luiz to the 4.4 burnlkey defender and upgrade duffy to a 100% nailed player.

        why not white instead of tomiyasu?

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 7 Years
          33 mins ago

          luiz to brownhill, not a defender 🙂

          Open Controls
        2. Y26 Royal
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Small chance of the odd assist with Tomiyasu was my thinking

          Open Controls
      3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        31 mins ago

        Defence is the 2 best defenders in the game, and the 3 best enablers - all with good to great fixtures - looks more than fine to me.

        As a fellow Tomiyasu and Ramsdale owner (currently), I am thinking about whether to cut down on Arsenal double defence, maybe with a Rico Henry/Raya...

        Open Controls
        1. Y26 Royal
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Think i need to follow my gut and not go too heavy on defence. I dont normally but i've been spooked by some of the defences on here!
          Agreed that Arsenal double up is a bit dodgy! Think i'll keep Ramsdale and switch to another 4.5 defender

          Open Controls
    • Alex1995
      • 5 Years
      46 mins ago

      11.3 left to spend on WC - any suggestions?

      Ramsdale Foster
      TAA Cancelo Rudi Livra Manquillo
      Salah Son Raph Mbuemo XXX
      Lukaku Toney XXX

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Brownhill and St Maximin.

        Open Controls
    • Finding Timo
        46 mins ago

        Start a) raphinha or b) Toney ? Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          30 mins ago

          b

          Open Controls
        2. F4L
          • 6 Years
          25 mins ago

          Toney, would be concerned Raph only ends up with a 15-20 min cameo

          Open Controls
          1. Finding Timo
              1 min ago

              Thanks little red and f4l for replies

              Open Controls
        3. Sinsombras9
            44 mins ago

            Who to bench?
            Coady Vs Aston Villa Or Gray vs Westham?

            Open Controls
            1. F4L
              • 6 Years
              4 mins ago

              Coady

              Open Controls
              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 7 Years
                just now

                play gray 100%

                Open Controls
          • F4L
            • 6 Years
            43 mins ago

            Sell James or VVD this week? The extra money isn't really important for now.
            Issue with VVD is I don't think he is 100% yet and could be rotated in the near future with fixture pile up. James is a more serious lack of minutes concern, but do fixtures make him worth keeping?

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • 10 Years
              6 mins ago

              Sell them if they're dropped or rested. I think their form is good and Van Dijk effectively still working his way back to full strength.

              Open Controls
            2. Holmes
              • 8 Years
              5 mins ago

              For this week, I would keep Van Dijk. For next few weeks, James punt can work.

              Open Controls
            3. F4L
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              cheers both

              Open Controls
          • b91jh
            • 4 Years
            42 mins ago

            Jesus, Torres - out
            KDB - always carrying minor injury
            Bernardo - not an FPL option
            Grealish - Returns are not attractive
            Sterling - overpriced, not nailed
            Mahrez - high risk high reward in short term only
            Foden - looks the safest but less explosive

            Heart says Mahrez but head says Foden...

            Open Controls
            1. F4L
              • 6 Years
              7 mins ago

              it's a fair assessment but you aren't forced to pick one...

              Open Controls
            2. GreennRed
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Best avoided bar Ederson, Diaz, De Bruyne. Looks like Grealish and Foden look close to those 3 in the nailed-on debate.

              Open Controls
          • Mackans
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            42 mins ago

            Thoughts on my WC team?

            Ramsdale
            Trent Cancelo Rüdiger
            Salah Son Raphinha ESR
            Lukaku Antonio Hwang

            Bench: Foster, Livra, Duffy, Brownhill

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 7 Years
              just now

              v nice

              Open Controls
          • Mackans
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            40 mins ago

            Is Duffy nailed?

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 7 Years
              5 mins ago

              for now yes i think

              Open Controls
              1. Mackans
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                But for long term?

                Open Controls
            2. FOO FIGHTER
              • 2 Years
              4 mins ago

              For now yes.

              Open Controls
              1. Mackans
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                But for long term?

                Open Controls
                1. FOO FIGHTER
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Depends if and when the wheels fall of for Brighton.

                  Open Controls
                  1. FOO FIGHTER
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    *off

                    Open Controls
            3. GreennRed
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              Fosho 😉

              Open Controls
          • Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 7 Years
            39 mins ago

            play

            a livra (LEEDS)
            b white (PALACE)

            thanks

            Open Controls
            1. F4L
              • 6 Years
              3 mins ago

              Livra, Leeds will be probably be missing their best 2 attackers, and Livra at least has some attacking threat

              Open Controls
              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 7 Years
                just now

                cheers.

                Open Controls
          • Differential C (Mark)
            • 6 Years
            36 mins ago

            Only decision left this week. Play either

            A) Sarr vs Liverpool (H)
            - attacking talisman, if Watford score he's likely involved.
            - Fabinho out, *maybe* Alisson too
            - new manager bounce (play striker in a front 2 maybe?)

            B) Livramento vs Leeds (H)
            - playing Leeds without Bamford and likely no Raphinha.
            - Saints defense recorded some impressive clean sheets vs West Ham and Man City this season
            - attacking full back

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 7 Years
              24 mins ago

              i m always going for attack so sarr

              Open Controls
            2. Bobby Digital
              • 4 Years
              just now

              B

              Open Controls
          • EWH2020
            • 7 Years
            30 mins ago

            Who is more critical to sell now:

            A) Jota
            B) Sarr

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • 10 Years
              just now

              A. The Tinkerman might boost Sarr.

              Open Controls
            2. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 7 Years
              just now

              jota is more in the essential bracket than critical imo so b 🙂

              Open Controls
          • chudbond007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            21 mins ago

            WC decisions...

            A. Son & Brownhill

            or

            B. Foden & Raphina

            thanks

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 4 Years
              just now

              B

              Open Controls
          • My heart goes Salalalalah
            • 4 Years
            9 mins ago

            So now I have 5 flags in my wc team:
            A) TAA
            B) James
            C) Raph - Brazil I know
            D) Lukaku - IB injury I hope?
            E) D. Luiz - same as Raph?

            Anyone please shed some light on these? Also, would you sell any of these and for who?

            Open Controls

